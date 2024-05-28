ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie DeAngelini is a talented artist known for his funny web comic series, Collectors. His comics show the life of a comic book lover, inspired by his own marriage.

DeAngelini's work captures the fun and sometimes silly side of collecting comics. With over 8,500 followers on Instagram, his comics connect with many people who love comic books and the funny moments in relationships.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | collectorscomic.com