Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama once described street photography as capturing the alien and the unknown. A photographer goes out to the city streets, out of their comfort zone, and shows us different experiences, different people a different world.

The Street Photography subreddit is a place where enthusiasts of this art form can come together and share their work, and discuss technique, gear, or their philosophy behind shooting street. At least, that's what their bio states. "Photos in the streets, freaks in the sheets" is how they describe themselves. So, here we have a collection of the most captivating moments shared in the group for you to lose yourself in.

Bored Panda reached out to photographer James Maher to chat about street photography. He kindly agreed to tell us what makes street photography different from other genres of photography, how to shoot the street without disrupting the moment, and what's the future for the art form now that we're all armed with tiny cameras in our pockets constantly. Read our conversation with him below!

#1

On The Way, Cairo

Person holding bread in a sunlit alley with a dog nearby, capturing a moment of creative street photography.

AshrafulArefin Report

    #2

    Morning In Himalayas

    Monk in robe walks through vibrant street with mountain backdrop, showcasing creative street photography elements.

    bipolar_but_not Report

    #3

    Another Philly Photo. One Of My Personal Favorites And Hardest To Take

    A person with an umbrella stands at a snowy urban intersection, showcasing creative street photography.

    TuGuac_Shakur Report

    James Maher is a New York-based art and documentary photographer, historian, guide, writer, and educator who dabbles in studio photography. James has 20 years of experience behind the camera and agreed to share some of his expertise in street photography with us.

    As a genre, street photography is full of contradictions. "[It's] both a massively accessible and extremely difficult genre," James explains. "It mixes documentary and poetry, searching your surroundings while looking for moments and ideas that pertain to you."'

    "The best street photographers bleed their personalities into their photographs over the long run," James adds. "It may seem like a genre of disparate images, and it often is when photographers first start out, but over time the work congeals to have cohesive meaning."

    #4

    People Of New York

    Officer in uniform at night, showcasing Creative-Street-Photography with a city backdrop.

    aabywan Report

    #5

    My Favorites Over The Last 6 Months

    Sunlit diner table with cups and condiments, capturing creative street photography essence.

    RedditJMA Report

    #6

    Rainy Day In Osaka

    Cyclist with umbrella in rainy city street, showcasing creative street photography with dramatic lighting.

    sikkik Report

    James says that shooting streets involves some of the things that benefit our mental well-being. "It's healthy, physically and mentally, walking to escape the stresses of life and actively looking and thinking is a wonderful mental exercise," he says. "Over time, you start to recognize yourself in your photos."

    He says that the photographer's emotions often can be visible in the photos they take. "When I'm feeling anxious, I capture more anxious photos," he admits. "When I'm happy, my photos are happier. It is a flexible genre that allows you to ultimately take it in any direction you want."

    #7

    Good Or Not Really

    A woman in a turquoise dress stands by a graffiti-covered freight train at sunset, showcasing creative street photography.

    MoneyPen1931 Report

    #8

    Should I Crop It Or Keep It As Is?

    Creative street photography capturing a lively social scene in a cozy library setting with people reading and interacting.

    GreenMead Report

    #9

    In Light Of Recent Events

    Worker covers graffiti reading "FREEDOM" with paint; scene of creative street photography.

    Askedal89 Report

    Street photography is also relatively easily accessible. "You can do it while you travel looking for spectacular moments or stick to photographing while walking around your block hundreds of times looking for interesting moments in the mundane," James says. He alters his shooting style depending on where he is. He says he'd do more candid photographs than portraits in a busy city.
    #10

    Snowy Night In Sapporo, Northern Japan

    Neon-lit city street in snowfall, showcasing creative street photography at night.

    Prestigious-You8779 Report

    #11

    Japan

    Woman with yellow suitcase in urban night scene, showcasing creative street photography.

    Suspicious-Future411 Report

    #12

    My Top 10 Favorite Photos From 2023. All Bangkok

    Motorcycle accident on city street captured in creative street photography, with a police officer documenting the scene.

    AdamBirkan Report

    "People are used to photographers, but I will use a small camera and prime lens so I am fast and light, and make it look like I am not noticing my subjects," James tells Bored Panda. "Instead, [I look] above or behind them as if I am looking at the background (which I am also doing)."
    #13

    One Night In London

    Chef behind a steamy window with dim sum baskets, capturing creative street photography ambiance.

