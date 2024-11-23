ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Twain once said, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” But there are other milestones in between that are significant enough to remember forever. Weddings rank right up there at the top.

With so much preparation, time, money, and effort going into everything, you can only hope that things run smoothly when the big day arrives. And for many couples, thankfully, all goes according to plan. But others are left wondering where it all went wrong.

Bored Panda scoured the internet in search of the juiciest and wildest wedding stories people have shared. From a groom being arrested to a bridesmaid going into labor before the ceremony, there seems to be no shortage of crazy content out there. Keep scrolling for a trip down the aisle of wedding disasters, and don't forget to upvote your favorites. We also reached out to Tammy Hardy, a seasoned makeup artist and the Agency Director of Make-Up Touch. She's seen her fair share of drama at weddings and agreed to spill some of the tea.

#1

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online I was supposed to be a bridesmaid at this particular wedding but got kicked off the bridal party because I couldn't buy the particular shoes that the bride requested the bridesmaids wear. I couldn't get these shoes because due to a birth defect I cannot wear heels higher than 2 inches (even then it's painful). She knew I couldn't wear high shoes before she even met her now husband.

When the wedding day came around it was fine at first but things started going downhill at the reception. The bride put me at the worst table in the room and I was sitting next to an ex boyfriend who I'd had a nasty break up with. The bride *forgot* that I didn't eat meat so I couldn't eat the first two courses.

During the bride's speech she made comments about how she was glad that all her *true* friends were able to be bridesmaids. Later on I heard her make nasty references to me, using the world cripple instead of my name. Before I left I went to say goodbye to her and she said, very loudly, that I still hadn't paid for the bridesmaid dress. This dress hadn't even been ordered when I was told that I was no longer a bridesmaid.

The next time I heard from her was a year later when she invited me to her baby shower (I do think that the only reason she invited me was to get a gift).

Of course she had every right to request that I no longer be a bridesmaid but the pettiness and nasty comments were over the top. Especially as it was all over a pair of 5 inch heels.

Jennifer Louise Manby , Ihsan Adityawarman Report

Tammy Hardy has been a Hair and Makeup Artist for 19 years, and her work has taken her to more weddings than she can remember. "I will need a minute to actually count them all!" she tells Bored Panda during our interview. "I remember all my brides and have done many where their bridesmaids have now become my brides."

When we asked Hardy whether she had any wild wedding stories, she burst out laughing. "Sooooo many!" she says. "How many do you want?" The makeup artist has witnessed the good, the bad, the ugly, and the utterly hilarious when it comes to weddings.
#2

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online Had a bridesmaid go into labor during photos before the ceremony. She stayed for the ceremony (albeit sitting in the back) and then she took off for the hospital. Baby was born before the cake was cut!

dreadpiraterose , wirestock Report

#3

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online The couple thought it would be cool to have an owl fly down the aisle with the ring tied to it's foot. Lovely! The only thing they overlooked was the massive mirror at the ceremony side of the room which to the bird just looked like more room. So the groom is standing there with the leather glove on his hand waiting for the owl to deliver the ring. The owl flies past him at speed and like a wile E coyote cartoon splats against the mirror and starts to slide down towards a bunch of lit candles. Oh dear I think, expecting my last shot to be of a burning bird flying around the room. Luckily it missed the candles but then proceed to fly around the room for about ten minutes with all in attendance head's moving in unison watching it and the poor groom standing there with the leather glove still held up waiting for this poor creature to land with the ring.

Sgian-dhu , Joe Cleary Report

One incident forever etched in Hardy's mind involved a bridesmaid unexpectedly revealing something she now wishes she hadn't. "While we were getting everyone ready, a bridesmaid was sharing a story to everyone about hooking up with a groomsman the night before the wedding," the makeup artist tells us.

"As she was in the middle of the story, her partner walks in! The whole room of about 15 ladies goes dead quiet. It was the most awkward atmosphere ever. If he heard anything, he didn't let on but we all felt really bad for him."
#4

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online At this wedding but the best man/groom's brother objected to the marriage mid ceremony and called the bride all sorts of names before running out of the church. After the hubbub died down they finished getting married. My wife and I visited the couple recently and they are still married and have a little baby girl.

tri_it , Josh Applegate Report

#5

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online I came as a +1 to a wedding. I knew the bride as an acquaintance.

