Before the invention of photography, the appearance of famous and historical figures was documented in statues, paintings, engravings, and written sources. However, such depictions aren’t exactly accurate, as artistic limitations and biases can make the person look different from reality. Thankfully, when photography came about, it changed how well-known people are recorded, and now we can see them truly as they were. To celebrate this and remind us how fortunate we are to be able to take such a glimpse into history, Bored Panda compiled a list of historical figures who lived long enough to be photographed. Scroll down to find it below, and don’t forget to upvote those pictures that left you star-struck.

#1

Wright Brothers, 1909

Two famous historical figures sitting on wooden steps outside a building, wearing early 20th-century suits.

Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Report

    #2

    Vincent Van Gogh, 1873

    Portrait of a young famous historical figure in a vintage black suit, captured in a rare old photo.

    Van Gogh Museum Report

    toastrovn2 avatar
    person (i think)
    person (i think)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy s*, I _never_ would have gotten that right if i had to guess

    #3

    Harriet Tubman, C. 1868

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure seated, wearing a dark blouse with puffy sleeves and a checked skirt in a vintage portrait.

    Benjamin F. Powelson Report

    1826 was the year when the first photograph was taken, which means that we haven’t had that much time to capture people in photos, which also means that many historical figures went without ever being photographed. Of course, there were other ways their appearance was recorded, but they aren’t very reliable. 

    For example, the Chandos portrait that is thought to depict William Shakespeare and from which we form our view of the playwright might not be an accurate representation of him at all. To this day, experts can’t definitively say that it’s the playwright who is depicted in the painting. In addition, over the centuries, the portrait has gone through retouching, which has altered the portrait’s true appearance. Experts claim that the subject’s beard and hair have been lengthened, and the varnish has discolored with age.

    #4

    Tesla Sitting In Front Of A Spiral Coil Used In His Wireless Power Experiments At His East Houston St. Laboratory, 1896

    Nikola Tesla seated reading a book in front of a large circular coil, rare photo of famous historical figure.

    Electrical Review Report

    keisaichan avatar
    Forrest Grump
    Forrest Grump
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a fine line between genius and madness. And Tesla had one foot on each side of that line.

    #5

    Mark Twain, 1908

    Rare color photo of a famous historical figure reclining and reading a book in a cozy indoor setting

    The Art Stack Report

    #6

    Ernest Hemingway At His Typewriter, Circa 1939

    Black and white photo of a famous historical figure typing on a typewriter at a desk with papers.

    Lloyd Arnold Report

    Many historical figures’ appearances are misrepresented in this way due to artistic conventions, myths, or incorrect interpretations. A few other examples of this include Cleopatra, Mary, Queen of Scots, and Julius Caesar. However, thanks to technological improvements, scientists are trying to debunk the misconceptions about how ancient figures looked.

    #7

    Churchill In 1900 Around The Time Of His First Election To Parliament

    Black and white photo of a famous historical figure in a suit, showcasing rare photos of famous historical figures.

    Imperial War Museums Report

    #8

    Charles Darwin, 1869

    Black and white portrait of a famous historical figure with a long white beard wearing a dark coat.

    Julia Margaret Cameron Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again: the singular image used whenever he is written about.

    #9

    Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna, 1914

    Young woman in vintage dress with pearl necklace in a rare photo of famous historical figures from early 20th century.

    George Grantham Bain Collection, Library of Congress Report

    They are able to do this by using forensic facial reconstruction, which is a process used to recreate an individual's appearance from their skeletal remains, primarily the skull, to help visualize historical figures. Techniques used for this include clay reconstruction, when a forensic artist is working with clay to recreate a face, and CT scans, which can create 3D digital facial models on a computer screen. 

    #10

    Photographic Portrait Of Sigmund Freud, Circa 1921

    Portrait of a famous historical figure wearing a suit and holding a cigar in a rare black and white photo.

