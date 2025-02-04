109 Rare Historical Photos To Enlighten Your View Of The World (New Pic)Interview With Expert
It's one thing to read about years gone by between the pages of a fascinating history book. But nothing brings the past back to life more than beautiful historical photographs. These moments frozen in time can tell us so much, without saying a word. And you don't have to be a history buff to appreciate many of them.
As the name suggests, r/RareHistoricalPhotos showcases the lesser-seen photographs taken throughout the ages. It has more than 162,000 members, and publishes historical photographs, stories and interesting news. The page aims to revive the past, noting that stunning historical photographs can bring bygone eras back to life. We've put together our personal favorite pics shared by the community. Bored Panda also spoke to multi award-winning photographer Hollie Mateer about the role photography plays in preserving the past, and how she uses her unique storytelling style to document moments that can be appreciated for years to come.
Sabina Chebichi, Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Race In 1973, Barefoot And Wearing A Dress
Remembering The Father, 1925
Until 1956, French Children Were Served Wine With Their School Lunch
It’s hard to list all of Holly Mateer’s accolades. As the co-founder of M&G Wedding Photography, she’s made a name for herself as a trailblazing creative and a leader in the photography industry. Mateer specializes in documentary wedding photography and family photography, and has won several awards for her work.
Among the most recent are the “This Is Reportage International Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2023 & 2024” award and the “UK Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2024," awarded by Masters Of Wedding Photography.
The woman also known as The Wild Child Photographer racked up 14 awards from This Is Reportage last year alone, and was named Number 1 on their Top 100 Photographers in the World 2024 list. So it’s an understatement to say that Bored Panda was thrilled to be able to chat to this phenomenal photographer.
Rare Photograph Of Marilyn Monroe Without Makeup, 1955
Dorothy Counts, The First Black Girl To Attend An All-White School In The U.S., Being Taunted By Her White Classmates At Harry Harding High School In Charlotte, 1957
Republican Party Supporters And Democratic Party Supporters Fight With Snowballs In Front Of The Capitol. January 1921, Washington, USA
“Photography captures moments in our world and records them for history,” Mateer told us during an enlightening interview. “It may be an amazing event, a famous person, the people in the street or just yourself quietly at home. It may be an elaborately staged or an unposed image. The photograph – whether it's a print or a digital image – will be looked back on and will keep memories alive. It's a window on the world and there's nothing else quite like it.”
"A photograph can also depict things that went unseen at the time: a gesture, an expression, the fall of shadows on a wall," says Mateer, adding that through her unique storytelling approach, she can reveal something new and unexpected to the viewers of her work.
London, 1940, A Girl Sitting In The Wreckage Of Her Bombed-Out Home With Her Doll
7 Oct 1943, Ottla Kafka, Beloved Sister Of Author Franz Kafka, Was Gassed On Arrival At Auschwitz After Volunteering To Escort A Group Of Orphans From The Terezin Ghetto So They Wouldn’t Be Afraid
Luzon Woman, 1875
We were curious to know how photography has evolved throughout history. "The norms of photographic portraiture stem from Victorian times when photography began. Then, over 150 years ago, due to the limitations of cameras, portrait subjects would have to sit very still, looking at the camera, for the long exposure time that was needed to capture the image. It was all very formal," revealed Mateer.
"With the advent of small cameras and faster film from the 1930s onwards, another mode of photography, the informal, developed – families could take snapshots of their life. And of course, this also allowed photojournalists to capture images quickly and discreetly 'out in the field.'"
In The Middle Of A Celebration, A Young Woman From Oaxaca, Mexico, Notices She Is Being Photographed, And Gives A Look To The Camera, 1985
Woman Inspecting This New Thing, The Security Belt In Her Car, Circa 1950s
A Sailor "Meets" His Baby For The First Time After Fourteen Months At Sea, 1940s
Mateer says that despite the advancement of photography, children are still often conditioned to respond in what she calls ‘a photo way’ – keep still, smile or don't smile, look at the camera – in, for instance, school photographs. Family photos showing a group with two or three generations are still taken, she says, adding that the poses are usually a little more relaxed than in Victorian times.
She says these stoic, put-together poses don't depict family life in a truly authentic way. And that's why she's made a name for herself as a wedding and family photographer who embraces the mess, so to speak...
