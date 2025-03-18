ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Carpenter left viewers stunned with her recent on-stage performance, with fans deeming it inappropriate.

The hitmaker is currently on her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour across Europe, and her next performance is scheduled for Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.

RELATED:

Sabrina Carpenter sparked outrage on social media after a racy on-stage show

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On Monday, March 17, Sabrina Carpenter simulated an intimate act with two male dancers on stage during her Paris concert. The 25-year-old singer imitated a three-way position, referred to as the Eiffel Tower, in an homage to the iconic Paris landmark.

The position shows the singer bent over with one dancer positioned behind her and another directly in front, in a steamy video shared by a fan on X.

The Espresso singer acts out different intimate positions during her shows

Share icon

Image credits: callmemariepal

The pop icon was performing her hit song, Juno, a song she has previously accompanied with various racy performances. Last year, Carpenter angered viewers at her show in Los Angeles with her microphone act.



In the intimate song, Carpenter sings about being so in love with someone that she wants them to get her pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since kicking off her tour on June 20, the Please Please Please singer performs the song by simulating different s-x positions while singing the line, “Have you ever tried this one?”

During this part of her show, she acts out positions ranging from the reverse cowgirl and the splits to the classic missionary on stage.

Her fans lashed out at the singer’s X-rated performances, with one calling her a “degenerate”

Share icon

Image credits: callmemariepal

Her fans took to social media to complain about the singer’s provocative acts, with one saying on X, “I’m sorry but there are little kids in the audience and this is taking it way too far.”

“Promoting s-x positions to a primarily underage age audience? I stan her but this isn’t ok,” another said.

“This is just… i don’t care if this a woman being confident w her sexuality to you or her just having fun… this is just gross and not necessary,” a third one chimed in.

“Degenerate! Sign of the times,” another user exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BuzzingPop

‘This has to be joke,” one fan wrote.



One Redditor joked, “She said, ‘Disney lose my number.’”

And another fan wrote, “This gimmick is getting tired ngl.”



“Sabrina is one step away from starting an OnlyF-ns at this point,” one X user shared beneath a video of Carpenter dropping to her knees and acting out oral intimacy.

Some fans defended the star, saying that her music is “not for kids”

Share icon

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

There were others who came to the star’s defense. One said, “Her music is not for children and if you as a parent don’t monitor what your kids are listening to that’s your fault.”

“If you bring your kids to her shows that’s on you.. have u LISTENED to her music,” another added.

“She is very honest that her music is not for kids. You as a parent are responsible for taking them to her concert,” another wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpenter replied to critics, saying, “Don’t come to the show and that’s OK”

Carpenter defended herself after facing backlash over her sexualized costumes and concert choreography during her 2024 interview with Time.

“You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,” she said. “And to that, I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK.”

She continued: “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

The internet was divided, with some calling her act “disgusting” while others criticized the parents who bring their kids to her shows

Share icon

Image credits: isitCringe

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: positionsmafiaa

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TheGlobal_Index

Share icon

Image credits: ahh_adan

Share icon

Image credits: RyanDior24

Share icon

Image credits: taylamay222

Share icon

Image credits: Psynsei

Share icon

Image credits: AnyaLacey02

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kuuroishi

Share icon

Image credits: SageIndieTV

Share icon

Image credits: thatroguejedi

Share icon

Image credits: RealTriHouse

Share icon

Image credits: Tiaunarileyxxx

Share icon

Image credits: E_Schhneider

Share icon

Image credits: HoneyGoldxx