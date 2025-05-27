After The Success Of “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth Has Soared To New Heights

ADVERTISEMENT

Child stars are a dime a dozen, and after their time in the spotlight, many fade into obscurity or worse, succumb to the emotional instability of child actor syndrome. But Sabrina Carpenter has ensured the world remembers her name for all the right reasons.

After scoring the top two UK Songs of the Summer 2024 with her smash hits Espresso and Please Please Please, this former Disney girl has earned her place among pop royalty. She seems right at home in the big leagues, effortlessly opening twenty-five shows for Billboard’s Biggest Female Artist of the 21st century at the highest-grossing tour in history.

Sabrina’s rise to fame in 2024 is undisputed, but how her net worth has changed is still a mystery. This article will reveal Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth, detail her journey to becoming a top Gen-Z hitmaker, and compare her success to that of her fellow child stars and pop sensations.

What Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth was $12 million as of March 2025. At her peak following the Eras tour, Hafi estimates that she has earned $4.2 to $5.3 million monthly in 2025.

Carpenter’s net worth has skyrocketed, thanks in large part to having the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2024.

She also opened the Latin America, Australia, and Singapore legs of Taylor Swift’s $2 billion Eras Tour, solidifying her position in pop’s top tier and pushing her fortune to $12 million by early 2025.

@sabrinacarpenter espresso x is it over now x please please please 😵💞💞 ♬ original sound – Sabrina Carpenter

Disney Roots and Teen Acting Paychecks

Sabrina Carpenter got her start in 2009 by uploading covers of Taylor Swift, Adele, and Christina Aguilera to YouTube. In a later interview with Urban Outfitters, she revealed that her dad even built a basement recording studio to support her music while she was homeschooled.

Her first brush with Disney came through Miley Cyrus’ “Be a Star” contest, where she placed third. That early momentum helped her land a guest spot on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and minor roles in various Disney and Fox productions.

Her breakout moment came in 2011 when she was cast in the lead role on Girl Meets World. According to a Forbes report (via SportsKeeda), Carpenter earned $10,000 per episode and around $210,000 per season across the show’s three-season run.

TMZ reported that her co-star Rowan Blanchard received the same salary.

For context, other Disney stars like Miley Cyrus and the Sprouse twins earned $20,000 per episode, while Selena Gomez made $25,000 for Wizards of Waverly Place, according to Hollywood Life.

Despite the promising paychecks, former Disney cast members have alleged that actors weren’t compensated fairly for their first three seasons.

A thread on r/Fauxmoi and comments by Joey Bragg (via Discussing Film on X) claim the studio often canceled or rebranded shows before season four to avoid triggering full-rate salaries.

Since Girl Meets World ended after its third season, Carpenter likely missed out on higher earnings.

Even after her Disney run, Carpenter kept her acting career alive. She starred in Adventures in Babysitting, Clouds, The Hate U Give, The Short History of the Long Road, Emergency, and Netflix films like Tall Girl and Work It.

She also explored theater with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell — A Pirates’ Christmas at the Pasadena Playhouse and voiced a lead character in Milo Murphy’s Law.

The Music Money Machine

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her music career in March 2014 after signing with Disney’s Hollywood Records. Her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” paved the way for her first album, Eyes Wide Open, which dropped the following April.

The album sold 12,000 units in its first week, peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200, and won two Radio Disney Music Awards.

Her 2016 follow-up, Evolution, outperformed its predecessor, debuting at No. 28 with 13,000 units sold. That same year, she launched her first headlining tour, performing 42 shows across seven countries, as reported by Setlist.

She hit the road again in 2017 with a 35-city tour across the US and Canada and joined Ariana Grande as an opener on the Dangerous Woman tour, which grossed $71 million.

Though her 2018 album Singular: Act I charted lower at No. 103 on Billboard, it sparked another headlining run: The Singular Tour, which featured 21 shows, including her first concerts in Asia.

She followed it up with Singular: Act II in 2019 before pausing her tour streak to make her Broadway debut in Mean Girls: The Musical. However, her time onstage was cut short when the show closed permanently after only two performances due to COVID-19.

