“I’m just aging!”: Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors

In the midst of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards and ongoing speculation about her looks, Charlize Theron, the Hollywood star, affirms that her changing appearance is solely a consequence of age catching up with her – and that’s not a bad thing at all.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging…. People think I had a facelift,” Theron told Allure during a recent interview.

The 48-year-old star of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ dismissed speculations about having a facelift by stating, “They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B—, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery.’ This is just what happens.”

Recently, Charlize Theron addressed rumors about plastic surgery

The Oscar-winning actress also expressed her concerns over the differing societal expectations men and women encounter when it comes to growing older.

According to Theron: “Women want to age in a way that feels right to them.” She further added: “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

Theron criticized societal expectations of women’s aging and called for more empathy toward individual journeys

Beyond facial changes due to age, Theron opened up about other physical challenges she has been facing as well. Notably mentioning difficulties in losing weight for movie roles compared to when she was younger. As someone who prides herself on doing most of her own stunt work in films; this change has been particularly noticeable.

“I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow,” she said.

“Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet.”

The ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ star shared her struggles with physical changes as she ages, including difficulty in losing weight

