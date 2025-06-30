“They Suck”: Charlize Theron Applauded For Brutal Viral Takedown Of Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Guests

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlize Theron threw some spicy shade at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding.

Against the backdrop of postcard-perfect Venice, the billionaire Amazon founder tied the knot with the Emmy-winning journalist on Friday, June 27, with a host of A-list actors, reality stars, and others in attendance.

The 200-strong guest list became roast material for Charlize, who took a dig at the three-day wedding extravaganza.

Image credits: charlizeafrica

Charlize was attending an event of her own when other Hollywood big shots were clinking champagne glasses during Jeff and Lauren’s wedding festivities.

The actress, 49, hosted the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, June 28.

Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” she said while addressing the crowd at the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles.

“But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” she jokingly said.

The Oscar winner then thanked her guests for “taking the time to be a part of this, especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is.”

Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Online reactions to Charlize’s remark included some eye-rolls, with some claiming she was “jealous.” But others believed she wouldn’t have attended even if she received an invitation.

“Celebrity jealousy. Got to love it!” one said, while another quipped, “That’s envy.”

“Theron shouldn’t worry. She can go to his next wedding,” one said.

Another wrote, “I doubt she would have accepted even if she was invited.”

“Has been denial syndrome,” one said. I only hear of it in the delusional Hollywood atmosphere.”

“She has no friends and bitter [sic],” another claimed.

During the nuptials on Friday, June 27, Lauren wore a custom-designed Dolce & Gabbana dress to say “I do” on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, s*xy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago,” she told Vogue.

“It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect,” added the journalist, who is known to wear gowns with plunging necklines during high-profile events, but it’s very much me. It’s so elegant, it’s timeless.”

Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her two sons Nikko, 24, and Evan, 19, and she called herself “the luckiest woman on the planet.”

“I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore,” she said ahead of the wedding. “I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”

Image credits: ILoveYouVenice/WebcamTaxi

Lauren described the wedding as “extremely intimate” and said 70 invitees out of the 200-people guest list were family members.

The wedding festivities included attendees like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, Kylie Jenner, Tommy Hilfiger, Queen Rania of Jordan and others.

Image credits: DW News

Sources claimed that Sydney Sweeney, 27, was the “most sought after person” during the three-day wedding affair.

“Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Image credits: Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images

“Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life,” they added.

Sources claimed to TMZ that footballer Tom Brady appeared to be making a move on Sydney—described as the “center of attention” for single men at the party, which also included Orlando Bloom, whose split from Katy Perry was officially announced last week.

Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

The wedding shenanigans officially came to a close with a pajama-themed wedding party on Saturday night.

“It was great. It went until 4 in the morning [and] started at 7:00 p.m. It was a pajama-themed party with everyone wearing silk and robes and slippers. It was epic,” a source told People.

Image credits: Associated Press

It was “a full-fledged dance party with everyone standing on the banquettes and all of the sofas and couches,” they added.

Jeff and Lauren reportedly left Venice on Sunday, June 29, as an officially married couple.

“A disgusting display of wealth when so many are dying of starvation elsewhere,” read one comment online

