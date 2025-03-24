Someone asked “What is the tackiest thing you have ever seen at a wedding?” and people shared their worst examples. So get comfortable as you read through, prepare to get uncomfortable at the utter cringe that happened at these weddings, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

#1 About 30 years ago, I was the plus-one on a wedding invitation. The guests were all seated in church, the couple was at the altar, and the minister was working his way through the ceremony. At the point where he said, 'If any person present knows of any legal impediment why this couple should not be married, speak now or forever hold your peace.' The bride spoke up. She asked the minister if she could address the congregation, and he replied that it was unusual, but she had every right. So she turned to the guests and started what I can only describe as a best man's speech or father-of-the-bride speech at the reception. She thanked various aunts and cousins for the flowers, dresses, etc. She thanked relatives that had flown in from Australia, and so on. It was all a bit awkward and uncomfortable, not to mention odd. Finally, she turned to her chief bridesmaid and groom and said, 'Lastly, I would like to thank my chief bridesmaid and groom…' both of whom smiled, '...for sleeping together last weekend after his stag night and my hen night. And for those that don't believe it, here's the videotape.' She marched out of the church, handing the tape to the groom's mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I was a guest at my sorority sister's wedding (I will name her Amanda). We shared a room in the sorority house, so we were close. The day before the wedding, another sister (we'll call her Rachel) and I traveled an hour and a half to get to our friend's hometown, where the wedding was being held. Rachel and I were not bridesmaids, but we would spend the night at Amanda's house with the rest of the wedding party. She had invited us to prove we were special even if we weren't bridesmaids. From the minute Rachel and I stepped into the house, Amanda's mother had us doing little tasks: picking up the pizza, setting the table, etc. They were little things, but still things you don't ask of a guest. The next morning, Amanda's mom woke us up. We had to fetch breakfast, bobby pins, hairspray, and shoes. I had to fix my hair. I used to fix hair for all the girls living in the house then, but I had no prior knowledge I would be required to style the entire bridal party and bride. Rachel had to iron Amanda's dress. By this time, we realized we hadn't been invited as special guests but as servants. We were late for the reception after the wedding because we had to gather all the residue left after seven girls finished prepping for a formal event. Dinner had already been served, and Amanda's mother immediately herded us to the kitchen and instructed us to wash dishes. I was in shock, even more so when Rachel picked up a dish. But I started laughing when she tossed it to the floor. We left, went to McDonald's, and never spoke to Amanda again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My wife and I went to a relative's wedding many years ago. The church wedding was simple and fine. The reception was in a hall; I don't remember if a band or DJ existed. The drinks were fine. They asked everyone to sit at their tables, and the announcer called the table numbers. A row of staff served the buffet, so guests didn't just dig in. The main course was pre-sliced turkey. As we sat and waited for our number to be called, we watched as smiling people walked past with plates piled high with food. We were getting hungry! Finally, they called our table, and the serving trays were empty! The servers were trying to scrape mashed potatoes in a failed effort to give the remaining guests in line a scoop full. And a spoonful of vegetables. The turkey was long gone. To add to the disappointment, the bus people were clearing tables of plates still laden with food! Lots of slices of turkey and two big scoops of potatoes are all floating in gravy! It was pretty clear that the servers had bad judgment, loaded up plates with double servings, and simply ran out of food before the final tables were served. We stayed until the end and ate the wedding cake. We stopped At McDonald's on our way back to the hotel. I later learned that the parents who paid for the reception were mortified and got a big chunk of cash back from the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 As the hired pianist, I've been to a lot of tacky weddings.



I've seen the best man pee on the bride's gown during the ceremony, afterwards sniffing the maid of honor's butt. Of course, both were dogs so their behavior might be excused.



(I thought it was funny. Was it tacky to laugh?)



Then there were the weddings where the guests behaved worse than dogs!



I've attended more than one reception where I’ve witnessed scantily clad brides in their sexy low-cut gowns accepting dollar bills during the Dollar Dance.



They giggled as dozens of inebriated men tucked money as deeply into the their cleavage as possible. Beforehand, the men were given straight pins to attach the money to the bridal gown. The pins were quickly discarded so they could stuff the bills down her bra and cop a feel!



Treating the bride like a bachelor party stripper is never okay. I was mortified to see blood relatives actually groping their nieces, cousins or even their daughters!



Speaking of which, I attended one wedding where the father of the bride kissed his daughter full on the mouth (like a movie kiss) right in the middle of the dance floor.



That marriage didn't last.



I was hired to play piano for the same bride at her second wedding years later. She didn't include a daughter–father dance for that one.



During one reception, instead of the garter, the drunken groom was able to strip his bride of her panties (with his teeth!) He then proceeded to deeply sniff them before tossing them into a crowd of eligible bachelors, who then fought over who got to take the next whiff.



The panties were passed around from bachelor to bachelor after that, the youngest being twelve years old.



The tackiest of the tacky, however, had to have been the time the happy couple parked grandma in her wheelchair at the farthest table from the dais, who then sat alone even after every last guest had cleared the buffet, and who sat watching the other guests dine because nobody thought to make a plate for her.



I decided to stop playing my dinner set to attend to the grandma.



Under the watchful glares of bride and groom, I arose from the bench behind the piano, and as soon as the music stopped so did the conversation.



Like a record scratch—STOPPED. DEAD SILENCE.



Nobody was listening to what I was playing in the background, beforehand, or so I thought. Nobody listens to the dinner musician. We are merely there for background ambience, just like speakers in an elevator or canned shopping mall music which nobody pays attention to. But when the music stops, people notice.



Lesson learned.



