It's one thing to read about years gone by between the pages of a fascinating history book. But nothing brings the past back to life more than beautiful historical photographs. These moments frozen in time can tell us so much, without saying a word. And you don't have to be a history buff to appreciate many of them.

As the name suggests, r/RareHistoricalPhotos showcases the lesser-seen photographs taken throughout the ages. It has more than 162,000 members, and publishes historical photographs, stories and interesting news. The page aims to revive the past, noting that stunning historical photographs can bring bygone eras back to life. We've put together our personal favorite pics shared by the community. Bored Panda also spoke to multi award-winning photographer Hollie Mateer about the role photography plays in preserving the past, and how she uses her unique storytelling style to document moments that can be appreciated for years to come. 

#1

Sabina Chebichi, Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Race In 1973, Barefoot And Wearing A Dress

"Rare historical photo of an athlete crossing a race finish line, with spectators observing in the background."

    #2

    Remembering The Father, 1925

    Woman with a child in vintage clothes, beside a hanging coat, from rare historical photos collection.

    They look too creepy. I'm actually a little creeped out.

    #3

    Until 1956, French Children Were Served Wine With Their School Lunch

    Young girl holding a glass next to a table with a bottle, representing rare historical photos.

    It’s hard to list all of Holly Mateer’s accolades. As the co-founder of M&G Wedding Photography, she’s made a name for herself as a trailblazing creative and a leader in the photography industry. Mateer specializes in documentary wedding photography and family photography, and has won several awards for her work.

    Among the most recent are the “This Is Reportage International Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2023 & 2024” award and the “UK Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2024," awarded by Masters Of Wedding Photography.

    The woman also known as The Wild Child Photographer racked up 14 awards from This Is Reportage last year alone, and was named Number 1 on their Top 100 Photographers in the World 2024 list. So it’s an understatement to say that Bored Panda was thrilled to be able to chat to this phenomenal photographer.

    #4

    Rare Photograph Of Marilyn Monroe Without Makeup, 1955

    A vintage photo of a woman in a hat, embodying rare historical moments.

    #5

    Dorothy Counts, The First Black Girl To Attend An All-White School In The U.S., Being Taunted By Her White Classmates At Harry Harding High School In Charlotte, 1957

    "Rare historical photo of a young woman in a crowded room, capturing a tense and solemn moment."

    #6

    Republican Party Supporters And Democratic Party Supporters Fight With Snowballs In Front Of The Capitol. January 1921, Washington, USA

    Historic photo of people playing in the snow near the U.S. Capitol, showcasing rare moments from the past.

    “Photography captures moments in our world and records them for history,” Mateer told us during an enlightening interview. “It may be an amazing event, a famous person, the people in the street or just yourself quietly at home. It may be an elaborately staged or an unposed image. The photograph – whether it's a print or a digital image – will be looked back on and will keep memories alive. It's a window on the world and there's nothing else quite like it.”

    "A photograph can also depict things that went unseen at the time: a gesture, an expression, the fall of shadows on a wall," says Mateer, adding that through her unique storytelling approach, she can reveal something new and unexpected to the viewers of her work.
    #7

    London, 1940, A Girl Sitting In The Wreckage Of Her Bombed-Out Home With Her Doll

    Young girl holding a doll, sitting amid war-torn rubble, symbolizing rare historical moments of resilience and hope.

    #8

    7 Oct 1943, Ottla Kafka, Beloved Sister Of Author Franz Kafka, Was Gassed On Arrival At Auschwitz After Volunteering To Escort A Group Of Orphans From The Terezin Ghetto So They Wouldn’t Be Afraid

    A woman in historical attire, wearing a hat and holding something, showcasing rare historical fashion.

    #9

    Luzon Woman, 1875

    A rare historical photo of a woman with long hair, holding a fan, wearing traditional attire, offering a glimpse into the past.

    We were curious to know how photography has evolved throughout history. "The norms of photographic portraiture stem from Victorian times when photography began. Then, over 150 years ago, due to the limitations of cameras, portrait subjects would have to sit very still, looking at the camera, for the long exposure time that was needed to capture the image. It was all very formal," revealed Mateer.

    "With the advent of small cameras and faster film from the 1930s onwards, another mode of photography, the informal, developed – families could take snapshots of their life. And of course, this also allowed photojournalists to capture images quickly and discreetly 'out in the field.'"
    #10

    In The Middle Of A Celebration, A Young Woman From Oaxaca, Mexico, Notices She Is Being Photographed, And Gives A Look To The Camera, 1985

    Two women in traditional attire holding woven hats, surrounded by a crowd, captured in a rare historical photo.

