“Surgeons”: Side-By-Side Of 55YO Celebs From Different Eras Sparks Heated Debate Over What Has Changed

A side-by-side comparison of Jennifer Lopez and Betty White has sparked discussions about society’s changing beauty standards and the relationship between physical appearance and health.

X user @TaraBull compared a recent photo of Jennifer Lopez, 56, with an image of Betty White that she claimed was taken when the late actress was 55.

Highlights A viral comparison of Jennifer Lopez and Betty White sparked a debate over how the concept of "aging gracefully" has changed.

Jennifer Lopez denies cosmetic surgery, while Betty White admitted to eyelid surgery in 1976 to appear younger.

People credited younger looks to modern skincare, healthier lifestyles, and more exercise compared to earlier generations.

Smiling woman with curly hair wearing a patterned scarf and light green shirt, representing 55YO celebs from different eras.

A side-by-side image of J-Lo and Betty White ignited a debate over how beauty standards have changed across generations



Image credits: CBS/Getty Images

“What changed?” Tara asked fellow X users.

A community note later clarified that Betty was between 62 and 70 in the photo, not 55, and that the image was taken from her show, The Golden Girls.

But comparing the two stars at age 55 would still offer a stark contrast in what “aging gracefully” looked like in the 1970s and now.



“Nothing ‘changed’ except the culture stopped valuing dignity and started worshipping filters, fillers, and thirst traps,” one observer responded. “The 2025 look is ‘Age with a marketing team.’”

Another user summed up the difference in a single word: “Surgeons.”

Female celebrity posing at an event, illustrating the impact of surgeons on appearance over different eras.

Image credits: Charles Sykes/Getty Images

Tweet from Peak Hobby comparing Betty and JLo, sparking debate among fans about famous 55-year-old celebrities.

Image credits: Peak_Hobby

J-Lo has faced plastic surgery speculation for years. In 2021, she denied ever going under the knife to alter her appearance.

“For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!!” the singer responded to a fan who commented on one of her Instagram selfies.

In contrast, Betty openly admitted to undergoing a cosmetic procedure. In her memoir, If You Ask Me, the iconic star revealed that she had eyelid surgery in 1976 to tighten up the loose skin around her eyes and appear younger.

Female surgeon smiling in a light pink suit and scarf seated against a bright pink background in a studio setting.

Social media users attributed the contrast to modern cosmetic procedures and lifestyle choices

Image credits: CBS/Getty Images

Analyzing photos of the two actresses, one user speculated that J-Lo exercises more than Betty did at her age, writing, “Go to the gym everyday and you will look at least 10 years younger!!”

“People stopped drinking and sm*king so much, and better skincare and health care overall,” someone else chimed in.

“This isn’t only happening to celebrities; the common people also look younger,” a separate netizen agreed.

According to the NHS, sm*king makes skin age faster, causing wrinkles and sagging, in addition to increasing the risk of lung cancer and heart disease.

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing 55-year-old celebrities, sparking debate among surgeons and fans.

Image credits: Glyn12556842

Woman with long blonde curly hair smiling, discussing hairstyle impact on appearance in a social media post about surgeons.

Image credits: ARmastrangelo

Meanwhile, another group maintained that the answer doesn’t lie in healthy lifestyles or cosmetic procedures, but rather in the actresses’ different fashion and beauty choices, which are a reflection of their respective generations.

“Betty looks older because of hairstyle & dress. We no longer allow our age to dictate how we are supposed to appear,” one viewer noted.

Female celebrity posing in a brown blazer and jewelry at an event, highlighting changes in 55YO celebs and surgeons.

Some commenters emphasized that J-Lo’s fashion and hairstyle made her look younger than Betty at the same age

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing how 55-year-old celebs look younger now with surgeons involved.

Image credits: arlekin_julia

Tweet from user Wu-Rich commenting on aging, discussing how Latinas age better in a casual social media post.

Image credits: Wu_Rich_

For those who prefer the short-haired “Betty White look” for women in their fifties or sixties, today’s fashion trends have gone too far.

“The over-s*xualization of literally everything,” replied one user. “Sadly, nothing has been spared, not even aging gracefully.”

