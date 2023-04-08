93 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group
Taking pictures is the only way to freeze a brief moment that will never repeat itself ever again. Even if it’s something as mundane as a person walking on the sidewalk or a bird flying over the city square. When it comes to immortalizing the beauty of people’s everyday life, street photographers do it perfectly one candid shot at a time.
An abundance of such captivating shots can be found on the “Urban Street Photography” Facebook group. It has already garnered over 440,000 members, who are welcome to share their best work there. Today we want to share some of their most fascinating pictures, depicting everything from romance to traffic, from birds to people. Browse the list and view the streets through the eyes of the photographer.
A Flying Pigeon | Gateway Of India
Candid pictures are the ones in photo albums I’ve always loved the most; there’s something special about people’s sincere reactions, unstaged movement, and unpolished environment. And these examples from the “Urban Street Photography” Facebook group show that street photographers are some of the best at capturing such unmediated moments.
Founded in 2013, the group is made up of, in their own words, “enthusiastic beginners and seasoned photographers from all over the world who all share a common love for street photography.”
Всем Привет! С Наступающим!
Paris - Behind Notre Dame
People’s opinions differ about who to call the pioneer of street photography. However, one name seems to pop up more than others; it’s Henri Cartier-Bresson.
Born in France in 1908, he started his relationship with photography in 1931, after literature studies at Cambridge University. Years later, in 1947, he co-founded “Magnum Photos”—an international photographic cooperative, up and running to this day.
Henri Cartier-Bresson described Magnum as “a community of thought, a shared human quality, a curiosity about what is going on in the world, a respect for what is going on and a desire to transcribe it visually.”
Curve ~ Taiwan
Took my eyes a long time to adjust to like this. Not sure why but it disturbes me. Too much chaos not enough symmetry.
Essaouira, Morocco 2022
Canadian photographer and writer, Michael Ernest Sweet pointed out that one of the reasons Henri Cartier-Bresson is now considered the father of street photography is timing. The genre became popular roughly the same time the artist emerged as a photographer.
Another fundamental condition was the introduction of the portable 35mm camera. It bolstered both—the genre and the photographer, as the compact camera eased the process of taking pictures on the street and allowed the skilled artist to fulfill his potential. (You can view some of his works right here.)
Take It Easy
Bari, Italy
Fujifilm xt30
Newcastle
That dude is totally not coming to kill you and dump your body over the bridge. It'll be way worse than that
Cat And A Mouse
That's too big to be a mouse! And it being aggressive.
Michael Ernest Sweet himself is an expert in street photography as well. Based in New York, he is not only a professional photographer but also the author of two books covering the genre—”The Human Fragment” and “Michael Sweet's Coney Island.” He also created “Disposable Camera”, a book containing his photographs taken with 35mm disposable cameras.
Pretzels
Sunlight
Goallllll!
Wow, the dedication, creativity, & their agility. The artist did this moment justice.
In an interview with Street Photography Magazine, Michael Ernest Sweet said it takes a certain type of personality to be a street photographer. He pointed out that you’ve got to be willing to get out and do what needs to be done to get the picture. According to him, “Dancing around to make sure everyone’s happy around you” might stand in the way of that. He did admit, however, that there have been a few times when he was shouted at or even hit with a woman’s purse.
Daily Life Of Railway Station. Lahore Pakistan
The Smell
Opposites
Another representative of the same genre, Dimitri Mellos, admitted that fearing to upset the subjects in the pictures affects him as a photographer. When the artist was asked to describe the difficulties he encountered when he first started taking pictures, Dimitri said that it was the guilt about invading people’s personal space.
“With time, those fears were mostly assuaged, as I discovered that (at least when a photographer is quick and discreet enough) most people don’t even notice when they are being photographed, and, even if they do, they don’t react badly,” he shared with his fellow photographer Eric Kim.
Loneliness
Sevilla 2023
This is fine. Everything is totally normal in this picture
Lovers (Mantua, Italy)
Some people are not only okay with photographers taking their pictures; they even agree to share their stories, too. And that’s how Humans Of New York—also known as HONY—came to life.
HONY is a project that was started by photographer and blogger Brandon Stanton back in 2010. His initial goal was to take pictures of 10,000 New Yorkers and put them into a catalog. But over time Brandon started interviewing the people and adding snippets of dialogue to the stories along with the pictures.
U Bein Bridge, Mandalay, Myanmar
Fuji Velvia 50
Brussels, Belgium
Self Portrait By Mobile
So many lovely things i see. Very pleasing calming. The moon rising before sunset is amazing. Idk if cloud real but awesome.
What started as a photoblog grew into a project of monstrous proportions. Humans Of New York expanded to feature stories from more than twenty countries, its Facebook page currently has 17 million followers (and an additional 12 million on Instagram), and there are two published books about it—Humans of New York and Humans of New York: Stories.
Copenhagen
Tough Life In Street For Starling. Berlin 2023
Starling birdie is gorgeous in color. Looking in black & white it becomes a whole new thing.
Every Morning
Dhaka, Bangladesh
🎶 I be rollin’ and rinsing out the chamber pots… They be hatin’ 🎶
Ghent, Belgium, 2023 The Flower
Title says Belgium 2023 but i see it in North America 1970.
"Contrasts" One Of The Streets Warsaw
Every Time I Have Been In The City Centre For The Last Year, I Looked For Someone To Walk Past These Boards Who Matches Them
Warsaw, Gdanski Bridge
Spring
Right Timing. Tampa, Fl
El Triciclo
Two Stories
The Fishermen Know That The Sea Is Dangerous And The Storm Is Terrible, But They Have Never Found These Dangers Sufficient Reason For Remaining Ashore. -- Vincent Van Gogh
Category: Fine Art
Artist: Jawad Shahid
Night Frames
This Is How Angels Are Born
Saman Mamexelani
Colors
En Sevilla
Galata İstanbul Türkiye
Kolkata Flower Market
Amsterdam
A Moment Of Solitude. Location: Bhaktapur, Nepal
Starting The Day. Delhi, India
Metro De Santiago De Chile
Borough Market. London
Naples, Italy
Snowy Night Walk
The Rider, The Rower & The River
Budapest, Liberty Brigde
Ricoh Gr3x
Tokyo Night Scene
Waiting For The Green Light
Hey, I just saw your shadow going in the opposite direction