I went through the buffet line, collecting scoops of salads and fruit dishes. I felt the eyes of a hundred guests burning into my back as the caterer shaved a few slices of prime rib from the roast, gingerly setting it upon the fine china with a serving fork.



Then, in awkward silence, I made my way over to Grandma and served her the plate.



She smiled and thanked me profusely as I returned to my station and played some oldie-but-goodies on my keys.



A week later, I was served.



A uniformed clerk bailiff showed up at my front door and handed me the court order.



For taking a moment to feed Grandma, I was being sued by the bride and groom for breaking my contract.



They wanted their money back.



I gave it to them rather than face time in court.



They sued me because they didn't think Grandma mattered.



That was by far the tackiest thing I’ve ever seen at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I did not actually get to see the wedding. Many, many years ago, a colleague from the Netherlands sent me an invitation to his wedding in Amsterdam. Since I live in Norway, going to a wedding in Amsterdam is quite costly, with flights, hotel and food - plus a wedding gift of course - but I was touched that he wanted me there, as the only one of our international crowd of colleagues, so I decided to take my savings and go. So I called him up, and he was very pleased that I intended to come, and told me that he had gone to great lenghts to get my address (this was before the time of e-mails, and social media). Chatting about his new bride who I was eager to meet, and asking for recommendations for hotel, and what he would like as a wedding gift, he ended the conversation by saying, 'Oh, just one last thing: The invitation is for the religious service only, not for the dinner party, I hope you don't mind. We wanted it to be a small wedding'. I was so surprised that I just said: 'Of course not, I understand'. But then I sat down to think. One thing is if you ask someone in town to pop by and see you get married. No costs are incurred (beyond a metro ticket), and no gift is expected. But to invite someone who would have to spend 2000 dollars to see you get married, and then not invite them to the party? I made up an excuse, and did not go. Maybe it makes me a bad friend, but I was quite mad to have been invited under those conditions. And I never spoke to him again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I knelt at the altar to pray with the pastor at the most somber part of my wedding ceremony. There were giggles from the first few rows of guests. I found out later that, as I knelt, big red CLEARANCE stickers showed on the bottom of my shoes. Yes, I am that girl. You can’t take me anywhere.

#7 My nephew’s wedding was a black tie affair, and the woman he married came from a conservative Jewish family, so as was appropriate, I wore a tea length dress and a hat, as did most of the women. Except for one. She wore white. Not a dress, but an actual gown with a floofy skirt and a train, and a little tiara-type headpiece with a veil. Over her face. Not wearing white at a wedding, assuming it’s traditional and the bride is wearing white, is just good manners. Dressing up like a bride is on the far side of tacky.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My dad's only brother got married when my siblings and I were about 7 through 14 years old. My uncle was convinced that my siblings and I would be horribly behaved at the service and the reception. We were separated from everyone because he feared what we might say or do. My mom sat with the kids at the furthest table while my dad and grandmother sat at the head table. My uncle's brand new wife had an uncle. This uncle took great advantage of the open bar. He was loud and unruly, and he chose to urinate in the hotel's fancy water fountain and then puke on OUR table. So much for knowing who was well-mannered and who wasn't.

#9 At my daughter's wedding, a 350-pound man took it into his head to try a pole dance. He did a very um…wavy hip thrust first, then launched onto the pole. It ended on the floor. Some people just shouldn't drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 When the groom fully pushed the bride’s face into the cake, not only getting cake and frosting around her mouth but also on her entire face, hair, and even her wedding dress. The guests were stunned, and the bride broke into tears. I knew from what I’d seen and how he treated her (on her wedding day, no less) that they’d end up divorced. And yep, they later divorced as expected.

#11 The bride did not show up. The guests were at the church, along with the bride's and groom’s families. The bridesmaids were missing, but the groom and the groom’s men were waiting. We all waited. For one and a half hours. Finally, the maid of honor showed up and announced that the bride had decided she was not getting married. Apparently, she used the airplane tickets for the honeymoon to elope with someone else. We all left the church somewhat rattled and felt very bad for the groom. However, that was only the bride’s first wedding. Almost 40 years later, she is on to husband number six. I did not attend any of the other subsequent, (elaborate) weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Upstaging of any sort.



ONE-I was just a pre-teen when this one happened, but even then I knew better. It was my cousin’s wedding, his side of the family is the snooty snob side of the family so it was a fancy sit down dinner reception with a whole lot of speeches and all that. Well, someone decided that during their congratulatory toast to the couple was the perfect time to ask the maid of honor to marry him. With a ring that definitely put the current bride’s engagement ring to shame. The rest of the reception was spent congratulating the newly engaged couple and not honoring the bride and groom.



TWO-announcing pregnancy. I was in high-school, it was another cousin’s wedding and the bride’s sister chose during her toast to announce her pregnancy, knowing full well that her sister can never have bear children of her own.



THREE-and this one probably doesn’t happen very often. A friend’s wedding, they were young and the wedding/reception were definitely low budget. The aunt of the groom decided to announce that her son had gotten accepted into state university med program, where the groom himself had wanted to go, but financial aid had fallen through (even though he was accepted, he just couldn’t make it happen financially) and that her son had gotten a full ride scholarship (football) I’ve seen awful MIL’s (why is it always the groom’s mother that’s the awful MIL?) wear white and even saw an MIL wear a wedding dress to her own son’s wedding.



