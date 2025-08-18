Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
David And Victoria Beckham "Heartbroken" Over Son Brooklyn's Shocking Vow Renewal Speech To Wife
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife during their vow renewal, with David and Victoria Beckham reportedly heartbroken.
Celebrities, Entertainment

David And Victoria Beckham "Heartbroken" Over Son Brooklyn's Shocking Vow Renewal Speech To Wife

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly “heartbroken” after their son Brooklyn Beckham publicly declared his admiration for wife Nicola Peltz’s family, while offering no tribute to his own, during a lavish vow renewal ceremony that the Beckhams were not invited to attend.

On August 2, 26-year-old Brooklyn, and 30-year-old Nicola, reaffirmed their vows in a luxurious celebration in Westchester County. 

Highlights
  • Brooklyn Beckham excluded his entire family from his vow renewal ceremony with Nicola Peltz, inviting mainly the Peltz family instead.
  • Brooklyn publicly praised Nicola's family during the ceremony, omitting any mention of his own parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
  • Sources say Brooklyn sees the Peltz family as more supportive amid his strained relationship with the Beckhams.

The couple’s second “I do” was attended by 200 guests, mostly from the Peltz side, including billionaire Nelson Peltz, and wife Claudia, who were honored during the ceremony.

In contrast, the entire Beckham family was absent. Neither David, Victoria, nor any of Brooklyn’s siblings were present. Not even extended relatives.

    Brooklyn Beckham deliberately left his entire side of the family uninvited to his and Nicola Peltz’s vow renewal ceremony

    David and Victoria Beckham posing closely at an event, reflecting reactions to son Brooklyn's vow renewal speech.

    Image credits: Instagram / victoriabeckham

    According to sources, Brooklyn has found a new family in the Peltz clan, whom he now sees as a more supportive and loyal presence in his life, especially given his increasingly strained history with the Beckhams.

    Brooklyn Beckham and his wife in an intimate moment during their wedding vow renewal speech outdoors.

    Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    “He spoke from the heart, and at the center of his heart is Nicola, who he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family who have really stuck by his side,” the source explained. 

    “He wanted to recognize them all, and was determined to do them justice.”

    Brooklyn Beckham and wife at vow renewal ceremony with officiant, surrounded by white roses and outdoor greenery.

    Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    That heartfelt tribute reportedly included warm words for both of Nicola’s parents, while failing to even mention David and Victoria.

    Brooklyn then reportedly rubbed salt in the wound by making it clear that the decision not to invite or mention his side of the family was entirely his own, and not influenced by his wife in any way.

    David and Victoria Beckham with family outdoors, reflecting emotions over Brooklyn's vow renewal speech at an elegant event.

    Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    The 30-year-old is said to be devastated by how Nicola’s role in the situation has been portrayed by certain outlets, which have painted her as a cunning “viper” determined to destroy the Beckham family and keep Brooklyn all to herself.

    “Everyone seems to forget that Brooklyn is an adult man and fully capable of speaking out,” the source said.

    Brooklyn is reportedly tired of people placing the blame for his fractured relationship with his parents on his wife

    Comment from Jessica Daly discussing David and Victoria Beckham's reaction to son Brooklyn's vow renewal speech, highlighting family priorities.

    Comment expressing concern for Beckhams over Brooklyn’s vow renewal speech and hopes for family dynamics to improve.

    Peltz, a billionaire heiress and actress, has long been accused by fans and insiders of isolating Brooklyn from his famous family and even from close friends. 

    Some claim her influence over Brooklyn is “disproportionate,” with Beckham family insiders previously describing her as “a bit of a horror.”

    David and Victoria Beckham sitting together at an outdoor table amid greenery, looking heartbroken.

    Image credits: Instagram / victoriabeckham

    “The wider Beckham family and Brooklyn’s friends, many of whom he no longer sees, take the view that he does what Nicola wants,” the source added. “From the Beckhams’ point of view, it’s not nice to watch.”

    David and Victoria Beckham looking heartbroken as son Brooklyn shares shocking vow renewal speech to wife at home.

    Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    On the other hand, according to sources close to the couple, Peltz has grown increasingly frustrated with how her in-laws treat her husband, going as far as to describe David as a narcissistic, exploitative parent.

    “She always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn,” a source said of Peltz, noting that while the friction inside the family isn’t new, it appears to have escalated in recent months, with the actress describing David and Victoria Beckham as “toxic” and “performative.”

    Victoria and David have reportedly “thrown in the towel” on trying to mend their relationship with their son

    Brooklyn Beckham and wife in wedding attire sharing an intimate moment during vow renewal speech.

    Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    The vow renewal ceremony was far from the first time Brooklyn has decided to distance himself from his side of the family at an important event. 

    For instance, earlier this year, Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations. Despite being in London at the time, they allegedly declined an invitation to the main party and failed to even call him.

    David and Victoria Beckham with their son Brooklyn and others at an event, highlighting Brooklyn's vow renewal speech.

    Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    The conflict spilled into the public eye with a photo that said a thousand words: the entire Beckham clan looking their elegant best at the event, except for Brooklyn and Nicola, who were conspicuously absent.

    The pair allegedly “didn’t even call to say happy birthday,” a source told local media. “David and Victoria are utterly heartbroken by the breakdown of communication.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

    As Bored Panda previously reported, Victoria’s social media reflected the divide at the time, with her birthday caption, which usually includes all of her children, making no mention of Brooklyn at all.

    Online, social media reaction has been polarizing. Some readers were quick to put the blame on Peltz, arguing that she’s been instrumental in driving a wedge between the Beckhams and their son.

    Young couple posing indoors, related to David and Victoria Beckham heartbroken over Brooklyn's vow renewal speech.

    Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    Others sided with the actress, arguing that she’s only looking for her husband’s best interest. 

    “She is just not going to let Brooklyn bow down and kiss up to the Beckhams like the rest of the siblings do.”

    “Clingy.” Netizens criticized Brooklyn’s decision to exclude his parents from the ceremony

    Comment by June Jaques saying he needs to grow up, reacting to David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn's vow renewal speech.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about family relationships related to David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn's vow renewal speech.

    Comment by Lynne Underwood criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, highlighting a family and relationship discussion.

    Comment on Brooklyn Beckham's vow renewal speech to wife, highlighting David and Victoria Beckham's heartbroken reaction.

    Comment about David and Victoria Beckham heartbroken over son Brooklyn's vow renewal speech causing marriage concerns.

    Comment discussing David and Victoria Beckham heartbroken over son Brooklyn’s shocking vow renewal speech to wife.

    Text comment by Helen Lovegrove expressing opinion on family support amid Brooklyn Beckham’s vow renewal speech.

    Comment by Sue Thay discussing family issues related to sons marrying partners and walking away from family.

    Comment text on a social media post discussing David and Victoria Beckham feeling heartbroken over son Brooklyn's vow renewal speech.

    Comment by Renata Towlson questioning why something has to be made public, displayed in black text on a light blue background.

    Comment by Liza Lewis expressing opinions on the Beckham family dynamics and Victoria’s changing appearance.

    Comment by Elizabeth Reynolds expressing heartfelt advice to a boy about the value of parents and family bonds.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who knows what's really going on? Sometimes there's good reason to break from your family and other times it's a spouse turning you against your family, which is a form of abuse. It's all speculation. Renewing vows after 2 years is ridiculous, though. If you want to have a party, just throw an anniversary party!

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How on earth does he justify calling his father exploitative? What did Beckham do to 'exploit' Junior? Junior is a talentless, aimless, gormless nepobaby. His parents paid for him to get that incredibly stupid photography book published, and funded him to go on a photography course (which he walked out of as he was so far out of depth). The Beckhams don't need to exploit anyone-they're both successful and self made millionaires. He's a pointless, directionless, useless lump of a son, so why does he think they need him more than he needs them? If he'd been an ordinary bloke down the pub, Nicola Peltz wouldn't have looked twice at him. The Beckhams got him admitted to that sort of crowd, he'd have got nowhere on his own. Family rifts happen for many reasons, but I suspect Pelz is trying to isolate him from his family, and he's too dumb to realise.

