As the name suggests, r/RareHistoricalPhotos showcases the lesser-seen photographs taken throughout the ages. It has more than 162,000 members, and publishes historical photographs, stories and interesting news. The page aims to revive the past, noting that stunning historical photographs can bring bygone eras back to life. We've put together our personal favorite pics shared by the community. Bored Panda also spoke to multi award-winning photographer Hollie Mateer about the role photography plays in preserving the past, and how she uses her unique storytelling style to document moments that can be appreciated for years to come.

It's one thing to read about years gone by between the pages of a fascinating history book. But nothing brings the past back to life more than beautiful historical photographs . These moments frozen in time can tell us so much, without saying a word. And you don't have to be a history buff to appreciate many of them.

#1 Sabina Chebichi, Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Race In 1973, Barefoot And Wearing A Dress Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Remembering The Father, 1925 Share icon

#3 Until 1956, French Children Were Served Wine With Their School Lunch Share icon

It’s hard to list all of Holly Mateer’s accolades. As the co-founder of M&G Wedding Photography, she’s made a name for herself as a trailblazing creative and a leader in the photography industry. Mateer specializes in documentary wedding photography and family photography, and has won several awards for her work. Among the most recent are the “This Is Reportage International Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2023 & 2024” award and the “UK Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2024," awarded by Masters Of Wedding Photography. The woman also known as The Wild Child Photographer racked up 14 awards from This Is Reportage last year alone, and was named Number 1 on their Top 100 Photographers in the World 2024 list. So it’s an understatement to say that Bored Panda was thrilled to be able to chat to this phenomenal photographer. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Rare Photograph Of Marilyn Monroe Without Makeup, 1955 Share icon

#5 Dorothy Counts, The First Black Girl To Attend An All-White School In The U.S., Being Taunted By Her White Classmates At Harry Harding High School In Charlotte, 1957 Share icon

#6 Republican Party Supporters And Democratic Party Supporters Fight With Snowballs In Front Of The Capitol. January 1921, Washington, USA Share icon

“Photography captures moments in our world and records them for history,” Mateer told us during an enlightening interview. “It may be an amazing event, a famous person, the people in the street or just yourself quietly at home. It may be an elaborately staged or an unposed image. The photograph – whether it's a print or a digital image – will be looked back on and will keep memories alive. It's a window on the world and there's nothing else quite like it.” ADVERTISEMENT "A photograph can also depict things that went unseen at the time: a gesture, an expression, the fall of shadows on a wall," says Mateer, adding that through her unique storytelling approach, she can reveal something new and unexpected to the viewers of her work.

#7 London, 1940, A Girl Sitting In The Wreckage Of Her Bombed-Out Home With Her Doll Share icon

#8 7 Oct 1943, Ottla Kafka, Beloved Sister Of Author Franz Kafka, Was Gassed On Arrival At Auschwitz After Volunteering To Escort A Group Of Orphans From The Terezin Ghetto So They Wouldn’t Be Afraid Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Luzon Woman, 1875 Share icon

We were curious to know how photography has evolved throughout history. "The norms of photographic portraiture stem from Victorian times when photography began. Then, over 150 years ago, due to the limitations of cameras, portrait subjects would have to sit very still, looking at the camera, for the long exposure time that was needed to capture the image. It was all very formal," revealed Mateer. ADVERTISEMENT "With the advent of small cameras and faster film from the 1930s onwards, another mode of photography, the informal, developed – families could take snapshots of their life. And of course, this also allowed photojournalists to capture images quickly and discreetly 'out in the field.'"

