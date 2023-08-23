 “I’m just aging!”: Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors | Bored Panda
“I’m just aging!”: Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I’m just aging!”: Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

In the midst of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards and ongoing speculation about her looks, Charlize Theron, the Hollywood star, affirms that her changing appearance is solely a consequence of age catching up with her – and that’s not a bad thing at all.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging…. People think I had a facelift,” Theron told Allure during a recent interview.

The 48-year-old star of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ dismissed speculations about having a facelift by stating, “They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B—, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery.’ This is just what happens.”

Recently, Charlize Theron addressed rumors about plastic surgery

"I’m just aging!": Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Image credits: Fuzheado

"I’m just aging!": Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Image credits: charlizeafrica

The Oscar-winning actress also expressed her concerns over the differing societal expectations men and women encounter when it comes to growing older.

According to Theron: “Women want to age in a way that feels right to them.” She further added: “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

Theron criticized societal expectations of women’s aging and called for more empathy toward individual journeys

"I’m just aging!": Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Image credits: charlizeafrica

Beyond facial changes due to age, Theron opened up about other physical challenges she has been facing as well. Notably mentioning difficulties in losing weight for movie roles compared to when she was younger. As someone who prides herself on doing most of her own stunt work in films; this change has been particularly noticeable.

“I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow,” she said.

“Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet.”

The ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ star shared her struggles with physical changes as she ages, including difficulty in losing weight

"I’m just aging!": Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Image credits: charlizeafrica

"I’m just aging!": Charlize Theron Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Image credits: charlizeafrica

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