"There is chaos, there is vibrancy, there is life and movement (a lot of movement – children rarely sit still!). So my photography reflects that and has more similarities to reportage and street photography – I'm not interested in portraits, or posing. For me, that doesn't depict people as they really are."
Faces Of Auschwitz, 1940
Titanic Orphans, Brothers Michel And Edmond Navratil, 1912. They Were The Only Children To Be Rescued From The Titanic Without A Parent Or Guardian
Aboriginal Tasmanian Fanny Cochrane Smith Singing Into Her Phonograph In 1903. Without Her Efforts To Preserve Her Culture, We Would Have No Audio Traces Of The Tasmanian Language. Pretty OSC
Mateer tells us that a huge part of what she documents at weddings is also about family. Unless the wedding is an elopement. "I'm always looking to capture those family moments at a wedding. Between parents, siblings, grandparents. I know those family moments are so important – the way I photograph a wedding isn't all about the couple, it's about the whole day and the interaction between people," she says.
"The different sides of my photographic practice overlap – and more often than not, I’m documenting real, unscripted family moments. It's an honor knowing those moments will be so important to my families, to my couples, to their families. They become a family heirloom."
A Soviet Officer Sees And Tastes A Hot Dog And Coca-Cola For The First Time Aboard The U.S. Cruiser Thomas S. Gates, 1989
Vintage Photograph Of A Kid Wearing A Monkey Mask, 1920s
A Mother Repairs The Family Car While Her Husband Is Away At War, 1944
Mateer is a mom herself, so she's fully aware of what daily life is like around children, and how to work with them. "When I photograph a family – my own, or someone else's – I don't pose people or stage an action," she tells Bored Panda. "I don't take portraits. I never ask a child to look at the camera – it takes them out of the moment."
The expert says her aim is to photograph life as it occurs around her and to freeze moments of real family life. "I don't want to stop a child from playing, or stop a family being themselves," said Mateer. "I think documenting real family moments is so important – I know that I want to look back on all those happy moments, fun moments. But the chaotic moments and even some of those sad moments too. It’s all part of being a family."
A Man Searches For Books In The Former Cincinnati Public Library. The Building Was Demolished In 1955. Today There Is An Office Building And Parking Lot Where It Used To Stand
Barack Obama Dressed As A Pirate With His Mother Stanley Ann, 1960s
Lonnie Johnson, Inventor Of The Super Soaker, 1992
Mateer's advice to everyone is to document it all. You can never take too many photographs. "Portraits definitely have their place – but capturing real moments, of your children playing, having fun, being themselves, interacting with each other and yourselves... You'll love looking back on those moments even more – because those will be the moments you miss as they grow up," she said.
However, she adds that it doesn't hurt to hire a professional now and again. "When documenting your own family, the person behind the camera is always missing from the photo. Looking back at the images, the person holding the camera is erased from the moment, forever," she told us.
"A skilled and empathic documentary photographer can document real moments of the whole family – however big or small – capturing everyone together. No one misses out on the memory, no one is cut out of the frame. And of course, there is a matter of quality of the output that allows detail to be seen and large prints to be made – and the style of compositions and choice of moments a professional will be able to capture for you."
Dance Teacher Patsy Swayze, Center, With Her Daughter-In-Law Lisa Niemi And Son Patrick Swayze, 1978
Two Young Boys Standing Barefoot On Moving Electric Looms In Order To Reach The Top Shelf While At Work In A Cotton Mill In Georgia, 1910. Photos Of Child Laborers Working Long Hours In Dangerous Conditions Gradually Led To Child Labor Employment Laws
The Crew Of Apollo 1 Relaxing During Training, 1966. Sadly, A Cabin Fire Would Later Claim The Lives Of All Three Crew Members
On January 27, 1967, during a launch rehearsal at Cape Kennedy Air Force Station Launch Complex 34, a fire broke out, claiming the lives of all three astronauts: Command Pilot Gus Grissom, Senior Pilot Ed White, and Pilot Roger B. Chaffee.
We asked Mateer what moments she looks out for when she's photographing people. "I don't approach a family with any preconceptions when I'm documenting them – every family is unique. I'm just looking to document them being themselves," she replied.
"Funny things happen without planning – as do poignant things. I look for big moments – but also the little details, too. Those little hand holds, or quick hugs. Children are so unselfconscious if you don’t start posing them – beautiful or funny moments happen at every single family shoot I'm lucky enough to be invited to document."