#10 In The Middle Of A Celebration, A Young Woman From Oaxaca, Mexico, Notices She Is Being Photographed, And Gives A Look To The Camera, 1985 Share icon

#11 Woman Inspecting This New Thing, The Security Belt In Her Car, Circa 1950s Share icon

#12 A Sailor "Meets" His Baby For The First Time After Fourteen Months At Sea, 1940s Share icon

Mateer says that despite the advancement of photography, children are still often conditioned to respond in what she calls ‘a photo way’ – keep still, smile or don't smile, look at the camera – in, for instance, school photographs. Family photos showing a group with two or three generations are still taken, she says, adding that the poses are usually a little more relaxed than in Victorian times. ADVERTISEMENT She says these stoic, put-together poses don't depict family life in a truly authentic way. And that's why she's made a name for herself as a wedding and family photographer who embraces the mess, so to speak... "There is chaos, there is vibrancy, there is life and movement (a lot of movement – children rarely sit still!). So my photography reflects that and has more similarities to reportage and street photography – I'm not interested in portraits, or posing. For me, that doesn't depict people as they really are."

#13 Faces Of Auschwitz, 1940 Share icon

#14 Titanic Orphans, Brothers Michel And Edmond Navratil, 1912. They Were The Only Children To Be Rescued From The Titanic Without A Parent Or Guardian Share icon

#15 Aboriginal Tasmanian Fanny Cochrane Smith Singing Into Her Phonograph In 1903. Without Her Efforts To Preserve Her Culture, We Would Have No Audio Traces Of The Tasmanian Language. Pretty OSC Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mateer tells us that a huge part of what she documents at weddings is also about family. Unless the wedding is an elopement. "I'm always looking to capture those family moments at a wedding. Between parents, siblings, grandparents. I know those family moments are so important – the way I photograph a wedding isn't all about the couple, it's about the whole day and the interaction between people," she says. "The different sides of my photographic practice overlap – and more often than not, I’m documenting real, unscripted family moments. It's an honor knowing those moments will be so important to my families, to my couples, to their families. They become a family heirloom."

#16 A Soviet Officer Sees And Tastes A Hot Dog And Coca-Cola For The First Time Aboard The U.S. Cruiser Thomas S. Gates, 1989 Share icon

#17 Vintage Photograph Of A Kid Wearing A Monkey Mask, 1920s Share icon

#18 A Mother Repairs The Family Car While Her Husband Is Away At War, 1944 Share icon

Mateer is a mom herself, so she's fully aware of what daily life is like around children, and how to work with them. "When I photograph a family – my own, or someone else's – I don't pose people or stage an action," she tells Bored Panda. "I don't take portraits. I never ask a child to look at the camera – it takes them out of the moment." ADVERTISEMENT The expert says her aim is to photograph life as it occurs around her and to freeze moments of real family life. "I don't want to stop a child from playing, or stop a family being themselves," said Mateer. "I think documenting real family moments is so important – I know that I want to look back on all those happy moments, fun moments. But the chaotic moments and even some of those sad moments too. It’s all part of being a family."

#19 A Man Searches For Books In The Former Cincinnati Public Library. The Building Was Demolished In 1955. Today There Is An Office Building And Parking Lot Where It Used To Stand Share icon

#20 Barack Obama Dressed As A Pirate With His Mother Stanley Ann, 1960s Share icon

#21 Lonnie Johnson, Inventor Of The Super Soaker, 1992 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mateer's advice to everyone is to document it all. You can never take too many photographs. "Portraits definitely have their place – but capturing real moments, of your children playing, having fun, being themselves, interacting with each other and yourselves... You'll love looking back on those moments even more – because those will be the moments you miss as they grow up," she said. However, she adds that it doesn't hurt to hire a professional now and again. "When documenting your own family, the person behind the camera is always missing from the photo. Looking back at the images, the person holding the camera is erased from the moment, forever," she told us. "A skilled and empathic documentary photographer can document real moments of the whole family – however big or small – capturing everyone together. No one misses out on the memory, no one is cut out of the frame. And of course, there is a matter of quality of the output that allows detail to be seen and large prints to be made – and the style of compositions and choice of moments a professional will be able to capture for you."

