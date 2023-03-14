I don’t know what is up with people and signs, and we might never find out, but some of them are super weird, confusing, and simply put, bad. If you are one of those people who like to capture and share those finds with your friends, well, oh boy, we have good news for you.

Crap Signs is a Facebook group dedicated to unbelievably bad signs spotted out in the wild. From misspelled to poorly constructed, they have it all. Currently, this group has almost 90k members, and we believe it is just the beginning since bad signs are not going anywhere any time soon. So if by any chance you find yourself hoarding similar images in your photo gallery, finally they have an opportunity to be ‘appreciated’ by a wider audience.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

18points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks can be deceiving. Remember, only one of these two people have a felony conviction and spent time in jail.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#2

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

16points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Instructions unclear....

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#4

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

15points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would not be able to resist touching the cat. Whereby it will promptly leave (probably).

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

15points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that is very funny 🤣

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#7

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#8

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#9

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#10

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

12points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very hard to get decent tomatoes

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

12points
POST
#12

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#13

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

12points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The word mostly has me slightly worried

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#15

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for you Chris! Sharing is caring.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#16

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaahhh the table is eating someone!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#18

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldnt want to get mixed up and have yellow holy water

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#19

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this that people walk backwards?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Ah yes, the common lemon fish

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they on the SEAshelves?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This might be taking the 'everything's a dildo if you're brave enough' to another level

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Lovely sentiment but what I would prefer to know is how long my train is delayed for….

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
Yali-girl with weird name
Yali-girl with weird name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t celebrate my womens day if I can’t get home

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#23

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give a gift that will butter her up.

3
3points
reply
#24

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

10points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a s***** week

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#25

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#26

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#27

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Making sure robots can't enter

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Instructions unclear, I held the baby underwater

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't think you could swim in that sludge if you tried

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The surprise ones are the worst

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#31

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could find the same thing in Washington DC

3
3points
reply
#32

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
#33

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#34

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#35

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#36

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Genuinely can't work out what it's meant to say though (I know it's a typo, but was the word they were trying to write?)

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Terrible-Funny-Signs

At all time's, surely.

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

your grammar is giving me stroke's, please read some book's on correct grammar

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#38

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously had one entitled customer too many

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’ve been waiting for this moment

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#40

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably had their education stolen already

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#42

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think someone may not have a clear understanding of what vegan is... just a guess though

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Great NHS signage - saved me from taking a dump in the bin. Close shave.

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or does it not look particularly clean?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#45

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

8points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Putting it up your nose will not make you smarter

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
Christian Fuller
Christian Fuller
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh, no thanks, I'd rather keep 'em dry.

0
0points
reply
#47

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cultural appropriation at its finest.

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
#48

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#49

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It does work if you think about it. Say product was originally £100. 75% off is now £25. 30% off that means it's now £17.50

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#50

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just give the man his car park!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don’t think fredriksberg has a school

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
#53

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#54

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
#55

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

7points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is weird about this one?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

6points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be a pretty small child in that soup.

1
1point
reply
#57

Terrible-Funny-Signs

Cr*p Signs Report

6points
POST
Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Found Boris Johnson's barber

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#58

Terrible-Funny-Signs