The wedding was in a church of Christ in East Tennessee, where that denomination is cult like. I am Methodist so I was barely tolerated. They put me in the worst seat in the church, behind a wide column that concealed the air conditioner return. I saw none of the service and what I heard was muddled by the whooshing air through the AC. The preacher was loud so I heard enough to know what they were doing. They did way too much. Everybody seemed to want to hog the occasion for their own 15 minutes of fame. The preacher gave a full sermon that was heavy on church of Christ doctrine. Both the brides parents and grooms parents did a wreath ceremony and renewed their vows, they had a candle lighting ceremony, misbehaving ring bearers, communion, the preacher hijacked the part where they exchange vows to talk about some unrelated bulls**t. It was a disgusting display of narcissism before men and an abomination before the Lord for them attaching His name to their self centered pageantry.

Joseph William Gagin , freepic.diller Report

#6

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online As a wedding coordinator I had a very drunk groomsman hold a broken champagne glass to my throat because I cut him off (stopped his alcohol supply). It went a bit wild from there. There were fights, someone landed on the dessert buffet, cream and custard was everywhere. One of the bridesmaids used a butter knife and cut her dress off. There was banshee screaming from the bride. It was the most out of control wedding I’d ever witnessed.

Sara Elaine , freepik Report

On another occasion, a bride was left blushing. And it took a while for those who witnessed it to recover from all the laughter. "The bride kept complaining about her underwear feeling strange," Hardy told Bored Panda. "After some time, she lifts up her dress in the middle of the room and breaks out into absolute hysterics. I glance up from the makeup I was doing to see what she is laughing at. Totally exposed, dress up to her waist, she realizes she has put her g-string on backwards! We were all cry laughing for ages."

#7

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online The bride did not show up. The guests were at the church, along with the bride’s and groom’s families. The bride’s maids were missing, but the groom and the groom’s men were waiting. We all waited. For 1 1/2 hours. Finally, the maid of honor showed up, and announced that the bride decided she was not getting married. It seems that she used the airplane tickets for the honeymoon to elope with someone else. We all left the church somewhat “rattled”, and felt very bad for the groom. However, that was only the bride’s 1st wedding. Almost 40 years later, and she is on to husband #6. I did not attend any of the other (elaborate) weddings.

Sharon Breivogel-Leonard , Rene Terp Report

#8

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online My first wedding season, someone stole the wedding rings from the Best Man’s bag while they were at a bar next to the room getting ready. They left the empty box and everything, and the bride and groom spent the reception filling out a police report.

TLyonzz , Denny Müller Report

#9

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online My dad´s only brother got married when my siblings and I were about 7, 12, 13, and 14.

My uncle was convinced that my siblings and I were going to be horribly behaved at the service and at the reception. We were separated from everyone because of the fear of what we might say or do. (I don´t remember whether or not there were other kids on site or not.)

My mom got seated with the kids at the furthest table. My dad and my grandmother sat at the head table as was their due.

My uncle´s brand new wife had an uncle. This uncle took great advantage of the open bar.

This particular uncle was not only loud and unruly, he chose to urinate in the hotel´s fancy water fountain and then puke on OUR table.

So much for knowing who was well mannered and who wasn´t.

Lisa Dooley Fisk , Sonyachny Report

Hardy told us that, after studying, she started her career doing makeup for TV, commercials, and fashion campaigns. "I began receiving referrals for bridal. And after doing my first wedding, I loved it. I'm a 'people's person' and like to connect on a personal level so it's a perfect match for me!"

We asked what else she enjoys about doing bridal makeup. "We are involved in the prep stage which is a very intimate and personal part of the day, and such a happy environment to work in," she replied. "It creates a very unique connection with the bride and her inner circle which is a really special space to share. I love hearing them all chat about their favourite memories together throughout the years."

Now, want to know the worst part of the job? "Driving long distances back home after standing for long hours without any breaks," revealed the makeup artist.
#10

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online I was the wedding planner. We had a final walk through with the caterer and gave final head count. They failed to take note of the final numbers and shopped for the original max count, greatly increasing the cost that bride’s parents were covering. They also had pulled as many family and friends to cover tasks as they could (against my advisement) and then when the groom’s mom got sick and couldn’t do flowers, brother was too busy to hang tulle they had purchased, MC didn’t bother showing up, and we had a massive heat wave for that time of year, they expected me to handle all that when I clearly didn’t have time to handle all that train wreck too.