    PresuminEd74 Report

    #14

    I Was Lucky Enough To Get The Perfect Reflection Line Up For This Shot After A Rainfall

    Creative street photography capturing a city theatre at night, with vibrant lights and reflections in a puddle.

    Geardupvisuals Report

    #15

    I Often Find Myself Shooting In Very Abstract Ways. Is It “Street?” Who Knows

    Person with yellow gloves in urban setting, mural background, creative street photography vibe.

    IddyBiddyChuck Report

    James has more tips to seem incognito while shooting on the street. "When I capture a photograph, I often don't take the camera away from my eye, which can tip the person off that I took their photo. Instead, he moves the camera away from them or lets them walk through as if they were in his way. "I like to stand on street corners to allow people to enter my personal space," he adds.

    #16

    Some Shots From My First Few Months Of Shooting

    Man walking on a city street, captured creatively through a foreground of blurred bird shapes in street photography.

    Zaknotwack Report

    #17

    Timing

    Woman in red dress walks past mural, absorbed in phone, showcasing creative street photography.

    MeaveMeave Report

    #18

    Sometimes You Just Get Lucky

    Man relaxing by a fountain with his dog, showcasing creative street photography in an urban park setting.

    oldmanmedium Report

    If people do notice, James doesn't hide or deny it. "I smile, tell them what I'm doing, and if ever anyone is uncomfortable, I offer to send them the photo or delete it if they would like. And, most importantly, I walk slowly, allowing things to develop around me. It's important to walk slow," he shares his tips.
    #19

    Sometimes, You Get Lucky

    Person in a red coat standing by a "Stop Here on Red" sign at a crosswalk, capturing creative street photography.

    badaimbadjokes Report

    #20

    Shadow And Reflection

    Man crossing a plank above water with his shadow on a ship, showcasing creative street photography in urban setting.

    neloydutta Report

    #21

    Street Surrealism

    Child looking through a rain-covered window with a person sitting in the background, illustrating creative street photography.

    noelrojo Report

    When he's in the quieter parts of a city, James focuses more on the environment and the background. "But when I capture people, I will often do more portraits since it is the polite thing to do," he says. "That doesn't mean I don't take candids, but I am much more cautious when I do. You have to be able to adapt your shooting style to the area," he believes.
    #22

    Toronto, 2021

    Creative street photography of a window cleaner descending a modern building on ropes.

    EugeneKleinFoto Report

    #23

    Some B&w Street Photography Shots Taken These Last Years

    A person in a white shirt stands in shadowy light, exemplifying creative street photography.

    Adriony Report

    #24

    Zakopane

    A person with a hood walks past a brightly lit restaurant at night, capturing a creative street photography moment.

    langshot Report

    We also asked James whether smartphones and social media have affected street photography. He believes that it has. "For photography in general, the algorithm has made many people look for the most spectacular photos that look good on small screens, capturing photos that will capture our attention for a few seconds to click the like button before ultimately forgetting about them forever. This is boring," James shares.

    #25

    Tacoma, Washington

    Urban evening scene with cars on a wet street, showcasing creative street photography elements.

    Denchock Report

    #26

    I Was Told This Was A Good Street Photography Shot

    Young man performing a wheelie on a bicycle in urban setting, capturing the essence of creative street photography.

    zefmiller Report

    #27

    Street Photo Series With Something Red

    Woman in red bag walking on a foggy bridge, captured in creative street photography.

    Ikraaap Report

    "There are so many subtle and mundane photographs that may not do well with the algorithm that are the most interesting photos," James tells us. "I honestly think the single image is [gone]. We are surrounded by so many spectacular single images that it feels like there's no point in thinking that way."
    #28

    I Had The Light Where I Wanted It For About 3 Minutes

    Black and white creative street photography of person on a modern staircase, with dramatic lighting and geometric shapes.

    yequalsmxplusb Report

    #29

    I Started Street Photography 1 Year Ago. Here’s A Collection Of Photos That Represent Me The Best As A Photographer

    Blurred figures in black and white, capturing creative street photography with a dynamic, artistic style.

