Mark Twain once said, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” But there are other milestones in between that are significant enough to remember forever. Weddings rank right up there at the top.

With so much preparation, time, money, and effort going into everything, you can only hope that things run smoothly when the big day arrives. And for many couples, thankfully, all goes according to plan. But others are left wondering where it all went wrong.

Bored Panda scoured the internet in search of the juiciest and wildest wedding stories people have shared. From a groom being arrested to a bridesmaid going into labor before the ceremony, there seems to be no shortage of crazy content out there. Keep scrolling for a trip down the aisle of wedding disasters, and don't forget to upvote your favorites. We also reached out to Tammy Hardy, a seasoned makeup artist and the Agency Director of Make-Up Touch. She's seen her fair share of drama at weddings and agreed to spill some of the tea.