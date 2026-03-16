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Conan O’Brien Faces Backlash Over Awkward Bum Drum Joke At Timothée Chalamet’s Expense During Oscars 2026 Monologue
Conan Ou2019Brien in a blue tuxedo making an intense expression while delivering a monologue at the 2026 Oscars event.
Awards & Events

Conan O’Brien Faces Backlash Over Awkward Bum Drum Joke At Timothée Chalamet’s Expense During Oscars 2026 Monologue

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Conan O’Brien hosted the Oscars for the second consecutive year in 2026, however, his latest gig proved less popular with audiences than his previous effort.

The comedian, who earned widespread praise for hosting the ceremony last year, leading one social media user to even urge the Academy to “give him a lifetime contract,” has now found himself facing backlash from netizens over a joke about Timothée Chalamet.

Highlights
  • Conan O’Brien faced backlash online after an awkward b*m drum joke aimed at Timothée Chalamet during the 2026 Oscars monologue.
  • The gag referenced Chalamet’s earlier comments questioning the relevance of opera and ballet, which had already sparked debate.
  • While Chalamet appeared to laugh it off, many viewers criticized the segment on social media, calling it “weird” and “not funny.”

O’Brien referenced the actor’s remarks about the relevance of opera and ballet as art forms during his monologue before bringing out a b*m drum to mock him.

“The b*m drum was not funny. Why would they do it?” noted one viewer.

RELATED:

    Conan O’Brien on the receiving end of backlash for a Timothée Chalamet joke

    Conan O’Brien in a navy tuxedo gesturing on stage during Oscars 2026 monologue amid backlash over awkward joke.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty

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    The 2026 Oscar Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the who’s who of Hollywood in attendance to celebrate the best movies of last year.

    Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for Marty Supreme, was spotted occupying a table with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

    Timothée Chalamet in a white suit at the Oscars 2026, related to Conan O’Brien backlash over awkward b*m drum joke.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

    The actor’s appearance was his first high-profile outing following his late-February conversation with Matthew McConaughey, where he said, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’”

    “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” he quickly added.

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    During his Oscars monologue, O’Brien referenced Chalamet’s views, joking, “Security is extremely tight tonight. I just gotta mention that. I’m told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.” 

    The camera soon cut to Chalamet, 30, who appeared to take the joke in stride, flashing a toothy smile.

    “They’re just mad you left out jazz,” O’Brien, 62, went on to quip, before cameras captured another face, this time a musician dressed in white, playing a beat on a sculpted backside with a ping-pong paddle.

    Conan O’Brien performing an energetic monologue during the Oscars 2026, sparking backlash over an awkward b*m drum joke.

    Image credits: Robert Gauthier/Getty

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    Ping-pong, for those unversed, is the sport Chalamet’s character plays in Marty Supreme.

    “W*F is the b*m drum? No one was laughing,” one person wrote on X, while another added, “The joke writers need their pay revoked. That was a rough monologue.”

    Timothée Chalamet at Oscars 2026 event, dressed in white suit, amid guests reacting to b*m drum joke controversy.

    Image credits: John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty

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    “The whole b*m drum thing seemed like a half-baked ritual,” a third echoed.

    “Oh, was this humor? Because I don’t get it,” remarked another unimpressed viewer.

    The ballet and opera communities were unimpressed by Chalamet’s comments

    @lilmisstv I’m crying he dgaf😭😭😭 #fypシ゚viral#fyp#trending#kyliejenner#timotheechalamet♬ Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO

    On March 5, the Metropolitan Opera responded to the remarks by highlighting several behind-the-scenes departments involved in putting on a stage production.

    “All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there,” the organization wrote in onscreen text, reframing a portion of Chalamet’s statement, adding in the caption, “This one’s for you @tchalamet.”

    Young man in a hoodie drinking beer indoors, unrelated to Conan O’Brien faces backlash b*m drum joke SEO keywords.

    Image credits: tchalamet

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    The UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera invited the actor to attend a show, noting that “thousands of people” fill their seats nightly for the sheer magic of live performance.