But what took the cake was that the mother of the bride went ballistic on me. I had discounted my services just so they could have help, yet this woman accused me of being in on a scheme with this caterer I’d never worked with before to rip them off and make some extra money. I had already told them I would be speaking with the caterer as that was not right… but she went off and tried to attack me.

She chased me around threatening to rip the bun off my head and calling me names. I should have called the authorities and pressed charges, but I was concerned for the bride whom I adored. It was an absolutely awful experience. I had to leave with my daughter, who was assisting my team, and leave my crew there. I went home. Dropped off my daughter and got my husband and went back, waiting for everyone to be gone so I could finish my job. I, to this day, cannot stand alcohol at weddings. I’m surprised that didn’t make me quit.

Jennifer Antoniou , valeriygoncharukphoto Report

#11

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online One of my school classmates got married recently. I attended his wedding.

While entering the event, I noticed some of his family members clutching guns. I greeted them and entered the venue. During the wedding ceremony, I heard some gunfire. I assumed it was firecrackers, but I was mistaken; it was celebratory gun shots. I ignored it and began taunting my friend about the lovely wife he was getting married to.

Suddenly, I noticed a mob gathered around a particular location. Curious, I walked to the location where I observed a man (a random guest from bride’s side) lying down with blood streaming from his shoulder. He was struck by a bullet during celebratory firing.

He was taken away to a hospital.

Number of guests attending the event soon started leaving. I, too, wished the couple and returned from the venue within an hour.

Two days after the incident, I heard that the injured man was safe, but the episode made me nervous of marriages that included celebratory firing.

Ankit Kumar Singh , Blue Arauz Report

#12

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online This was several decades ago. I was invited to my husband’s cousin’s wedding. In a meeting the night before the event, I (and other cousins) were given our “assignments”. We were to be servers at the reception. Yes, you read that correctly, SERVERS. I was tasked with bringing drinks, offering refills and other miscellaneous chores. And trust me, some of those guests were demanding and rude. And for our trouble, we got to eat in the hall kitchen.

I was told later that it was supposed to be an honor to do this. Please, don’t honor me again!

Needless to say, I was hesitant to attend other weddings on his side of the family.

Bobbi Lum , wirestock Report

Despite loving weddings, Hardy said brides aren't always easy to deal with. We weren't too surprised to hear that. We asked whether she'd rather work with a difficult model or a difficult bride. "I would rather work on a fashion shoot with a difficult model, as they are more aware of the parameters of hair & makeup," she said. "It can be challenging to manage expectations when it comes to brides, especially in today's times with photo enhancing filters and editing."

#13

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online Many years ago my wife and I went to a wedding of a relative. The church wedding was simple and fine.

The reception was at a hall and I don’t remember if there was a band or DJ. Drinks were fine. They asked everyone to sit at their tables and the announcer would call table numbers.

The buffet was served by a row of staff, so you didn’t just dig in. The main course was pre sliced Turkey. As we sat and waited for our number to be called, we watched as smiling people walked past with plates piled high with food. We were getting hungry!

Finally they call our table and the serving trays were empty! The servers were trying to scrape mashed potatoes in a failed effort to give the remaining guests on line a scoop full. And a spoonful of vegetables. The Turkey was long gone.

To add to the disappointment the bus people are clearing tables of plates still laden with food! Lots of slices of Turkey, two big scoops of potatoes all floating in gravy!

It was pretty clear that the servers had bad judgment and loaded up plates with what was no doubt double servings and simply ran out of food before the final tables were served.

We did stay until the end and ate wedding cake. We stopped At McDonalds on our way back to the hotel.

I later learned that the parents who paid for the reception were mortified and got a big chunk of cash back from the venue.