    #11

    Woman Inspecting This New Thing, The Security Belt In Her Car, Circa 1950s

    A woman in a vintage car adjusts her seatbelt, showcasing rare historical fashion and automotive design.

    #12

    A Sailor "Meets" His Baby For The First Time After Fourteen Months At Sea, 1940s

    A sailor kisses a woman while holding a smiling baby, creating a moment from rare historical photos.

    Mateer says that despite the advancement of photography, children are still often conditioned to respond in what she calls ‘a photo way’ – keep still, smile or don't smile, look at the camera – in, for instance, school photographs. Family photos showing a group with two or three generations are still taken, she says, adding that the poses are usually a little more relaxed than in Victorian times.

    She says these stoic, put-together poses don't depict family life in a truly authentic way. And that's why she's made a name for herself as a wedding and family photographer who embraces the mess, so to speak...

    "There is chaos, there is vibrancy, there is life and movement (a lot of movement – children rarely sit still!). So my photography reflects that and has more similarities to reportage and street photography – I'm not interested in portraits, or posing. For me, that doesn't depict people as they really are."
    #13

    Faces Of Auschwitz, 1940

    Young prisoners stand behind barbed wire in historical photo, wearing striped uniforms in a concentration camp setting.

    They didn't deserve it, none of them did :( I've been to Auschwitz twice and I would go again and again to truly understand what they went through.

    #14

    Titanic Orphans, Brothers Michel And Edmond Navratil, 1912. They Were The Only Children To Be Rescued From The Titanic Without A Parent Or Guardian

    Two children with curly hair hold toys, dressed in vintage clothing, representing rare historical photos.

    #15

    Aboriginal Tasmanian Fanny Cochrane Smith Singing Into Her Phonograph In 1903. Without Her Efforts To Preserve Her Culture, We Would Have No Audio Traces Of The Tasmanian Language. Pretty OSC

    A man operates an early phonograph while a woman in a dress listens, capturing a rare historical moment with vintage technology.

    Mateer tells us that a huge part of what she documents at weddings is also about family. Unless the wedding is an elopement. "I'm always looking to capture those family moments at a wedding. Between parents, siblings, grandparents. I know those family moments are so important – the way I photograph a wedding isn't all about the couple, it's about the whole day and the interaction between people," she says.

    "The different sides of my photographic practice overlap – and more often than not, I’m documenting real, unscripted family moments. It's an honor knowing those moments will be so important to my families, to my couples, to their families. They become a family heirloom."
    #16

    A Soviet Officer Sees And Tastes A Hot Dog And Coca-Cola For The First Time Aboard The U.S. Cruiser Thomas S. Gates, 1989

    Navy officers in uniform on a ship, one eating a sandwich, a rare historical photo capturing a candid moment.

    #17

    Vintage Photograph Of A Kid Wearing A Monkey Mask, 1920s

    A child wearing a monkey mask and boots sitting on steps in a rare historical photo.

    #18

    A Mother Repairs The Family Car While Her Husband Is Away At War, 1944

    Woman and child fixing a vintage car together, showcasing a rare historical moment in automotive history.

    Mateer is a mom herself, so she's fully aware of what daily life is like around children, and how to work with them. "When I photograph a family – my own, or someone else's – I don't pose people or stage an action," she tells Bored Panda. "I don't take portraits. I never ask a child to look at the camera – it takes them out of the moment."

    The expert says her aim is to photograph life as it occurs around her and to freeze moments of real family life. "I don't want to stop a child from playing, or stop a family being themselves," said Mateer. "I think documenting real family moments is so important – I know that I want to look back on all those happy moments, fun moments. But the chaotic moments and even some of those sad moments too. It’s all part of being a family."
    #19

    A Man Searches For Books In The Former Cincinnati Public Library. The Building Was Demolished In 1955. Today There Is An Office Building And Parking Lot Where It Used To Stand

    Historical photo of a vast library with towering bookshelves and a solitary person amidst the volumes.

    #20

    Barack Obama Dressed As A Pirate With His Mother Stanley Ann, 1960s

    "Child in pirate costume with an eye patch, standing with a woman outdoors, showcasing rare historical moments."

