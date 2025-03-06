Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Government Hit With Complaints Over Sabrina Carpenter’s X-Rated Show, Charli XCX’s Sheer Dress
Celebrities, News

Government Hit With Complaints Over Sabrina Carpenter’s X-Rated Show, Charli XCX’s Sheer Dress

Interview With Expert
The Brit Awards turned out to be too hot to handle for viewers, who filed numerous complaints, with the majority of them related to Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative performance and Charli XCX’s outfit.

The annual star-studded ceremony was held at London’s O2 Arena on March 1, and the controversy continues over all the skin and cheeky acts that viewers laid their eyes on.

Highlights
  • Around 825 complaints were made to Ofcom (UK's media regulator) over the Brit Awards.
  • Majority of the complaints were related to Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative performance and Charli XCX’s outfit.
  • Sabrina's opening of the show was deemed "inappropriate" at what "used to be a family event."
  • Meanwhile, Charli XCX spoke about people "complaining about [her] nipples" as she accepted the award.

About 825 complaints relating to the Brit Awards were made to Ofcom (the Office of Communications)—the UK’s media regulator.

    About 825 complaints were filed over the Brit Awards, with most of them related to Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative performance and Charli XCX’s outfit

    Blonde woman in a pink dress holding a microphone, with a bright pink background.

    Image credits: BRITs

    The majority of the complaints received by the media watchdog were reportedly related to Sabrina’s debut BRIT Awards performance and Charli XCX’s outfit.

    Sabrina, who opened the show around 8:15 p.m., served her hit song Espresso in the tea-loving country.

    She was seen parading across the stage with her dancers dressed as the King’s Guard.

    Performance featuring vibrant pink stage, linked to complaints about Sabrina Carpenter's show and Charli XCX's dress.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    For the second half of her performance, the pop diva went on to give a sultry rendition of Bed Chem, dressed in red lingerie on a heart-shaped bed.

    The performance ended with a dancer, dressed like a royal guard, winking at the audience.

    Sabrina picked up the 2025 Brit global success award, presented by actress Millie Bobby Brown, during the glitzy spectacle.

    She said during her acceptance speech that she first visited the UK at the age of 10 with her mother, back when “nobody knew” her.

    Sabrina picked up the 2025 Brit global success award

    Singer performing in red outfit with guard in themed concert scene.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    “All I kept thinking about was one day how exciting it would feel if anyone in the UK knew my music,” she said.

    Calling the award an “insane honor,” she added, “You really understand my dry sense of humor because your sense of humor is so, so dry.”

    However, viewers didn’t see her performance with admiration or a sense of humor.

    The awards show “used to be a family event,” one commenter groaned on social media.

    Many parents also tsk-tsked at the performance. “It was more like watching a strip club,” one said, while another wrote, “I had to explain to my 9-year-old why this is inappropriate.”

    “As a dad of 11 and 13 year old girls I am fuming that this was the opening scenes of #BRITs2025,” one social media user said

    Performer in a red outfit on stage, holding a microphone amid complaints over an X-rated show.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    “Awful, was an uncomfortable watch with my young children,” another said.

    On the other hand, fans suggested “just change channels if you don’t like it.”

    “Get a grip,” another said, “was just a performance.”

    Sabrina Carpenter doing Bed Chem pre-watershed? The ofcom complaints about that performance are gonna be through the roof but I enjoyed it. That’s my girl!” a fan wrote.

    Watershed refers to the time in the UK when content unsuitable for children is aired. This begins at 9 p.m. in the country, according to Ofcom.

    Sabrina appeared to address the controversy in an Instagram post by sharing pictures from the awards show with the caption, “Brits 🇬🇧💋 i now know what watershed is!!!!”

    Charli XCX’s dark, sheer outfit at the Brit Awards sparked massive outrage

    Charli XCX wearing a sheer dress on stage with a microphone in hand.

    Image credits: BRITs

    Among the many disapproving viewers who filed complaints with Ofcom, some made a fuss about Charli XCX’s outfit as well.

    The singer emerged as the big winner during the award show, taking home five awards in total, including Best Artist, Best Album, and Song of the Year.

    But some viewers were more focused on her long, dark sheer outfit designed by Dilara Findikoglu.

    Charli XCX in a sheer black dress, posing in a room with white curtains.

