Who Is Matthew McConaughey? Matthew David McConaughey is an American actor and producer, celebrated for his commanding screen presence and laid-back charm. He masterfully shifts between intense dramatic roles and lighthearted romantic comedies, captivating audiences worldwide. McConaughey’s breakout moment arrived with his iconic supporting performance in the 1993 coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused, where his improvised line became a cultural touchstone. This role quickly propelled him into the public eye and cemented his distinctive persona.

Full Name Matthew David McConaughey Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Camila Alves Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Scottish American, German American, English American, Swedish American, Welsh American Education University of Texas at Austin Father James Donald McConaughey Mother Mary Kathleen “Kay” McCabe McConaughey Siblings Michael “Rooster” McConaughey, Pat McConaughey Kids Levi Alves McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey, Livingston Alves McConaughey

Early Life and Education A lively household in Uvalde, Texas, shaped Matthew David McConaughey’s early years, where his mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe, was a teacher, and his father, James Donald McConaughey, ran an oil pipe supply business. His parents married three times and divorced twice, creating a dynamic home environment. McConaughey moved to Longview, Texas, in 1980 and later attended Longview High School. He initially pursued a law degree at the University of Texas at Austin but switched to film, earning a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film in 1993, which laid the groundwork for his acting career.

Notable Relationships Matthew McConaughey has been married to Brazilian model Camila Alves since 2012, after they met in 2006. Their enduring partnership began in Austin, Texas, where they later wed in a private Catholic ceremony. McConaughey shares three children with Alves: sons Levi Alves McConaughey and Livingston Alves McConaughey, and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey. The couple frequently attends public events together, embodying a stable family presence in Hollywood.

Career Highlights Matthew McConaughey’s career is defined by compelling performances across diverse genres. His Academy Award-winning portrayal of Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club earned widespread critical acclaim and a Best Actor Oscar. Beyond acting, McConaughey launched his “just keep livin foundation,” dedicated to empowering high school students to make healthy life choices. He also serves as a professor of practice at the University of Texas at Austin, teaching a “Script to Screen” film production class since 2019.