Tom Geiger , Ahmed ツ Report

#14

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online Working a Viet wedding and I had to use the washroom during the reception. Tons of middle age Viet guys who are very OG looking, lining up for the stalls in the men's washroom when all of the urinals are free. You can hear them snorting [illegal substance] in the stalls. To add to that, in the middle of the reception, I guess one of the bride or groom's uncle went to the podium randomly and yelled: "NO SMOKING IN HERE!!" and then proceeded to light up a joint. One of the younger guests had to stop him and push him outside of the banquet hall. Fun times.

gnownimaj , Thắng Văn Report

We ended our chat by discussing why some brides lose their composure and asked Hardy for her advice for those getting ready to walk down the aisle. "I try to emphasize to my brides that comfort is key to being confident on their wedding day. It's not the day to force yourself to try a new hair or makeup style if it's not something you would normally go for," she shared.

"On the wedding day, try not to stress about the small things that may go wrong. Your guests don't know what you had planned, and hardly notice the finer details. The wedding day goes by so quickly. Be sure to take a moment with your partner aside from all your guests to soak it all in together."
#15

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online Two sisters had weddings a few months apart. At the second sister’s wedding, the dad and daughter danced to the same song as the previous wedding’s bride and groom song.

Groom broke up the dance and started screaming at the dad, and then got hauled outside. Later that night he beat the s**t out of the dad at an after party, was subdued, then returned later and started hurling full beer cans at everybody and then was taken away by the police.

disgruntledempanada , Bo Allen Report

#16

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online Groom’s brother got so drunk the groom (I think) kicked him out of the reception. On our way out for the night, we saw the two of them fist fighting behind the barn.

A different wedding, the bride was getting ready in the cry room and her father dropped off one of the ring bearers. Unfortunately, father of the bride forgot to grab the ring bearer’s dress shoes and there wasn’t time to run back home before the ceremony was to begin. The bride, furious, through ring bearer’s tennis shoes and screamed something along the lines of, ‘He can’t wear light up shoes, thanks for ruining my wedding!’.

t_m_photo , David Vilches Report

#17

This didn't happen to me, but my wife was working a wedding and a drunk guy that lived behind the venue decided he wanted to crash the reception. Ended up getting into an argument with one of the parents of the bride/groom. During the argument, dude reached for his waistband, which resulted in multiple people pulling guns on him. Turns out drunk guy was just pulling his pants down. Groom ended up tackling the drunk guy and held him until cops showed up to arrest him.

aguynamedmason Report

#18

Big old Italian wedding in a local hall. All the aunties, nonnas, whatever brought fabulous food! Lots of good Italian homemade wine. Guy gets mad at his wife and hits her. Her brother yells you SOB, you hit my sister! He hits hubby. Hubbys brothers jump in. Wifes brothers and father jump in. Hubbys uncles jump in. Bride and I , in yellow crepe bridesmaids dress with ridiculous 60’s beehive and stupid whispy veil, run into the ladies room and barricade the door. When it’s quiet we peek out. Cops taking people away. I was underage but we poured ourselves drinks.

Vicki Zangwill Report

#19

Literally the wildest?

That would be when a bear ambled into a chapel in Vail where I was attending a wedding. Fortunately, they have rangers to deal with that kind of thing.

Barbara Munic Report

#20

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online When I was 15 our cleaner invited our whole family to her wedding and reception. We were friendly with her as she’d given one of our puppies a home when our dog had a litter, but we hadn’t known her long. Being 15 I didn’t really want to go, but my mum said we wouldn’t have to stay long and we would just go for the reception, dance a bit and come home. It was in the Town Hall, a big, grand room in the nearby town.

When we got there we saw the bride and groom dancing, but hardly anyone else in the room. My mum checked the time thinking we were early or late but it turns out no one had turned up! There were my parents, my two brothers and me, and then no more than 7 other people in this huge, heavily decorated room with a large buffet that would have fed around 100 people.

We felt bad for the bride and groom so tried to make up for the lack of people by dancing and eating a lot, but they were acting as if it was totally normal. They seemed to be having a really good time. After a while a couple of people left and the 5 of us in my family made up half of the guests! I felt very awkward, and instead of staying an hour or two we had to stay the whole night, all the while pretending we were having a great time.

We found out later the reason no one had showed - it turns out that the bride and groom had been married before. In fact, they’d been married and divorced 9 times! The reception we went to was their tenth wedding… which explains why none of their family and friends wanted to waste anymore time on them. A match made in heaven! I wonder if they are still married, or how many more weddings they’ve racked up now…

Theodora van der Beek , prostooleh Report

#21

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online My mother in law passed away while my brother in law, her son, was marrying.