The award-winning photographer says that by not posing or staging things, she can concentrate fully on composition and positioning. "To make the most interesting images – taking shots at toddler level, close-ups, catching the moment a child jumps or falls – images that will bring those moments back alive to you, the viewer."
Marcy Borders - "Dust Lady" After Escaping The North Tower Of The World Trade Center On 9/11. She Would Die Of Cancer At Age 42
Nancy Reagan Sitting On Mr T's Lap, The White House, December 1983
World's Oldest Photo
For anyone interested, this from Wikipedia: View from the Window at Le Gras is the oldest surviving photograph. It was created by French inventor Nicéphore Niépce sometime between 1826 and 1827 in Saint-Loup-de-Varennes, France. It shows parts of the buildings and surrounding countryside of his estate, Le Gras
Mateer has personally reaped the benefits of having loads of family photos. "My own children love looking back at the photos of my own wedding – asking questions about the people within the images, about family," she told us.
"Some of the people in my wedding photos aren't here anymore, so the images from that day are so important to me, to my family. Those real moments of such an important day – I'm so glad I have those to look back on."
A Palestinian Teenager Gives A Souvenir To Female IDF Soldiers. Jerusalem, 1967
The Women Demonstrate What Could Be Purchased For $1.34 In 1918 And 1945
“The Thousand Yard Stare”—USMC Private Theodore J. Miller Is Helped Aboard A Ship After Intense Combat On Eniwetok Atoll. Miller Was KIA A Month Later, 1944
Young Lady In London, 1969
In Arviat, Nunavut (Northern Canada), 1949, An Inuit Girl Descends Into Her Ice Igloo House
Cafe Life In Paris (1957)
Copacabana Beach, Rio, 1985
This Is One Of The Last Known Photographs Of John Cooper (Front), Who Died Under Mysterious Circumstances In 1973 While Climbing Aconcagua, The Highest Mountain In The Americas. This Photo Wasn’t Found Until 2020
The woman behind John in the image is Janet Johnson, who also died while climbing the mountain.
This photo was found on her camera, which was discovered on the mountain nearly 50 years after her death, in 2020.
Little Paris Hilton Runs Away From Former U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan. New York, 1983
Kids Dressed For Halloween On A School Bus, 1980s
Wedding Rings Found By U.S. Army Soldiers Near The Buchenwald Concentration Camp, Germany, May 1945
Her Majesty Queen Marie Of Romania, 1896
Different Shots Of The Sophia Loren, Jayne Mansfield Encounter In 1957
Victorian Woman With A Very Intense Gaze, Circa 1850-60s
Beautiful Ukrainian Girl In National Costume, 1935. Photo Before And After Restoration
Gertrude Ederle, First Woman To Cross The English Channel, 26 August 1926, Done In 14hr And 31 Min, Beating The Male Record Of 16hr And 33 Min. Photos Of The Day She Did The Record
The Final Photo Of Christopher Mccandless, Taken Before His Death In August 1992, Was Found On His Undeveloped Camera. After Venturing Into The Alaskan Wilderness, He Used An Abandoned Bus As Shelter Where He Starved To Death
A hunter discovered his body in September, weighing only 67 pounds.
Police Image Of A Girl Detained For Unconventional Dress/Look, USA, 1940
Nebraska Girl, Audra Thomas, Photographed In Front Of A Tornado, 1989
In Just Four Years, Abraham Lincoln Seemingly Aged A Decade
Photograph From The 1993 Great Flood, When James Scott Intentionally Sabotaged A Levee, Triggering A Massive Mississippi River Flood To Delay His Wife's Return Home, Allowing Him To Keep Partying
His actions flooded 14,000 acres of farmland, destroyed numerous buildings, and led to the closure of a major bridge. Scott was convicted of "intentionally causing a catastrophe" and is serving a life sentence in prison.