BUT THE TACKIEST THING I EVER SAW??? The bride, a friend from college who was well known to swing both ways had no idea that her groom’s cousin (who was full on lesbian) had been “in love” with her for years. At the reception she got drunk and proceeded to strip down to Victoria’s Secrets and smear herself with cake frosting, completely ruining the wedding cake and screamed (I swear to all that is unholy, I am not making this up) “will you eat me now?!” at the bride.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 They ran out of food at a Jewish wedding. This is pretty much a mortal sin in Judaism. If you’re not sending your guests home with leftovers, you didn’t serve enough food. The couple were Orthodox Jews. They had their reception catered by the local kosher Chinese restaurant, which was ill-equipped to deal with the fact that, when faced with a buffet, most people will pile their plate with far more food than they can eat, and to hell with the people whose table numbers are called last (like me). I got to the buffet, and every single tray was empty. The people at the restaurant catering had to cook up an additional batch of food. This took over an hour. In the meantime, I was getting angry. I should have taken my gift and left. I didn't because I am a lady. And it took them over a year to send a thank-you card.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My MOH left my wedding reception early (right after dinner), and to add insult to injury, she had the nerve to go to the bar and ask the bartender for two bottles of wine to take with her from our open bar. She and her boyfriend wanted to party in their hotel room for the night. She didn't agree with my choice of husband, which I knew, but as my MOH expected, she should have been there for at least until after the first dance, cutting of the cake, and bouquet toss. She never should have agreed to be in the wedding party! I was shocked as I had always thought she had more class than that!

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Many years ago now, I attended a smaller wedding. The bride wore a veil over her face in a more traditional way. After the couple exchanged vows and were pronounced man and wife, the groom lifted the bride’s veil for their first kiss as husband and wife. During this tender moment, an older gentleman in the church loudly said, 'Open fer biznuss!' It was very cringy.

#16 The reception where I had to pay for my own food. Now, I’m fine with having a cash bar. We walked in and grabbed some beers, tossed some cash, and a nice tip. All was well. But when we went through the buffet line, and the guy at the end was asking for credit cards or cash…WTF?! I went back to our seats and went through every invite or email about the wedding, and the cash reception was never mentioned anywhere. I’d call it being white trash, but I don’t even think white trash would do something like this. I’ve been to some hillbilly weddings in my time. You might see a BYOB reception, but at least the food is always fantastic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The most disrespectful thing I’ve seen someone do at a wedding was to get so drunk that they threw up on the bride’s dress. True story. It was one of the bridesmaids. She was dancing late in the evening, and she had been drinking for most of the night. I guess there had been some twirling going on, and the next thing you know, she’s hurling all over the bride and her dress. The only redeeming factor is that the puke was on the back of the dress toward the bottom, and we managed to hustle the bride into the washroom to clean it off. The dress was damaged, but the bride was able to keep partying until she and the groom left. As for the bridesmaid, well…someone got her cleaned up and took her up to her room, someone else cleaned up the dance floor, and the night went on, but I thought it was a horrible thing to do, to get that drunk.

#18 We got married at a location two hours from home. My husband and I went a couple of days before the wedding to prepare and relax. His grown daughter was bringing his mother the day before the wedding. But his mother was furious that we didn't take her with us. I booked several rooms for family and had them in specific locations in the hotel and grouped for various purposes. When I met the first group at the hotel the day before the wedding, I learned that my mother-in-law had called and rearranged all of the rooms. During the wedding, my mother-in-law (in the front row) turned to the person next to her and said, 'Wonder how long this will last.' During the reception, she complained so much about a lack of attention that my husband had to threaten to have someone take her back to the hotel. The first morning of our honeymoon, my husband slept in, and my mother-in-law called his phone 20 times by noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 There was a huge midnight buffet that included crab, lobster, and shrimp. One guest asked the groom if he could find her a plastic grocery bag. She then proceeded to fill the bag with seafood from the buffet table, and then she left. In case anyone's wondering, no, she wasn't a close relative, she was the wife of a co-worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Not me, but a friend told me about a wedding she attended where there was a food truck for the reception food… that the guests had to pay for! It was basically barbecue and burgers type of food, so not expensive, but still.

#21 I have seen cash bars. I have seen cheesy dresses and tuxedos. I have seen embarrassing garter exhibitions. But for me the winner is: I once attended a wedding where one of the female guests was wearing hair curlers under a big bandana. HAIR CURLERS. All I could think of was, what’s the more important event you are getting ready for, later on? But mainly, WTF?

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I used to own my own business and have made 1000’s of wedding cakes and been to 100’s of weddings. But this story is about a wedding that I did not attend.



You see after selling my businesses I didn’t work for a few years but decided for various reasons to go back to work. I ended up selling jewelry at a Kay’s outlet.



I had a woman come in, she was on cloud nine, her boyfriend, a convicted felon serving time, had finally proposed to her. I showed her ring after ring trying to find something within her price range to fit her large finger. Apparently, if you get married in the penitentiary they have a cost cap on how much can be spent for the rings. I had a ring that was previously owned, had been refurbished but was a very dated style. She loved it because it had actual, REAL diamonds in it.



The groom wasn’t going to be at the reception as he wouldn’t be out of prison for a few more years. They planned to have the reception without him. She was atwitter with her plans. Her mother was with her and they just had to tell me about their plans for “ The fanciest wedding the family has ever seen.” What she described was the tackiest wedding I’ve never attended.



She was thrilled to have found a wedding dress for $35. They were serving KFC Chicken and her cousin was making the cake, shaped like a prison, complete with black buttercream roses. Her plans included, Koolaide punch served out of a brand new toilet. This made me wonder did this mean they had served out of a used toilet before? A keg of beer, music played from uncle’s car stereo, the cake was to be displayed on top of her mother’s washing machine in the backyard. A backyard that I was told was all dirt and housed ten pit bulls.



