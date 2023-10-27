Richard Hanchett had heard all types of stories about his biological mother. He knew that she had red hair and blue eyes and that she really enjoyed singing.



His mother chose to have him adopted in 1958, right after his birth, entrusting the newborn child to a couple who worked with her at a plant.



Richard was always hopeful that he would learn more about his mother, which is why he took a DNA test through Ancestry.com when he became an adult.



Later on, Richard got an answer, though it wasn’t what he was expecting to hear.



After meeting her family in Tennessee, he was shocked to discover that his mother had been missing since the 1970s.



In 2022, FBI investigators using genetic genealogy officially linked The Lady of the Dunes—a previously unidentified woman found dead in the dunes of Provincetown, Massachusetts—to Richard’s mom, whom he learned was called Ruth Marie Terry.



Investigators believe that a now-deceased man named Guy Rockwell Muldavin was responsible for the crime.



Ms. Terry was thought to have married Muldavin, an antiques dealer, before she was killed. In 1960, the man was arrested in connection with the murders of his former wife and daughter after their mutilated remains were found in their Seattle home.