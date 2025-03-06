Government Hit With Complaints Over Sabrina Carpenter’s X-Rated Show, Charli XCX’s Sheer Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brit Awards turned out to be too hot to handle for viewers, who filed numerous complaints, with the majority of them related to Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative performance and Charli XCX’s outfit.

The annual star-studded ceremony was held at London’s O2 Arena on March 1, and the controversy continues over all the skin and cheeky acts that viewers laid their eyes on.

Highlights Around 825 complaints were made to Ofcom (UK's media regulator) over the Brit Awards.

Majority of the complaints were related to Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative performance and Charli XCX’s outfit.

Sabrina's opening of the show was deemed "inappropriate" at what "used to be a family event."

Meanwhile, Charli XCX spoke about people "complaining about [her] nipples" as she accepted the award.

About 825 complaints relating to the Brit Awards were made to Ofcom (the Office of Communications)—the UK’s media regulator.

Image credits: BRITs

The majority of the complaints received by the media watchdog were reportedly related to Sabrina’s debut BRIT Awards performance and Charli XCX’s outfit.

Sabrina, who opened the show around 8:15 p.m., served her hit song Espresso in the tea-loving country.

She was seen parading across the stage with her dancers dressed as the King’s Guard.

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

For the second half of her performance, the pop diva went on to give a sultry rendition of Bed Chem, dressed in red lingerie on a heart-shaped bed.

The performance ended with a dancer, dressed like a royal guard, winking at the audience.

Sabrina picked up the 2025 Brit global success award, presented by actress Millie Bobby Brown, during the glitzy spectacle.

She said during her acceptance speech that she first visited the UK at the age of 10 with her mother, back when “nobody knew” her.

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

“All I kept thinking about was one day how exciting it would feel if anyone in the UK knew my music,” she said.

Calling the award an “insane honor,” she added, “You really understand my dry sense of humor because your sense of humor is so, so dry.”

However, viewers didn’t see her performance with admiration or a sense of humor.

The awards show “used to be a family event,” one commenter groaned on social media.

Many parents also tsk-tsked at the performance. “It was more like watching a strip club,” one said, while another wrote, “I had to explain to my 9-year-old why this is inappropriate.”

“As a dad of 11 and 13 year old girls I am fuming that this was the opening scenes of #BRITs2025,” one social media user said

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

“Awful, was an uncomfortable watch with my young children,” another said.

On the other hand, fans suggested “just change channels if you don’t like it.”

“Get a grip,” another said, “was just a performance.”

“Sabrina Carpenter doing Bed Chem pre-watershed? The ofcom complaints about that performance are gonna be through the roof but I enjoyed it. That’s my girl!” a fan wrote.

Watershed refers to the time in the UK when content unsuitable for children is aired. This begins at 9 p.m. in the country, according to Ofcom.

Sabrina appeared to address the controversy in an Instagram post by sharing pictures from the awards show with the caption, “Brits 🇬🇧💋 i now know what watershed is!!!!”

Charli XCX’s dark, sheer outfit at the Brit Awards sparked massive outrage

Image credits: BRITs

Among the many disapproving viewers who filed complaints with Ofcom, some made a fuss about Charli XCX’s outfit as well.

The singer emerged as the big winner during the award show, taking home five awards in total, including Best Artist, Best Album, and Song of the Year.

But some viewers were more focused on her long, dark sheer outfit designed by Dilara Findikoglu.

Image credits: charlixcx

During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the Apple singer said, “I’ve heard that ITV [British broadcaster] were complaining about my nipples.”

“I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple, though, right?” she added.

Charli XCX certainly was not the only star to embrace the ultra-revealing style of dressing during this award season.

The Apple singer took home five awards in total from the show

Image credits: brits

Stars like Julia Fox, Zoë Kravitz, and Katy Perry are just a few of the many celebrities who have opted for tushie-showing outfits at high-profile events.

In today’s day and age, where audiences are drowning in content, experts say showing some skin is an easy way to grab attention.

When all kinds of social media content, celebrity events, and political news are “competing for people’s attention,” the “n*ked skin” is one element that can “cut through the noise,” according to Erika V. Hall, a trained social psychologist whose research focuses on gender and stereotypes.

Image credits: BRITs

“The sight of uncovered skin can create a number of strong emotional responses, from attraction to fear to curiosity to embarrassment,” she told Bored Panda via email.

“Thus, showing one’s n*ked skin is a reliable way to draw attention and evoke strong emotion. You can call it ‘shock value’ and sometimes it is,” she continued.

“But I think that it can also be a way of defying social norms, asserting ownership over our bodies and even a political statement depending on the context in which it is done.”

“I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple, though, right?” Charli XCX said on stage

Image credits: BRITs

Fashion expert Therèsa M. Winge said there could be a “multitude” of reasons for why a celebrity opts for skin-baring outfits. These could be body positivity, shock value, and even empowerment.

She also noted that the ultra-revealing fashion trend could also be a reaction to conservative politics.

“With the notably conservative politics currently dominating the media, it is no wonder that the red carpets saw risk-taking fashions that strategically reveal the body as a sub/conscious reaction to the current politics,” she told Bored Panda.

“Brits 🇬🇧💋 i now know what watershed is!!!!” Sabrina wrote on Instagram, seemingly addressing the outrage

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

“The cultural shifts beyond reactions to conservative politics that contributed to the revealing fashions on the red carpets is likely both body positivity and seeking attention via the images going viral for the outrageous content,” the Body Style author said.

“Social media provides space for people to not only garner attention but also become celebrities, influencers, and the like for the content of their postings,” she added.

“We need more of this, put the prudes back where they belong,” one fan said