    Whispersofblossom Report

    #30

    New To Reddit. Deciding To Share Some Of My Work

    A solitary figure walks along a foggy boardwalk under a bridge, showcasing creative street photography.

    TuGuac_Shakur Report

    "The true power of street photography is in the series of photographs, the book, the project," James tells us his philosophy. "This is a way to break free of the algorithm and to really send a message, to capture your area, your thoughts, and to break down the barriers between us."

    "As for photographing with a smartphone, the accessibility aspect of that for photography is absolutely wonderful. However, I prefer to use a camera because photography is my time to detach, and I just can't do that with my phone," he admits.

    If you found James Maher's thoughts as compelling as we did, you can find more at Glass City, where he writes a column about photography, creativity, and urbanism!
    #31

    Some Photos I Took In October

    Elderly man walking in vibrant street with colorful lanterns and tall buildings, showcasing creative street photography.

    stfeyes Report

    #32

    I Have A Feeling I Should Enter A Photo Contest With This Photo, What Do You Guys Think?

    Man sitting in a cafe, reflected in a mirror capturing his portrait, exemplifying creative street photography.

    Strong_Roll_8703 Report

    #33

    Picture I Took Back When The Flatiron Wasn’t Just Scaffolding 😔😩😭

    Black and white creative street photography with people and city architecture.

    CopyTop6170 Report

    #34

    Street Light Moment

    Biker casting long shadow on sunlit street, showcasing creative street photography.

    Expressir_ Report

    #35

    Surpreyes

    Creative-Street-Photography: Reflections blend a city street scene with a woman's portrait, creating a surreal urban composition.

    velvetvapors Report

    #36

    Mirror Dimension

    Urban reflection captures creative street photography of people walking in a city alley at dusk.

    oldmanmedium Report

    #37

    Quit Photography For 4 Years And Recently Starred Shooting Again. Here’s A Few From The Archives And Recently! Hope You Enjoy

    A man reads a newspaper inside a café, while a woman walks by the window, capturing a moment in creative street photography.

    IddyBiddyChuck Report

    #38

    One Of My Favorite Photos Was Censored

    A unique moment captured in creative street photography shows a couple sitting closely on a wooden bench.

    sorenlens Report

    #39

    A Rainy Evening In Hong Kong

    Nighttime street scene with neon lights, rain, and a person holding an umbrella, highlighting creative street photography.

    stfeyes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A Year Ago I Took A Solo Photo Trip To Chicago And Captured Some Of My Fav Images To Date

    Person in a hoodie stands near construction barriers in a city, exemplifying creative street photography.

    biggtomm Report

    #41

    Lonely

    A lone figure walks in a dramatic shadow on an urban street, showcasing creative street photography.

    CopyTop6170 Report

    #42

    South Haven, Mi

    Creative street photography captures a solitary figure on a pier at dusk, under glowing streetlights by the sea.

    Mobile-Low-9370 Report

    #43

    One Of My Favorite NYC Photos I’ve Ever Taken. The City Is A Whole New World In The Rain

    Person walking with umbrella on a rainy night in city, capturing creative-street-photography elements with neon signs and reflections.

    ohthatsnels Report

    #44

    This Is Street Photography

    Protesters holding signs against racism in a creative street photography scene.

    Old_Man_Bridge Report

    #45

    Nikon F - 40mm Pancake - Sf Bus Smile

    Monochrome creative street photography of passengers on a bus, including a woman with a child and a smiling man.

    mehoart2 Report

    #46

    Spent About 8 Days Living With A Traveling Carnival

    Man shaving in front of a truck in a candid moment, exemplifying creative street photography.

    badstreetphoto Report

    #47

    Some Of My Favorites From Documenting Illegal Fights In NYC. Attempting To Do More On Medium Format Soon

    A shirtless boxer posing in a fighting stance, showcasing creative street photography.

    stevenrlillis Report

    #48

    Vertical Street Scenes

    Street scene with a man drinking, a woman holding a dog, and a boy observing, capturing creative street photography vibes.

    noelrojo Report

    #49

    Motion Capture

    Person with blonde curly hair and reflective sunglasses, capturing urban life in creative street photography.

    oldmanmedium Report

    #50

    Faces (Patan, Nepal)

    Elderly woman sitting in a doorway surrounded by masks and trinkets, capturing a moment of creative street photography.