    #21

    Lonnie Johnson, Inventor Of The Super Soaker, 1992

    Smiling man in glasses holding a creative device, a rare historical photo capturing a joyful moment.

    Mateer's advice to everyone is to document it all. You can never take too many photographs. "Portraits definitely have their place – but capturing real moments, of your children playing, having fun, being themselves, interacting with each other and yourselves... You'll love looking back on those moments even more – because those will be the moments you miss as they grow up," she said.

    However, she adds that it doesn't hurt to hire a professional now and again. "When documenting your own family, the person behind the camera is always missing from the photo. Looking back at the images, the person holding the camera is erased from the moment, forever," she told us.

    "A skilled and empathic documentary photographer can document real moments of the whole family – however big or small – capturing everyone together. No one misses out on the memory, no one is cut out of the frame. And of course, there is a matter of quality of the output that allows detail to be seen and large prints to be made – and the style of compositions and choice of moments a professional will be able to capture for you."
    #22

    Dance Teacher Patsy Swayze, Center, With Her Daughter-In-Law Lisa Niemi And Son Patrick Swayze, 1978

    Three people in a dance studio striking a playful pose, embodying rare historical styles.

    #23

    Two Young Boys Standing Barefoot On Moving Electric Looms In Order To Reach The Top Shelf While At Work In A Cotton Mill In Georgia, 1910. Photos Of Child Laborers Working Long Hours In Dangerous Conditions Gradually Led To Child Labor Employment Laws

    Children working on industrial machines in a factory, showcasing rare historical labor practices.

    One is not even wearing shoes, probably both, can't see the other one's feet properly.

    #24

    The Crew Of Apollo 1 Relaxing During Training, 1966. Sadly, A Cabin Fire Would Later Claim The Lives Of All Three Crew Members

    Astronauts in suits floating on rafts next to a space capsule in a pool, a rare historical training photo.

    On January 27, 1967, during a launch rehearsal at Cape Kennedy Air Force Station Launch Complex 34, a fire broke out, claiming the lives of all three astronauts: Command Pilot Gus Grissom, Senior Pilot Ed White, and Pilot Roger B. Chaffee.

    We asked Mateer what moments she looks out for when she's photographing people. "I don't approach a family with any preconceptions when I'm documenting them – every family is unique. I'm just looking to document them being themselves," she replied.

    "Funny things happen without planning – as do poignant things. I look for big moments – but also the little details, too. Those little hand holds, or quick hugs. Children are so unselfconscious if you don’t start posing them – beautiful or funny moments happen at every single family shoot I'm lucky enough to be invited to document."

    The award-winning photographer says that by not posing or staging things, she can concentrate fully on composition and positioning. "To make the most interesting images – taking shots at toddler level, close-ups, catching the moment a child jumps or falls – images that will bring those moments back alive to you, the viewer."

    #25

    Marcy Borders - "Dust Lady" After Escaping The North Tower Of The World Trade Center On 9/11. She Would Die Of Cancer At Age 42

    A woman covered in dust in a dimly lit historical photo, evoking a rare moment of world history.

    #26

    Nancy Reagan Sitting On Mr T's Lap, The White House, December 1983

    Rare historical photo of two people exchanging gifts by a decorated Christmas tree, evoking a nostalgic holiday scene.

    #27

    World's Oldest Photo

    A rare historical photo shows an old cobblestone street bordered by vintage buildings, with a barricade in the distance.

    For anyone interested, this from Wikipedia: View from the Window at Le Gras is the oldest surviving photograph. It was created by French inventor Nicéphore Niépce sometime between 1826 and 1827 in Saint-Loup-de-Varennes, France. It shows parts of the buildings and surrounding countryside of his estate, Le Gras

    Mateer has personally reaped the benefits of having loads of family photos. "My own children love looking back at the photos of my own wedding – asking questions about the people within the images, about family," she told us.

    "Some of the people in my wedding photos aren't here anymore, so the images from that day are so important to me, to my family. Those real moments of such an important day – I'm so glad I have those to look back on."

    #28

    A Palestinian Teenager Gives A Souvenir To Female IDF Soldiers. Jerusalem, 1967

    Two women in vintage uniforms interact with a young boy while surrounded by a crowd, depicting rare historical moments.

    #29

    The Women Demonstrate What Could Be Purchased For $1.34 In 1918 And 1945

    Two women, one with a 1918 sign and another with a 1945 price list, depict historical sugar pricing.

