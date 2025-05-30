Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Deeply Hurtful”: Victoria Beckham Allegedly “Ruined” Son’s Wedding, Nicola Peltz Ran “Crying”
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz outdoors, with greenery and flowers in the background, smiling and posing together.
Celebrities, News

“Deeply Hurtful”: Victoria Beckham Allegedly “Ruined” Son’s Wedding, Nicola Peltz Ran “Crying”

Victoria Beckham allegedly “ruined” her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to actress Nicola Peltz by hijacking one of the most important moments of the day.

The Spice Girls alum stole the spotlight during the couple’s first dance, leaving Nicola “crying” and the guests “in absolute shock.”

The incident came to light amid rumors of an ongoing rift within the Beckham family.

Highlights
  • Victoria Beckham allegedly “ruined” her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to actress Nicola Peltz.
  • She hijacked the couple's special moment, leaving the guests in “in absolute shock.”
  • Nicola was left upset and “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why,” a source said.
  • Rumors about a rift in the Beckham family have been swirling for a while now.
    Victoria Beckham allegedly hijacked one of the most important moments of her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to actress Nicola Peltz

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing together, linked to Victoria Beckham wedding controversy and emotional distress.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding took place at the actress’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

    Nicola’s grandmother served as her maid of honor for the black-tie affair, which included guests like Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.

    Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony took the stage to perform at the reception.

    “The stage literally rotated around and there he was!” a source told People at the time.

    Victoria Beckham and her son posing on stairs at formal event, linked to wedding drama involving Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    This week, a source spoke about how tensions flared up when Marc took the mic and did something Brooklyn and Nicola apparently did not expect.

    “Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” a source told People.

    The Latin music superstar first called Brooklyn to the stage, and “then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!’”

    Nicola ran out crying after the former pop star allegedly stole the spotlight from her

    Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz seated outdoors, capturing a moment amid reports of wedding drama and hurt feelings.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    Nicola was left upset and “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why,” the source claimed.

    Another insider said, “it was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock—you could hear a pin drop.”


    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Victoria Beckham as toxic and hurtful amid wedding drama with Nicola Peltz.

    The air grew even more tense when Victoria allegedly began slow dancing with her son.

    Guests were not only surprised but even saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

    “It wasn’t appropriate,” the source said about the mother-son dance.

    “Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose,” a source claimed

    Nicola Peltz and her husband outdoors, highlighting Victoria Beckham's allegedly ruined son's wedding and emotional impact.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    The source claimed that the Bates Motel actress felt like her mother-in-law deliberately stole the moment from her.

    “Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why,” they told the outlet.


    Comment on social media about Beckhams upsetting Nicola Peltz during son's wedding, highlighting family tension and emotional distress.

    A source close to the couple spoke to Page Six about the very same incident and said, “It was deeply hurtful.”

    “Everyone in the room witnessed what happened” and the “shock was palpable,” they added.

    Sources said the wedding dance incident was not a “one-off” incident and is part of an ongoing pattern in the Beckham family

    Victoria Beckham with family in a casual kitchen setting amid wedding rumors involving Nicola Peltz and her son's event.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    The insider further claimed that this wasn’t a “one-off” incident. “It’s a pattern that still happens to this day,” they said.

    Some netizens were “not surprised at all” by the alleged incident and called Victoria a “clingy mother.”

    “She’s a toxic narcissist with no boundaries,” one commented, while another said she’s “giving obsessive boy mom vibes.”

    Comment saying Giving obsessive boy mom vibes from user Shay Phillips Davis on social media related to Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding drama.

    “It’s because she is vain, self centered and a terrible human,” said another.

    Others sided with Victoria and asked, “How on Earth was that Victoria’s fault?”

    “Maybe we should be mad at Marc Anthony,” said another.

    “She’s a toxic narcissist with no boundaries,” a social media user commented

    Nicola Peltz at a bowling alley with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, amid wedding rumors involving Victoria Beckham.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Back in 2022, a source claimed to the Daily Mail that Victoria made the request to Marc before the alleged awkward moment.

    “Without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song,” they said at the time.

    The insider noted that most of the guests could tell something was “off.”

    “It was uncomfortable for the couple who were thinking it was to be a special moment for them,” they added.

    David and Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham posing indoors with a decorated cake near a window.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Amidst the “pattern” of alleged boundary-crossing behavior, Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly tried to maintain good terms with the Beckhams.

    “They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again,” a source told People this week.

    “Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad,” they continued. “A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’”

    Brooklyn skipped his father David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month

    Victoria Beckham and family dressed elegantly outdoors near vintage car during wedding, linked to deeply hurtful wedding incident.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    The oldest son of the four Beckham kids currently lives in Los Angeles with Nicola and completely skipped his father David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month.

    Sources claimed at the time that he didn’t even call his father to wish him on his milestone birthday.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Facebook comment expressing disbelief at a mother allegedly ruining her son's wedding and mentioning Nicola Peltz crying.

    Brooklyn recently made a declaration of love to his wife in an Instagram post, saying he would always “choose” her.

    He shared footage of himself riding his wife around on a bike and said in the caption, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby.”

    Brooklyn recently declared on Instagram that he would always “choose” his wife

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

    An insider close to Brooklyn and Nicola claimed earlier this month that the actress has been growing increasingly frustrated with her football star father-in-law and former pop star mother-in-law.

    The source said David “verbally berates” his oldest son over the phone, and Nicola finds his parents “toxic” and “performative.”

    David and Victoria also allegedly refuse to “discuss all of the ongoing drama” with Nicola around “because she always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn,” a source told TMZ.

    “Some moms just don’t know how to let go,” one commenter wrote online

    Facebook comment from Rhea Johnston expressing upset feelings about claims Victoria Beckham ruined Nicola Peltz's wedding.

    Comment on social media discussing Victoria Beckham allegedly ruining her son's wedding, with Nicola Peltz upset and crying.

    Commenter Larissa Ramirez criticizing Victoria Beckham for allegedly ruining Nicola Peltz's wedding, causing distress.

    Comment by Mel Evans discussing family dynamics and support for newlyweds amid challenges in relationships.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing wedding drama involving Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

    Facebook comment criticizing Victoria Beckham for being attention-seeking and impacting her son's wedding emotions.

    Facebook comment from Cammy Kerrison Lee discussing Victoria Beckham allegedly ruining her son's wedding and Nicola Peltz's reaction.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing mother in laws, alienation, and its impact on family relationships.

    Comment from Dekeata Walker expressing strong opinions about Victoria Beckham’s involvement and impact on her son’s wedding.

    Facebook comment by Nicole Madorno Christy mentioning Marc Anthony, related to Victoria Beckham allegedly ruining son's wedding and Nicola Peltz upset.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Victoria Beckham allegedly ruining son’s wedding and Nicola Peltz crying.

    Comment by Luis Hermes mentioning Meghan Markle vibes and warning Brooklyn to run away now.

    Commenter Veronica Alfaro expressing support amid Victoria Beckham wedding dispute with Nicola Peltz, with strong emotions visible.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment about Victoria Beckham allegedly causing distress at Nicola Peltz's wedding.

    Comment on social media questioning how Victoria Beckham could be blamed for allegedly ruining her son's wedding.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Sarah
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What have the children aspiring to? Career -wise or university wise?

    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is true, and Victoria was classy enough, she would have said thank you to Marc Anthony, and then said something like "but I think you mean Nicole, this dance is for you both" and handed the spotlight over to them.

