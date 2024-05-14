Halle Berry’s Boyfriend, Van Hunt, Stuns Fans With Her Nude Photo In Mother’s Day Tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle Berry is making hearts swoon, courtesy of her boyfriend, Van Hunt, who shared a breathtaking nude picture of the actress in honor of Mother’s Day.

The singer-songwriter celebrated his 57-year-old girlfriend with the cheeky post that captured the Catwoman alum posing nude on a balcony and offering the camera a look over her shoulder.

“happy Mother’s day from the bottom… of my heart,” the boyfriend, 54, wrote on Sunday, May 12.

Halle Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, shared a nude picture of her as a Mother’s Day tribute

Share icon

Image credits: Halle Berry

“…oh shit, i wasn’t s’posed to post that!” he said and added, “butt…u hav to admit thassa badass… mutha right there!”

The snap triggered mixed reactions from fans in the comments section, with some calling her “perfect” and a “freaking goddess,” while others tsk-tsked over the steamy picture.

“Wild & Peaceful Mama!! Happy Mother’s Day Queen Berry,” one commented, while another said, “I really love you two together, always have loved Halle. She is a wildling at heart and a free spirit and you compliment that so poetically.”

“Sh– if I look like that, you could just show me everywhere that way!!” said one comment on Van Hunt’s picture of the Catwoman alum

Share icon

Image credits: Van Hunt

Another wrote, “LOVE IT! LOVE THIS! ART! LOVE!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments like “Happy Mother’s Day HB” and “I love how you love her. Lucky lady” followed suit.

On the other hand, some called the photo “too much information.”

“Why are showing Hailey berry like that,” one asked, while another chimed in, “Too bad I can’t un-see this. I love her, but this is just too much information. Bye.”

“…dang bruh halle approved this??” another asked.

“May this not be how a man shows love to me by publicly showing my nudity,” another said.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Oscar-winning actress also shared a post of her own and wrote a heartwarming message dedicated to her mother-in-law.

The Oscar winner shared a Mother’s Day post herself, honoring her “beautiful mother-in-law”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the glorious mothers of the world and especially my beautiful mother-in-law, DJ!” Halle wrote on Instagram. “You’ve come into our lives and brought the sunshine with you ☀️ I so admire the way you love with such grace and style! When you shower us with your pearls, we are instantly made better! We love you so very much.”

The Monster’s Ball actress is a mother to a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela, with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, and a 10-year-old son, Maceo-Robert, with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

Halle Berry went public with her relationship with Van Hunt in 2020 and called him her “person”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ohio-born star and Van, who is also a father to a teenage son named Drake, went public with their relationship in 2020. Halle previously revealed that she bonded with Van during the Covid-19 pandemic and called him her “person.”

“We spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved,” she told AARP in 2022. “I’d never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I really believe I’ve found my person.”