    #30

    “The Thousand Yard Stare”—USMC Private Theodore J. Miller Is Helped Aboard A Ship After Intense Combat On Eniwetok Atoll. Miller Was KIA A Month Later, 1944

    "Soldier with helmet being helped, showing a rare historical photo of courage and endurance during wartime."

    #31

    Young Lady In London, 1969

    Woman standing on a city street in a white dress, holding a bag; rare historical photo with vintage cars in the background.

    #32

    In Arviat, Nunavut (Northern Canada), 1949, An Inuit Girl Descends Into Her Ice Igloo House

    Person in traditional winter attire standing in a snow-carved tunnel, showcasing rare historical moment.

    #33

    Cafe Life In Paris (1957)

    Historic bar scene with elegantly dressed patrons and bartender, creating a lively atmosphere from the past.

    #34

    Copacabana Beach, Rio, 1985

    Historical photo of a crowded beach with people sunbathing and umbrellas, city skyline in the background.

    #35

    This Is One Of The Last Known Photographs Of John Cooper (Front), Who Died Under Mysterious Circumstances In 1973 While Climbing Aconcagua, The Highest Mountain In The Americas. This Photo Wasn’t Found Until 2020

    Climbers equipped with gear navigating icy terrain, showcasing rare historical exploration.

    The woman behind John in the image is Janet Johnson, who also died while climbing the mountain.

    This photo was found on her camera, which was discovered on the mountain nearly 50 years after her death, in 2020.

    An interesting article here: https://historicflix.com/the-mount-aconcagua-mystery-what-happened-to-janet-johnson-and-john-cooper/

    #36

    Little Paris Hilton Runs Away From Former U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan. New York, 1983

    Woman in red suit kneeling, smiling at a toddler in a red dress, illustrating a rare historical moment indoors.

    #37

    Kids Dressed For Halloween On A School Bus, 1980s

    Children in Halloween costumes on a bus, showcasing rare historical photos.

    #38

    Wedding Rings Found By U.S. Army Soldiers Near The Buchenwald Concentration Camp, Germany, May 1945

    A person sorting through a large collection of metal rings in a box, representing rare historical artifacts.

    #39

    Her Majesty Queen Marie Of Romania, 1896

    "Historical photo of a woman in regal attire with a unique headdress, seated on an ornate chair."

    #40

    Different Shots Of The Sophia Loren, Jayne Mansfield Encounter In 1957

    Two women dressed elegantly in a glamorous historical setting, engaging in conversation.

    #41

    Victorian Woman With A Very Intense Gaze, Circa 1850-60s

    Daguerreotype of a woman in traditional attire, rare historical photo with decorative frame.

    #42

    Beautiful Ukrainian Girl In National Costume, 1935. Photo Before And After Restoration

    A rare historical photo of a young girl in traditional attire, with a restored color version alongside the original black and white.

    #43

    Gertrude Ederle, First Woman To Cross The English Channel, 26 August 1926, Done In 14hr And 31 Min, Beating The Male Record Of 16hr And 33 Min. Photos Of The Day She Did The Record

    People covered in mud on the beach, rare historical photo capturing an unusual scene with onlookers and photographers.

    #44

    The Final Photo Of Christopher Mccandless, Taken Before His Death In August 1992, Was Found On His Undeveloped Camera. After Venturing Into The Alaskan Wilderness, He Used An Abandoned Bus As Shelter Where He Starved To Death

    A man in a rustic coat waves in a forest, holding an item, illustrating a rare historical moment.

    A hunter discovered his body in September, weighing only 67 pounds.

    #45

    Police Image Of A Girl Detained For Unconventional Dress/Look, USA, 1940

    Historic mugshot from 1940, showing a woman labeled "lesbian," reflecting societal views of the time.

    #46

    Nebraska Girl, Audra Thomas, Photographed In Front Of A Tornado, 1989

    A woman stands on a rural road with a large tornado in the background, illustrating a rare historical weather event.

    #47

    In Just Four Years, Abraham Lincoln Seemingly Aged A Decade

    Two rare historical photos of Abraham Lincoln, one younger and one older, both in formal attire.

    #48

    Photograph From The 1993 Great Flood, When James Scott Intentionally Sabotaged A Levee, Triggering A Massive Mississippi River Flood To Delay His Wife's Return Home, Allowing Him To Keep Partying

    Historic aerial view of severe floodwaters submerging buildings and streets, illustrating rare historical events.