In 1979, 16-Year-Old Brenda Ann Spencer Was Arrested After Ki**ing Two People In San Diego, California. When Asked Why She Did It, She Replied, "I Just Don't Like Mondays"
Princess Of Egypt And Iranian Queen Fawzia Fuad, C. 1939
Diego Maradona Showing Off His Fidel Castro Tattoo To Fidel Castro
The First Interracial Marriage In Mississippi, 1970. 3 Years Earlier, The 1967 Loving V. Virginia Scotus Ruling Legalized Interracial Marriage In The US
A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900
New York In The 1960s
Elvis Presley With His Dad And Grandma, 1959
This Photograph, Taken Over 100 Years Ago In Jerusalem (1920), Shows A Sign In The Background Reading “The Palestine German Bank.” Remarkable Window Into History And The Vibrant Multicultural Presence In The Region During That Era
Barack Obama Visiting His Step-Grandmother Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama. Kenya, 1988. Sarah Obama, Affectionately Called Grandma Sarah By The Former U.S. President, Was The Third And Youngest Wife Of Obama's Grandfather
From 1890 To 1960, It Was Fashionable To Wear Black Wedding Dresses In Spain
Goodyear Illuminated Tires, 1961
Arnold Schwarzenegger In A Lesson In Secondary School, 1958
Mixtec Woman From Oaxaca In Her Traditional Dress, 1970s. They Share Land With The Zapotecs, Which Is A Entirely Different Ethnic Group
Lucky British Soldier Showing Off His Damaged Helmet, 1917
112-Year-Old Veteran Of WW1 And Russian Civil War (Teimruz Vanacha) And His Son (Ivan) A Veteran Of WW2 In 1980
A Pneumatic Mail Service Covering 23 New York City Post Offices And Extending 27 Miles. Functioned Until 1957
The Only Known Photograph Of An African American Union Soldier With His Family. Circa 1864
William MckKinley, The 25th US President, Walking Into The Expo Where He Would Be Shot Twice And K**led
Robert De Niro With His Father (1946)
In Bertha Hill, West Virginia, A Coal Miner's Child Is Seen Holding A Smoking Pipe In One Hand And A Gun In The Other, Using A Hole In The Door To Enter A Bedroom. Captured By Marion Post Wolcott In 1938
A Gentleman Tips His Hat To A Group Of Ladies, 1920s
Carrie Fisher In A Vacation Thru Europe In 1971. Before Her Role In Star Wars When She Was Just The Daughter Of Debbie Reynolds
Mark Twain Lying In His Bed At Home In 1909, He Died The Year After. Not Colorized, This Is Autochrome Lumiere
Marilyn Monroe's Last Photo Shoot. These Photos Were Taken On Santa Monica Beach By Photographer George Barris 3 Weeks Before His Death. USA. 1962
Architects Demonstrate Models Of The World Trade Center. USA, 1964
An Overwhelmed US Marine Is Pictured While Weeping Among Ruins During The Battle Of Peleliu. September 26th, 1944
Mayan Women In The Yucatan Peninsula Around 1952. The Dress Is Called The Mayan Huipil
Pro-Racism Protest
Blackfoot Chief Two Guns White Calf, Early 1900s
A Female Gas Station Attendant Working In Los Angeles, 1948
Muhammad Ali, 24, Flirts With Future Wife Belinda Boyd, 16, At A Bakery Shop In Chicago. They Married A Year Later In 1967
Jane Russell Shows Her Co-Actress Marilyn Monroe (At The Time, Jane Was The Bigger Star) One Of Her Talents: Drawing. Here She Draws An Sketch Of Monroe. Result At The End. This Was During The Filming Of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," 1953
This Photo Shows Margaret Ann Neave, An American Woman Who Passed Away In 1902 After Reaching The Age Of 110. This Woman Was Born In 1792, Which Means She Lived In Three Centuries
John F. Kennedy In A Selfie-Style Picture In Front Of The White House In 1962
John Kitts, 1870, Aged 108 Years, The Last Revolutionary War Soldier
Mobsters Hide Their Faces At Al Capone's Trial, 1947
An African American With Dwarfism, Circa 1863
This Is Ash From The Erupting Mt. St. Helens Raining Down On Robert Landsburg. He Took This Photo, Rewound The Film, Tucked The Camera In A Backpack And Laid Over It While Being Buried In The Ash. His Body Was Found 17 Days Later
The thermal energy released during the eruption was equal to 26 megatons of TNT.
Hundreds of square miles were reduced to wasteland, causing over $1 billion in damage (equivalent to $3.4 billion in 2023).
In total, 57 people died and thousands of animals also perished.