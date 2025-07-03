Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To ‘One-Night’ Encounter With 26-Year-Old
Charlize Theron sitting in a podcast studio, speaking into a microphone during a casual interview discussion.
Celebrities

Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To ‘One-Night’ Encounter With 26-Year-Old

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron isn’t holding back. While promoting her latest Netflix film The Old Guard 2, the 49-year-old star revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she recently had a one-night stand with a 26-year-old

The rare glimpse into her private life quickly caught fire online, with netizens commenting on her honesty and bold take on female confidence and intimacy in her late 40s.

Highlights
  • Charlize Theron, 49, opened up about a recent night with a 26-year-old that left her feeling empowered.
  • She shared the story during her appearance on Call Her Daddy to promote The Old Guard 2.
  • Theron said the experience was "amazing" and encouraged women to prioritize their own pleasure.
RELATED:

    Theron says newfound freedom in her 40s made the experience unforgettable

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty

    Theron, who is known for being private about her personal life, surprised listeners with a bold admission during her appearance at the Call Her Daddy podcast. 

    “I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life,” she told host Alex Cooper. “But I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old, and it was really f****** amazing.”

    The Mad Max: Fury Road star said the experience felt empowering. She also credited her 40s for helping her embrace a sense of s*xual freedom. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think it’s because I found this freedom in my 40s where I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ve never done that, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great, okay,'” she said.

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Image credits: Call Her Daddy

    Cooper couldn’t help but react: “Let me just say that 26-year-old is the luckiest f****** man walking on this God d*mn planet.” 

    Theron, laughing, replied: “He for sure is not, but thank you.”

    According toUnilad, Theron has previously been romantically linked to Sean Penn, Stuart Townsend, Craig Bierko, and musician Stephan Jenkins.

    These days, however, she is mostly focused on parenting her children, Jackson, 12, and August, 9.

    She joked she didn’t have time for dating during motherhood

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Image credits: Call Her Daddy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Theron also reflected on how different her romantic life looked during her younger years

    “I was married from the time that I was, like, having s*x to the time that I had my last relationship,” she said. “Then I had children.”

    Between parenting and career demands, Theron said that carving out time for romance felt impossible. 

    “Who has f*** time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup?” she joked. “I’ve got two children that have to go to school.”

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Image credits: Call Her Daddy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ultimately, Theron did admit that she probably should have been more adventurous in her younger days.

    “I should have done this in my 20s!” she said.

    Theron gave some advice to women about what their priorities should be in the bedroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond her personal story, Theron also used the podcast platform to drop some straight talk about confidence in the bedroom. 

    When Cooper asked for her best advice “under the sheets,” Theron offered some candid advice.

    “I think this is kind of like a thread throughout our conversation: women who come across as confident, women who come across as outspoken, ones that wouldn’t speak up for themselves tend to also be in bed people who want to please males. 

    “Isn’t it strange? We should be the ones that are like, ‘F*** you. I’m gonna have an org*sm,'” she said.

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Image credits: charlizeafrica

    Theron summed up her point: “Don’t f****** do that. For two reasons. You’re gonna have better org*sms and guess what? Your man’s gonna like that.”

    She added that it takes time and effort to truly understand your body. “Practice helps. You have to practice, and then you’ll figure it out. In a safe way, please,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Theron’s confession received both admiration and criticism from netizens.

    “49 and owning it, girl. If that’s not confidence, I don’t know what is,” one commenter on X wrote.

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Image credits: charlizeafrica

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And what is the problem? They both are adults, right? Let people live their lives as they want,” another stated. 

    “I couldn’t imagine sharing something like that with the world, and so vulgarly at that.  Her kids may see that some day!” an X user criticized.

    Theron’s latest movie, The Old Guard 2, is now streaming on Netflix

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Image credits: charlizeafrica

    Theron’s spicy interview coincided with the release of The Old Guard 2, which dropped on Netflix on July 2. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the movie, Theron plays Andy, a centuries-old warrior facing the sudden loss of her immortality and the rise of a long-lost immortal that could change humanity’s fate.

    Joining her in the action sequel are Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding. 

    The movie has already generated buzz online, with fans praising its fight choreography, cast chemistry, and darker tone.

    Charlize Theron’s comments received polarizing reactions among netizens

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlize Theron, 49, Sparks Debate After Confessing To 'One-Night' Encounter With 26-Year-Old

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    artemluzyanin avatar
    Indi
    Indi
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lucky dude. Also, how's this controversial? She's 49, so an adult. He's 26, so an adult. Why would anyone ever have an issue with that?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    artemluzyanin avatar
    Indi
    Indi
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lucky dude. Also, how's this controversial? She's 49, so an adult. He's 26, so an adult. Why would anyone ever have an issue with that?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT