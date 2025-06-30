Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Suck”: Charlize Theron Applauded For Brutal Viral Takedown Of Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Guests
Charlize Theron speaking at a podium, applauded for viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Su00e1nchez wedding guests.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“They Suck”: Charlize Theron Applauded For Brutal Viral Takedown Of Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Guests

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlize Theron threw some spicy shade at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding.

Against the backdrop of postcard-perfect Venice, the billionaire Amazon founder tied the knot with the Emmy-winning journalist on Friday, June 27, with a host of A-list actors, reality stars, and others in attendance.

The 200-strong guest list became roast material for Charlize, who took a dig at the three-day wedding extravaganza.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Charlize Theron took a dig at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s three-day wedding extravaganza

    Charlize Theron in a black blazer, applauded for viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding guests.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica

    Charlize was attending an event of her own when other Hollywood big shots were clinking champagne glasses during Jeff and Lauren’s wedding festivities.

    The actress, 49, hosted the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, June 28.

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez waving on a boat during their wedding event attended by high-profile guests.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Megan Corcoran's comment about Amazon produced movies relating to Charlize Theron Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez wedding guests.

    “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” she said while addressing the crowd at the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles.

    “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” she jokingly said.

    The Oscar winner then thanked her guests for “taking the time to be a part of this, especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is.”

    The actress, 49, hosted the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday

    Charlize Theron speaking at a podium, applauded for brutal viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding guests.

    Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Britny Claire saying she wasn’t invited, related to Charlize Theron’s viral takedown of Jeff Bezos wedding guests.

    Online reactions to Charlize’s remark included some eye-rolls, with some claiming she was “jealous.” But others believed she wouldn’t have attended even if she received an invitation.

    “Celebrity jealousy. Got to love it!” one said, while another quipped, “That’s envy.”

    “Theron shouldn’t worry. She can go to his next wedding,” one said.

    “She’s just jealous,” read one comment online

    Another wrote, “I doubt she would have accepted even if she was invited.”

    “Has been denial syndrome,” one said. I only hear of it in the delusional Hollywood atmosphere.”

    “She has no friends and bitter [sic],” another claimed.

    Text message from Bobby Clarke stating why real celebrities don’t go, referencing Charlize Theron's viral takedown of wedding guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the nuptials on Friday, June 27, Lauren wore a custom-designed Dolce & Gabbana dress to say “I do” on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

    “It went from ‘I want a simple, s*xy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago,” she told Vogue.

    “It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect,” added the journalist, who is known to wear gowns with plunging necklines during high-profile events, but it’s very much me. It’s so elegant, it’s timeless.”

    Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom and others attended the wedding

    Two women wearing sunglasses and glamorous dresses attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding guests event.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Laurie Porter criticizing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests, highlighting a viral takedown applauded online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The bride was escorted down the aisle by her two sons Nikko, 24, and Evan, 19, and she called herself “the luckiest woman on the planet.”

    “I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore,” she said ahead of the wedding. “I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”

    Rialto Bridge over Grand Canal in Venice with boats and historic buildings on a sunny day.

    Image credits: ILoveYouVenice/WebcamTaxi

    Lauren described the wedding as “extremely intimate” and said 70 invitees out of the 200-people guest list were family members.

    The wedding festivities included attendees like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, Kylie Jenner, Tommy Hilfiger, Queen Rania of Jordan and others.

    Lauren’s two sons Nikko, 24, and Evan, 19, walked her down the aisle

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez arriving by boat, captured in a candid moment at a high-profile wedding event.

    Image credits: DW News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sources claimed that Sydney Sweeney, 27, was the “most sought after person” during the three-day wedding affair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding,” a source told the Daily Mail.

    Sydney Sweeney was “apparently the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding,” a source claimed

    Charlize Theron dressed stylishly walking outdoors, receiving praise for viral takedown of Jeff Bezos wedding guests.

    Image credits: Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images

    “Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life,” they added.

    Sources claimed to TMZ that footballer Tom Brady appeared to be making a move on Sydney—described as the “center of attention” for single men at the party, which also included Orlando Bloom, whose split from Katy Perry was officially announced last week.

    Man in a pink suit smiling and waving outdoors with photographers behind, related to Charlize Theron and Bezos wedding guests topic

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The wedding shenanigans officially came to a close with a pajama-themed wedding party on Saturday night.

    “It was great. It went until 4 in the morning [and] started at 7:00 p.m. It was a pajama-themed party with everyone wearing silk and robes and slippers. It was epic,” a source told People.

    It was “a full-fledged dance party with everyone standing on the banquettes and all of the sofas and couches,” a source said

    Image credits: Associated Press

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was “a full-fledged dance party with everyone standing on the banquettes and all of the sofas and couches,” they added.

    Jeff and Lauren reportedly left Venice on Sunday, June 29, as an officially married couple.

    “A disgusting display of wealth when so many are dying of starvation elsewhere,” read one comment online

    Commenter praising Charlize Theron for her viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment applauding Charlize Theron for her viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests.

    Comment by Kelly Alberton discussing thirst trap celebrities among Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests.

    Comment praising Charlize Theron for her viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Rick Carney on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests discussing celebrity relevance and authenticity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Charlize Theron's viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests.

    Comment by Bernie Meehan saying she should be glad not to be invited to the circus on a social media post.

    Comment praising Charlize Theron as a humanitarian and critic of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Debbie Anderson criticizing wealth display at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests, applauded for brutal takedown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Charlize Theron’s brutal viral takedown of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests.

    Comment from Wanda Price White criticizing relevance, highlighted in a social media post applauded for viral takedown of Bezos wedding guests.

    Comment by Shaun Patterson criticizing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests in a viral post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    15

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    15

    Open list comments

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT