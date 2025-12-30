Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz found themselves at the center of a fresh etiquette storm following their lavish vow renewal ceremony in August 2025.



While the couple originally tied the knot in 2022, their decision to reaffirm their vows three years later sparked renewed scrutiny, particularly due to who was not in attendance.



Held at an opulent estate in Westchester County, the celebration reportedly hosted around 200 guests, most of whom were members of the Peltz family, including Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz and her mother Claudia, who were publicly honored during the ceremony.



Notably absent, however, were Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, along with his siblings and extended family.



According to sources close to the Beckhams, the family was left “heartbroken” by both the lack of an invitation and Brooklyn’s emotional tribute during the ceremony, which reportedly praised Nicola’s family at length while failing to mention his own.



The decision was said to be Brooklyn’s alone, with insiders emphasizing that he wanted to acknowledge the Peltz family as a more consistent source of support in his life.



The "Queen of Etiquette” was unequivocal in her assessment of the situation, arguing that excluding close family from such a milestone is a serious breach of etiquette.



“Excluding close family members is humiliating for those left behind, especially when it’s done so publicly,” she noted, calling the display “a lack of general good manners and tolerance.”



Windsor further echoed the criticism of the vow renewal, which a source had previously called “a gratuitous display of obscene wealth” that turned what should have been a symbol of unity into a divisive event.



“It denotes a lack of emotional maturity,” Windsor added, pointing to an inability to maintain healthy relationships with one’s nearest and dearest.



The tension appeared to extend beyond the ceremony itself.



Brooklyn and Nicola were also absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations in May, despite reportedly being in London at the time.



Sources claimed the couple neither attended the main event nor reached out privately, further deepening the rift.



Victoria Beckham’s social media posts from the celebration notably excluded any mention of Brooklyn, fueling speculation of a fractured family dynamic.



While some critics accused Nicola of isolating her husband from his family, others defended her, suggesting she has simply encouraged him to stand his ground against what she allegedly views as “toxic” and “performative” behavior from his parents.



Regardless of where blame lies, Windsor maintains that weddings and vow renewals are meant to foster togetherness, not draw lines.



“Love certainly does not conquer all here,” she concluded. “Weddings are meant to be a sign of unity, not a game of who’s in and who’s out.”

