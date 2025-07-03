Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To ‘One-Night’ Encounter With 26-Year-Old

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron isn’t holding back. While promoting her latest Netflix film The Old Guard 2, the 49-year-old star revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she recently had a one-night stand with a 26-year-old.

The rare glimpse into her private life quickly caught fire online, with netizens commenting on her honesty and bold take on female confidence and intimacy in her late 40s.

Theron says newfound freedom in her 40s made the experience unforgettable

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty

Theron, who is known for being private about her personal life, surprised listeners with a bold admission during her appearance at the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life,” she told host Alex Cooper. “But I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old, and it was really f****** amazing.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star said the experience felt empowering. She also credited her 40s for helping her embrace a sense of s*xual freedom.

“I think it’s because I found this freedom in my 40s where I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ve never done that, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great, okay,'” she said.

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

Cooper couldn’t help but react: “Let me just say that 26-year-old is the luckiest f****** man walking on this God d*mn planet.”

Theron, laughing, replied: “He for sure is not, but thank you.”

According toUnilad, Theron has previously been romantically linked to Sean Penn, Stuart Townsend, Craig Bierko, and musician Stephan Jenkins.

These days, however, she is mostly focused on parenting her children, Jackson, 12, and August, 9.

She joked she didn’t have time for dating during motherhood

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

Theron also reflected on how different her romantic life looked during her younger years.

“I was married from the time that I was, like, having s*x to the time that I had my last relationship,” she said. “Then I had children.”

Between parenting and career demands, Theron said that carving out time for romance felt impossible.

“Who has f*** time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup?” she joked. “I’ve got two children that have to go to school.”

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

Ultimately, Theron did admit that she probably should have been more adventurous in her younger days.

“I should have done this in my 20s!” she said.

Theron gave some advice to women about what their priorities should be in the bedroom

Beyond her personal story, Theron also used the podcast platform to drop some straight talk about confidence in the bedroom.

When Cooper asked for her best advice “under the sheets,” Theron offered some candid advice.

“I think this is kind of like a thread throughout our conversation: women who come across as confident, women who come across as outspoken, ones that wouldn’t speak up for themselves tend to also be in bed people who want to please males.

“Isn’t it strange? We should be the ones that are like, ‘F*** you. I’m gonna have an org*sm,'” she said.

Image credits: charlizeafrica

Theron summed up her point: “Don’t f****** do that. For two reasons. You’re gonna have better org*sms and guess what? Your man’s gonna like that.”

She added that it takes time and effort to truly understand your body. “Practice helps. You have to practice, and then you’ll figure it out. In a safe way, please,” she said.

Theron’s confession received both admiration and criticism from netizens.

“49 and owning it, girl. If that’s not confidence, I don’t know what is,” one commenter on X wrote.

Image credits: charlizeafrica

“And what is the problem? They both are adults, right? Let people live their lives as they want,” another stated.

“I couldn’t imagine sharing something like that with the world, and so vulgarly at that. Her kids may see that some day!” an X user criticized.

Theron’s latest movie, The Old Guard 2, is now streaming on Netflix

Image credits: charlizeafrica

Theron’s spicy interview coincided with the release of The Old Guard 2, which dropped on Netflix on July 2.

In the movie, Theron plays Andy, a centuries-old warrior facing the sudden loss of her immortality and the rise of a long-lost immortal that could change humanity’s fate.

Joining her in the action sequel are Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.

The movie has already generated buzz online, with fans praising its fight choreography, cast chemistry, and darker tone.