    His actions flooded 14,000 acres of farmland, destroyed numerous buildings, and led to the closure of a major bridge. Scott was convicted of "intentionally causing a catastrophe" and is serving a life sentence in prison.

    #49

    In 1979, 16-Year-Old Brenda Ann Spencer Was Arrested After Ki**ing Two People In San Diego, California. When Asked Why She Did It, She Replied, "I Just Don't Like Mondays"

    A historical photo depicts a young woman in handcuffs escorted by officers, providing a rare view of past events.

    "...and the silicone chip inside her head gets switched to overload..." One of the most iconic songs, but noone seems to think about whats this song is really about.

    #50

    Princess Of Egypt And Iranian Queen Fawzia Fuad, C. 1939

    Woman in an elegant historical gown with a tiara and jewelry, sitting on a vintage sofa, highlighting rare historical photos.

    #51

    Diego Maradona Showing Off His Fidel Castro Tattoo To Fidel Castro

    Two men seated on a couch, one showing a leg tattoo to the other, depicting a rare historical moment.

    #52

    The First Interracial Marriage In Mississippi, 1970. 3 Years Earlier, The 1967 Loving V. Virginia Scotus Ruling Legalized Interracial Marriage In The US

    Bride and groom in wedding attire cutting cake in historical photo, symbolizing breaking barriers.

    #53

    A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900

    Vintage photo collage of a woman and girl, capturing rare historical moments in candid poses.

    #54

    New York In The 1960s

    Children playing joyfully with a bicycle decorated with flags on a city street, capturing a rare historical moment.

    #55

    Elvis Presley With His Dad And Grandma, 1959

    Three people in a vintage kitchen, enjoying a meal, with historical photo elements visible.

    They don't look like happy campers, that's for sure.

    #56

    This Photograph, Taken Over 100 Years Ago In Jerusalem (1920), Shows A Sign In The Background Reading “The Palestine German Bank.” Remarkable Window Into History And The Vibrant Multicultural Presence In The Region During That Era

    Historic street scene with people walking by a building marked "Deutsche Palästina Bank," reflecting rare historical moments.

    #57

    Barack Obama Visiting His Step-Grandmother Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama. Kenya, 1988. Sarah Obama, Affectionately Called Grandma Sarah By The Former U.S. President, Was The Third And Youngest Wife Of Obama's Grandfather

    Young man carries a sack over his shoulder, standing next to a smiling woman in a village setting, conveying historical context.

    #58

    From 1890 To 1960, It Was Fashionable To Wear Black Wedding Dresses In Spain

    Black and white photo of a historical wedding couple, the bride holding a bouquet, wearing a veil.

    #59

    Goodyear Illuminated Tires, 1961

    A woman in vintage attire leans on a car with glowing tires, evening city backdrop, rare historical photo ambiance.

    #60

    Arnold Schwarzenegger In A Lesson In Secondary School, 1958

    Two boys in a classroom from a rare historical photo, one drawing seriously, the other covering his mouth, jackets hang behind them.

    #61

    Mixtec Woman From Oaxaca In Her Traditional Dress, 1970s. They Share Land With The Zapotecs, Which Is A Entirely Different Ethnic Group

    Young woman in traditional embroidered clothing, with floral headpiece, stands outdoors. Rare historical photo.

    #62

    Lucky British Soldier Showing Off His Damaged Helmet, 1917

    A soldier from a rare historical photo holding a damaged helmet and smiling on a battlefield.

    #63

    112-Year-Old Veteran Of WW1 And Russian Civil War (Teimruz Vanacha) And His Son (Ivan) A Veteran Of WW2 In 1980

    Two decorated military veterans in uniform walking together, representing a rare historical moment.

    A Cossack (note the sword). He survived the purges by Stalin, it seems.

    #64

    A Pneumatic Mail Service Covering 23 New York City Post Offices And Extending 27 Miles. Functioned Until 1957

    Historical photo: Woman operating pipes and levers in a switchboard room, showcasing rare communication technology.

    #65

    The Only Known Photograph Of An African American Union Soldier With His Family. Circa 1864

    Vintage photo of an African American family in 19th-century attire, highlighting rare historical moments.

    #66

    William MckKinley, The 25th US President, Walking Into The Expo Where He Would Be Shot Twice And K**led

    A group of men in formal attire and top hats ascend steps in a rare historical photo.