    Celebrities such as Doja Cat and Colin Jost reacted as well.

    While the former informed Chalamet via a TikTok on March 8 that “Opera is 400 years old” and “Ballet is 500 years old,” the latter dismissed Marty Supreme just as Chalamet dismissed the two art forms, saying it’s just “a movie about ping-pong.”

    O’Brien’s Oscars monologue, meanwhile, was about much more than just taking Chalamet’s case

    @stereogum Isabel Leonard, Deepa Johnny, and Seán Tester are among the opera singers who’ve clapped back at Timothée Chalamet after his latest diss of the art form went viral. Meanwhile the English National Opera, the Royal Ballet And Opera, the Seattle Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera have all shared posts imploring Timmy Tim to visit. Luckily for Chalamet, his most recent comments went viral after Oscar voting ended, so they won’t hurt his Best Actor chances. It’s a tight race between the ‘Marty Supreme’ lead and ‘Sinners’ star Michael B. Jordan, whose thoughts on opera remain unclear. #TimotheeChalamet#opera#ballet♬ original sound – stereogum

    The comedian joked about everything from MAGA’s alternative Super Bowl concert to ex-Prince Andrew’s controversies over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

    “I should warn you, tonight could get political, okay?” he told the crowd, before adding, “And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It’s at the Dave & Buster’s down the street.”

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    Taking a dig at the disgraced UK royal Andrew, O’Brien said, “For the first time since 2011, there are no British actors nominated,” adding that a British spokesperson responded to the fact by saying, “Yeah, but at least we arrest our pedophiles.”

    Elsewhere, O’Brien touched on the rise of AI and its increasing influence on the film industry.

    “I’m honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards,” he said. “Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux.”

    “Timothée’s face was priceless. He knew he started a war,” a netizen wrote 

    Tweet criticizing Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m drum joke about Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026 monologue backlash.

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    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien backlash over awkward b*m drum joke about Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026 monologue.

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    Tweet reacting to Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m drum joke about Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026 monologue backlash.

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    Tweet showing a user commenting on a backlash related to Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m drum joke about Timothée Chalamet.

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    Tweet from user hairlesschest69 reacting with skepticism to Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m joke about Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026 monologue.

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    User profile image of an animated blue bird next to a tweet calling Conan O’Brien a weird host during Oscars 2026 backlash.

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    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m drum joke about Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026 monologue.

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    User Rahul Sinha replying awkwardly to Deadline’s post about Conan O’Brien’s b*m drum joke at Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026.

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    Tweet by Evil Cass discussing Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m joke about Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026 monologue.

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting to Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m drum joke about Timothée Chalamet at Oscars 2026.

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    Tweet mentioning backlash over Conan O’Brien’s awkward b*m drum joke at Timothée Chalamet during Oscars 2026 monologue.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    What do you think ?
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    shawndabrooklyn avatar
    shawndabrooklyn
    shawndabrooklyn
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m making $23000 to $29000 a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. First month i received $24758 just working on the laptop for 3 hours per day. This is what I do……........................…… W­W­­W.L­I­V­E­­­J­O­­B­1.C­­O­M

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    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It certainly wasn’t worthy of an article, especially of a show BP didn’t even watch. (If they had, they wouldn’t have written “Timothée Chalamet, … was spotted occupying a table with his girlfriend,” as it’s the Gobes with tables, not the Oscars.) It was a throwaway joke that took all of three seconds. Who cares?

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    shawndabrooklyn avatar
    shawndabrooklyn
    shawndabrooklyn
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m making $23000 to $29000 a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. First month i received $24758 just working on the laptop for 3 hours per day. This is what I do……........................…… W­W­­W.L­I­V­E­­­J­O­­B­1.C­­O­M

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    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It certainly wasn’t worthy of an article, especially of a show BP didn’t even watch. (If they had, they wouldn’t have written “Timothée Chalamet, … was spotted occupying a table with his girlfriend,” as it’s the Gobes with tables, not the Oscars.) It was a throwaway joke that took all of three seconds. Who cares?

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