She got very sick less than a week before the wedding and she asked her son to not delay the ceremony. While he was marrying in the church she died. At the end, my husband and I saw that we had missing calls from the hospital and we knew… He headed to the hospital and Somehow, I ended up with my father in law and some friends in the car, I had to take them to the party. My husband or his brother would tell him, I was devastated and I was not the right person to give him that news so I said nothing … I was in the hotel and I was a zombie, I even danced with my father in law, since I was the only woman from the family. I managed to go to the hospital and be with my husband until the funerary guys took her. Then we headed to make arranges for the funeral.

After that, we arrived to the party. My brother in law knew his mom died but he did not called off the party. We ate something and we left, just to change our clothes to attend the funeral. Worst wedding ever.

Cynthia Ortiz , freepik Report

#22

Drunk reception...bride gave stepdad lap dance. MOH gave mother of bride lapdance. Expected me to photograph it. Still in my files. End of night, they wanted me to drive their car up cause they were too drunk to drive...Did not do that and luckily my time was up so I packed up gear and started to leave. Bride starts cussing me out saying she paid me to be there until midnight (contract stated otherwise). Still haven't received apology for that as the groom's dad is acquaintances of my family. Bonus: preacher's kid was the groom.

shutterbugmama Report

#23

I had a bride throw her bouquet at me in anger because the "berries" on it were red and not pink (bear in mind, I am not the florist. She was just effing nuts)


I had a bridesmaid (sister of the bride) fake passing out during the recessional because she was jealous of the attention the sister was getting (this was all explained to me later)


The grandma of the groom got hit on the head with some blunt object on the dance floor and got rushed to the hospital.

MummyDust98 Report

#24

A guest (girlfriend of one of the groomsmen) snuck into the bridal suite and stole all the purses. She got caught trying to leave the venue by security and had to face the bride. Awkward!!!

Mdmoon210 Report

#25

I worked a wedding at a country club outside of Chicago where the bride got SUPER drunk even before dinner and ended up peeing herself IN her wedding dress. Then something happened with her dad (an argument? Or he was sick? I don’t remember) but he left the wedding during dinner. She had to do the “father daughter dance” with her mom and was in tears the whole time. The bride ended up leaving the wedding before my coverage even ended.

_BoatyMcBoatFace Report

#26

Bride's mom and other family members made the DJ cry (for playing the wrong music, Egyptian vs Saudi). End of the reception the bride took the microphone and was about to go on a tirade but the groom took the mic from her.


To be fair. The DJ was pretty bad, during dinner the same Justin bieber song played like 7 times. She didn't seem to notice.

BernieSandersLeftNut Report

#27

My husband and I were invited to a Scottish wedding reception. The kilts, the highland fling, the bagpipes playing haunting then dance-inducing music. Neither of us were fond of weddings yet everything about this one was fun and exhilarating until …

We only knew the bride and groom and the parents of the groom. A lovely couple came and spoke to us and the woman kept zoning in on me and being a little too interested. She then whispered in my ear if I would be interested in a foursome with her and partner.

Quickest exit we made from a wedding … without the couple.

Liane Carter Report

#28

In the 1970’s, there were no MP3 players. If you wanted music at your wedding reception, you hired a band. Like the one I played guitar in.

At one such wedding, the bride and groom were doing the first dance. Very romantic. Until the father of the bride walked over and confronted the groom about something (never did find out what it was.) At that point the groom and the bride’s father began duking it out on the dance floor. Both were a little intoxicated, so they weren’t doing each other much damage, but that just meant the fight had no reason to end.

And then it got really bad. You know how the usher sometimes ask the wedding attendees “Bride’s side or groom’s?” Well, most of the wedding guests proceeded to jump to their feet, rush the dance floor, and square off against somebody from the “other side”. We, the band, decided we weren’t doing much good by providing a soundtrack to this fiasco, so we quit and one of us called the police.

Two cops showed up, realized they had a small riot on their hands, and dealt with it by handcuffing pairs of pugilists to the columns that supported the roof.

Our gig ended early that night. I’m guessing the marriage did too.