Two 55-year-old celebrities dressed elegantly posing together, prompting debate among surgeons and fans about changes over time.

Beyond culture and lifestyle, researchers pointed to a specific gene that may explain why some people look more youthful

Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

While lifestyle and cosmetic choices can certainly help a person retain their youthful looks, there is another factor that may explain why some people appear younger than their peers, one that cannot be acquired.

According to a 2016 study published in the journal Current Biology, the answer may lie in a specific gene called MC1R.

“You meet two people you haven’t seen for 10 years, and you happen to notice one doesn’t look a day older than you remember and then the other person you think ‘Wow what happened to them?’” Dr. David Gunn, a senior scientist involved in the study, told the BBC.

To answer this question, experts at Erasmus University Medical Center used images of 1,693 makeup-free people. These images were independently assessed to see what age people thought they looked.

Female performer in a sparkling outfit on stage with backup dancers, highlighting changes discussed by surgeons about celebs.

Image credits: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

Investigators then analyzed the DNA of all 2,693 participants to identify genetic differences that stood out among those perceived to be younger than they actually were.

The evidence pointed to the MC1R gene. Researchers suggested some variants of MC1R led to people looking, on average, two years younger than those with other forms of the gene.

The gene is critical for making melanin, which affects skin pigmentation and helps protect against UV radiation. It’s also known as “the ginger gene,” as some of its variants can cause red hair. MC1R is also associated with pale skin and light eyes.

Jennifer has denied going under the knife, while Betty admitted to plastic surgery

Still, experts cannot explain why the gene affects how young someone looks. They hypothesized that different MC1R variants might alter skin damage from the sun, but concluded this wasn’t the case. The researchers reportedly adjusted their data to account for different skin tones.

“Most subjects were not sunbed users and had white as opposed to pale skin color or white to olive skin color,” the study reads.

Professor Ian Jackson, from the UK Medical Research Council’s Human Genetics Unit, said the study was “interesting” but left some unanswered questions, including how effectively the experts adjusted their data.

“My gut reaction is what they’re looking at is an aspect of pigmentation,” he explained. “I would suspect people who have paler pigmentation would look younger and that might be paler skin or bluer eyes or blonde or red hair.”

Side-by-side images of 55-year-old celebs from different eras spark heated debate among surgeons and fans.

People shared their thoughts on why Jennifer Lopez looks younger than Betty White did at the same age

Image credits: thorndyke_art

Social media post debating changes in 55-year-old celebs over eras, highlighting surgeons and medical advancements.

Image credits: Apex_589

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing changes over time by users debating surgeons and 55-year-old celebs.

Image credits: BrianWy06772606

Tweet discussing lifestyle changes and beauty products impacting the appearance of surgeons and celebrities at age 55.

Image credits: humanbeing_inc

Tweet by James Pappas explaining plastic surgery, fillers, face peels, hormone, and stem cell therapy in a discussion about surgeons.

Image credits: PappasJame89422

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing surgeons and celebrity facelift and photoshop in a side-by-side comparison debate.

Image credits: Marn052022

Tweet discussing how hairstyle and dress affect perceived age in a heated debate about surgeons and 55-year-old celebs.

Image credits: kross334

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing how surgeons influence the appearance of 55-year-old celebs from different eras.

Image credits: Adamz0075

Tweet from Christina discussing how Betty’s appearance could change with a different outfit, relating to surgeons and celebrity looks.

Image credits: Chrissi_Jewell

Screenshot of a tweet discussing style changes related to surgeons in a debate about 55-year-old celebs from different eras.

Image credits: random11s

Side-by-side photos of 55-year-old celebs from different eras sparking debate about changes and surgeons' impact.

Image credits: FardusaSharif

Tweet by rowdyamerican69 discussing cultural shifts affecting the appearance of 55-year-old celebs and surgeons over time.

Image credits: rowdyamerican69

Side-by-side comparison of 55-year-old celebs from different eras revealing changes and debates among surgeons.

Image credits: AGaVoter1

Tweet praising Betty White as a beautiful, graceful, and modest person aging naturally, sparking debate about surgeons.

Image credits: AzNani11