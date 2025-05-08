Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Halle Berry’s Stylist Breaks Silence After Star Left Panties At Home For Scandalous Met Gala Look
Halle Berry wearing a black satin blazer and sequined plunging dress with a black netted veil at a high-profile event.
Celebrities, News

Halle Berry’s Stylist Breaks Silence After Star Left Panties At Home For Scandalous Met Gala Look

Halle Berry’s stylist shared a message online after the internet collectively gasped over her 2025 Met Gala outfit.

The actress, 58, returned to the iconic Met steps for the first time since 2017. And for her big comeback, she posed on the red carpet in one of the most sultry ensembles of the night.

“Where are her undies?” internet trolls asked, while others said her outfit “needs a warning.”

Highlights
  • Halle Berry's 2025 Met Gala outfit sparked both admiration and criticism.
  • Both the actress and her stylist shared Instagram posts amid the backlash.
  • Halle said she felt “powerful, purposeful, and proud” in the outfit.
  • LaQuan Smith, who designed the dress, spoke about how the actress “pushed for” certain cuts.
    Halle Berry and her stylist both shared messages after her outfit sparked both admiration and criticism

    Halle Berry in a deep V black dress with veil and diamond necklace at an event, showcasing a bold Met Gala look.

    Image credits: iamlindsayflores

    The Catwoman star wore a sheer striped dress with a plunging neckline to the annual charity event on Monday, May 5.

    She donned a cropped tuxedo jacket when she arrived, but eventually took it off.

    Her choice of leaving her panties at home sparked both admiration and widespread criticism.

    Halle Berry posing in a black sheer gown and blazer during a photoshoot highlighting stylist and scandalous Met Gala look.

    Image credits: halleberry

    Amid people calling her outfit “straight up trashy” and “wrong in so many ways,” her stylist Lindsay Flores shared pictures of the Catwoman star on Wednesday, May 7.

    The pictures included Halle posing on the Met Gala red carpet with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

    One photo also captured the actress with designer LaQuan Smith, the brain behind her peekaboo fashion.

    Halle wore a dress designed by LaQuan Smith for her return to the Met Gala red carpet

    @gala_magazin Ohne Unterwäsche, dafür mit ikonischem Schmuck von Cartier ✨ #metgala#halleberry♬ Umbélé – Ebo Krdum & Ooyy

    “THEY FINE, THEY DANDY,” the stylist wrote in the caption.

    Halle also shared a message on Tuesday, May 6, about her look and said she was “honored” to be designer LaQuan’s “muse.”

    “[He] designed a gown that rose to meet the depth and strength of this year’s theme,” she wrote on Instagram.

    The Catwoman star also shared a message about her dress after the dust settled on the high-profile charity event

    Halle Berry wearing a scandalous black gown without panties, styled for the Met Gala, ascending a staircase.

    Image credits: iamlindsayflores

    Wearing the gown meant feeling “powerful, purposeful, and proud,” she added.

    Fans admired her look, with one saying Halle and Van were their “two favorite outfits of the evening.”

    “Confident. Powerful. Stylish and classy,” one described theactress’s’ look.

    Halle Berry and her stylist seated together casually, capturing a relaxed moment after Met Gala fashion event.

    Image credits: iamlindsayflores

    But critics tsk-tsked, with some calling it “cheap” and “disgraceful.”

    “Halle… my girl. I expected more from you,” read one comment. “We get it. The body is bodying and you have aged like a fine, fine wine. But this is not the move.”

    “A message for Halle Berry’s stylist: nobody wants to see her 58-year-old hootie. Nobody,” said one critic

    Halle Berry in a revealing black gown with sheer panels and a stylish hat at the Met Gala, styled for a scandalous look.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

    Tweet from user criticizing Halle Berry’s stylist after the star’s scandalous Met Gala look without panties.

    Image credits: west53476

    “… one thing about Halle, she ALWAYS gonna show up half nekked,” said another.

    “Halle Berry’s outfit was disgraceful. You could see her pubic area,” another wrote.

    @halleberry I am so honored to have been a muse for LaQuan Smith, who designed a gown that rose to meet the depth and strength of this year’s theme. LaQuan crafted a piece that felt like a poem-whispers of old New York, the shimmer of broken city lights, the unapologetic grace of Black Dandyism, and the boldness of claiming space in today’s fashion narrative. To wear this gown was to feel powerful, purposeful, and proud. Thank you, LaQuan, for creating something sobreathtaking, andd for allowing me to bring it to life. #metgala2025♬ original sound – cowboydannyvarr

    The theme for the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, which honors menswear and Black dandyism, and the dress code was “Tailored for You”

    Black dandy uses the impeccable tailoring and style as an act of resistance and pride.