#22 Dance Teacher Patsy Swayze, Center, With Her Daughter-In-Law Lisa Niemi And Son Patrick Swayze, 1978 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Two Young Boys Standing Barefoot On Moving Electric Looms In Order To Reach The Top Shelf While At Work In A Cotton Mill In Georgia, 1910. Photos Of Child Laborers Working Long Hours In Dangerous Conditions Gradually Led To Child Labor Employment Laws Share icon

#24 The Crew Of Apollo 1 Relaxing During Training, 1966. Sadly, A Cabin Fire Would Later Claim The Lives Of All Three Crew Members Share icon On January 27, 1967, during a launch rehearsal at Cape Kennedy Air Force Station Launch Complex 34, a fire broke out, claiming the lives of all three astronauts: Command Pilot Gus Grissom, Senior Pilot Ed White, and Pilot Roger B. Chaffee.

We asked Mateer what moments she looks out for when she's photographing people. "I don't approach a family with any preconceptions when I'm documenting them – every family is unique. I'm just looking to document them being themselves," she replied. "Funny things happen without planning – as do poignant things. I look for big moments – but also the little details, too. Those little hand holds, or quick hugs. Children are so unselfconscious if you don’t start posing them – beautiful or funny moments happen at every single family shoot I'm lucky enough to be invited to document." The award-winning photographer says that by not posing or staging things, she can concentrate fully on composition and positioning. "To make the most interesting images – taking shots at toddler level, close-ups, catching the moment a child jumps or falls – images that will bring those moments back alive to you, the viewer." ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Marcy Borders - "Dust Lady" After Escaping The North Tower Of The World Trade Center On 9/11. She Would Die Of Cancer At Age 42 Share icon

#26 Nancy Reagan Sitting On Mr T's Lap, The White House, December 1983 Share icon

#27 World's Oldest Photo Share icon

Mateer has personally reaped the benefits of having loads of family photos. "My own children love looking back at the photos of my own wedding – asking questions about the people within the images, about family," she told us. "Some of the people in my wedding photos aren't here anymore, so the images from that day are so important to me, to my family. Those real moments of such an important day – I'm so glad I have those to look back on." ADVERTISEMENT

#28 A Palestinian Teenager Gives A Souvenir To Female IDF Soldiers. Jerusalem, 1967 Share icon

#29 The Women Demonstrate What Could Be Purchased For $1.34 In 1918 And 1945 Share icon

#30 “The Thousand Yard Stare”—USMC Private Theodore J. Miller Is Helped Aboard A Ship After Intense Combat On Eniwetok Atoll. Miller Was KIA A Month Later, 1944 Share icon

#31 Young Lady In London, 1969 Share icon

#32 In Arviat, Nunavut (Northern Canada), 1949, An Inuit Girl Descends Into Her Ice Igloo House Share icon

#33 Cafe Life In Paris (1957) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Copacabana Beach, Rio, 1985 Share icon

#35 This Is One Of The Last Known Photographs Of John Cooper (Front), Who Died Under Mysterious Circumstances In 1973 While Climbing Aconcagua, The Highest Mountain In The Americas. This Photo Wasn’t Found Until 2020 Share icon The woman behind John in the image is Janet Johnson, who also died while climbing the mountain.



This photo was found on her camera, which was discovered on the mountain nearly 50 years after her death, in 2020.

#36 Little Paris Hilton Runs Away From Former U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan. New York, 1983 Share icon

#37 Kids Dressed For Halloween On A School Bus, 1980s Share icon

#38 Wedding Rings Found By U.S. Army Soldiers Near The Buchenwald Concentration Camp, Germany, May 1945 Share icon

#39 Her Majesty Queen Marie Of Romania, 1896 Share icon

#40 Different Shots Of The Sophia Loren, Jayne Mansfield Encounter In 1957 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Victorian Woman With A Very Intense Gaze, Circa 1850-60s Share icon

#42 Beautiful Ukrainian Girl In National Costume, 1935. Photo Before And After Restoration Share icon

#43 Gertrude Ederle, First Woman To Cross The English Channel, 26 August 1926, Done In 14hr And 31 Min, Beating The Male Record Of 16hr And 33 Min. Photos Of The Day She Did The Record Share icon

#44 The Final Photo Of Christopher Mccandless, Taken Before His Death In August 1992, Was Found On His Undeveloped Camera. After Venturing Into The Alaskan Wilderness, He Used An Abandoned Bus As Shelter Where He Starved To Death Share icon A hunter discovered his body in September, weighing only 67 pounds.