    Image credits: charlixcx

    During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the Apple singer said, “I’ve heard that ITV [British broadcaster] were complaining about my nipples.”

    “I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple, though, right?” she added.

    Charli XCX certainly was not the only star to embrace the ultra-revealing style of dressing during this award season.

    The Apple singer took home five awards in total from the show

    Image credits: brits

    Stars like Julia Fox, Zoë Kravitz, and Katy Perry are just a few of the many celebrities who have opted for tushie-showing outfits at high-profile events.

    In today’s day and age, where audiences are drowning in content, experts say showing some skin is an easy way to grab attention.

    When all kinds of social media content, celebrity events, and political news are “competing for people’s attention,” the “n*ked skin” is one element that can “cut through the noise,” according to Erika V. Hall, a trained social psychologist whose research focuses on gender and stereotypes.

    Person discussing complaints about a show, mentioning free expression issues with a microphone on stage.

    Image credits: BRITs

    “The sight of uncovered skin can create a number of strong emotional responses, from attraction to fear to curiosity to embarrassment,” she told Bored Panda via email.

    “Thus, showing one’s n*ked skin is a reliable way to draw attention and evoke strong emotion. You can call it ‘shock value’ and sometimes it is,” she continued.

    “But I think that it can also be a way of defying social norms, asserting ownership over our bodies and even a political statement depending on the context in which it is done.”

    “I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple, though, right?” Charli XCX said on stage

    Image credits: BRITs

    Fashion expert Therèsa M. Winge said there could be a “multitude” of reasons for why a celebrity opts for skin-baring outfits. These could be body positivity, shock value, and even empowerment.

    She also noted that the ultra-revealing fashion trend could also be a reaction to conservative politics.

    “With the notably conservative politics currently dominating the media, it is no wonder that the red carpets saw risk-taking fashions that strategically reveal the body as a sub/conscious reaction to the current politics,” she told Bored Panda.

    “Brits 🇬🇧💋 i now know what watershed is!!!!” Sabrina wrote on Instagram, seemingly addressing the outrage

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    “The cultural shifts beyond reactions to conservative politics that contributed to the revealing fashions on the red carpets is likely both body positivity and seeking attention via the images going viral for the outrageous content,” the Body Style author said.

    “Social media provides space for people to not only garner attention but also become celebrities, influencers, and the like for the content of their postings,” she added.

    “We need more of this, put the prudes back where they belong,” one fan said

    Text message from Victoria Cummings saying "The boomers strike again" related to Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX complaints.

    Social media comment on complaints regarding Sabrina Carpenter's show and Charli XCX's dress at the Brits.

    Online comment questioning complaints over Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX show.

    Social media comment discussing generational views on trends and controversy, referencing Madonna and current performers.

    Comment about Sabrina Carpenter’s show, suggesting it was inappropriate for children.

    Comment on government complaints over show and dress, with emoji support.

    Comment defending Sabrina Carpenter's show and parenting roles.

    Screenshot of a comment addressing complaints about Sabrina Carpenter's show and Charli XCX, with emojis and likes.

    Text comment discussing Sabrina Carpenter's show and Charli XCX's dress complaints.

    Comment discussing complaints about Sabrina Carpenter’s show and Charli XCX’s dress, referencing summer beach attire.

    Text image discussing Sabrina Carpenter's empowering performance and cultural honors at the BRITS.

    Comment questioning role models in Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX's performances.

    Comment on female performer dress code, related to Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX shows.

    Comment on government complaints about Sabrina Carpenter's show performance.

    Comment discussing Sabrina Carpenter’s show, mentioning its impact on children.

    Social media comment on Sabrina Carpenter's show and Charli XCX's dress controversy.

    Text screenshot with a complaint about Sabrina Carpenter's show.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if you are really talented, you don't need to be (almost)n***d to have succes. Why do men preform in a t shirt, jeans and sneakers and female artists have to undress themselves?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They might as well be n***d. 🙄 Attention seekers at the end of the day. I don't care - as long as my 2 younger granddaughters don't think that this is the norm, and try to emulate them. We do have a watershed in the UK, re: pg-13 limit, before 9pm, and instead of mocking it, how about they respect our rules? It's not hard. Or, just air it after 9pm GMT. Simples 🙃

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elcorreoelectronico avatar
    J
    J
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By blurring the photos this article is like a square explaining how great curves are.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
