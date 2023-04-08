Taking pictures is the only way to freeze a brief moment that will never repeat itself ever again. Even if it’s something as mundane as a person walking on the sidewalk or a bird flying over the city square. When it comes to immortalizing the beauty of people’s everyday life, street photographers do it perfectly one candid shot at a time.

An abundance of such captivating shots can be found on the “Urban Street Photography” Facebook group. It has already garnered over 440,000 members, who are welcome to share their best work there. Today we want to share some of their most fascinating pictures, depicting everything from romance to traffic, from birds to people. Browse the list and view the streets through the eyes of the photographer.

#1

A Flying Pigeon | Gateway Of India

A Flying Pigeon | Gateway Of India

Massab Mna

Candid pictures are the ones in photo albums I’ve always loved the most; there’s something special about people’s sincere reactions, unstaged movement, and unpolished environment. And these examples from the “Urban Street Photography” Facebook group show that street photographers are some of the best at capturing such unmediated moments.

Founded in 2013, the group is made up of, in their own words, “enthusiastic beginners and seasoned photographers from all over the world who all share a common love for street photography.”
#2

Всем Привет! С Наступающим!

Всем Привет! С Наступающим!

Сергей Санжаров

#3

Paris - Behind Notre Dame

Paris - Behind Notre Dame

Don Kedgley

People’s opinions differ about who to call the pioneer of street photography. However, one name seems to pop up more than others; it’s Henri Cartier-Bresson. 

Born in France in 1908, he started his relationship with photography in 1931, after literature studies at Cambridge University. Years later, in 1947, he co-founded “Magnum Photos”—an international photographic cooperative, up and running to this day.

Henri Cartier-Bresson described Magnum as “a community of thought, a shared human quality, a curiosity about what is going on in the world, a respect for what is going on and a desire to transcribe it visually.”
#4

Curve ~ Taiwan

Curve ~ Taiwan

Yi-Tang Wang

#5

Essaouira, Morocco 2022

Essaouira, Morocco 2022

Tavepong Pratoomwong

Canadian photographer and writer, Michael Ernest Sweet pointed out that one of the reasons Henri Cartier-Bresson is now considered the father of street photography is timing. The genre became popular roughly the same time the artist emerged as a photographer. 

Another fundamental condition was the introduction of the portable 35mm camera. It bolstered both—the genre and the photographer, as the compact camera eased the process of taking pictures on the street and allowed the skilled artist to fulfill his potential. (You can view some of his works right here.)
#6

Take It Easy

Take It Easy

Bari, Italy
Fujifilm xt30

Livia Favia

#7

Newcastle

Newcastle

Adam Lang

#8

Cat And A Mouse

Cat And A Mouse

Yaşar Koç

Michael Ernest Sweet himself is an expert in street photography as well. Based in New York, he is not only a professional photographer but also the author of two books covering the genre—”The Human Fragment” and “Michael Sweet's Coney Island.” He also created “Disposable Camera”, a book containing his photographs taken with 35mm disposable cameras.
#9

Pretzels

Pretzels

Yaşar Koç

#10

Sunlight

Sunlight

Александр Шаварев

#11

Goallllll!

Goallllll!

Gabriel Wu

In an interview with Street Photography Magazine, Michael Ernest Sweet said it takes a certain type of personality to be a street photographer. He pointed out that you’ve got to be willing to get out and do what needs to be done to get the picture. According to him, “Dancing around to make sure everyone’s happy around you” might stand in the way of that. He did admit, however, that there have been a few times when he was shouted at or even hit with a woman’s purse.
#12

Daily Life Of Railway Station. Lahore Pakistan

Daily Life Of Railway Station. Lahore Pakistan

Adeel Aziz

#13

The Smell

The Smell

洋一和泉

#14

Opposites

Opposites

Mónica José

Another representative of the same genre, Dimitri Mellos, admitted that fearing to upset the subjects in the pictures affects him as a photographer. When the artist was asked to describe the difficulties he encountered when he first started taking pictures, Dimitri said that it was the guilt about invading people’s personal space.

“With time, those fears were mostly assuaged, as I discovered that (at least when a photographer is quick and discreet enough) most people don’t even notice when they are being photographed, and, even if they do, they don’t react badly,” he shared with his fellow photographer Eric Kim.
#15

Loneliness

Loneliness

আসিফ আহমেদ

#16

Sevilla 2023

Sevilla 2023

Boris Podobnik

#17

Lovers (Mantua, Italy)

Lovers (Mantua, Italy)

Tim Askerov

Some people are not only okay with photographers taking their pictures; they even agree to share their stories, too. And that’s how Humans Of New York—also known as HONY—came to life. 

HONY is a project that was started by photographer and blogger Brandon Stanton back in 2010. His initial goal was to take pictures of 10,000 New Yorkers and put them into a catalog. But over time Brandon started interviewing the people and adding snippets of dialogue to the stories along with the pictures.
#18

U Bein Bridge, Mandalay, Myanmar

U Bein Bridge, Mandalay, Myanmar
Fuji Velvia 50

Fuji Velvia 50

Darrin James

#19

Brussels, Belgium

Brussels, Belgium

Maxime Ka

#20

Self Portrait By Mobile

Self Portrait By Mobile

عبدالله شيبوب

What started as a photoblog grew into a project of monstrous proportions. Humans Of New York expanded to feature stories from more than twenty countries, its Facebook page currently has 17 million followers (and an additional 12 million on Instagram), and there are two published books about it—Humans of New York and Humans of New York: Stories.
#21

