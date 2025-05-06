These Celebs Broke Met Gala’s Strict ‘No Phones’ Rule To Reveal What Goes On Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Anna Wintour’s strict no-phones rule at the Met Gala, a number of celebrities couldn’t resist the temptation to capture the star-studded event on their devices.

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief, who has hosted the gala since 1995, implemented the rule to preserve the event’s privacy and maintain the mystery of what unfolds inside the museum after the stars walk the iconic steps.

Highlights Several celebrities disobeyed the Met Gala’s "no phones or social media" rule, which is intended to keep the event private.

It’s rumored that those who use their phones inside the gala may not be invited back.

Among the stars seen using their phones were Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Questlove.

“Guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum,” Vogue notes on its website.

Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As per the magazine, “the run-of-show involves cocktails, dinner … and a high-profile performer (or two). Attendees also always have a moment to explore the exhibition.”

However, many stars broke the rule—some, like Megan Thee Stallion, even shared behind-the-scenes content on social media for everyone, including the host, to see.

In a clip postedon Instagram, the rapper mentioned that guests aren’t “supposed to have our phones” but that she was “doing it [anyway].”

Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Megan, who was sitting at a table with rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese, revealed some of the delicious appetizers served at the event.

In another clip, she filmed her interactions with the Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and tennis legend Serena Williams.

“I snuck my phone in,” the WAP rapper admitted in a video.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

A professional photo taken inside the gala captured designer Michael Kors posing for a selfie with his partner, Lance LePere, along with Suki Waterhouse and Ugbad Abdi.

South African singer Tyla also snapped a selfie with Shakira before sharing it to her Instagram stories with her millions of followers.

Similarly, musician and The Roots frontman Questlove used his phone inside the gala to take a selfie with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton in the restroom.

Jon Batiste, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, Jaden Smith, and Questlove are some of the stars who used their phones at the exclusive event

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Image credits: questlove / Instagram

Halle Bailey pulled out her phone to snap a photo with Lisa and Sydney Sweeney.

Jon Batiste, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, and Jaden Smith risked getting on Wintour’s bad side after being spotted with their phones out.

Though it’s unclear what consequences guests face for using their phones at the soirée, it’s rumored that they may not receive an invitation to the gala the following year.

Held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the ceremony’s main aim is to raise funds for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion items.

This year, the proceeds have reportedly reached $31 million, the biggest gross in the event’s 77-year history.

The Met Gala also marks the start of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition.

Image credits: tyla / Instagram

Celebrities have to adhere to a specific theme, which was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style this year—the first Met Gala to celebrate men’s clothing in decades.

Instead of walking a long red carpet, guests pose on the steps of the Met before heading inside for the glitzy event, which is “kept largely under wraps,” Vogue explains.

Meghan Thee Stallion filmed her table enjoying appetizers

Image credits: theestallion / Instagram

Image credits: theestallion / Instagram

Chef Kwame Onwuachi, who was tasked with creating this year’s menu, said he also adapted his dishes to the theme.

“I was inspired by Black dandyism and the Black experience in fashion—it’s pulled from so many different avenues and routes of the diaspora.

“I wanted to encapsulate all of that, from the hors d’oeuvres to plated dinner at the gala.”

The approximately 450 attendees were served hoecakes with crispy chicken, mini chopped cheeses, cornbread topped with caviar, and curry chicken patties, as per Vogue.

For dinner, they enjoyed papaya piri piri salad, creole roasted chicken with lemon emulsion, rice and peas, and a “Bodega Special Cosmic Brownie.”



Cynthia Erivo appeared in the rapper’s video, filmed inside the gala

Image credits: theestallion / Instagram

While some Met Gala fans had no issue with the artists’ rebellious behavior, others argued that the no-phones policy is essential to keeping the event serious and exclusive.

“They’ll all be missing from next year’s Met – on that you can bet,” one critic wrote, while another said, “And thank goodness for that. A lot of them were not on theme.”

A third added: “Never surprising to see exactly who doesn’t think the rules apply to them. “

“I snuck my phone in, “ the WAP rapper admitted

“Anna needs to be more respectful of the value of social media to these publicity hounds,” another person penned. “You want them to get all made up for your gala, not benefiting them?”

“Maybe Anna’s was not a realistic demand,” someone else agreed. “It isn’t like the guests are Cardinals selecting a new Anna.”

