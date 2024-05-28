ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie DeAngelini is a talented artist known for his funny web comic series, Collectors. His comics show the life of a comic book lover, inspired by his own marriage.

DeAngelini's work captures the fun and sometimes silly side of collecting comics. With over 8,500 followers on Instagram, his comics connect with many people who love comic books and the funny moments in relationships.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | collectorscomic.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Long Collectors, Comic Strips Based On A Husband Who Loves His Wife

collectorscomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!