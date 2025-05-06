Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
These Celebs Broke Met Gala's Strict 'No Phones' Rule To Reveal What Goes On Inside
Woman with blonde bob haircut wearing pale blue blazer and statement necklace at a Met Gala event.
Celebrities, News

These Celebs Broke Met Gala’s Strict ‘No Phones’ Rule To Reveal What Goes On Inside

Despite Anna Wintour’s strict no-phones rule at the Met Gala, a number of celebrities couldn’t resist the temptation to capture the star-studded event on their devices.

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief, who has hosted the gala since 1995, implemented the rule to preserve the event’s privacy and maintain the mystery of what unfolds inside the museum after the stars walk the iconic steps. 

Highlights
  • Several celebrities disobeyed the Met Gala’s "no phones or social media" rule, which is intended to keep the event private.
  • It’s rumored that those who use their phones inside the gala may not be invited back.
  • Among the stars seen using their phones were Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Questlove.

“Guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum,” Vogue notes on its website.

    Several stars broke Anna Wintour’s strict Met Gala rule
    Woman with a blonde bob hairstyle wearing a light blue blazer and jeweled necklace at the Met Gala event.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    As per the magazine, “the run-of-show involves cocktails, dinner … and a high-profile performer (or two). Attendees also always have a moment to explore the exhibition.”

    However, many stars broke the rule—some, like Megan Thee Stallion, even shared behind-the-scenes content on social media for everyone, including the host, to see.

    In a clip postedon Instagram, the rapper mentioned that guests aren’t “supposed to have our phones” but that she was “doing it [anyway].”

    “Guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum,” Vogue notes

    Three celebs taking a selfie at Met Gala, breaking the strict no phones rule to reveal what goes on inside.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Megan, who was sitting at a table with rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese, revealed some of the delicious appetizers served at the event.

    In another clip, she filmed her interactions with the Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and tennis legend Serena Williams.

    “I snuck my phone in,” the WAP rapper admitted in a video.

    Celebs breaking Met Gala no phones rule, taking selfie inside event with formal attire and dimly lit background.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    A professional photo taken inside the gala captured designer Michael Kors posing for a selfie with his partner, Lance LePere, along with Suki Waterhouse and Ugbad Abdi.

    South African singer Tyla also snapped a selfie with Shakira before sharing it to her Instagram stories with her millions of followers.

    Similarly, musician and The Roots frontman Questlove used his phone inside the gala to take a selfie with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton in the restroom.

    Jon Batiste, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, Jaden Smith, and Questlove are some of the stars who used their phones at the exclusive event

    Celebrities breaking Met Gala's strict no phones rule, capturing moments and revealing behind-the-scenes interactions.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Group of celebs capturing moments on phones inside event, breaking Met Gala no phones rule to reveal behind-the-scenes glimpse.

    Image credits: questlove / Instagram

    Halle Bailey pulled out her phone to snap a photo with Lisa and Sydney Sweeney.

    Jon Batiste, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, and Jaden Smith risked getting on Wintour’s bad side after being spotted with their phones out.

    Though it’s unclear what consequences guests face for using their phones at the soirée, it’s rumored that they may not receive an invitation to the gala the following year.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)


    Held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the ceremony’s main aim is to raise funds for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion items. 

    This year, the proceeds have reportedly reached $31 million, the biggest gross in the event’s 77-year history.

    The Met Gala also marks the start of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition.

    Singer Tyla snapped a selfie with Shakira and shared it on social media
    Two celebs posing at Met Gala after breaking strict no phones rule to reveal exclusive moments inside the event.

    Image credits: tyla / Instagram

    Celebrities have to adhere to a specific theme, which was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style this yearthe first Met Gala to celebrate men’s clothing in decades.

    Instead of walking a long red carpet, guests pose on the steps of the Met before heading inside for the glitzy event, which is “kept largely under wraps,” Vogue explains.

    Meghan Thee Stallion filmed her table enjoying appetizers

    Celebs at the Met Gala discreetly using phones to reveal what goes on inside the exclusive event.

    Image credits: theestallion / Instagram

    Celebs at Met Gala breaking strict no phones rule while revealing behind-the-scenes moments inside the event.

    Image credits: theestallion / Instagram

    Chef Kwame Onwuachi, who was tasked with creating this year’s menu, said he also adapted his dishes to the theme.

    “I was inspired by Black dandyism and the Black experience in fashion—it’s pulled from so many different avenues and routes of the diaspora.

    “I wanted to encapsulate all of that, from the hors d’oeuvres to plated dinner at the gala.”

    The approximately 450 attendees were served hoecakes with crispy chicken, mini chopped cheeses, cornbread topped with caviar, and curry chicken patties, as per Vogue.

    For dinner, they enjoyed papaya piri piri salad, creole roasted chicken with lemon emulsion, rice and peas, and a “Bodega Special Cosmic Brownie.”

    Cynthia Erivo appeared in the rapper’s video, filmed inside the gala

    Two celebs breaking Met Gala no phones rule, capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments in a dimly lit event setting.

    Image credits: theestallion / Instagram

    While some Met Gala fans had no issue with the artists’ rebellious behavior, others argued that the no-phones policy is essential to keeping the event serious and exclusive.

    “They’ll all be missing from next year’s Met – on that you can bet,” one critic wrote, while another said, “And thank goodness for that. A lot of them were not on theme.”

    A third added: “Never surprising to see exactly who doesn’t think the rules apply to them. “

    “I snuck my phone in, the WAP rapper admitted

    “Anna needs to be more respectful of the value of social media to these publicity hounds,” another person penned. “You want them to get all made up for your gala, not benefiting them?”

    “Maybe Anna’s was not a realistic demand,” someone else agreed. “It isn’t like the guests are Cardinals selecting a new Anna.”

    People found it amusing that Meghan Thee Stallion broke Anna Wintour’s rule
    Screenshot of a social media comment about deleting a post, highlighting celebs breaking Met Gala’s strict no phones rule.

    Comment on Instagram by user supastarc thanking for forbidden footage, referencing celebs breaking Met Gala's no phone rule.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising content revealing what celebs broke Met Gala’s strict no phones rule to show.

    Comment from user jemelehill expressing love for a post about celebs breaking Met Gala's no phones rule.

    MTV tweet thanking for keeping them fed, showing social media interaction related to celebs breaking Met Gala phone rules.

    Social media comment about seeing Doja, highlighting celebrities breaking Met Gala's strict no phones rule to reveal inside moments.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from a verified user admitting to sneaking a phone in at the Met Gala, breaking rules.

    Comment on Instagram by user myqueenmegan calling someone a rule breaker with emojis, relating to celebs breaking Met Gala no phones rule.

    Social media comment from everyonesbusinessbutmine about celebrities breaking Met Gala's strict no phones rule revealed.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment revealing exclusive footage, highlighting celebs breaking Met Gala's no phones rule.

    Instagram comment by user elainewelteroth saying Iconic with a raised hands emoji, related to celebs breaking Met Gala's no phones rule.

    User comment praising relatable Met Gala moments shared by celebs who broke the no phones rule revealing insider views

    Instagram comment from user artislife_28 praising best footage of the night, related to celebs breaking Met Gala no phones rule.

    Social media comment praising a bathroom moment, related to celebs breaking Met Gala's no phones rule.

    Social media comment by daniellathecreator joking about breaking rules, referencing celebs who broke Met Gala's no phones rule.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
