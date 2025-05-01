56 Rare Photos Of Famous Historical Figures (New Pics)
Before the invention of photography, the appearance of famous and historical figures was documented in statues, paintings, engravings, and written sources. However, such depictions aren’t exactly accurate, as artistic limitations and biases can make the person look different from reality. Thankfully, when photography came about, it changed how well-known people are recorded, and now we can see them truly as they were. To celebrate this and remind us how fortunate we are to be able to take such a glimpse into history, Bored Panda compiled a list of historical figures who lived long enough to be photographed. Scroll down to find it below, and don’t forget to upvote those pictures that left you star-struck.
Wright Brothers, 1909
Vincent Van Gogh, 1873
Holy s*, I _never_ would have gotten that right if i had to guess
Harriet Tubman, C. 1868
1826 was the year when the first photograph was taken, which means that we haven’t had that much time to capture people in photos, which also means that many historical figures went without ever being photographed. Of course, there were other ways their appearance was recorded, but they aren’t very reliable.
For example, the Chandos portrait that is thought to depict William Shakespeare and from which we form our view of the playwright might not be an accurate representation of him at all. To this day, experts can’t definitively say that it’s the playwright who is depicted in the painting. In addition, over the centuries, the portrait has gone through retouching, which has altered the portrait’s true appearance. Experts claim that the subject’s beard and hair have been lengthened, and the varnish has discolored with age.
Tesla Sitting In Front Of A Spiral Coil Used In His Wireless Power Experiments At His East Houston St. Laboratory, 1896
There is a fine line between genius and madness. And Tesla had one foot on each side of that line.
Mark Twain, 1908
Ernest Hemingway At His Typewriter, Circa 1939
Many historical figures’ appearances are misrepresented in this way due to artistic conventions, myths, or incorrect interpretations. A few other examples of this include Cleopatra, Mary, Queen of Scots, and Julius Caesar. However, thanks to technological improvements, scientists are trying to debunk the misconceptions about how ancient figures looked.
Churchill In 1900 Around The Time Of His First Election To Parliament
Charles Darwin, 1869
Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna, 1914
They are able to do this by using forensic facial reconstruction, which is a process used to recreate an individual's appearance from their skeletal remains, primarily the skull, to help visualize historical figures. Techniques used for this include clay reconstruction, when a forensic artist is working with clay to recreate a face, and CT scans, which can create 3D digital facial models on a computer screen.
Photographic Portrait Of Sigmund Freud, Circa 1921
Pablo Picasso, 1904
Hannah Stilley Gorby, Possibly The Earliest-Born Person To Be Photographed, Born Around 1746
But before rendering how the person looked, researchers have to gather as much information about the person they’re reconstructing as possible. They need to understand who they were, where and how they lived, what they ate, and what health they were in. Archaeological and DNA analyses can help reveal details like eye and hair color and even their favorite foods or the climate they inhabited.
Queen Victoria, 1887
President Abraham Lincoln, C. 1846
Rasputin And His Admirers, 1914
I recently had heard on a podcast that the treatment for pain during this time was aspirin. Which for the heir (with hemophilia) would have exacerbated his condition. So when he was injured and Rasputin insisted the Tzar's wife rely on prayer instead of medical intervention, it actually did improve his recovery time. Whether Rasputin himself knew that is unlikely. But that was the catalyst for her relying on his advice. Just an interesting blurb
An individual’s age, gender, ethnicity, and weight all give information about their features. Skulls also often possess subtle markings that indicate where muscles were once connected to the bone. “Sometimes it’s very easy to see exactly where the muscle was placed, because it leaves stress marks or ridges on the skull,” said the sculptor and forensic artist Oscar D. Nilsson. All this data helps the reconstructionist decide what features go where, resulting in a realistic face model.
Wedding Photo Of Pierre And Marie Curie, 1895
Roosevelt After Leaving Office In October 1910
Portrait Of Karl Marx, 1818–1883
However, such reconstructions also spark debates, as there’s no way to know whether the depictions are accurate since reconstructionists use their knowledge and judgment to shape the faces. Nilsson also mentioned that he adds his own touches to his reconstructions, like wrinkles or sunspots to the face of someone who died old, or includes signs of diseases discovered during the DNA research, which might not always be close to the truth.
Annie Oakley, C. 1903
Frederick Douglass, C. 1847-1852
Robert Cornelius, The First Person To Photograph Themself, 1839
Nowadays, people also make use of AI to visualize how historical figures might have looked. For instance, in 2022, a digital artist gained popularity for using AI technology to recreate the faces of Roman emperors from their busts. There’s even a Hello History AI tool that allows people to chat with anyone from the past and have lifelike conversations with historical figures.
Daimyo Shimazu Nariakira, Subject Of The Earliest Surviving Japanese Photograph, 1857
Harriet Beecher Stowe, C. 1852
Ulysses S. Grant, C. 1870s
However, photography still remains the most accurate way that allows us to see historical figures, which we should never take for granted. For more interesting historical photos, make sure to check out this post on more historical figures or this one on rare historical images.
Geronimo, Or Goyahkla, 1887
Confederate President Jefferson Davis, C. 1861
M. Lefebre, One Of The Last Surviving Veterans Of Napoleon's Army, 1858
Portrait Of Charles Dickens, Between 1867 And 1868
Lewis Carroll, 1857
William F. Cody ("Buffalo Bill"), 1911
Helen Keller And Anne Sullivan, C. 1913
Peter Freuchen With Wife Dagmar Cohn, 1950s
Six-foot-seven-inch Peter Freuchen was a Danish artic explorer. Dagmar Freuchen-Gale (née Cohn) was a Danish illustrator, writer and editor.
Sylvia Plath, 1950s
Martin Van Buren, C. 1849
Calamity Jane, 1901
Billy The Kid, 1878
Emily Dickinson, C. 1847
George Armstrong Custer At West Point, 1859
Isambard Kingdom Brunel, 1857
Brunel designed the Great Western Railway, the Clifton Suspension Bridge, the Box Tunnel (the longest tunnel in the world at the time) and London Paddington Station. All of these are still working today. His ship SS Great Britain was the first with a steam-powered propeller. It's now a museum.
President James K. Polk, 1849
John Chapman, Aka Johnny Appleseed, C. 1840s
President John Tyler, C. 1845
John Tyler's grandson is still alive. John Tyler was born in 1790, when George Washington was President. (This makes John Tyler the first President born when the U.S. existed). Tyler had ten children. His youngest son Lyon Gardiner Tyler was born in 1853 when John was 63. Lyon Gardiner Sr., in turn, was in his 70s when Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr. and Harrison Ruffin Tyler were born. Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr., grandson of tenth president John Tyler, died on September 26 at age 95. Lyon’s brother Harrison Ruffin Tyler—born in 1928—is still living. He is a retired Engineer and conservationist. (The United States is still a young country)