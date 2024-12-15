ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama once described street photography as capturing the alien and the unknown. A photographer goes out to the city streets, out of their comfort zone, and shows us different experiences, different people a different world.

The Street Photography subreddit is a place where enthusiasts of this art form can come together and share their work, and discuss technique, gear, or their philosophy behind shooting street. At least, that's what their bio states. "Photos in the streets, freaks in the sheets" is how they describe themselves. So, here we have a collection of the most captivating moments shared in the group for you to lose yourself in.

Bored Panda reached out to photographer James Maher to chat about street photography. He kindly agreed to tell us what makes street photography different from other genres of photography, how to shoot the street without disrupting the moment, and what's the future for the art form now that we're all armed with tiny cameras in our pockets constantly. Read our conversation with him below!