    #67

    Robert De Niro With His Father (1946)

    "Vintage photo of a man in a suit with a young boy on his lap, seated near a stack of books by a window."

    #68

    In Bertha Hill, West Virginia, A Coal Miner's Child Is Seen Holding A Smoking Pipe In One Hand And A Gun In The Other, Using A Hole In The Door To Enter A Bedroom. Captured By Marion Post Wolcott In 1938

    Young child with toy gun crawling through a door pet flap, historical photo with newspaper-covered walls.

    #69

    A Gentleman Tips His Hat To A Group Of Ladies, 1920s

    Historical photo showing elegantly dressed people in early 20th-century fashion, with a man tipping his hat.

    #70

    Carrie Fisher In A Vacation Thru Europe In 1971. Before Her Role In Star Wars When She Was Just The Daughter Of Debbie Reynolds

    A woman in a vintage setting holds a small glass, embodying rare historical moments with a playful expression.

    #71

    Mark Twain Lying In His Bed At Home In 1909, He Died The Year After. Not Colorized, This Is Autochrome Lumiere

    Rare historical photo, elderly man with white hair in bed, wearing red robe, reading a book.

    #72

    Marilyn Monroe's Last Photo Shoot. These Photos Were Taken On Santa Monica Beach By Photographer George Barris 3 Weeks Before His Death. USA. 1962

    A woman in a towel on the beach, representing rare historical photos with a joyful expression.

    #73

    Architects Demonstrate Models Of The World Trade Center. USA, 1964

    Architects with the rare model of the Twin Towers in an office setting.

    #74

    An Overwhelmed US Marine Is Pictured While Weeping Among Ruins During The Battle Of Peleliu. September 26th, 1944

    A soldier during WWII, sitting with head down, capturing a rare historical moment.

    #75

    Mayan Women In The Yucatan Peninsula Around 1952. The Dress Is Called The Mayan Huipil

    Two women in traditional clothing on a stone structure, showcasing rare historical cultural attire.

    #76

    Pro-Racism Protest

    Protest crowd holding controversial sign and flags, representing historical civil rights tensions.

    #77

    Blackfoot Chief Two Guns White Calf, Early 1900s

    A historical photo of a Native American man wearing traditional attire with intricate beadwork and feathers.

    #78

    A Female Gas Station Attendant Working In Los Angeles, 1948

    Woman knitting at an old gas station, surrounded by vintage oil cans and pumps, capturing a rare historical moment.

    #79

    Muhammad Ali, 24, Flirts With Future Wife Belinda Boyd, 16, At A Bakery Shop In Chicago. They Married A Year Later In 1967

    Two people in a bakery, one leaning on the counter, sharing a light moment. Rare historical photo.

    #80

    Jane Russell Shows Her Co-Actress Marilyn Monroe (At The Time, Jane Was The Bigger Star) One Of Her Talents: Drawing. Here She Draws An Sketch Of Monroe. Result At The End. This Was During The Filming Of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," 1953

    Two women in elegant gowns at a piano, and a pencil sketch of one of the women.

    #81

    This Photo Shows Margaret Ann Neave, An American Woman Who Passed Away In 1902 After Reaching The Age Of 110. This Woman Was Born In 1792, Which Means She Lived In Three Centuries

    Elderly woman in Victorian dress with a shawl, seated holding a book, representing rare historical photos.

    #82

    John F. Kennedy In A Selfie-Style Picture In Front Of The White House In 1962

    "Man in a suit in front of a historical building, showcasing rare historical photos."

    #83

    John Kitts, 1870, Aged 108 Years, The Last Revolutionary War Soldier

    Elderly man in historical attire, identified as John Kitts, seated and holding a cane, representing rare historical photos.

    #84

    Mobsters Hide Their Faces At Al Capone's Trial, 1947

    Historical photo showing a group of people, seated indoors, covering their faces with hats.

    #85

    An African American With Dwarfism, Circa 1863

    "Rare historical photo of a man in a formal suit holding a hat, standing beside an ornate chair."

    #86

    This Is Ash From The Erupting Mt. St. Helens Raining Down On Robert Landsburg. He Took This Photo, Rewound The Film, Tucked The Camera In A Backpack And Laid Over It While Being Buried In The Ash. His Body Was Found 17 Days Later

    A rare historical photo showing the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, with ash and smoke filling the sky.

    The thermal energy released during the eruption was equal to 26 megatons of TNT.