Her flowers were fake, recycled from a friend’s wedding. Balloons were to be the yard decorations. Seating would be car seats already in the yard and plastic chairs, no tables. She was going to have a port-a-potty brought in so that the guys didn’t have to “line up against the side of the house”. Her new brother-in-law would “play” the part of the groom for the first dance, cake cutting, etc.



I thought “OK so, low cost, not what I would have done with a very small budget, but to each their own.” That is until she gushed that she couldn’t wait until the honeymoon. Apparently, the groom's brother was taking her to a Holiday Inn and she was really excited about going to such a nice place.



I was speechless. I think I still am.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Wow, what is the tackiest thing I have seen at a wedding? Interesting as I used to run sound and serve as a DJ for weddings, this means I have been to more weddings than most people.



However I do have a gem from those days, it has to be about the tackiest thing I have ever seen, wedding or not.



The wedding its self went flawlessly, the sound equipment functioned perfectly. The bride and groom were perfect, everything was perfect. But then came the reception.



It started with the bride getting extremely drunk and falling over on numerous occasions. She burned her very expensive dress with her cigarette on a few occasions. Then I lost sight of her in the crowd. But none of this was what elevated it to tacky, much less the tackiest.



The next thing that happens is I get a phone call, I could hardly hear the call because of the music, but knew it was a potential customer. So I took off leaving my business partner at the board. As I walked around the corner I saw a Camaro with the door open. I saw the best man standing outside the door of the Camaro with his pants down around his ankles. Sticking out from the Camaro I saw a fluff of a white dress and two legs wrapped around the best man.



About this time the groom comes around the corner and stumbles onto the same scene that I am witnessing. The groom starts to yell a bunch of profanities that I do not care to repeat. At this the best man jumps back, pulls up his pants without buttoning them and start to run off.



The groom caches up with the best man as he gets back to the wedding reception and they start to fight. About this time the bride jumps on the back of her new husband, and starts to hit him on the back yelling at him to stop. The groom pushes the best man, and he falls into one of my lighting bars. This caused my bar, lights and all, to crash down on the table, where the parents of the couple, are sitting.



Soon the wedding guest get into the mix and break up the fight.



I did quite a few weddings after this happened, but none of them ever reached that level of tacky.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Oh boy. Where do I start with this one? Ah, I know!



My stepbrother. A lovable idiot I must say, married this woman. They met online, he told me he wanted to take things slow. 2 months into the relationship, she proposed. He assures us that the wedding would be a year away minimum.



I get a text message from his fiancé asking to be a bridesmaid because she couldn’t find anyone else on such short notice. This was 4 months later.



Wait. Hold the phone…. 4 months later?!



I reluctantly agreed. I was told to buy a formal bright orange dress in three weeks. F it. If I had 3 weeks, then I was buying whatever was in my size in that color on Amazon (thank you prime membership or else I wouldn’t have gotten it in time on a tight budget)



Day of the wedding comes around. My son the ring bearer in his sharp little suit and orange bow tie and my orange abomination in the trunk of the car arrive to the venue an hour early. Nobody is there.



I call the bride. Yeah we weren’t allowed into the building until 30 minutes before. I was getting livid at this point. This came down to lack of planning and communication.



I finally get inside this building. It’s an office building that they rented out the conference room of. Apparently it was what could be found cheap in 2 months notice.



Normally, I’m a sucker to cry at weddings. There’s only been 2 I haven’t cried at and this was one. (I might reveal the story of the stripper heels some other time) I was just too annoyed over jumping through hoops and spending so much money in so little time.



The bride wore so much makeup that you could ice a wedding cake with it, the maid of honor was chewing bubble gum. The music was played from a cell phone. She insisted on custom vows and hers were so cringeworthy I shuddered in my spot. I couldn’t get out of there sooner.



Now the reception. It was an hour away in my hometown. We have a club-run bar that my family is members to. They serve the community in many ways and also serve as a restaurant for lunches and community dinners. They rented the place out. For a total of 7 guests. The bar and everything was still open to the public.



After everybody loaded out of their cars, I had a change of clothes in hand. The bride saw this and mentioned she wanted me in the dress or it could ruin everything. Thank god the food was coming.



Or so I thought. I was expecting something filling. No. The brides mom gift to the couple was the food. It was 2 loaves of store bought bread, deli meat in the plastic containers and a cheese plate along with potato salad.



I stared at it and walked to the bar. Keep in mind, I don’t normally drink there because I’m there to help with the dinners and my son is usually with me. I had dealt with enough stupid for the day. I tried to be happy for them but my patience had just broken. I felt like I needed that rum and coke.



I “accidentally” spilled a bit on my dress so I could finally change. Did I mention the dress was short and uncomfortable and I had to keep fixing the bust? I come out of the bathroom and looked over at the bar to find more of the wedding guests there. I looked at the food and noticed it was barely touched. I spent the remaining bit of my time with my stepbrother until enough time had passed that I could drive home with my son.



I love my stepbrother but I have to say it was the most tasteless because it was rushed. There was a total lack of planning and communication throughout the entire process. The couple was happy, but I hate to say they are now in the process of ending it. He admitted she rushed every bit and we still don’t know why.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Went to an outdoor wedding in a pasture. For a wonder the wind wasn’t blowing and it wasn’t terribly hot. Bugs were tolerable. A beautiful day. The couple were handsome and the setting was rustic but beautiful. As the bride and groom took their vows, a pair of cows wandered out from behind some trees. They seemed curious about the odd human activity. Then they began loudly mooing at each other. As the ceremony came to a close the bull began bellowing loudly. He then mounted the cow who began mooing lustily giving the pastor good competition for the audience’s attention. They went at it while the couple kissed and were presented to the congregation. Their role in the wedding complete, the bovine couple headed back to the shade. I have to give the pastor credit as well as the audience for mostly holding it together. The sniggering was audible but not distracting. I’m not sure the couple noticed. The discussion at the reception was about the role of pheromones in inter species attraction. The other issue was whether this was a good omen or not. I voted for good omen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My family were all invited to my brother’s girlfriend’s sister’s wedding. It was an amazing ceremony. At the reception, right after the “first dance” my brother walks up to the middle of the dance floor and asks for everyones attention. We had no idea what was going on. I thought maybe he was going to make a speacial speach congratulation the bride and groom. Once the room became quiet, he calls his GF to the dance floor, gets on one knee and proposes to her. He, in our opinion, had to make the moment about him and pretty much hijacked the bride and grooms moment.

