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Internet Divided After Charlize Theron Makes A Brutal Remark On Timothee Chalamet’s Ballet Comment
Charlize Theron posing elegantly wearing a pearl necklace and turquoise ear cuff amid internet divided over ballet comment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Internet Divided After Charlize Theron Makes A Brutal Remark On Timothee Chalamet’s Ballet Comment

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Timothee Chalamet was widely criticized back in early March after his remarks about ballet and opera sparked backlash across the entertainment industry.

Now, nearly two months later, Charlize Theron has weighed in on the controversy, adding her own strong opinion to the debate.

However, her comment has stirred fresh criticism online, with viewers split over whether her take went too far or made a valid point.

Highlights
  • Charlize Theron addressed Timothée Chalamet’s controversial March remarks about ballet and opera.
  • Theron sparked a new debate by claiming that while AI could potentially perform an actor’s job in a decade.
  • Theron joins a growing list of stars, including Nathan Lane and Jamie Lee Curtis, who have criticized Chalamet for saying "no one cares" about traditional art forms like the opera or ballet.

“I thought we moved past this, and what a stupid thing to say anyway,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Charlize Theron called Timothee Chalamet’s remark on ballet “reckless”

    Charlize Theron posing in a pearl-adorned dress, related to internet divided after her ballet comment on Timothee Chalamet.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica

    In an interview with The New York Times on April 18, Theron addressed the controversy where she didn’t hold back while reacting to Marty Supreme actor’s earlier statement.

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    “Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form… that we need to lift up constantly,” she said.

    Theron then added a remark that quickly caught attention online.

    “In 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothée’s job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live.”

    She also spoke about her own experience with dance, calling it one of the toughest things she has done.

    Young man wearing pink cap and sunglasses outdoors with clear blue sky, related to Timothee Chalamet ballet comment debate.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    Tweet criticizes Charlize Theron’s harsh remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment, sparking internet division.

    Image credits: Opanin_totoFT

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing respect and art in relation to Charlize Theron and Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment.

    Image credits: prittyflako

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    “Dancers are superheroes… I’m literally talking about bleeding through your shoes,” she said, describing the discipline and physical toll involved.

    Her comments came in response to Chalamet’s comments in a February 24 Variety and CNN town hall, where he said he wouldn’t want to work in fields like ballet or opera because “no one cares about this anymore.”

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    Although he later added, “All respect to the ballet and opera people,” the clip quickly went viral and drew criticism across the industry.

    Theron’s comment on Chalamet’s statement reignited the conversation among online viewers

    Charlize Theron holding an award and smiling, amid internet divided after her brutal remark on Timothee Chalamet ballet comment.

    Image credits: Oscars

    Theron’s response reignited the conversation; however, not everyone agreed with her approach.

    “This feels like an equally damaging comment…” one user wrote, while another added, “You do realize that you have the same job as he does??”

    Timothee Chalamet speaking in an interview, wearing an orange shirt, discussing ballet and public reactions online.

    Image credits: Variety

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    @varietymagazine#TimothéeChalamet♬ original sound – Variety

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    Others were more furious, with one saying, “She’s trying to ride a wave that ended weeks ago,” and another calling it “the most ignorant comment made so far on this discourse.”

    Apparently, Theron is not the first to call out Chalamet.

    In the weeks following his comment, several well-known figures from the industry have publicly criticized him.

    Following Chalamet’s statement, several people from the industry slammed the actor

    Charlize Theron wearing a black beret and sparkly top inside a car, linked to internet divided over ballet comment.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica

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    As reported by Bored Panda, actor Nathan Lane described the remark as insensitive, calling Chalamet “a schmuck” during an appearance on The View.

    He added that the statement reflected a lack of understanding about the importance of traditional art forms.

    Jamie Lee Curtis also weighed in, calling the comment “silly” and saying it could become part of his legacy.

    Singer Doja Cat criticized him in a TikTok video, saying, “People care… the dancers care, the singers care, the audience cares.”

    User on social media discusses internet divided after Charlize Theron’s remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment.

    Image credits: 1104vibeo0

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    Director Steven Spielberg appeared to reference the controversy during an onstage conversation titled The Big Picture With Steven Spielberg, emphasizing that experiences like ballet, opera, and cinema bring people together and should be preserved.

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    “At the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with.”

    “And there’s nothing like that. It happens in movies and in concerts. And it happens in ballet and opera, by the way,” he said.

    Young man smiling by the rocky shore with ocean background, related to internet divided over Charlize Theron ballet comment.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    However, few defended Chalamet, arguing his comment was taken out of context.

    Opera star Andrea Bocelli responded by inviting Chalamet to one of his performances, suggesting he might better understand the art form through experience.

    “I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothee… may one day discover that opera anddance draw from that very same source,” Bocelli said.

    Singer Adela also suggested the backlash might be overblown, stating that while traditional art forms face challenges, the discussion itself could bring more attention to them.

    “I think people are maybe blowing it out of proportion,” she told TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport.

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    “An actor saying another actor can be replace by AI as if she isn’t an actor,” wrote one user

    Tweet from Film Culture reacting to Charlize Theron’s brutal remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment sparking internet division.

    Image credits: CinemasHive

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan praising ballet as an exquisite art form amid Internet divided over Charlize Theron's remark on Timothee Chalamet.

    Image credits: awizkoa

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    Tweet showing Charlize Theron's brutal remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment causing internet division.

    Image credits: MasterColonel

    Tweet screenshot showing a user’s comment on Charlize Theron’s brutal remark about Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment.

    Image credits: StrainedNoodles

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Charlize Theron's brutal remark about Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment online.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Charlize Theron’s remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment and internet reactions.

    Image credits: KDays13

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    Tweet discussing Charlize Theron’s brutal remark on Timothée Chalamet’s ballet comment sparking internet debate.

    Image credits: kaavyajha143

    Tweet screenshot showing a heated discussion on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment sparking internet division.

    Image credits: Ezio79562715329

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    Tweet discussing live performance's irreplaceable human presence amid internet debate on Charlize Theron's remark on Timothee Chalamet.

    Image credits: samp070719

    Tweet from MCU Fan discussing AI’s future ability to do acting and dancing, related to Internet divided after Charlize Theron remark.

    Image credits: marveldcmemes20

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Charlize Theron's brutal remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment sparking internet debate.

    Image credits: lenslensonit

    Social media user commenting on Charlize Theron’s brutal remark about Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment, sparking debate.

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    Screenshot of a tweet showing internet divided after Charlize Theron’s brutal remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment.

    Image credits: JustZnje

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Charlize Theron's remark on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet comment.

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    Image credits: Hysterical_Boy

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A screen actor will eventually be replaced by AI, but live performances never can. I think this can safely be categorized as a "no job is hard for them man who doesn't have to do it" statement. He was just speaking from his very narrow and limited experience.

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A screen actor will eventually be replaced by AI, but live performances never can. I think this can safely be categorized as a "no job is hard for them man who doesn't have to do it" statement. He was just speaking from his very narrow and limited experience.

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