    Hundreds of square miles were reduced to wasteland, causing over $1 billion in damage (equivalent to $3.4 billion in 2023).

    In total, 57 people died and thousands of animals also perished.

    #87

    A Casino Security Guard Watches The Players. Nevada, USA

    Man in a suit stands on a platform above a casino table, showcasing rare historical photo perspective.

    #88

    This Is What The Empire State Building Looked Like Against The Background Of Other Buildings, 1941

    Rare historical photo of the Empire State Building towering over a cityscape, capturing an iconic moment in history.

    #89

    US President Lyndon Johnson Listens To A Tape Sent By Captain Chuck Robb (His Son-In-Law) From Vietnam, 1968

    A person in a suit leans on a large conference table, a reel-to-reel recorder in the foreground. Rare historical photo setting.

    #90

    Martin Luther King Jr. Removes A Burned Cross From His Yard In 1960. The Boy Is His Son

    A man in a suit bends down outside a brick building, holding a wooden object near a small child.

    #91

    An Actual Photo Of Theodore Roosevelt And John Muir At Yosemite, 1903

    Two men in 1900s attire stand on a cliff with a waterfall in background, representing rare historical photos.

    #92

    An Italian-American Cafe, Little Italy, New York City, 1942

    Historical photo of men in a vintage cafe, engaging in conversation, providing a glimpse into past social settings.

    #93

    Passengers Aboard The Staten Island Ferry. New York, USA. 1895

    Passengers in vintage attire reading newspapers inside historic train carriage, capturing a rare historical moment.

    #94

    Lucky Jeep Owner, 1950s

    Group of people enjoying a ride in an open jeep on a sunny day, showcasing rare historical fun in leisure time.

    #95

    Mother And Daughter Walking In New York, 1970

    A person and child wearing red coats with afros in a winter urban park, reflecting rare historical moments.

    #96

    Couples In A Bar, 1959 Pittsburgh

    Group of friends enjoying time at a diner, with vintage pricing signs in the background, showcasing rare historical moments.

    #97

    1968. My Grandfather In The Second Korean War

    A rare historical photo of a uniformed soldier with a name tag, wearing a formal cap and smiling slightly.

    #98

    Sisters In Skirts, 1950s

    Two women smiling in floral skirts, posing outside a house, from a rare historical photo collection.

    #99

    My Italian Great Grandpa And Scottish Great Grandma, Taken After Returning From The Great War

    Rare historical photo of a smiling couple sitting on a bench, the man holding a straw hat, and the woman wearing a stylish cloche hat.

    #100

    Group Of Friends Enjoys The Beach And Sun In The 1940s

    Four women in vintage swimsuits posing on a sunny beach, with historic buildings in the background.

    #101

    78-Year-Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.C., 1922

    Rare historical photo of a man in a top hat being assisted up stairs by military personnel, with an audience observing.

    #102

    Two Kids Walking Barefoot To School, Claiborne County, Tennessee, 1940

    Two children walking barefoot on a rural road, holding books and a pail. Rare historical photo.

    #103

    US President Abraham Lincoln With His Personal Bodyguard And Others At The Battle Of Antietam, 1862

    Rare historical photo of three men in 19th-century attire standing in front of a tent.

    #104

    A Street Scene In Pennsylvania, 1941

    A man walks down a snowy, historical street lined with vintage cars and houses, showcasing rare historical scenery.

    #105

    John Wayne On Vacation In Acapulco, 1959. Photo By Phil Stern

    Man in shorts and hat smoking, standing on a porch with a satchel. Rare historical photo capturing candid moment.

    #106

    View Of Boston, The Oldest Surviving Aerial Photograph Ever Taken. October 13th, 1860

    Aerial view of a historical cityscape showcasing rare architecture and streets from the past.

    Had been practiced 2 years before in France, but no photograph survives.

    #107

    In A Private Reunion, Frank Sinatra Shows Some Of His Photos, One Of His Guests Is Marilyn Monroe, 1961

    A group of people gathered around a table in a rare historical photo, engrossed in conversation under a lamp.

    #108

    Rick Steves: "Here I Am, Heading Off To Europe The Day After High School Graduation In 1973"

    A person with a large backpack, wearing a patterned shirt and bell-bottoms, poses against a backdrop of lush greenery and a roof.

    #109

    My Grandfather’s Barbershop Quartet, 1958

    Seven men in suits smiling in a rare historical group photo.

