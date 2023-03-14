I don’t know what is up with people and signs, and we might never find out, but some of them are super weird, confusing, and simply put, bad. If you are one of those people who like to capture and share those finds with your friends, well, oh boy, we have good news for you.

Crap Signs is a Facebook group dedicated to unbelievably bad signs spotted out in the wild. From misspelled to poorly constructed, they have it all. Currently, this group has almost 90k members, and we believe it is just the beginning since bad signs are not going anywhere any time soon. So if by any chance you find yourself hoarding similar images in your photo gallery, finally they have an opportunity to be ‘appreciated’ by a wider audience.