#27 The groom’s 'friends' refused to leave. This was a family who was fairly wealthy, and the wedding was a big deal: The venue was upscale, with a fully stocked bar, a live band, and the works. Well, the reception went well, except the groom's friends wouldn’t leave at the end. The meal had been served and cleared, and the bride and groom had left, as had most of the guests. But the caterers, the waitstaff, and the bride and groom’s family couldn’t leave until the guests had. They waited and waited and waited while these rude idiots drained the bar, harassed the band to keep playing, and danced. Of course, they had all gotten drunk and were singing and swinging their glasses and telling bawdy jokes and 'flirting' with the female workers, holding everyone up until the wee hours. The family was too polite to tell them to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 If I get hate for this, GOOD. The tackiest thing on earth is the tradition of “registries.”



My social network is very, very wealthy. I mean, the President of Cancer Care Northwest. Prominent doctors. The wealthiest TWO real estate brokers in Washington. I go to church with them. At church we are equals, except my car is a 30 year old Acura. No big deal, right?



Inside a lovely wedding or graduation announcement or baby shower invitation is a tacky slip of paper telling me what I am “allowed” to give as a gift. Never will I ever succumb to the vile tradition of extorting gifts. My children sent simple announcements for important events. And only to people who cared.

#29 I went to a friend’s wedding, she bragged about how much money her husband made , and she made good money also. There were alot of guests invited and the place was very nice. The tacky part? She had a buffet and it was first come first served. If you happened to get to the table late, you were s**t out of luck if the tray was empty, AND they had a cash bar. These people had money and this is what they did. I almost didn’t give them my gift, I just couldn’t believe it. After a few wines( that I paid for) I told her and her new husband I was leaving and that they were the cheapest people I’ve ever known. Never saw either of those cheap show offs again

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This was worst than Tacky. We were at my cousins wedding and inside a church. And it was right when the preacher says “if anyone thinks that these two should not be joined together, speak now”. Well the grooms ex girlfriend walked in and blurted out “THATS WHY HE WAS WITH ME LAST NIGHT !” We could not believe what we just heard, a few of my other cousins were ready to stomp on that girl!!!!! They made it through the wedding ceremony and they are still married now. It’s been a rocky road for them but they hanging in there !!!!

#31 My husband's nephew was getting married. His intended was as classless & no-count as he was, but what are you going to do? Weeks before the wedding, the nephew's intended reached out to ask me to help make wedding favors, which I gladly did. (Love some arts & crafts no matter the cause.) I put $250 cash in a card as a wedding gift & put it on the gift table when we arrived. (It was a lot of $$$ but it was for “family”.) After the ceremony, the bride asked for family to join them for photos. Family included my husband but not our children and not me. Okay. Cool. I'm not your family. I got that wedding card from the gift table & put it in my purse because that gift was intended for family. Got my kids & took them home. Never spoke to the b***h again. Funny enough, she was the one he cheated with, and now she's the one he's cheating on…with her sister. You get what you give, and she's getting what she deserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Laid in bed and read quite few responses. Can’t help feeling my story will top most.



Ex-hubby’s family has a history of addiction. I didn’t understand it then and not sure if it would have changed anything as we got together when I was 21, but its important to me that you know it.



Ex FIL had kicked a nasty heroin addiction a couple of decades ago. Lives a sober life with his wife, but is clearly not happy about it. They disapproved of us having an open bar at our $30k+ wedding and in every single picture their dour expressions are unmistakable. They had not paid or contributed to anything. As a matter of fact, I paid for the entire wedding out of my savings, because ExHub could not imagine a lesser wedding. He was unemployed at the time and I was just…stupid.



Ex MIL has a nasty prescription pill addiction now. No clue what she was on at the time, but mix it with open bar and, well, you can guess.



While the bridal party took pictures between the ceremony and reception, the bar opened and began serving. Ex’s 70 year old Uncle loads up and hits the dance floor early and alone. I wasn’t there, but I’ve seen the photos. 10 minutes later he passed out face down on the table where he and his wife were seated and began snoring loudly.



Wedding party enters and the party begins. MIL disappears. ExHub and I are having such a good time that we don’t notice. Later my own mother disappeared and quite a few of our friends. It was about this time that I was arguing with my SIL who was upset that the MC did not announce her daughter’s name along with the wedding party - but her daughter wasn’t part of the wedding party, so why would he? - and SIL wanted me to do something about it, I guess. Shortly afterwards, one of my cousins came to inform me that their entire table had not been served dinner. I went into the kitchen to speak with the manager. He explained that several guests had taken 2 dinners which left a shortfall. His staff was preparing extra dinners as fast as possible and we would of course be charged for the meals later. I threw up my hands, thanked him and left.



