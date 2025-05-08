Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Breaks Silence On Nicola Peltz’s Claims Of “Toxic” Beckham Family

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex, Lexi Wood, has come to the Beckhams’ defense amid growing rumors of a tense family feud.

Speculation about a family rift arose after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last week.

Brooklyn also missed his father’s earlier celebrations in Miami last month, as well as events in France and London. Sources claim that Nicola has distanced herself and her husband from what she reportedly considers a “toxic” family environment.

On the Viall Files podcast, Lexi opened up about dating Brooklyn and Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber.

“It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to,” she said.

“Families that are in the industry, that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, that are so close, travel together, live together, they do so much together.

“That mindset is ‘Your family has your back. Period.’ I do feel like those families are great.”

Asked about dating the son of “one of the sexiest men alive,” the model said she always saw David as Brooklyn’s dad.

“I feel like immediately, I didn’t think anything of it. And then he just was his dad.”

Lexi Wood called the Beckhams a “beautiful family” that always has each other’s back

Lexi, who dated Brooklyn in 2018, said the Beckhams are “a beautiful family.”

“Victoria, she’s the style icon. They’re the coolest family.”

She said both the Beckhams and the Crawfords “have raised such great families. And just being so close and having those same morals and values that I have so innately it was just so nice being around them.”

Lexi also shared that she remains friends with her exes and wants them to move on. Speaking specifically about Brooklyn, she said he’s in a “great relationship” and is “so happy” for him.

Rumors of a rift between Brooklyn and Nicola and the rest of the Beckham family resurfaced last week during David’s 50th birthday celebrations, which culminated in a lavish dinner party at London’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Core.

The party was attended by various A-list stars, including Tom Cruise and Gordon Ramsay. David and Victoria’s children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were all present, while their eldest son was notably absent.

Sources close to Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz, claimed that David and Victoria are “toxic” and that David “verbally berates” his son

Though some believed that Brooklyn and Nicola had skipped the bash to attend the Met Gala in New York, they were not present at either event.

Brooklyn was also a no-shown for a “boys” fishing trip David had organized with his sons months in advance for his birthday.

David and Victoria are said to be “devastated” by the feud.

Dismissing rumors that Nicola was made to feel unwelcome, a source close to the family told The Mirror that David and Victoria have supported the American actress “at every opportunity” and feel “no anger but just a deep sense of sorrow about how things have turned out.”

As per the insider, David and Victoria “have gone above and beyond to help Nicola with her endeavors,” including when the former Spice Girl attended Nicola’s premiere of Lola on crutches after injuring her foot because “she knew how important it was for Nicola and her son.”

A source close to the family told the Daily Mail that Nicola doesn’t like her husband spending any time with his family and has been “controlling” him since their 2022 wedding, an attitude the brothers “have had enough” of.

Lexi and Brooklyn were romantically linked in 2018

The 30-year-old actress allegedly has a pattern of “starting an argument” before family events and then choosing not to show up with Brooklyn.

Previous reports suggested that the rift centered around Romeo Beckham’s current relationship with Kim Turnbull, who was pictured with Brooklyn in 2016.

However, in an Instagram comment, Cruz Beckham denied that Brooklyn and Kim ever dated.

Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from all of David Beckham’s celebrations for his 50th birthday

Friends of the family have accused Nicola of using Kim as a scapegoat in the feud.

“This is the narrative that’s been put out to other news outlets, that Romeo is dating his brother’s ex-girlfriend – and that’s really weird.

“But none of this is true. And it’s really upset Romeo and his parents because Kim is seemingly being used by Nicola as a reason to start the rift.

“Romeo is furious at the suggestion that he would bring an ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn into the family when there never was any romance.”

As for Nicola, sources close to the Bates Motel actress told TMZ that she doesn’t appreciate the way “toxic” and “narcissistic” David and Victoria treat her husband, claiming David “verbally berates” Brooklyn.

The young couple reportedly “made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama,” but David and Victoria refuse to speak with Nicola because she always “talks back to them” and stands up for her husband.