#45 Police Image Of A Girl Detained For Unconventional Dress/Look, USA, 1940 Share icon

#46 Nebraska Girl, Audra Thomas, Photographed In Front Of A Tornado, 1989 Share icon

#47 In Just Four Years, Abraham Lincoln Seemingly Aged A Decade Share icon

#48 Photograph From The 1993 Great Flood, When James Scott Intentionally Sabotaged A Levee, Triggering A Massive Mississippi River Flood To Delay His Wife's Return Home, Allowing Him To Keep Partying Share icon His actions flooded 14,000 acres of farmland, destroyed numerous buildings, and led to the closure of a major bridge. Scott was convicted of "intentionally causing a catastrophe" and is serving a life sentence in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 In 1979, 16-Year-Old Brenda Ann Spencer Was Arrested After Ki**ing Two People In San Diego, California. When Asked Why She Did It, She Replied, "I Just Don't Like Mondays" Share icon

#50 Princess Of Egypt And Iranian Queen Fawzia Fuad, C. 1939 Share icon

#51 Diego Maradona Showing Off His Fidel Castro Tattoo To Fidel Castro Share icon

#52 The First Interracial Marriage In Mississippi, 1970. 3 Years Earlier, The 1967 Loving V. Virginia Scotus Ruling Legalized Interracial Marriage In The US Share icon

#53 A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900 Share icon

#54 New York In The 1960s Share icon

#55 Elvis Presley With His Dad And Grandma, 1959 Share icon

#56 This Photograph, Taken Over 100 Years Ago In Jerusalem (1920), Shows A Sign In The Background Reading “The Palestine German Bank.” Remarkable Window Into History And The Vibrant Multicultural Presence In The Region During That Era Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Barack Obama Visiting His Step-Grandmother Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama. Kenya, 1988. Sarah Obama, Affectionately Called Grandma Sarah By The Former U.S. President, Was The Third And Youngest Wife Of Obama's Grandfather Share icon

#58 From 1890 To 1960, It Was Fashionable To Wear Black Wedding Dresses In Spain Share icon

#59 Goodyear Illuminated Tires, 1961 Share icon

#60 Arnold Schwarzenegger In A Lesson In Secondary School, 1958 Share icon

#61 Mixtec Woman From Oaxaca In Her Traditional Dress, 1970s. They Share Land With The Zapotecs, Which Is A Entirely Different Ethnic Group Share icon

#62 Lucky British Soldier Showing Off His Damaged Helmet, 1917 Share icon

#63 112-Year-Old Veteran Of WW1 And Russian Civil War (Teimruz Vanacha) And His Son (Ivan) A Veteran Of WW2 In 1980 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 A Pneumatic Mail Service Covering 23 New York City Post Offices And Extending 27 Miles. Functioned Until 1957 Share icon

#65 The Only Known Photograph Of An African American Union Soldier With His Family. Circa 1864 Share icon

#66 William MckKinley, The 25th US President, Walking Into The Expo Where He Would Be Shot Twice And K**led Share icon

#67 Robert De Niro With His Father (1946) Share icon

#68 In Bertha Hill, West Virginia, A Coal Miner's Child Is Seen Holding A Smoking Pipe In One Hand And A Gun In The Other, Using A Hole In The Door To Enter A Bedroom. Captured By Marion Post Wolcott In 1938 Share icon

#69 A Gentleman Tips His Hat To A Group Of Ladies, 1920s Share icon

#70 Carrie Fisher In A Vacation Thru Europe In 1971. Before Her Role In Star Wars When She Was Just The Daughter Of Debbie Reynolds Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Mark Twain Lying In His Bed At Home In 1909, He Died The Year After. Not Colorized, This Is Autochrome Lumiere Share icon

#72 Marilyn Monroe's Last Photo Shoot. These Photos Were Taken On Santa Monica Beach By Photographer George Barris 3 Weeks Before His Death. USA. 1962 Share icon

#73 Architects Demonstrate Models Of The World Trade Center. USA, 1964 Share icon