Towards the end of the evening, Ex’s Aunt (the wife of sleepy head) pulled me OUT of the reception and down to the bar in the hotel’s restaurant. I am wearing my wedding gown, missing my reception, but she wants to buy me a drink and talk. 10 years later I don’t remember exactly what she said, but I like to imagine that she suggested that I run away as fast possible. Meanwhile, another bride came into the restaurant wearing my identical wedding dress. She burst into tears while her 2 best friends took pictures of the both of us together. When I returned to the reception, it was over and groom’s family was taking the 3 foot high centerpieces back to their hotel rooms. The florist was livid and chasing them down.



The next morning my mom and friends told me the truly tacky part over brunch.



MIL had her fill of open bar mixed with whatever else and had taken to the hallways, knocking on random doors in the hotel. Hotel guests called security and the front desk was gracious enough to retrieve my mom from the reception without disturbing anyone else. The 2 of them got MIL into an empty guest room and into bed. Mom went back to the party, found some of my friends and asked them to take her home. They agreed and upon going back to the guest room, found that MIL was missing but her clothes were there on the floor. Yep, she’s roaming the halls again, but this time naked. Again Security was called, and my mom and friends retrieved naked MIL, got her redressed and someone took her home. I was mortified but my ExHubs found it hilarious. Oh, the signs.



Fast forward 4 years, when our marriage was coming to a close. I could no longer deal with his severe alcoholism. I called FIL, SIL and MIL for help. Pleading. No one responded to my voicemails. Found out that MIL couldn’t respond, because she had been arrested the previous day for stabbing her neighbor in the neck with a fork under suspicion that the neighbor stole $20 from her. She spent a year in jail and by the time she was released I already had divorce papers filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Going anonymous on this one because I don’t want to embarrass the family publicly. It was my wedding and my new father-in-law. To set the scene, the wedding party and family were seated at the front of hall, and the remaining guests had their pick of seating for themselves. When everyone RSVP’d, they had a choice of prime rib or chicken as their entree, which was served individually. Apparently, my new father-in-law chose prime rib. When dinner was served, his meal wasn’t served to the temperature he prefers (either it was overdone or underdone to his liking). He notified the server that he wasn’t pleased with the meal, and she offered to correct it for him. Instead of letting the server go get another piece of prime rib, one that is cooked to his desired preference, he found me, the bride, while I was chatting with guests, to ask where the nearest McDonald’s was because he couldn’t get a good meal here. He left the reception, found a Wendy’s, and brought the food back to the reception and ate it at the family table among everyone else enjoying their meals. I suppose what struck me was tacky wasn’t that he wasn’t happy with his meal, but that he left the reception to find other food and didn’t just eat it then, he wanted to show all of the guests his lack of tact by bringing it back to the reception for all to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Every time I go to a wedding I make sure to show respect for the bride and groom by making my appearance the best it can be. I get a haircut, I shave, trim my goatee, get my suit dry cleaned, my shirt ironed, my shoes polished and my fingernails clipped. When I walk into that church my teeth are brushed and impeccable and I never get s*******d at the reception, at least not noticeably so. My wife has a large family so we’ve attended numerous weddings with the same folks. One family member, Rob (he’s actually the husband of a distant cousin), insists on wearing the same godawful powder blue 1970’s suit with a comically oversized used car salesman’s tie to every f*****g wedding. Worse, he has this totally seedy John Holmes hairdo (it’s literally parted in the middle and feathered back) and bushy mustache, none of which is remotely groomed, and so he looks like he should be attending the screening of “Debbie Does Dallas” rather than a wedding. It’s not that he’s poor. He’s an engineer, he is actually retired, plenty of cash, he just chooses to look like a 1970’s p**n star, I guess. He always wears a tattered white button down shirt, he always opts for the pasta dish and there he is out on the dance floor pretending he’s in Boogie Nights with red sauce all down his front as he’s drunk off his a*s. Some things you just gotta roll with and laugh about.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Four years ago I was invited to the wedding of a friend. We had been very close in high school and just after graduation, but drifted apart once she moved a few provinces away. I was touched that she invited me and wanted to wish her well, so I booked a flight, a room at the motel where she had reserved a bank of rooms, and mailed back my RSVP. The wedding reception, as indicated on the invitation, was a potluck barbecue. At the time I was vegan, and figured if I can’t eat anything there I’d just get some takeaway after the festivities. I also assumed that as an out-of-town attendee, I wouldn’t be expected to contribute food. Boy was I wrong. I got added to her wedding planning Facebook group and accosted by one of her local friends, and given a list of food items they had deemed appropriate to ask of the non-local wedding guests. So in addition to a plane ticket, motel room, taxis (I don’t drive) and a wedding gift, I also had to buy food before the ceremony. Arg. The wedding was….obviously done on the cheap. Not that a small budget is anything to judge—I got married on a tight budget, so I pared down the guest list to the core relatives/friends and allocated my money where it would have the most impact—the meal and the venue. My friend seemed to have spent the bulk of her money on her dress. The flowers and decor were DIY, but not done particularly well. It was a lot of dollar store quality materials and it showed. The men’s suits were rented and the bridal party’s dresses looked cheap once you got up close. The ceremony and reception were in a community hall and guests had to move chairs and set up the tables while the wedding party had their photos done. All of the local wedding guests left for a few hours and came back, knowing the photos would take a while. All of us out-of-towners just sat around the hall, killing time and making really awkward small talk. When the bridal party returned, the pot luck spread was laid out. It was a barbecue, so your choice was hamburgers or hotdogs and there were various salads, crudites and snack foods contributed by the guests. Nobody at my table particularly enjoyed anything they ate...

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 A wedding that we went to early last year of an old school friend of my husband’s must have been the craziest and tackiest wedding ever.