Copenhagen

Copenhagen

Alexander Farnsworth

#22

Tough Life In Street For Starling. Berlin 2023

Tough Life In Street For Starling. Berlin 2023

Povilas Antanavičius

#23

Every Morning

Every Morning

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Ashraful Arefin

If you’d like to see more beautiful examples of street photography, check out these entertaining shots previously shared by Bored Panda or browse the 50 incredibly lucky shots by probably the best street photographer in the world.
#24

Ghent, Belgium, 2023 The Flower

Ghent, Belgium, 2023 The Flower

Nadia Eeckhout

#25

"Contrasts" One Of The Streets Warsaw

"Contrasts" One Of The Streets Warsaw

Sebastian Tarczyński

#26

Every Time I Have Been In The City Centre For The Last Year, I Looked For Someone To Walk Past These Boards Who Matches Them

Every Time I Have Been In The City Centre For The Last Year, I Looked For Someone To Walk Past These Boards Who Matches Them

Mike Bland

#27

Warsaw, Gdanski Bridge

Warsaw, Gdanski Bridge

Bogdan Sikorski

#28

Spring

Spring

Jonathan C. Tomás

#29

Right Timing. Tampa, Fl

Right Timing. Tampa, Fl

Edgaras Šlykovas

#30

El Triciclo

El Triciclo

Irmalu Trejo

#31

Two Stories

Two Stories

Міхась Аракчэеў

#32

The Fishermen Know That The Sea Is Dangerous And The Storm Is Terrible, But They Have Never Found These Dangers Sufficient Reason For Remaining Ashore. -- Vincent Van Gogh

The Fishermen Know That The Sea Is Dangerous And The Storm Is Terrible, But They Have Never Found These Dangers Sufficient Reason For Remaining Ashore. -- Vincent Van Gogh
Category: Fine Art
Artist: Jawad Shahid

Category: Fine Art
Artist: Jawad Shahid

Jawad Shahid

#33

Night Frames

Night Frames

George Natsioulis

#34

This Is How Angels Are Born

This Is How Angels Are Born

Sorin Dobrescu

#35

Saman Mamexelani

Saman Mamexelani

Jumping a puddle, London March 2023 Report

#36

Colors

Colors

Joseba Díez Uría

#37

En Sevilla

En Sevilla

Cecilio Ortega

#38

Galata İstanbul Türkiye

Galata İstanbul Türkiye

Hamit Gözen

#39

Kolkata Flower Market

Kolkata Flower Market

Sandeep Sreelekha

#40

Amsterdam

Amsterdam

Adam Kozłowski

#41

A Moment Of Solitude. Location: Bhaktapur, Nepal

A Moment Of Solitude. Location: Bhaktapur, Nepal

Ashraful Arefin

#42

Starting The Day. Delhi, India

Starting The Day. Delhi, India

Ashraful Arefin

#43

Metro De Santiago De Chile

Metro De Santiago De Chile

Eduardo Carvajal González

#44

Borough Market. London

Borough Market. London

Adam Deer

#45

Naples, Italy

Naples, Italy

Michal Biadun

#46

Snowy Night Walk

Snowy Night Walk

Jimmy Hada

#47

The Rider, The Rower & The River

The Rider, The Rower & The River

Paul Vine

#48

Budapest, Liberty Brigde

Budapest, Liberty Brigde

Marc In

#49

Ricoh Gr3x

Ricoh Gr3x

Dustin Michael Edwards

#50

Tokyo Night Scene

Tokyo Night Scene

Hiroshi Hashiguchi

#51

Waiting For The Green Light

Waiting For The Green Light

Mauro Garcia

#52

Saint Catherine / Egypt

Saint Catherine / Egypt

Mosbah Hammad

#53

Silent Cafe In Tokyo

Silent Cafe In Tokyo

Mashimo Kei

#54

Apartment Life

Apartment Life

Leonie Brannighan

#55

Barcelone

Barcelone

Carole Hamelin

#56

Foggy Morning

Foggy Morning

rad.van.sky

#57

Sevilla. Out Of The Beaten Track

Sevilla. Out Of The Beaten Track

Africa Jimenez

#58

18.03.23

18.03.23

Chill Tent

#59

Early Morning Cleaning The City. Old Dhaka, Bangladesh

Early Morning Cleaning The City. Old Dhaka, Bangladesh

Fahad Ahmed

#60

Series "Bridge". Mystery

Series "Bridge". Mystery

Voldemārs Stāvusis

#61

Reflection Stories

Reflection Stories

Arindam Chanda

#62

The Wall

The Wall

Krisada Bom

#63

Walk The Line

Walk The Line

George Natsioulis

#64

Panning Shot In Ha Noi. Vietnam

Panning Shot In Ha Noi. Vietnam

Trần Thế Ngọc

#65

Thailand , 2022

Thailand , 2022

Tavepong Pratoomwong

#66

Manchester's Yellow Trams And Yellow Dogs

Manchester's Yellow Trams And Yellow Dogs

Dv Mrry

#67

Voici Ma Toute Première Participation. Belles Fêtes À Tous. Berlin

Voici Ma Toute Première Participation. Belles Fêtes À Tous. Berlin

Nathalie Hamm Bellion

#68

Promenade Riverside Park, NYC

Promenade Riverside Park, NYC

Jim Jimmy Jam Cappelletti

#69

Kids On The Rooftop

Kids On The Rooftop

George Natsioulis

#70

Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An, Vietnam

Deryle Perryman

#71

Berlin Cyclists

Berlin Cyclists

Dudas Agnes

#72

Greeting At Sunrise, Gdynia, Poland

Greeting At Sunrise, Gdynia, Poland

Oskar Lewiński

#73

Leake Street Tunnel London And The Constantly Evolving Graffiti Art

Leake Street Tunnel London And The Constantly Evolving Graffiti Art

Tünde Valiszka