    AshrafulArefin Report

    #51

    Athens Made Me Fall In Love With Street Photography

    Creative street photography of a narrow alley with an orange umbrella and vintage art displayed on the walls.

    ByAlexandros Report

    #52

    A Lady And A Bird In Vancouver

    A person sitting on a bench with a crow flying by in an urban setting, exemplifying creative street photography.

    SevernDamn Report

    #53

    Reclining At Days End In Hong Kong

    A man reclining in a cluttered workshop, capturing a moment of creative street photography.

    stfeyes Report

    #54

    Almost 20 Years Later And I Still Can’t Believe I Got My Camera Out In Time To Capture This

    Tall figure in costume leaning in a narrow hallway, captured in creative street photography style.

    lookslikesinbad Report

    #55

    Snowy Night In Hokkaido, Japan

    A person with an umbrella walks through a snowy, neon-lit street at night, capturing the essence of creative street photography.

    Prestigious-You8779 Report

    #56

    South Korea, 2024

    Person in red costume sitting in a bar, surrounded by whiskey bottles, reflecting creative street photography.

    Individual_Rabbit334 Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    NYC - December 2022

    Silhouette of a person with an umbrella against a colorful light streaks background, showcasing creative street photography.

    mikre_photography Report

    #58

    The Girl. Tokyo, Japan 2024

    Silhouette of a person against a vibrant cityscape, capturing creative street photography elements with city lights.

    sotirisdimi Report

    #59

    Late Night Rain In Osaka

    Person under an umbrella, using a smartphone at night, surrounded by neon lights. Creative-Street-Photography.

    MirrosHill Report

    #60

    Some Of The Last Digital Images I Ever Took Before Switching To Film Fully

    Elderly man with a white beard in creative street photography, standing against a white backdrop.

    stevenrlillis Report

    #61

    Some Recent Shots From Tokyo

    People sitting on urban steps in sunlight, capturing a moment of creative street photography.

    JHalay Report

    #62

    📸

    Man in a hat leans against a wall beside a "Be Back Soon" sign, showcasing creative street photography.

    Banderrsson Report

    #63

    Neon

    Person standing in front of a neon-lit store at night, capturing a moment of creative street photography.

    etphonehome675 Report

    #64

    Some Images I Have Taken In The Last Months!

    People walking by a wall with dramatic shadows and reflections on water, showcasing creative street photography elements.

    panmpap Report

    #65

    Got Real Lucky With This One

    A creative street photography capture of a man leaning out of a train amid swirling smoke.

    madebyjonny Report

    #66

    Glasgow, Scotland In Winter

    Snowy city scene with pedestrians in winter coats, demonstrating creative street photography.

    meet_you_at_4 Report

    #67

    Random Observations, Mallorca

    A person sitting beside a large cross in a sunlit urban scene, showcasing creative street photography.

    qinqy414 Report

    #68

    10 Street Photos From September In London

    A lively street scene capturing a moment of creative street photography with people interacting dynamically.

    calholland95 Report

    #69

    Moroccan Streets

    Person on a motorbike in a vibrant street market setting, captured in creative street photography style.

    oooglywoogly Report

    #70

    📸

    Drive-thru payment, capturing a creative-street-photography moment with hands exchanging money at a pay window.

    Banderrsson Report

    #71

    I Shot A Friend’s Birthday Party Over The Weekend(Fuji X100vi)

    Diverse group enjoying a nighttime street event, embodying creative street photography dynamics and emotions.

    November11th Report

    #72

    A Few Favorites From Over The Years

    Skateboarder performing a jump in an urban setting, capturing a moment in creative street photography.

    amiracle_nyc Report

    #73

    Lots Of Experimenting This Summer

    A person in a red sweater holding a camera with a bright flash, exemplifying creative street photography at night.

    blinkeyeyes Report

    #74

    What Do You Think About This Photo?

    Woman in pink coat stands on street, viewed through a circular frame, showcasing creative street photography.

    kisgedombi Report

    #75

    Not Museum Worthy, But Thought The Subject Was Interesting (Tribeca, New York)

    Man in a hoodie with a Dalmatian at night on a city sidewalk, exemplifying creative street photography.

