“Men Have An Expiration Date”: Henry Cavill’s Surprising New Look Sparks Divisive Reactions

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Henry Cavill did not just portray the otherworldly Superman on screen for years — he embodied the kind of near-mythical good looks usually reserved for comic books and fantasy films in real life, too.

Lately, however, public opinion surrounding the actor’s appearance has become more divided.

An X post featuring videos and photos of Cavill showing visible facial lines asked, “Men really do have an expiration date, don’t they?”

Highlights Henry Cavill’s recent fan interaction photos sparked debate about his appearance, with some commenting that he is “aging like milk” and others defending him.

Taron Egerton faced similar comments earlier this year after flaunting a shaved head.

A July 2025 study suggests that human aging doesn’t happen evenly across the body, but instead accelerates around ages 45-55.

This drew a mix of brutal jokes and thoughtful responses from users, with one writing, “He aged like milk in the sun,” and another asking people to normalize aging, “so when our turn comes, we don’t suffer.”

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The internet erupted with mixed reactions after new photos and videos showed a more mature-looking Henry Cavill

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Henry Cavill interacted with fans outside the Poland set of his upcoming project, Highlander, last week.

He posed for selfie videos, accepted gifts, and signed autographs for them.

But as the meet-and-greet went viral, netizens fixated on the swelling under his eyes, deeper smile lines, and the onset of silver stubble.

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While the X user who posted about Cavill’s look made it “crystal clear” that their opinions were not the standard, one user who agreed with the observation wrote, “Generally, those who are super hot end up burning out.”

They added, “It is ideal to focus on the ones who are okay now because they will age like wine.”

“Oh my god, he was so hot in that Netflix series. Now he’s like this. What a tragedy,” a second expressed, probably referring to Cavill’s looks in The Witcher.

Image credits: monika_maciszewska/Instagram

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“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it,” wrote a third.

“The guy is rotten, lmao,” remarked a fourth.

“That’s why we have the handsome prince now,” a fifth said alongside posting pictures of David Corenswet in a Superman suit.

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Those defending Cavill attributed his mature look to him being “sleepy” or “simply tired.”

A more loyal fan, meanwhile, attacked the user who called him old.

“Henry is still positively perfect in every way,” they said.

Taron Egerton was in Henry Cavill’s shoes earlier this year as he faced the “why men age like milk” question

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

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Best known for his standout performances in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service and Rocketman, Egerton went viral in February for flaunting a bald head at Australia’s popular short film festival, Tropfest.

Posting a picture of the actor from the event alongside a snap of him in a black three-piece suit with glasses, a user of the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform asked, “Why do men age like this?”

Image credits: 20th Century Fox / thespillpod

“This young man of yesterday looks 60!? How??” one probed in response, while another fan provided a detailed list of factors they believed contributed to Egerton’s mature appearance.

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“Partying, ciga**ttes, liquor, pork, processed foods, endocrine disruptors, lack of sleep, not doing maintenance. Aging isn’t natural to this dramatic extent so young. It is caused,” they said.

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Egerton supporters, on the flip side, claimed his bald head was to support his Netflix survival thriller, Apex.

“Not aging, just acting,” one said, while another added, “Watch his new movie. It’s wild.”

The actor played a serial ki**er named Ben who trapped a woman named Sasha (played by Charlize Theron) in a cat-and-mouse game in the Australian wilderness.

She had gone there to cope with the recent demise of her husband, Tommy (played by Eric Bana).

A 2025 study on aging suggested a mid-40s “turning point” when human bodies begin to deteriorate more noticeably

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A July 2025 research led by the Beijing Institute of Genomics examined 516 tissue samples taken from 76 deceased organ donors aged 14 to 68, all of whom had died from traumatic brain injury.

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The samples covered 13 tissue types across seven major physiological systems: cardiovascular, digestive, respiratory, immune, skin, blood, and endocrine systems.

Using this data, Dr. Guang-Hui Liu’s team built a detailed, dynamic map of how the human body ages over time.

Image credits: edward_indy/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“Covering seven physiological systems and thirteen pivotal tissues, the atlas presents a panoramic, dynamic portrait of organismal aging from a protein-centric perspective,” Dr. Liu explained.

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“The more than 20,000 proteins encoded by the genome serve as the structural bedrock of cells; their dynamic networks exquisitely orchestrate physiological homeostasis.”

In simple terms, the study suggests that different parts of the body do not age uniformly. Some organs begin to decline earlier and more rapidly than others.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia / julia.kazimierczak/Instagram

The research found that accelerated aging appears to be triggered around the aorta. They also identified the age range that marks a major turning point.

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“Ages 45-55 are identified as a landmark inflection point,” said Dr. Liu.

During this period, “Most organ proteomes undergo a ‘molecular cascade storm,’ with differentially expressed proteins surging explosively, marking this interval as the critical biological transition window for systemic, multi-organ aging.”

Image credits: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

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The study suggests the first major organ to show early signs of decline is the heart, more specifically, the aorta. As the body’s largest artery, the aorta is responsible for delivering oxygen-rich blood from the heart to all other organs.

Once the aorta begins to weaken, it doesn’t just affect one system in isolation. Instead, it sparks a chain reaction that gradually impacts multiple organs throughout the body.

Henry Cavill, notably, is 43 and approaching 45.

“The guy has aged a ton,” a netizen said about Cavill

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