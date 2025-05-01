1826 was the year when the first photograph was taken, which means that we haven’t had that much time to capture people in photos, which also means that many historical figures went without ever being photographed. Of course, there were other ways their appearance was recorded, but they aren’t very reliable.

For example, the Chandos portrait that is thought to depict William Shakespeare and from which we form our view of the playwright might not be an accurate representation of him at all. To this day, experts can’t definitively say that it’s the playwright who is depicted in the painting. In addition, over the centuries, the portrait has gone through retouching, which has altered the portrait’s true appearance. Experts claim that the subject’s beard and hair have been lengthened, and the varnish has discolored with age.