This friend of my husband has a fantastic heart and was a nice guy, but had horrible taste in clothing, hairstyles and women. He was adamant to get married, and after his closeted-lesbian fiancee left him, he went to his pastor and was essentially placed into an ‘arranged’ marriage. He and this girl were dating for a month before getting engaged and married within 4 months of meeting.



When we got invited to their wedding, we were both shocked, as we hadn’t heard or seen him since he and his now-wife started dating (my husband and this friend weren’t very close). The wedding was to be held on a farm about 30mins outside our city, in March at 1 pm.



We arrived there in the sweltering heat to a ‘chapel’ that had been set up essentially in the middle of nothing - there were no trees, no shade and only uncovered hay bales to sit on in the middle of a field. We sat down and waited for the ceremony to begin…. and waited…. and waited. Eventually (after thinking that the groom had gotten stood up and sitting in the sun for 40mins), the bride showed up - standing in the back of a tractor trolley/trailer in her white dress and veil. The dress was one of those mullet dresses and she wore boots - not Pinterest-type cowboy boots, but flat, plain, winter boots. She walked down the aisle and the ceremony started - the whole sermon was very old school and focused on how the man was the ‘leader’ and the ‘chosen prophet’ of the household and the wife had to be submissive to him (I nearly burst into flames at this point - from heat and anger). After the sermon, the bride got angry at the best man and refused to take any photos. When she was eventually talked into taking photos, she refused to smile or be in a photo with the best man.



The reception was meant to be a ‘bring-and-braai’ - which in my country essentially means that they (the hosts) provide a fire and side dishes and you could bring and barbeque your own meat. As if that wasn’t horrific enough as it is, the bride’s father changed out of his suit and into shorts, barefoot, no shirt, as he was ready to ‘party’. It later came out that her father was an alcoholic and that’s why they chose to have the wedding at 1pm, as he had a bigger chance of being sober at that point. The poor bride had another falling out and locked herself in her room. We sat at the reception waiting for the bride and groom to show up so the reception could continue with the toasts and speeches. Eventually the groom coerced her out of the room and the reception started (bride unsmiling). When the best man started handing out the champagne for the toasts, the father started screaming and threatening him to ‘leave his booze alone’ and a fight almost broke out. It was chaos. As soon as an appropriate opportunity presented itself, my husband and I congratulated the bride and groom and excused ourselves. Many people started leaving at this point, as the heat and chaos and fighting was too much and our nerves were shod.



That was probably the tackiest things I’ve ever seen at a wedding - from the poor bride’s family’s behaviour, to the father wanting to start fights, to the reception and the chapel. Even if one has a small budget, there are ways to make it a classy event. I cannot remember much about details of the wedding, but I remember the heat and the anxiety and the discomfort

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 In a certain social class in Egypt, people deal with buffets as if they've been starved to death their whole lives. And surprisingly they aren't really poor to begin with. Anyhow, in my cousin's wedding, they went really big with the party, inviting every single person we know in Kuwait, and keeping the invitations open so that anyone can bring whoever they want with them. Let me just say that the moment we announced that the buffet is now open , people turned their heads and rushed to the buffet like there was no tomorrow: Being my cousin's direct family, we stayed with him, taking care of things. When we entered the hall to finally eat, the scene was truly shameful. The floor was covered with food stains, the platters were almost empty, the tables were tilted. It was like a tornado had passed through the area. And while I haven't seen this in this particular wedding, I know for a fact that some Egyptian mothers take with them these big, black garbage bags to stuff them with food and take it home. It's like buffets are some sort of an eating contest! That wedding was a good lesson for us. Keep weddings limited to people you actually know and ones who care about you. And perhaps… don't go with a buffet? That being said, that was the only wedding I've seen that was this disastrous; usually weddings around me are more organized and classy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I was a yearbook photographer in college, which got me an invitation from a professor to photograph their son’s wedding. This couple were a few rather free-spirited individuals—call them hippies, call them tree-huggers—and there were a number of things at this wedding I have not seen before or since. The wedding cake had a forest scene and little plastic animals all over it. The centerpiece for each table at the reception had a live plant, surrounded by an edible Oreo-and-pudding “dirt” in a clear fishbowl, complete with gummy worms. The father of the groom talked the groom out of wearing the red and white striped Dr. Seuss hat for the ceremony. The bride and groom made up their wedding vows on the spot. The moment I’ll never forget, though, was when the groom came down the side aisle, and stopped at the father of the bride. He then proceeded to make a symbolic presentation of the dowry . . . in the form of a white plywood goat . Like these, but a little more obvious that it was rough, spray-painted plywood. From the looks of it, the father had not been told about this, and he was not pleased with this exchange—he rather looked like he was about to take his daughter and go home!

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I photographed a wedding where the bride was open about being bi-sexual… weirdly open. The reception was at a large hotel. The bride got smashed and ended up going upstairs and having s*x with her female best friend. The groom wondered what happened to her as he hadn’t seen her in several hours. He found her… naked in bed with her friend. A massive fight ensued that made its way back downstairs to the reception. Before it was over- the cake was toppled, several tables were broken, and a number of the guests were bruised or bloodied. One of the craziest weddings I ever worked. The marriage didn’t last long. She dropped off the final payment for my services at my studio several weeks after the wedding, but declined to take the pictures. I never saw him again after that night.