Despite the setback, 2020 proved to be a major pivot. Carpenter executive-produced her first Netflix movie, starred in a Disney+ production, and earned a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

The next year, she signed with Island Records and released “Skin,” which landed on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200.

In July 2022, she dropped Emails I Can’t Send, her fifth studio album. It spent 42 weeks on the Billboard chart, marking a turning point in her career. Sabrina later said the album had “changed her life.”

The viral success of “Nonsense,” driven by her cheeky improvised outros during the Eras Tour, helped the track rack up over 1.29 billion Spotify streams, translating to at least $5 million in earnings.

Her song “Feather” followed with 900 million streams and an estimated $3.6 million payouts.

In August 2023, Carpenter joined Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as the opening act in Mexico City, Australia, and Singapore, performing to some of the biggest crowds of her career. The visibility gave her next release, “Espresso,” massive momentum.

The song shot to the top of the Billboard Global charts and became the second most-streamed song of 2024, amassing 2.24 billion Spotify plays and an estimated $9 million in earnings. She followed that with a show-stopping performance at Coachella’s 23rd edition.

Her sixth album, Short ‘n’ Sweet, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 362,000 units sold in its first week.

The record-breaking release earned her six Grammy nominations, shattered a 71-year chart record previously held by The Beatles, and brought home wins for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

She’s now on her first arena tour, Short ‘n’ Sweet, with 53 shows across 13 countries. According to Touring Data, the first 20 concerts grossed $33.3 million, and with viral buzz around her unexpectedly risqué performances, CEO Today projects a final gross of $50 million.

Brand Deals, Endorsements, and Side Ventures

Sabrina Carpenter has shed her Disney image and reemerged as a sultry, confident pop icon, channeling the glamour of Madonna and Marilyn Monroe. And brands lined up to get a piece of the buzz.

She kicked things off with teen-friendly campaigns, including a signature collection with Aéropostale, Coca-Cola’s Share a Coke rollout, and Converse’s Forever Chuck collaboration alongside Girl Meets World co-star Rowan Blanchard.

But her recent partnerships signal a significant shift. With her Espresso era in full swing, Carpenter joined forces with Absolut Vodka and Kahlúa to create a custom Espresso martini and limited-edition cocktail kit.

She also modelled for Skims’ Spring Intimates collection and launched her candy-inspired fragrance, Sweet Tooth, with Scent Beauty.

Food and drink brands jumped on the trend just as fast. Dunkin’ Donuts introduced a Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso in her name.

Alfred Coffee followed with a Vanilla Rose Cold Foam Latte, while Van Leeuwen released a That’s That Me Espresso ice cream.

Her beauty endorsements are growing, too. Redken made her its first global ambassador, thanks partly to her signature blond bangs, while Supergoop! tapped her as the face of its sunscreen line.

After weeks of teasing the collab in her content, Carpenter officially partnered with Prada Beauty in late 2024. She even teamed up with Airbnb to give fans a luxury meet-and-greet experience.

Though she long promoted Samsung Galaxy, fans on r/SabrinaCarpenterFans recently spotted her using an iPhone, fueling rumors that the brand deal may have ended.

Today, Carpenter commands a digital following of 68.4 million on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Hafi said she may have earned as much as $83.9 million in 2024 from brand deals and social media earnings alone.

Assets and Investments

In December 2023, Robb Report revealed that Carpenter purchased a two-story, 3,400-square-foot 1930s Spanish Colonial in the Hollywood Hills. She also reportedly bought a $1.7 million home in Northridge in 2018, though few details about that property are public.

Beyond real estate, she invests in her nonprofit, the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, founded in collaboration with PLUS1, a creative nonprofit partner. The organization supports both animal and human welfare, with a special focus on LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

Sabrina Carpenter Is Catching Up to Gen-Z’s Pop Elite

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the only Gen Z star racking up success, but her rise has been one of the most rapid.

With a $12 million fortune, she’s doubled the net worth of fellow Disney alum Dove Cameron, who sits at $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

She’s still trailing Olivia Rodrigo, whose estimated $25 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) puts her near the top of their cohort. But both pale compared to Billie Eilish, who leads the pack with a reported $50 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Carpenter’s explosive growth since her 2024 breakout suggests she’s just starting. She may soon be chasing Taylor Swift’s billionaire status if the trajectory holds.