    Max Halberstadt Report

    #11

    Pablo Picasso, 1904

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure from the early 1900s wearing a striped jacket and patterned scarf.

    Ricard Canals Report

    #12

    Hannah Stilley Gorby, Possibly The Earliest-Born Person To Be Photographed, Born Around 1746

    Rare historical figure photo of an elderly woman in period clothing with a bonnet and long dress sitting for a portrait.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    But before rendering how the person looked, researchers have to gather as much information about the person they’re reconstructing as possible. They need to understand who they were, where and how they lived, what they ate, and what health they were in. Archaeological and DNA analyses can help reveal details like eye and hair color and even their favorite foods or the climate they inhabited. 
    #13

    Queen Victoria, 1887

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure, Queen Victoria, seated in ornate royal attire with lace and a crown.

    National Portrait Gallery Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once more: the only photograph ever used in any source I've ever seen of her.

    #14

    President Abraham Lincoln, C. 1846

    Vintage rare photo of a famous historical figure seated, wearing formal 19th-century attire with a bow tie and vest.

    Library of Congress Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the few pictures I've seen of him beardless.

    #15

    Rasputin And His Admirers, 1914

    Group of famous historical figures and women gathered in a room, dressed in early 20th century clothing, rare historical photo.

    Karl Bulla Report

    ericahales avatar
    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I recently had heard on a podcast that the treatment for pain during this time was aspirin. Which for the heir (with hemophilia) would have exacerbated his condition. So when he was injured and Rasputin insisted the Tzar's wife rely on prayer instead of medical intervention, it actually did improve his recovery time. Whether Rasputin himself knew that is unlikely. But that was the catalyst for her relying on his advice. Just an interesting blurb

    An individual’s age, gender, ethnicity, and weight all give information about their features. Skulls also often possess subtle markings that indicate where muscles were once connected to the bone. “Sometimes it’s very easy to see exactly where the muscle was placed, because it leaves stress marks or ridges on the skull,” said the sculptor and forensic artist Oscar D. Nilsson. All this data helps the reconstructionist decide what features go where, resulting in a realistic face model.

    #16

    Wedding Photo Of Pierre And Marie Curie, 1895

    Black and white rare photo of famous historical figures posing together in vintage clothing from the early 20th century.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    johnhopkins avatar
    John
    John
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The picture still glows when I turn the lights out.

    Roosevelt After Leaving Office In October 1910

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure wearing a suit and hat, smiling outdoors among a crowd of people.

    American Press Association Report

    #18

    Portrait Of Karl Marx, 1818–1883

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure with a thick beard sitting on an ornately carved chair.

    International Institute of Social History Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, these are *all* practically official portraits of these people.

    However, such reconstructions also spark debates, as there’s no way to know whether the depictions are accurate since reconstructionists use their knowledge and judgment to shape the faces. Nilsson also mentioned that he adds his own touches to his reconstructions, like wrinkles or sunspots to the face of someone who died old, or includes signs of diseases discovered during the DNA research, which might not always be close to the truth.

    #19

    Annie Oakley, C. 1903

    Sepia-toned rare photo of a famous historical figure woman with curly hair wearing a wide-brimmed hat and vintage attire.

    Heritage Auction Gallery Report

    #20

    Frederick Douglass, C. 1847-1852

    Portrait of a famous historical figure wearing a bow tie and formal 19th-century attire in rare historical photo.

    Art Institute of Chicago Report

    #21

    Robert Cornelius, The First Person To Photograph Themself, 1839

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure in a vintage sepia-toned portrait with a serious expression and dark clothing.

    Library of Congress Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Timelords don't count. I don't know why; I just think he looks like a timelord.