    Push_Processed Report

    #76

    Intersecting Lines

    A fast-moving train with blurred motion in an urban setting, capturing creative street photography.

    Bennisbenjamin123 Report

    #77

    Documenting My Life One Day At A Time

    Blurry figure behind a textured glass window, capturing a moody urban scene in creative street photography.

    blinkeyeyes Report

    #78

    People Watching By The Caribbean. Thoughts?

    Family walking on a sunny beach, capturing creative street photography moments by the ocean.

    t0pn0tch97 Report

    #79

    The Girl On The Evening Train

    Moody black and white creative street photography of a woman gazing out from a train window at night.

    vkrysanov Report

    #80

    Nights In New Orleans

    Three people sitting outside a bar at night, engaging in candid conversation. Creative street photography captures the moment.

    Shotsbystevn Report

    #81

    Once Upon A Time In Newcastle

    Foggy street scene with a person walking a dog under a large bridge, exemplifying creative street photography.

    langshot Report

    #82

    Managed To Get Some Portraits In While Working In Saudi Arabia

    Two men sit on a rooftop ledge with a cityscape view, exemplifying creative street photography.

    weird-innit Report

    #83

    Somewhere Through The Night

    A silhouetted figure walks on a rain-soaked street at night, with illuminated shop signs and car lights—creative street photography.

    barberheart Report

    #84

    A Day In NYC

    Creative street photography capturing a couple walking at night by an illuminated storefront.

    ItsDonutHD Report

    #85

    Woman In Red

    Person in a bright red outfit and gray coat walking confidently through stark shadows, embodying creative street photography.

    Tybald_ Report

    #86

    Boston Streets

    Boy running through pigeons in a busy street, showcasing the essence of creative street photography.

    velvetvapors Report

    #87

    Past Two Days In Germany

    People with colorful umbrellas on a rainy day, showcasing creative street photography dynamics.

    fahim64 Report

    #88

    Do You Prefer The Colour Or The B&w?

    Shadow cast on a wall in narrow alley, capturing a moment of creative street photography.

    CommercialShip810 Report

    #89

    My Beloved Camera Was Stolen. In Memoriam, These Are Some Of The Last Photos I Took On It

    Person stepping on stones across a pond, showcasing creative street photography.

    Odd_Abroad_2827 Report

    #90

    Some Taxis In Hong Kong

    Elderly man in car, captured in a candid moment on a city street, exemplifying creative street photography.

    stfeyes Report

    #91

    China Town Vancouver

    Neon signs and lively street reflections showcase creative street photography at night.

    admir23 Report

    #92

    One Of The Coolest Photos I've Ever Taken

    Person sitting on stairs under dramatic lighting in urban environment, exemplifying creative street photography.

    vedbag Report

    #93

    50s Vibe On A Suburban Train In Buenos Aires, 2024

    A busy train station scene showcasing creative street photography with people in coats and hats, a train, and a "Salida" sign.

    mauriciox2323 Report

    #94

    My Favorite Place To Shoot

    A reflective moment on a train captures the essence of creative street photography.

    __HeavyP Report

    #95

    A Month In Tokyo

    Chef in a kitchen captured through a restaurant window, showcasing creative street photography style.

    Luxsyo42 Report

    #96

    Kicked | Philadelphia, Pa | 2023

    Two women carrying a keg, laughing and walking in an urban setting, showcasing creative street photography.

    Reading4921 Report

    #97

    Candid Window Scene In Soho – A Quiet Moment In The Heart Of NYC

    Two people lounging with legs in view through an open window, capturing a moment in creative street photography.

    setox Report

    #98

    Philippines

    Reflected shadows of people walking on wet street, showcasing creative-street-photography in black and white.

    Nashtehnas Report

    #99

    The Picture That Could Win Me A X100vi Limited Edition

    Black and white creative street photography capturing pedestrians in a sunlit city scene.

    Ltdinfinity Report

    #100

    My First Time Shooting In Havana, Cuba

    Woman in a black dress with a camera, three people at ATMs; scene captures creative street photography.

    infinite_magic Report