Bob Colwell Report

#29

We were invited to the wedding of our friend’s daughter. We were only going to the reception as we couldn’t make it to the ceremony due to time and distance. The reception was held on the second floor of a VFW post in July. We got there and sat with about 50 people in a room with a stage and no a/c. Nothing happened. After about an hour, we got word that the ceremony was delayed by two hours due to the bride being late. The room was like an oven and there was no water or snacks. People were drinking from the bathroom tap. When everyone else showed up, the room which was supposed to hold about a hundred people now had way more than that. There were not enough chairs or tables so people were lined up against the walls. Still no food or drink. All of sudden, there was music and a liturgical dance group went onstage. While they were dancing, snacks like chips and dips, cheese and crackers, non-alcoholic beverages were set out. The dancing went on for over an hour and since they would come down and dance among the tables, it was awkward to get up to get some lemonade or chips. After the performance, we made a hasty exit to the nearest restaurant.

Samoanwmn Report

#30

I wasn’t a guest but I was working at the venue. Beautiful wedding, beautiful couple. All was moving along quite well. They couple had their parent dances (groom/mother, bride/father) and then they had their first dance. Immediately following that that DJ kicked off the reception and during the first song of the reception he collapsed. CPR was started immediately and we cleared the venue. CPR was administered by guests until the paramedics arrived. They did CPR for 45 minutes to an hour, to no avail. It was another 45 minutes to an hour for the coroner to arrive. The DJ was in his mid 30s and had a major heart attack. :(

Piper Report

#31

I think the most memorable one was when a member of the bride’s family had a grand mal seizure. It was a beautiful poolside wedding. The ceremony had just started. Then it happened!

Afterward, the groom scooped up the woman in his arms and carried her to a bedroom inside the house. 911 had been called. When they gave the word that she was all right, but was being taken to the hospital for observation, the groom said, “We’ve waited a long time to get married. We’re not waiting anymore!” And the wedding continued.

Mary Grant-Young Report

#32

Really nice wedding in Palos Verdes California. Private home just across the street from the ocean. Probably several million dollars for the house. Groom got drunk at the reception, tore his shirt off and started scooping handfuls of cake and throwing them at the guests. Me and the videographer got shots of it from a covered location. Not sure how long that marriage was going to last.

space-heater Report

#33

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online It was a beautiful Napa wine county wedding. Bride a Groom both were in Marines, Met in the Marines. Both Bride and Groom had a Pugil Stick Fight with Drill Sargent.

0550camp , 39955793@N07 Report

#34

A guest who was a speaker during the ceremony almost died during the cocktail. He had a massive heart attack and I was sure he was dead when they wheeled him away. A few days later the bride emailed me to let me know he lived but couldn’t remember the day. I sent her photos early to share with him.

puppy_kisses123 Report

#35

43 Times Weddings Went Downhill And People Just Had To Shame Them Online The night before a friends wedding, the groom called me and wanted me to sneak out of the house and meet him. I was totally shocked. He didn’t know me well enough to know that was not the kind of behavior I would be involved in. The next day at the wedding, when he spotted me, he gave me a look of Please don’t tell. Which I didn’t until years later. After the marriage was over. You may ask why I didn’t blow the whistle on him and I really can’t say. I don’t think she would have believed me, I didn’t want to hurt her, I hoped it was a fluke on his part. I was also a bit afraid of him. He had been in prison. He turned out to be a very bad guy. He drug her across country and back, using her to steal credit cards and cars. The FBI actually came to me for information. Which I provided. They finally caught up with him and he went back to prison. She had been his victim in all of that and she did not get into trouble. He had beat her up, caused her to miscarry a baby, dumped her on the side of the road. She’s gone now, so I can tell her story.

Cheryl Clair , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

#36

The bride was changed!

Yes, you heard it right.

It was kind of filmy. One of our school friend’s brother’s marriage it was. She invited 4 friends including me.

She also showed us a picture of her would-be sister-in-law. We knew that it was a love marriage.

As soon as we went to the marriage hall, we sensed something must be wrong. The bride looked different than the photo she showed. Also, she was wearing a normal saree and little make-up. Above all, the groom’s face was something to notice! Red and embarrassed all over!

It was the most depressing marriage I ever attended! Gloomy! Out of curiosity, we asked our friend, ‘what’s the matter?’

She made up some stories and told us to finish our dinner as early as possible.

After a few days, we came to know the whole story.

