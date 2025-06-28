“Ordered Their Invites From Temu”: Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Brutally Trolled By Tech Giant

ADVERTISEMENT

Adobe, the American software giant, has taken a stab at a seemingly small detail from JeffBezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding—the invitation design.

The original invite, which drew in around 200 politicians and A-listers, and reportedly attracted a fleet of nearly 90 private jets at the local airport, sparked backlash online.

Highlights Adobe mocked the design of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding invitation with a stylish remake.

The plain invite with butterflies and gondolas drew widespread ridicule.

Social media users compared the original invite to middle school clip art, calling it “juvenile” and “awful.”

Now, Adobe has joined the foray, posting an upgraded version of the flier that has since been dubbed “juvenile”, much to the internet’s amusement.

The simple-looking invitation covered in butterflies, birds, gondolas, and stars

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/Getty

The invite to the star-studded event that drew copious fanfare and has been dubbed the “wedding of the century” is a plain-looking document.

It is covered with simple depictions of butterflies, birds, gondolas and stars—almost as if it were someone’s doodles.

“We’re excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts,” it begins.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

“Instead, we’re making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice.”

The flier explained that a donation was being made to Venice on behalf of all the attendees

“Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard the city’s irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA” the flier states, before explaining that the unnamed sum would go towards restoring “the lagoon habitats that protect Venice’s future.”

Image credits: adobeexpress

It also pointed out some of the money would go to “Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions.”

“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come,” it concluded.

Adobe captioned the invite saying, “it really only took us a couple minutes”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adobe Express (@adobeexpress)

Abode used the same text and polished up its font, opening instead with “Join us,” in large cursive letters, then continued in block letters, “In Venice.”

The next line comprised a smaller cursive font and read:

“We’re excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts.”

Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

“I know you said no gifts, but… it really only took us a couple minutes. XOXO, Adobe Express,” the tech company captioned the Instagram jibe.

Netizens saw the stab as “too good”

The company’s fans enjoyed the stab. “Oh thank god, someone took matters into their own hands,” wrote one fan.

Image credits: ABC News

“Omg that’s so awful. It looks like an invitation to the 7th grade dance in the middle school cafeteria, themed ‘Italian Dreams’,” quipped another. “Stop this is too good,” wrote one person summing up the sentiment in the comment thread.

Social media users are struggling to believe that this is the actual wedding invite for one of the world’s richest men

ABC News was one of the first to report the flier, and social media became aware of it days before Adobe joined the fray. On July 25, two days before the media photographed a slew of A-listers pouring into Venice, a netizen on X reposted a picture of the flier and wrote:

“Did Jeff Bezos use clip art on his wedding invitation?”

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

“There is simply no way that is a real wedding invitation,” tweeted another in disbelief.

“What in the MacPaint 1984 Clip Art is this?” asked another on Facebook, but the argument that captured social media’s feeling collectively stated rhetorically: “You’re telling me this is the wedding invite of one of the world’s richest men??”

A faction of social media delved deeper still

“And the glaring grammar mistake: ‘by you joining us’ hey you, it’s ‘your joining us’,” wrote someone with a penchant for proofreading.

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/Getty

“Imagine giving jeff bezos a wedding envelope with like $300 in it lol,” quipped another, as a nod to the “no gifts” direction on the card.

But someone who aspires to Bezos sees the invite through his eyes:

“One day in my Bezos era, I’ll be sending out invites like this one. Don’t act surprised, y’all. For now, I’m just asking @grok (X’s AI) to help me manifest it.”

Some netizens are wondering if the invite was ordered of Temu

