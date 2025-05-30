“Deeply Hurtful”: Victoria Beckham Allegedly “Ruined” Son’s Wedding, Nicola Peltz Ran “Crying”

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Beckham allegedly “ruined” her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to actress Nicola Peltz by hijacking one of the most important moments of the day.

The Spice Girls alum stole the spotlight during the couple’s first dance, leaving Nicola “crying” and the guests “in absolute shock.”

The incident came to light amid rumors of an ongoing rift within the Beckham family.

Rumors about a rift in the Beckham family have been swirling for a while now.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding took place at the actress’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola’s grandmother served as her maid of honor for the black-tie affair, which included guests like Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.

Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony took the stage to perform at the reception.

“The stage literally rotated around and there he was!” a source told People at the time.

This week, a source spoke about how tensions flared up when Marc took the mic and did something Brooklyn and Nicola apparently did not expect.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” a source told People.

The Latin music superstar first called Brooklyn to the stage, and “then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!’”

Nicola ran out crying after the former pop star allegedly stole the spotlight from her

Nicola was left upset and “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why,” the source claimed.

Another insider said, “it was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock—you could hear a pin drop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

The air grew even more tense when Victoria allegedly began slow dancing with her son.

Guests were not only surprised but even saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

“It wasn’t appropriate,” the source said about the mother-son dance.

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose,” a source claimed

The source claimed that the Bates Motel actress felt like her mother-in-law deliberately stole the moment from her.

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why,” they told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

A source close to the couple spoke to Page Six about the very same incident and said, “It was deeply hurtful.”

“Everyone in the room witnessed what happened” and the “shock was palpable,” they added.

Sources said the wedding dance incident was not a “one-off” incident and is part of an ongoing pattern in the Beckham family

The insider further claimed that this wasn’t a “one-off” incident. “It’s a pattern that still happens to this day,” they said.

Some netizens were “not surprised at all” by the alleged incident and called Victoria a “clingy mother.”

“She’s a toxic narcissist with no boundaries,” one commented, while another said she’s “giving obsessive boy mom vibes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

“It’s because she is vain, self centered and a terrible human,” said another.

Others sided with Victoria and asked, “How on Earth was that Victoria’s fault?”

“Maybe we should be mad at Marc Anthony,” said another.

“She’s a toxic narcissist with no boundaries,” a social media user commented

Back in 2022, a source claimed to the Daily Mail that Victoria made the request to Marc before the alleged awkward moment.

“Without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song,” they said at the time.

The insider noted that most of the guests could tell something was “off.”

“It was uncomfortable for the couple who were thinking it was to be a special moment for them,” they added.

Amidst the “pattern” of alleged boundary-crossing behavior, Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly tried to maintain good terms with the Beckhams.

“They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again,” a source told People this week.

“Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad,” they continued. “A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’”

Brooklyn skipped his father David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month

The oldest son of the four Beckham kids currently lives in Los Angeles with Nicola and completely skipped his father David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month.

Sources claimed at the time that he didn’t even call his father to wish him on his milestone birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn recently made a declaration of love to his wife in an Instagram post, saying he would always “choose” her.

He shared footage of himself riding his wife around on a bike and said in the caption, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby.”

Brooklyn recently declared on Instagram that he would always “choose” his wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

An insider close to Brooklyn and Nicola claimed earlier this month that the actress has been growing increasingly frustrated with her football star father-in-law and former pop star mother-in-law.

The source said David “verbally berates” his oldest son over the phone, and Nicola finds his parents “toxic” and “performative.”

David and Victoria also allegedly refuse to “discuss all of the ongoing drama” with Nicola around “because she always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn,” a source told TMZ.

“Some moms just don’t know how to let go,” one commenter wrote online