    Nowadays, people also make use of AI to visualize how historical figures might have looked. For instance, in 2022, a digital artist gained popularity for using AI technology to recreate the faces of Roman emperors from their busts. There’s even a Hello History AI tool that allows people to chat with anyone from the past and have lifelike conversations with historical figures.
    #22

    Daimyo Shimazu Nariakira, Subject Of The Earliest Surviving Japanese Photograph, 1857

    Faded rare photo featuring a historical figure in a suit, showing signs of age and wear on the image surface.

    Ichiki Shirō Report

    #23

    Harriet Beecher Stowe, C. 1852

    Sepia-toned rare photo of a famous historical figure wearing a lace shawl and a bonnet with decorative trim.

    Bowdoin College Museum of Art Report

    #24

    Ulysses S. Grant, C. 1870s

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure dressed in formal 19th-century attire, seated and serious.

    Brady-Handy Photograph Collection, Library of Congress Report

    However, photography still remains the most accurate way that allows us to see historical figures, which we should never take for granted. For more interesting historical photos, make sure to check out this post on more historical figures or this one on rare historical images.

    #25

    Geronimo, Or Goyahkla, 1887

    Native American man kneeling and holding a rifle, a rare photo of famous historical figures in black and white.

    Ben Wittick Report

    #26

    Confederate President Jefferson Davis, C. 1861

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure dressed in 19th century formal attire standing by books.

    Mathew Benjamin Brady Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks more like Lincoln than beardless Lincoln did...

    #27

    John Herschel, 1867

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure with white hair and a thoughtful expression in a vintage black and white portrait.

    Julia Margaret Cameron/Adam Cuerden Report

    #28

    M. Lefebre, One Of The Last Surviving Veterans Of Napoleon's Army, 1858

    Vintage portrait of a famous historical figure in a decorated military uniform with medals and a tall feathered hat.

    Brown University Report

    #29

    Portrait Of Charles Dickens, Between 1867 And 1868

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure with distinctive beard and formal 19th-century attire in a classic portrait style

    J. Gurney/Heritage Auction Gallery Report

    #30

    Lewis Carroll, 1857

    Vintage portrait of a famous historical figure seated thoughtfully, showcasing rare photos of historical figures in classic attire.

    National Portrait Gallery London Report

    #31

    Butch Cassidy, C. 1900

    Vintage rare photo of a famous historical figure seated in a suit and bowler hat on an ornate chair.

    CDA, Greenmountainboy Report

    #32

    William F. Cody ("Buffalo Bill"), 1911

    Black and white portrait of a famous historical figure with a prominent mustache and beard wearing a wide-brimmed hat

    Library of Congress Report

    #33

    Helen Keller And Anne Sullivan, C. 1913

    Two women dressed in early 20th-century attire standing outdoors in a rare photo of famous historical figures

    Library of Congress Report

    #34

    Wyatt Earp, C. 1868

    Black and white portrait of a famous historical figure with distinctive mustache and vintage 19th-century attire.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #35

    Peter Freuchen With Wife Dagmar Cohn, 1950s

    Older man and woman smiling in front of an airplane, a rare photo of famous historical figures at an airport.

    SAS Scandinavian Airlines Report

    richardgraham avatar
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Six-foot-seven-inch Peter Freuchen was a Danish artic explorer. Dagmar Freuchen-Gale (née Cohn) was a Danish illustrator, writer and editor.

    #36

    Sylvia Plath, 1950s

    Black and white rare photo of a serious famous historical figure with short hair in a vintage setting.

    Giovanni Giovannetti/Grazia Neri Report

    #37

    Martin Van Buren, C. 1849

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure, an elderly man with white hair and formal attire.

    Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Yale University Report

    #38

    Calamity Jane, 1901

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure seated in a vintage room beside a wood stove and table with household items.

    Louis R. Freeman Report

    #39

    Billy The Kid, 1878

    Two famous historical figures playing croquet outside a wooden building in a rare vintage photo.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #40

    Emily Dickinson, C. 1847

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure in vintage attire seated with hands resting, showcasing 19th-century portrait style.

