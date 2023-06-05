130 Funny Posts That Perfectly Illustrate What British Humor Is All About, As Shared On This Facebook Page (New Pics)
The UK has its own breed of humor and what gets a Brit laughing may leave outsiders scratching their heads.
Heavy on self-deprecation, almost undetectable sarcasm, and constant deadpan delivery, it can feel like a totally different language.
But fear not, we’ve put together a new piece about the social media magazine 'British Memes' to help you understand (and use!) their jokes just as effectively as they do.
So continue scrolling and happy learning!
I see the problem, you were far too kind about it, those who delight in irritating our cat lords must not live
Thank you! I hate those awards, because I missed one day off of school before, and despite being told I'm one of the best students, like in the top five, I got nothing. It unfair and stupid
You can fill your boots now, son. It's what she would have wanted.
Ha. Think of the poor f*****s that have to live there.
Well to be fair, if your on enough *illegal medicine* it can happen again
oh you poor intellectually deprived dears, why would the government waste valuable tracking devices on you?
I actually feel it's a win if you haven't set foot in Dubai. Seems like a soulless place
Not any more. Life is short, have the starter. Especially if it's scallops
The first person to win Deal or No Deal, her long term boyfriend left her a couple of weeks before. Not the same scale, but it did give us a nice warm feeling
I had two hedgehogs in my garden the other night, not gonna lie, I wanted to keep them
Hate those hypocrites who say work harder: your college education was paid for even when you were failing, your job was nepotism, and your wealth was inherited.
Not likely. In Australia, they'll advertise e.g. table saws for $99.00, and you go there at opening time to get one and it turns out that maybe 4 were allocated to the three Aldi stores in your town, and somehow (mysteriously) they've all already been sold.
Clarify: a double bed without a sibling, you were posh.