ADVERTISEMENT

Singers Sabrina Carpenter and Lisa Manobal stepped onto the Met Gala carpet with no pants and no apologies.

One of them revealed they were asked to ditch their pants because they were “quite short.”

“And for my next trick i will make my pants disappear!” the internet joked about their bare-legged glam.

RELATED:

Sabrina Carpenter revealed she was asked to ditch her pants for the 2025 Met Gala

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina, 25, hit the Met Gala 2025 red carpet on Monday, marking her third time posing on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She kept up with the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme this year with a burgundy, tuxedo-style look featuring shiny buttons and a white collar.

As she spoke about the inspiration behind her look, she mentioned the inspiration given by Pharrell Williams, who was named men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton in 2023 and also served as a co-chair for this year’s Met Gala.

The Please Please Please singer quipped about her outfit finally letting her go to the bathroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

“This is Pharrell,” she said on the Vogue livestream.

“I’m such a massive fan of Pharrell’s and have been to the show and I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.’ And it came true,” she went on to say.

She also said it was the Happy singer’s idea for her to leave her pants at home.

“[Pharrell] was like, ‘You’re quite short so no pants for you,’” she added. “So here we are. Here we are.”

Share icon

Image credits: HazardMcqueen

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mysterious_wini

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Joannk15

Although this was her third time at the Met Gala, the Espresso singer quipped about never having gone to the bathroom before. She said she was determined to change that this year.

“Never been to the bathroom once because I’ve never been able to use it in my outfit. So tonight might be the night,” she qupped. “We’ll see… And I’m just gonna let everybody know what it looks like. I’m sure it’s just a normal museum bathroom but I’m excited to find out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackpink’s Lisa met her Met Gala debut in a shiny, pant-less look from Louis Vuitton

Share icon

Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lisa from Blackpink made her Met Gala debut on Monday with another no-pants look.

The White Lotus star was glittering on the red carpet in another Louis Vuitton ensemble.

The 28-year-old singer wore a shiny, form-fitting black blazer with sheer panels, paired with black tights that were emblazoned with the luxury fashion brand’s logo.

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

There was one detail in particular that caught people’s attention. The singer was wearing panties that appeared to feature the face of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many questioned why she was wearing the panties just weeks after a controversial video captured her and fellow Blackpink members Rosé and Jennie saying the n-word in their lyrics.

“Who the hell decided it was a good idea to put the faces of influential black women on a pair of PANTIES,” asked one unimpressed netizen.

“Rosa parks on your underwear less than 3 months after a compilation of you saying the n word goes viral is kinda crazy but maybe thats just me!” wrote another.

“Maybe I just don’t wanna see Rosa Parks on Lisa’s a** cheeks and that’s my fault,” one social media user said

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sabrina and Lisa’s leggy looks sparked a flurry of comments online, with most asking, “Where are her pants?”

“She forgot her pants,” another said.

“Also not really mesmerized by the no pant look,” read one comment on Lisa’s look. “She looks like that on stage. It would have been nice to see her in pants or skirt. That would have been unusual for her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rosariogozu

Share icon

Image credits: swolemeta_

ADVERTISEMENT

“haha she forgot her pants or skirt. wait til she sees herself later. this is atrocious,” another critic said. “…This is inappropriate wear for a formal event.”

Sabrina’s outfit drew comments like, “Boring yawning sloppy lazy” and “Something is off about this and I think it’s her hair…”

Sabrina and Lisa’s pant-less looks weren’t the only outfits that sparked discussions online.

Fans wondered whether Gigi Hadid was in line with this year’s theme, claiming it was “something one would wear to a prom.”

But the supermodel did indeed pay homage to Black fashion with her outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The no-pants look sparked a flurry of comments online, with many questioning, “Where are her pants?”

Share icon

Image credits: GlowMetax

Share icon

Image credits: leider_valdes

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney’s outfit—a dark, form-fitting gown inspired by Kim Novak’s costume in the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare—sparked mixed reactions. Some felt her stylist “let her down.”

Rihanna took the glamorous red carpet opportunity to reveal that she is pregnant with her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

The 37-year-old Grammy winner walked in the rain with an umbrella before posing on the red carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her third baby would join siblings RZA, who will turn 3 this month, and Riot Rose, who will turn 2 later this year.

“At least it’s warm in NYC today,” one said about the no-pants look

Share icon

Image credits: ThePhenomenalAV

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: obvsmyhair

Share icon

Image credits: bbos712

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lotiivy

Share icon

Image credits: chaengminion

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Louisthemutt