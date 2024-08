ADVERTISEMENT





Britain has brought us lots of things. Shakespeare. Fish and chips. Afternoon tea. Cucumber sandwiches. And of course, the Queen's English. But there's something else the British are super proud of: their sick sense of humor.



British humor isn’t everyone’s cuppa tea. Still, there’s no denying the Brits have produced some absolute bangers from across the pond. Mr Bean, Mrs Bucket, Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, Ali G, and The Office. To name but a few.



A Facebook page called “There should be a 99p coin” has over a million followers. They’re dedicated to bringing us the best Britain has to offer. Keep scrolling for a list of our favorite funnies that might make even the stiffest upper lip crack a smile.