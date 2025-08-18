David And Victoria Beckham “Heartbroken” Over Son Brooklyn’s Shocking Vow Renewal Speech To Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly “heartbroken” after their son Brooklyn Beckham publicly declared his admiration for wife Nicola Peltz’s family, while offering no tribute to his own, during a lavish vow renewal ceremony that the Beckhams were not invited to attend.

On August 2, 26-year-old Brooklyn, and 30-year-old Nicola, reaffirmed their vows in a luxurious celebration in Westchester County.

The couple’s second “I do” was attended by 200 guests, mostly from the Peltz side, including billionaire Nelson Peltz, and wife Claudia, who were honored during the ceremony.

In contrast, the entire Beckham family was absent. Neither David, Victoria, nor any of Brooklyn’s siblings were present. Not even extended relatives.

Brooklyn Beckham deliberately left his entire side of the family uninvited to his and Nicola Peltz’s vow renewal ceremony

Image credits: Instagram / victoriabeckham

According to sources, Brooklyn has found a new family in the Peltz clan, whom he now sees as a more supportive and loyal presence in his life, especially given his increasingly strained history with the Beckhams.

Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

“He spoke from the heart, and at the center of his heart is Nicola, who he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family who have really stuck by his side,” the source explained.

“He wanted to recognize them all, and was determined to do them justice.”

Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

That heartfelt tribute reportedly included warm words for both of Nicola’s parents, while failing to even mention David and Victoria.

Brooklyn then reportedly rubbed salt in the wound by making it clear that the decision not to invite or mention his side of the family was entirely his own, and not influenced by his wife in any way.

Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

The 30-year-old is said to be devastated by how Nicola’s role in the situation has been portrayed by certain outlets, which have painted her as a cunning “viper” determined to destroy the Beckham family and keep Brooklyn all to herself.

“Everyone seems to forget that Brooklyn is an adult man and fully capable of speaking out,” the source said.

Brooklyn is reportedly tired of people placing the blame for his fractured relationship with his parents on his wife

Peltz, a billionaire heiress and actress, has long been accused by fans and insiders of isolating Brooklyn from his famous family and even from close friends.

Some claim her influence over Brooklyn is “disproportionate,” with Beckham family insiders previously describing her as “a bit of a horror.”

Image credits: Instagram / victoriabeckham

“The wider Beckham family and Brooklyn’s friends, many of whom he no longer sees, take the view that he does what Nicola wants,” the source added. “From the Beckhams’ point of view, it’s not nice to watch.”

Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

On the other hand, according to sources close to the couple, Peltz has grown increasingly frustrated with how her in-laws treat her husband, going as far as to describe David as a narcissistic, exploitative parent.

“She always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn,” a source said of Peltz, noting that while the friction inside the family isn’t new, it appears to have escalated in recent months, with the actress describing David and Victoria Beckham as “toxic” and “performative.”

Victoria and David have reportedly “thrown in the towel” on trying to mend their relationship with their son

Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

The vow renewal ceremony was far from the first time Brooklyn has decided to distance himself from his side of the family at an important event.

For instance, earlier this year, Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations. Despite being in London at the time, they allegedly declined an invitation to the main party and failed to even call him.

Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

The conflict spilled into the public eye with a photo that said a thousand words: the entire Beckham clan looking their elegant best at the event, except for Brooklyn and Nicola, who were conspicuously absent.

The pair allegedly “didn’t even call to say happy birthday,” a source told local media. “David and Victoria are utterly heartbroken by the breakdown of communication.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

As Bored Panda previously reported, Victoria’s social media reflected the divide at the time, with her birthday caption, which usually includes all of her children, making no mention of Brooklyn at all.

Online, social media reaction has been polarizing. Some readers were quick to put the blame on Peltz, arguing that she’s been instrumental in driving a wedge between the Beckhams and their son.

Image credits: Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Others sided with the actress, arguing that she’s only looking for her husband’s best interest.

“She is just not going to let Brooklyn bow down and kiss up to the Beckhams like the rest of the siblings do.”

“Clingy.” Netizens criticized Brooklyn’s decision to exclude his parents from the ceremony

