Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Breaks Silence On Nicola Peltz’s Claims Of “Toxic” Beckham Family
A woman speaking into a microphone during a podcast, discussing Brooklyn Beckham's ex and the Beckham family claims.
Celebrities, News

Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Breaks Silence On Nicola Peltz’s Claims Of “Toxic” Beckham Family

30

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex, Lexi Wood, has come to the Beckhams’ defense amid growing rumors of a tense family feud.

Speculation about a family rift arose after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last week.

Brooklyn also missed his father’s earlier celebrations in Miami last month, as well as events in France and London. Sources claim that Nicola has distanced herself and her husband from what she reportedly considers a “toxic” family environment.

  • Lexi Wood, Brooklyn Beckham's model ex, shared her admiration for the Beckham family amid rumors of a feud.
  • Speculation about the rift grew after Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.
  • Sources claim Nicola views the Beckhams as “toxic,” while the family has allegedly accused her of “controlling” Brooklyn.

On the Viall Files podcast, Lexi opened up about dating Brooklyn and Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber.

    Brooklyn Beckham’s ex spoke out about her experience with the Beckhams amid a rumored family feud with Nicola Peltz
    Brooklyn Beckham's ex posing casually with sunglasses and cap, responding to Nicola Peltz's toxic Beckham family claims.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    “It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to,” she said.

    “Families that are in the industry, that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, that are so close, travel together, live together, they do so much together.

    “That mindset is ‘Your family has your back. Period.’ I do feel like those families are great.”

    Brooklyn Beckham's family dressed formally outdoors, highlighting the Beckham family in a garden setting during sunset.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Asked about dating the son of “one of the sexiest men alive,” the model said she always saw David as Brooklyn’s dad.

    “I feel like immediately, I didn’t think anything of it. And then he just was his dad.”

    Lexi Wood called the Beckhams a “beautiful family” that always has each other’s back

    A woman speaking into a microphone on a podcast set, discussing Brooklyn Beckham's ex and the toxic Beckham family claims.

    Image credits: Nick Viall

    Lexi, who dated Brooklyn in 2018, said the Beckhams are “a beautiful family.”

    “Victoria, she’s the style icon. They’re the coolest family.”

    She said both the Beckhams and the Crawfords “have raised such great families. And just being so close and having those same morals and values that I have so innately it was just so nice being around them.”

    Two men smiling at a dinner table with drinks, related to Brooklyn Beckham's ex and Beckham family discussion.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Lexi also shared that she remains friends with her exes and wants them to move on. Speaking specifically about Brooklyn, she said he’s in a “great relationship” and is “so happy” for him.

    Rumors of a rift between Brooklyn and Nicola and the rest of the Beckham family resurfaced last week during David’s 50th birthday celebrations, which culminated in a lavish dinner party at London’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Core.

    The party was attended by various A-list stars, including Tom Cruise and Gordon Ramsay. David and Victoria’s children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were all present, while their eldest son was notably absent.

    Sources close to Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz, claimed that David and Victoria are “toxic” and that David “verbally berates” his son

    Group of people wearing bunny ears relaxing outdoors by the sea, related to Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaking silence on Beckham family.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Though some believed that Brooklyn and Nicola had skipped the bash to attend the Met Gala in New York, they were not present at either event.

    Brooklyn was also a no-shown for a “boys” fishing trip David had organized with his sons months in advance for his birthday.

    David and Victoria are said to be “devastated” by the feud.

    Dismissing rumors that Nicola was made to feel unwelcome, a source close to the family told The Mirror that David and Victoria have supported the American actress “at every opportunity” and feel “no anger but just a deep sense of sorrow about how things have turned out.”

    David and Victoria Beckham dressed elegantly at an indoor event, as Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence on Beckham family.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    As per the insider, David and Victoria “have gone above and beyond to help Nicola with her endeavors,” including when the former Spice Girl attended Nicola’s premiere of Lola on crutches after injuring her foot because “she knew how important it was for Nicola and her son.”

    A source close to the family told the Daily Mail that Nicola doesn’t like her husband spending any time with his family and has been “controlling” him since their 2022 wedding, an attitude the brothers “have had enough” of.

    Lexi and Brooklyn were romantically linked in 2018

    Brooklyn Beckham's ex speaking in a podcast studio, responding to Nicola Peltz's claims about toxic Beckham family dynamics.

    Image credits: Nick Viall

    The 30-year-old actress allegedly has a pattern of “starting an argument” before family events and then choosing not to show up with Brooklyn.

    Previous reports suggested that the rift centered around Romeo Beckham’s current relationship with Kim Turnbull, who was pictured with Brooklyn in 2016.

    However, in an Instagram comment, Cruz Beckham denied that Brooklyn and Kim ever dated.

    Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from all of David Beckham’s celebrations for his 50th birthday

    Brooklyn Beckham's ex taking a selfie with a man, addressing Nicola Peltz's claims about the toxic Beckham family.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Friends of the family have accused Nicola of using Kim as a scapegoat in the feud.

    “This is the narrative that’s been put out to other news outlets, that Romeo is dating his brother’s ex-girlfriend – and that’s really weird.

    “But none of this is true. And it’s really upset Romeo and his parents because Kim is seemingly being used by Nicola as a reason to start the rift. 

    “Romeo is furious at the suggestion that he would bring an ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn into the family when there never was any romance.”

    Image credits: Nick Viall

    As for Nicola, sources close to the Bates Motel actress told TMZ that she doesn’t appreciate the way “toxic” and “narcissistic” David and Victoria treat her husband, claiming David “verbally berates” Brooklyn.

    The young couple reportedly “made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama,” but David and Victoria refuse to speak with Nicola because she always “talks back to them” and stands up for her husband.

    “Don’t bite the hand that feeds,” one reader commented as people took sides in the rumored feud

    Screenshot of a social media comment on Brooklyn Beckham's ex addressing Nicola Peltz's toxic Beckham family claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brooklyn Beckham's ex and Nicola Peltz's claims about the Beckham family.

    Comment by Shirley Votano addressing Nicola Peltz and the Beckham family amid toxic claims.

    Comment screenshot showing Alina Stoica responding to Beckham family issues mentioned by Nicola Peltz online.

    Comment by Vicky Santangelo discussing the Beckham family dynamic and their relation to Nicola Peltz's claims of toxicity.

    Image of a social media comment from Roseanne Zampi reacting humorously to a recent statement involving the Beckham family.

    Comment from Deirdre Maeve Smith on social media expressing support amid Brooklyn Beckham's ex and Nicola Peltz family claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Brooklyn Beckham's ex responding to Nicola Peltz's toxic Beckham family claims.

    Comment criticizing Beckham family dynamics and discussing Brooklyn Beckham's ex responding to Nicola Peltz's toxic claims.

    Facebook comment discussing Nicola Peltz and the toxic claims surrounding the Beckham family drama online.

    Comment from Josh McPhail discussing the Beckham family and referencing Brooklyn Beckham's ex addressing claims of toxicity.

    Comment from Leann Beverley Moffatt stating nobody knows what happens behind closed doors with a concerned emoji.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

