Michelle Marie Newton, a Kentucky woman who was reported missing in 1983 when she was a child, was finally reunited with her family after over 40 years.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michelle contacted authorities after discovering her “true family history.” She had been living in another state under a different identity.

Michelle last saw her father in Louisville when she was three years old.

Her mother, Debra Newton, faces a felony charge of custodial interference.

“This is the kind of case you see once in a law enforcement career,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Colonel Steve Healey said in a news release, as per WDRB.

Smiling young child in navy and white outfit, representing a child kidnapped from Kentucky in 1983 found alive decades later.

Michelle Newton reunited with her family four decades after she was abducted



Image credits: Missing People in America

Michelle was only 3 years old when she disappeared from Louisville in April 1983.

Her mother, Debra Newton, who was the non-custodial parent at the time, took her to Georgia “to begin a new job and prepare a new home for the family,” according to the outlet.

After a final phone call with Michelle’s father Joseph, who had custody of the child, Debra and the 3-year-old vanished without a trace.

Mugshot of a middle-aged woman related to the child kidnapped from Kentucky found alive over 40 years later case.

Image credits: Marion County Jail

Facebook comment questioning details of child kidnapped from Kentucky in 1983 found alive over 40 years later case.

However, the case was dismissed in 2000 when the Commonwealth was unable to reach Michelle’s father.

Five years later, Michelle was removed from the national missing-child databases.

Michelle’s mother, Debra Newton, was arrested in a retirement community in Florida

Entrance sign of The Villages community with palm trees in the background, related to child kidnapped from Kentucky case.

Image credits: 55places

Investigators re-indicted the case in 2016 after a family member urged the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to re-examine it, WHAS reported.

Debra was arrested after law enforcement received a Crime Stoppers tip that identified a possible match for a 66-year-old woman using a different name who was living in a retirement community in Florida.

A US Marshals Task Force agent reportedly compared a recent picture of Debra with a photograph taken in 1983 and confirmed their resemblance.

Facebook comment by Gloria Grego asking why she ran, related to child kidnapped from Kentucky found alive decades later.

Debra was taken into custody by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on November 24 as a fugitive from justice in Kentucky.

Michelle’s father, Joseph Newton, hadn’t seen his daughter since she was 3 years old

Woman and elderly man standing together, representing a child kidnapped from Kentucky found alive after over 40 years.

Image credits: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Michelle, who was living in another state under a different identity, contacted the Sheriff’s Office after learning about the case. Authorities informed her about her real identity and reunited her with her father and extended relatives 42 years after her disappearance.

The woman, now 45 years old, told the JCSO that she had not realized she was a victim until she saw everything she had missed throughout her life.

People sitting in a courtroom with a sheriff standing, related to child kidnapped from Kentucky found alive after decades.

Image credits: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

“Detectives refused to let the trail go cold,” stated Chief Deputy Colonel Healey.

“Their work—and the courage of a Crime Stoppers tipster—brought a daughter home to her family after four decades.

“For an individual to have the courage to come up and say, ‘I saw this. I believe this is who you’re looking for,’ you’re helping a victim and a victim’s family so much.”

Law enforcement officer sitting at a table with American and county flags, discussing child kidnapped from Kentucky found alive case.

Image credits: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Michelle’s family never stopped searching for her.

Her father said the feeling of holding his daughter again after 40 years was indescribable.

“She’s always been in my heart. I can’t explain that moment of that woman walking in and getting to put my arms back around my daughter,” Joseph Newton told WLKY as he held his daughter’s hand. “I wouldn’t trade that moment.”



The father said reuniting with Michelle was “like seeing her when she was first born.”

Group of people in a serious discussion inside a room, related to child kidnapped from Kentucky found alive case.

Image credits: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

“I’ve missed them so much. I didn’t even know she was alive,” said Michelle’s aunt.

“It’s still hard to believe we actually got her back in our lives again. And it’s a sweet ending.”

Michelle told WLKY that the family’s focus is now on healing. She hopes to support both her parents as they try to “navigate” the incident.

“My intention is to help them both just wrap it up so that we can all heal and hopefully, there’s just apologies and healing.”

An older man and woman sitting together on a couch, sharing a heartfelt moment related to child kidnapped case.

Image credits: WLKY News Louisville

Debra, once among the FBI’s top eight Most Wanted parental-k*dnapping fugitives, faces a felony charge of custodial interference, which carries no statute of limitations and can still be prosecuted after four decades.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 23, 2026.

In the United States, an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year, according to the FBI.

