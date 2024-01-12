ADVERTISEMENT

The love story of a husband, a wife and a comic book collection. Collectors is a weekly comic strip about Eddie, a comic book collector who loves his wife and his comic collection...but not always in that order! My name is Eddie deAngelini and Collectors is my love letter to comic book collecting and my wife. It's dedicated to the pop culture phenomenon of comics and to all the wives who trip over longboxes all over the house!

For more fun and laughs, check out the Collectors website or Collectors socials at the link below. You can read new comic strips online every week and collect all the archives in seven print volumes!

More info: collectorscomic.com | Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com

#1

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

7points
Eddie deAngelini
#2

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#3

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#4

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#5

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#6

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#7

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#8

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#9

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

5points
Eddie deAngelini
#10

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

4points
Eddie deAngelini
#11

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

4points
Eddie deAngelini
#12

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

4points
Eddie deAngelini
#13

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

4points
Eddie deAngelini
#14

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

4points
Eddie deAngelini
#15

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

4points
Eddie deAngelini
#16

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

3points
Eddie deAngelini
#17

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

3points
Eddie deAngelini
#18

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

3points
Eddie deAngelini
#19

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

3points
Eddie deAngelini
#20

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

2points
Eddie deAngelini
#21

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

2points
Eddie deAngelini
#22

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

2points
Eddie deAngelini
#23

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

2points
Eddie deAngelini
#24

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

2points
Eddie deAngelini
#25

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

1point
Eddie deAngelini
#26

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

1point
Eddie deAngelini
#27

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

1point
Eddie deAngelini
#28

My Comic Strip Collectors Pokes Fun At Comic Book Collectors, Marriage And Nerd Pop Culture

0points
Eddie deAngelini