#74 An Overwhelmed US Marine Is Pictured While Weeping Among Ruins During The Battle Of Peleliu. September 26th, 1944 Share icon

#75 Mayan Women In The Yucatan Peninsula Around 1952. The Dress Is Called The Mayan Huipil Share icon

#76 Pro-Racism Protest Share icon

#77 Blackfoot Chief Two Guns White Calf, Early 1900s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 A Female Gas Station Attendant Working In Los Angeles, 1948 Share icon

#79 Muhammad Ali, 24, Flirts With Future Wife Belinda Boyd, 16, At A Bakery Shop In Chicago. They Married A Year Later In 1967 Share icon

#80 Jane Russell Shows Her Co-Actress Marilyn Monroe (At The Time, Jane Was The Bigger Star) One Of Her Talents: Drawing. Here She Draws An Sketch Of Monroe. Result At The End. This Was During The Filming Of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," 1953 Share icon

#81 This Photo Shows Margaret Ann Neave, An American Woman Who Passed Away In 1902 After Reaching The Age Of 110. This Woman Was Born In 1792, Which Means She Lived In Three Centuries Share icon

#82 John F. Kennedy In A Selfie-Style Picture In Front Of The White House In 1962 Share icon

#83 John Kitts, 1870, Aged 108 Years, The Last Revolutionary War Soldier Share icon

#84 Mobsters Hide Their Faces At Al Capone's Trial, 1947 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 An African American With Dwarfism, Circa 1863 Share icon

#86 This Is Ash From The Erupting Mt. St. Helens Raining Down On Robert Landsburg. He Took This Photo, Rewound The Film, Tucked The Camera In A Backpack And Laid Over It While Being Buried In The Ash. His Body Was Found 17 Days Later Share icon The thermal energy released during the eruption was equal to 26 megatons of TNT.



Hundreds of square miles were reduced to wasteland, causing over $1 billion in damage (equivalent to $3.4 billion in 2023).



In total, 57 people died and thousands of animals also perished.

#87 A Casino Security Guard Watches The Players. Nevada, USA Share icon

#88 This Is What The Empire State Building Looked Like Against The Background Of Other Buildings, 1941 Share icon

#89 US President Lyndon Johnson Listens To A Tape Sent By Captain Chuck Robb (His Son-In-Law) From Vietnam, 1968 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Martin Luther King Jr. Removes A Burned Cross From His Yard In 1960. The Boy Is His Son Share icon

#91 An Actual Photo Of Theodore Roosevelt And John Muir At Yosemite, 1903 Share icon

#92 An Italian-American Cafe, Little Italy, New York City, 1942 Share icon

#93 Passengers Aboard The Staten Island Ferry. New York, USA. 1895 Share icon

#94 Lucky Jeep Owner, 1950s Share icon

#95 Mother And Daughter Walking In New York, 1970 Share icon

#96 Couples In A Bar, 1959 Pittsburgh Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 1968. My Grandfather In The Second Korean War Share icon

#98 Sisters In Skirts, 1950s Share icon

#99 My Italian Great Grandpa And Scottish Great Grandma, Taken After Returning From The Great War Share icon

#100 Group Of Friends Enjoys The Beach And Sun In The 1940s Share icon

#101 78-Year-Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.C., 1922 Share icon

#102 Two Kids Walking Barefoot To School, Claiborne County, Tennessee, 1940 Share icon

#103 US President Abraham Lincoln With His Personal Bodyguard And Others At The Battle Of Antietam, 1862 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#104 A Street Scene In Pennsylvania, 1941 Share icon

#105 John Wayne On Vacation In Acapulco, 1959. Photo By Phil Stern Share icon

#106 View Of Boston, The Oldest Surviving Aerial Photograph Ever Taken. October 13th, 1860 Share icon

#107 In A Private Reunion, Frank Sinatra Shows Some Of His Photos, One Of His Guests Is Marilyn Monroe, 1961 Share icon

#108 Rick Steves: "Here I Am, Heading Off To Europe The Day After High School Graduation In 1973" Share icon