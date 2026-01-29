Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Blasted After Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Photos Vanishing

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian has finally spilled the beans on the eyebrow-raising disappearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s images from her Instagram following Kris Jenner’s milestone 70th birthday celebration.

The drama first stirred in November last year, when reports claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had requested the photos be removed.

However, the exact reason behind the move remained unclear until now, with Kim sharing her account of what really happened.

The reality star’s comments sparked strong backlash online, with critics targeting the couple with remarks like, “So does this mean they’re basically fake humanitarians who only care about optics?”

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has finally revealed the “silly” reason behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s disappearance from her Instagram post

Kim Kardashian speaking into microphone with black hairband and white fur coat, addressing photos vanishing controversy.

Image credits: Khloekardashian

As Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner turned 70 at a lavish birthday party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at their Beverly Hills mansion in November 2025, several images from the bash were shared by both Kris and Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

Reportedly, the photos were posted on November 11, and within less than a day, on November 12, social media sleuths noticed that all pictures featuring the non-working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, had been swiftly taken down.

At the time, multiple media outlets reported that Meghan and Harry had requested that no photos of them from inside the birthday celebration be shared publicly, a move that sparked widespread controversy and wild speculation online.

Woman posing in a sparkling purple outfit, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted after Kim Kardashian breaks silence.

Image credits: kimkardashian

As Bored Panda previously reported, the decision was even slammed by several etiquette experts, including Laura Windsor, who stated, “Asking hosts to erase content after benefitting from their hospitality and exposure is not only rude, but arrogant, and slightly naïve.”

“It screams entitlement – thinking that your privacy tops everyone else’s.”

Now, more than two months later, Kim addressed the so-called “Photogate” controversy for the first time during an appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.

Kim Kardashian and friends dressed glamorously at a party, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photo controversy.

Image credits: krisjenner

On the January 28 episode, the SKIMS founder attempted to put the rumors to rest.

She shared with her sister, “It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

Kim also clarified that the Kardashians had obtained permission from the Sussexes before posting the photos and were told it was “totally cool to post.”

The 45-year-old reality TV star claimed that both she and her mother, Kris Jenner, had obtained permission from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before sharing the pics

Comment on social media post reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted after Kim Kardashian breaks silence on photos vanishing.

Comment by Betsey Rochelle questioning if anyone remembered Remembrance Day, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted after Kim Kardashian breaks silence on photos vanishing.

However, she explained that after the photos went live, the couple reportedly realized the timing coincided with Remembrance Day, which is marked annually on November 11 in the UK.

She explained, “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down.”

“And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly…’”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking together at a nighttime event, dressed in formal black attire.

Image credits: BACKGRID

The Kardashian star further noted that both Meghan and Harry had attended a charity fundraiser earlier that evening, the Baby2Baby Gala, saying, “that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever.”

Kim added, “So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day.”

Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day, is observed every November 11 to honor members of the armed forces who have lost their lives in service.

Kim Kardashian speaking into a microphone, wearing a white fur coat and looking surprised during an interview.

Image credits: Khloekardashian

It marks the anniversary of the end of World War I hostilities, which formally concluded at the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” in 1918.

Originally dedicated to those lost during the First World War, the day was later expanded following World War II to commemorate all service members who have passed away in wars or conflicts.

Notably, in photos that circulated online showing the couple arriving at and leaving Kris’s birthday bash, Prince Harry was seen wearing a poppy badge on the lapel of his tuxedo, an emblem associated with Remembrance Day.

Kim’s comments sparked accusations of “staged PR,” with critics largely targeting Meghan with comments like, “It almost feels a bit like [they] planned it for the exposure.”

Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as fake humanitarians, mentioning optics and #lazygrifters hashtag.

User comment on social media criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Kim Kardashian's statement about photos disappearing.

At the time, however, attending the star-studded celebration was described by several critics and royal insiders as an “appalling misjudgement” and an example of “tone-deaf timing,” particularly given Harry’s decade-long military career.

Despite Kim’s recent explanation, many netizens remained unconvinced, fueling further rumors of a “PR move” by Markle, with others chiming in with sarcastic responses.

One critic bluntly wrote, “No problem partying down on this most solemn day, just didn’t want to be **seen** going to the party. Oh, that’s so much better.”

Kim Kardashian at a party with people dressed in red, photographers capturing the moment amid a large cake celebration.

Image credits: krisjenner

Another user commented, “IS that Meghan’s submitted version or Kim’s real one!?”

“After it was posted they “remembered it was Remembrance Day” – you can’t make this stuff up!” a third chimed in.

“The stupid thing is they were photographed going in so it was known they were there. The photos were pulled as she didn’t like how she looked & tried to use remembrance day as the excuse.”

The backlash that followed was described as “crazy and ridiculous” by Kim, while critics continued to label the non-working royal couple as “tone-deaf”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in formal attire at an event, with a blurred crowd in the background.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Comment by Betty Jenna Dela Cruz discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with mention of a poppy on Harry’s lapel.

One Facebook user also dragged the Suits alum, pointing out that while Harry wore a poppy badge, Meghan was not seen wearing one.

They wrote, “Meghan knew it was Remembrance Day, but she did not wear a poppy. Anyone can get a poppy from Amazon in a day. Meghan sure likes to use her British title 24/7 for commercial purposes, but she can’t respect the fundamentally most significant day to the Royal…”

At one point during the podcast episode, Kim expressed disappointment and regret over how blown out of proportion the controversy became.

Kim Kardashian in a snakeskin dress with another woman in a black dress, pictured in an elegant indoor setting.

Image credits: krisjenner

She said, “I hated how that was received for everyone. That s*cks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be.”

The 45-year-old socialite continued, “You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and be if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in.”

Recalling a joke she made at the time, Kim added, “I was like, ‘We should do a full Skims campaign.’ Take the photo, even just us, like, I’ll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then I say, ‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.’”

Two women in pink outfits recording a podcast discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after photos vanished controversy.

Image credits: kimkardashian

She concluded, “If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently.”

In response to the backlash, Meghan shared a tribute to her husband’s military service on Veterans Day in an Instagram post.

She wrote in the caption, “As my husband says, ‘Once served. Always serving.’ Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day.”

However, skepticism persisted online. “So partying but not wanting others to know they are partying, got it,” one user reacted, while another added, “Oh, they wanted to be seen, and once they were, THEN they wanted the pics down!”

“‘Didn’t want to be seen partying and dancing on Remembrance Day’ but that was exactly what they did,” one social media user fumed

Comment by Paul Marble, a top fan, stating Netflix fired her in a social media discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Comment discussing backlash against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over photo timing, referencing Kim Kardashian's statement.

Comment by Linda Mather Giffen criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Kim Kardashian's statement on photos vanishing.

Comment by Rhea Allan praising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for staying relevant on social media platforms.

Comment from a social media user criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over photos vanishing controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Kim Kardashian speaks on photos vanishing.

Comment on social media reading Because they asked for money with laughing emoji and money bag emoji, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle controversy.

Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for partying on Remembrance Day, reflecting backlash after photo controversy.

Comment by Carol Urquhart saying the answer is out of respect, reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted after Kim Kardashian breaks silence.

ALT text: Social media comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Kim Kardashian's statement on photos vanishing controversy.

Comment from Liz Mazachowsky criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Kim Kardashian addresses photos vanishing controversy.

Commenter Claudette Breen expressing a sarcastic opinion on social media about party secrecy and behavior.

Comment discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Kim Kardashian addresses photos vanishing and the controversy around it.

Comment by Moylan Gonzales saying both parties are trying to be relevant in a social media post.