    LaQuan said Halle’s look was “a mix of s*xy Bond girl meets Harlem Renaissance”

    Fashion illustration showcasing a scandalous Met Gala look with sheer black striped gown and long gloves, inspired by Halle Berry's stylist.

    Image credits: iamlindsayflores

    Designer LaQuan said Halle’s dress reflected the theme’s “ethos” and was a “a mix of s*xy Bond girl meets Harlem Renaissance.”

    He spoke about Halle’s collaborative spirit while they put her Met Gala look together.

    Woman in a sheer black gown and tailored jacket, wearing a black veil and statement jewelry, for a Met Gala look.

    Image credits: halleberry

    User tweet expressing a negative opinion about Halle Berry's Met Gala look with stylist breaking silence after star left panties at home.

    Image credits: _what__thefukk

    “She knows exactly who she is and has such a clear sense of style, but she’s also incredibly collaborative. During the fittings, she wasn’t just stepping into a garment—she was shaping it with me,” LaQuan told Vogue.

    There were certain cuts that the Oscar winner “pushed for” so that she could move better in the outfit.

    Halle was extremely involved in the designing of the dress and “pushed for” certain cuts

    “We played with sheer panels to strike that perfect balance between elegance and edge,” the designer went on to say. “Her input was always intentional, always rooted in how she wanted to feel in the piece—not just how it looked.”

    After the dust settled on the 2025 Met Gala, Halle’s Instagram post gushed over LaQuan’s design and thanked him “for creating something so breathtaking—and for allowing [her] to bring it to life.”

    Woman wearing a black sheer striped gown posing indoors, highlighting Halle Berry scandalous Met Gala look without panties.

    Image credits: iamlindsayflores

    “LaQuan crafted a piece that felt like a poem—whispers of old New York, the shimmer of broken city lights, the unapologetic grace of Black Dandyism, and the boldness of claiming space in today’s fashion narrative,” she wrote in the caption.

    In another Instagram post, she shared pictures of herself next to her boyfriend Van with the caption, “For me Van is the dandiest of all!”

    “For me Van is the dandiest of all!” the Oscar winner said on Instagram

    The actress made her Met Gala debut in 2017, wearing a sheer, body-hugging black outfit by Donatella Versace to match the theme of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

    She took a year-long hiatus before returning to the Met Gala this year and working up a storm on the red carpet.

    Halle’s sultry look sparked mixed opinions online

    Comment by Kathy Bilier questioning the stylist’s choice related to Halle Berry’s Met Gala look without panties.

    Comment by Phyllis Fanning expressing disbelief about affordable dress related to Halle Berry's Met Gala look controversy.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to Halle Berry's stylist breaking silence on her scandalous Met Gala look.

    Facebook comment from Patricia Clark expressing disapproval of Halle Berry's scandalous Met Gala look without panties.

    Comment criticizing Halle Berry's stylist after star left panties at home for scandalous Met Gala look.

    Comment by Lenia Mooi discussing public reaction and attention related to Halle Berry's stylist and Met Gala look.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Halle Berry's stylist and her daring Met Gala outfit choice without panties.

    Comment criticizing Halle Berry's Met Gala look, mentioning the stylist and scandalous outfit choice.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Halle Berry’s confidence related to her Met Gala look without panties.

    Comment from Meena Lindgren, a top fan, discussing free access and complaints in a casual online conversation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Halle Berry's stylist after her Met Gala look without panties.

    Comment from Ian Hinze discussing Halle Berry's stylist and her scandalous Met Gala look without panties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions to Halle Berry's stylist and scandalous Met Gala look.

    Comment from Nicholas Bellivan about Halle Berry's stylist breaking silence after Met Gala look controversy.

    Comment on social media post showing user Gail Oneta Huggins praising someone's body in a casual setting. Halle Berry's stylist breaks silence after star left panties at home for scandalous Met Gala look.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This really boils my blood - she chose to wear that outfit, and she obviously loved it judging by the look on her face. Let's all remember she wasn't forced to wear it - there wasn't someone hovering around her stopping her from talking about the dress. The comment about her age is just typical of the single brain-celled mouth breather types who can't let a woman be a woman. Let's also not forget that these are the same people who said that James Corden's outfit was "boring". Get a grip people! Sorry - rant over...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