The groom was working in Mumbai. The bride in the mandap was also his boss. His marriage was already fixed in Kolkata. But he was double-timing both the girls at the same time.

He took leaves from his office and came down to Kolkata to get married, secretly. Unaware of what was waiting for him! The girl sensed something fishy and chased him quietly.

Upon arriving in Kolkata, she got to know of his lies. She showed some of their intimate pictures to his family.

She also threatened him of Police case.

My friend’s family had to inform the original bride’s family, and they cancelled the wedding.

Unwillingly, he had to marry his boss.

Shrabantika Mondal Report

#37

I went to one where the Milwaukee Brewers’ racing sausages showed up and danced with everyone. I was 7 months pregnant, dancing with the bratwurst.

Another one, literally everyone over 13 was drunk as a skunk, and during “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” a dude took off his shirt and got down on all fours and started trotting around the dance floor like a horse, complete with bucking. Then this girl hopped on his back and he literally gave her a horsey ride until she fell off. Upon which the bride’s 400-ish pound father hopped on dude’s back, and dude KEPT GOING.

Lynn Wagner Report

#38

Unfortunately my wildest wedding experience involved the death of the groom's father. He was happily dancing to a peppy Motown oldie with the bride and her matron of honor (ME) when he collapsed! We all thought he was joking until his skin changed color. The bride began CPR and an ambulance arrived quickly but it was too late. His wife was screaming hysterically and fainted as they took him away. Many guests were crying and there was complete chaos for the next half hour or so as the reception came to an end. Shockingly, in the confusion, some heartless people stole liquor and food and gifts!

Harriet JeffersonByers Report

#39

Bourbon.

I was a mere trusting child who had been given a stiff drink by an adult.

What a difference a wedding is compared to the celebrated associations.

Aurelia Zojan Valentine-Webb Report

#40

The groom's father "accidentally" slapped the bride's father in an attempt to let him & his wife stand right next to the couple, during the family picture. This resulted in the bride's brother "accidentally" pushing the groom's father off the stage (which was about waist high)
Soon a few extended family members & family friends intervened & stopped what could have been a huge, divorce evoking brawl.

Batul Netterwala Report

#41

My eldest son's wedding was a fiasco from beginning to end!

The bride spent $800 on her wedding gown, but the fittings had been done by family, who didnt have experience with tailoring. Every time the bride bent over, we were treated to a glimpse of her bra and body.

My son was embarrassed to tell us he couldn't afford tuxes for himself and his friends. We made frantic calls to different stores and found red vests for rent (not cheap, as you can imagine).

The wedding took place in a bar where my son had played gigs, and it wasn't set up for weddings. The man who was to officiate was drunk, didn't know their names and had a difficult time climbing up on the stage, nearly falling off! During the ceremony, he turned to my son and said, “Do you take her as your awfully wedded wife?”

The wedding colors were red and black. On the white wedding cake, the red icing ran, making the cake look like it was bleeding.

My son's father in law had planned the reception to be a concert at the bar. The band was good, but the volume was at ear damaging levels. All the wedding party drank jaggermeisters, got incredibly wasted and quarreling loudly with each other.

My husband and I decided to bow out quietly. I feel badly that we missed much of my son's celebration, but they actually think it was great time, and are still going strong after being married for 10 years.

Tessa Goodpaster Report

#42

My wife's cousin's wedding was a horrible experience right from the get go.

The ceremony was outdoors and it was over 100 degrees.

The grooms grandfather on the other side of his family decided he wanted to officiate the ceremony and made a total a*s of himself.

The cocktail hour had one bartender working for over 200 guests and the hors d'evours were cold chicken nuggets and something with spinach.

Dinner was served cold and tables were getting served dessert before others got their entrees.

Bride and groom never came around to the tables to thank people for coming.

The groom's brother and his partner DJ'd the event. They fancied themselves as some kind of big shot South Beach nightclub guys and played extremely loud club music occasionally talking over it “Wedding of the Century….AWWWWWWWWWW YEAH!!”…

It was a doozie for sure…..15 years later my wife's other cousins, friends and one of my former coworkers that were in attendance still laugh about it..

Janos Brushteckel Report

#43

NYE wedding, some drunk guest punched another drunk guest, apparently he was talking to the guy's wife or something, I don't know.

USTS2011 Report