    Amherst College Report

    #41

    George Armstrong Custer At West Point, 1859

    Young historical figure in vintage military uniform holding a pistol, posing for a rare black and white portrait photo.

    The Detroit News Report

    #42

    Isambard Kingdom Brunel, 1857

    Historical figure dressed in 19th-century attire standing in front of massive iron chains, rare photo of famous historical figures.

    Robert Howlett Report

    richardgraham avatar
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brunel designed the Great Western Railway, the Clifton Suspension Bridge, the Box Tunnel (the longest tunnel in the world at the time) and London Paddington Station. All of these are still working today. His ship SS Great Britain was the first with a steam-powered propeller. It's now a museum.

    #43

    President James K. Polk, 1849

    Portrait of a famous historical figure dressed in 19th-century attire, captured in a rare photo with a dark background.

    Brady, Mathew B. Report

    #44

    John Chapman, Aka Johnny Appleseed, C. 1840s

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure with a long white beard, dressed in dark clothing.

    David R. Johnson Report

    #45

    President John Tyler, C. 1845

    Black and white portrait of a famous historical figure with a serious expression, wearing formal 19th-century attire.

    Library of Congress Report

    richardgraham avatar
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John Tyler's grandson is still alive. John Tyler was born in 1790, when George Washington was President. (This makes John Tyler the first President born when the U.S. existed). Tyler had ten children. His youngest son Lyon Gardiner Tyler was born in 1853 when John was 63. Lyon Gardiner Sr., in turn, was in his 70s when Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr. and Harrison Ruffin Tyler were born. Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr., grandson of tenth president John Tyler, died on September 26 at age 95. Lyon’s brother Harrison Ruffin Tyler—born in 1928—is still living. He is a retired Engineer and conservationist. (The United States is still a young country)

    #46

    Robert E. Lee And His Son William Henry Fitzhugh Lee, C. 1845

    Vintage rare photo of two famous historical figures in formal 19th-century attire, capturing a timeless moment.

    Michael Miley Report

    #47

    Leo Tolstoy, 1848

    Young man in vintage clothing seated on an ornate chair, one of the rare photos of famous historical figures.

    Pavel Biryukov Report

    #48

    Portrait Photograph Of Jack London, 1876-1916

    Black and white portrait of a famous historical figure with curly hair, wearing a white shirt and dark tie.

    Arnold Genthe Report

    #49

    A French Veteran Of The Battle Of Waterloo, 1897

    Elderly man with medals sitting on a bench holding a cane in a rare photo of famous historical figures.

    Emile Lenoble Report

    #50

    The Duke Of Wellington, 1844

    Vintage rare photo of a famous historical figure wearing a dark coat and white shirt in a classic portrait style

    Antoine Claudet Report

    #51

    John Quincy Adams, 1843

    Rare photo of a famous historical figure seated in a chair inside a room with vintage furniture and books.

    Philip Haas Report

    #52

    Daniel F. Bakeman, The Last Surviving Soldier Of The Revolutionary War, 1868

    Sepia-toned rare photo of a famous historical figure sitting with a cane, wearing a dark coat and bow tie.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #53

    President Franklin Pierce, C. 1851-1860

    Black and white portrait of a famous historical figure wearing formal 19th-century attire in a rare photo.

    Library of Congress Report

    #54

    John Brown, C. 1846-1847

    Historic rare photo of a famous historical figure raising his right hand in a formal suit with a flag in the background.

    National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution Report

    #55

    Wild Bill Hickok, C. 1860s

    Sepia tone rare photo of a famous historical figure with long hair and a mustache wearing a suit and bow tie.

    Heritage Auctions Report

    #56

    Samuel Wilson, Before 1854

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure wearing formal 19th century attire, posing for portrait.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #57

    Benito Mussolini, 1920s

    Black and white rare photo of a famous historical figure wearing a suit and tie, looking directly at the camera.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