#40 Almost 20 years ago, before we were married, my wife was invited to the wedding of the son of her boss. This was the first wedding in North America she had attended. Some of the highlights: Bride was about 19/20, 10–15 years younger than the groom and with 2 previous chldren from two different fathers Wedding/reception was held in the backyard of her Aunt’s trailer home in rural Texas As it was a wedding I wore a suit, only one other guest wore a suit, and I believe only a couple others with ties. There were plenty of shorts, cut-off shirts and at least one tuxedo t-shirt. I don’t believe there was a meal, my memory of the food revolves around the box of Ritz crackers adorning each table Refreshments included the keg of beer (Bud Light or something similar). Didn’t stay long enough but I’m sure there were some keg-stands performed later. I had to convince my wife this was not a typical North American wedding. We were married a couple years later, a much more typical wedding (although we mismashed different traditions/cultures) with a couple issues including the photographer's cell-phone going off during the ceremony but nothing too out of the ordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I attended a wedding of a good friend. The woman he was marrying was kind of outspoken and crass. She had a two year old son who was as cute as a button. Sometime during the reception I looked at the dance floor and saw the bride with her son on her hip, a lit cigarette and a bottle of beer in the other hand shouting out the obscene lyrics in the song Mony Mony.

#42 I was at my brother-in-law’s wedding and they had what’s called a family style wedding at a fire hall. The guy that kept bringing out the food was just in a dirty sweatshirt and psychedelic, dirty, sweatpants and wearing crocs on his feet. He looked like he hadn’t brushed his long hair in at least a week and he was putting his fingers in the food. Can you imagine being served a piece of meat without tongs, just having it picked up in dirty fingers and slapped on your plate? I found it hysterical and I took pictures and videos to show my best friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 I wasn't st the wedding, just heard about it afterwards from my sister Julie. Her husband's mother (I'll call her Jennifer) had decided to get married again, and so naturally she invited her son's family. At the time, Julie was also running a side business with making cakes, so she'd offered to make the wedding cake for the couple. Apparently, Jennifer's mother showed up in a white, lacy, bridal-like dress, and claimed it was the only thing which she had available to wear. Which I thought was a tacky thing to do, especially at her own daughter's wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I was once invited to a "Harley" wedding held in the tiny living room of a small one-bedroom shotgun house. The bride and groom wore matching torn jeans, motorcycle boots (with chains), and doo rags on their heads. The "wedding party" (three really scary dudes escorting three equally scary-looking dudettes) entered the living room, followed by the bride, to the strains of Meatloaf's Bat Out of Hell. The ceremony was constantly interrupted by the bride and groom giving each other high-fives throughout the ceremony (don't ask me, I don't know why), but they were especially animated when no one objected to their union. This time there were screaming and jumping up and down along with the high-five. Once the ceremony was over, several burly guys carried in a table with the reception refreshments laid out. The food consisted of (I swear, I kid you not) stacked pyramids of cans of potted meat. Next to that, stacked like logs, were tubes of Ritz crackers (bacon flavored!). Everyone there was handed a can of potted meat and a tube of Ritz crackers. So, I'm sitting there with a can of potted meat in one hand and the crackers in the other, watching everyone scarfing it down, and I'm thinking this just can't be real. Then I notice that coming down the line was a bottle of Jack Daniels, with everyone taking a healthy swig before passing it on, followed by a big coffee can filled with pre-rolled joints. I was pretty uncomfortable by now...what to do? Since I didn't want to stand out like a sore thumb, I thought, "Well, when in Rome..." I do have to admit though, after a big-a*s swig on the Jack and a couple of tokes on the mowwie-wowwie, I actually thought the wedding was pretty cool, LOL!

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Mother : “Bhaisab! You have plastic bag?” Me : “Amma, stop, no, please…” Guy : *Gives plastic bag* Mother : “Food bery bery good.” * Thumbs up * Me : *Slides out of chair.* Asian aunties at weddings are entertaining but embarrassing. It's great that we're not wasting any food, but did she really have to ask some random man for a plastic bag? Couldn't she have just brought some containers from home and then put them in her bag? Yes, clearly throwing it all into a plastic bag is appetising… Yum.

#46 OK, I am a professional cellist, and have played for many, many weddings over a 35 year career. I have seen amazing things. Let’s try this one for tacky: Sitting in the church balcony, my string quartet had played our prelude and processional. There was also an organist there. We are professionals-we see the recording equipment up there, so we don’t chat. The wedding is in progress. Suddenly the organist starts playing. Funny-no piece was listed in the order of the service for here-we certainly hoped we weren’t supposed to be playing along! Now comes the time you must use your visualization talent. Picture the bride and groom facing each other, so the congregation has a profile view. The music the organ was playing was the introduction to a song the bride was singing. She belted out “Because you come to me…” and on the word “me” she turned and faced the “audience”. She sang the whole tune not to her groom, but to the congregation, even raising her arms up on the final high note. Remember that recording equipment in the balcony? I think all four of us injured ourselves trying to stifle our laughter. We are professionals after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 The tackiest “thing” I’ve ever seen at a wedding was a wedding cake. The cake was in multiple tiers, set on a series of columnar risers, with a plastic staircase up the middle and a water fountain in the center. The water in the fountain was dyed blue like toilet bowl cleaner. The cake was frosted in white and decorated with hundreds of blue foil leaves to match the blue water in the fountain. Unfortunately, the leaves were like tiny razor blades. I’m not sure why the pastry chef put them on the cake because there was no way they were food safe. We spent an hour picking them all out before we could serve the cake. It was awful on so many levels. The tackiest person I ever saw at a wedding was a groomsman who got very drunk and asked one of my bartenders if they had a knife because he wanted to slice the sleeves off his shirt. “I’m not a “sleeve” kind of guy” he said. Just for fun, we found a pair of scissors for him, and I’ll be damned if he didn’t shuck his jacket and take off the shirt and cut the sleeves off at the shoulder seams and put the shirt back on. Weddings are a pageant of weird, bad, silly things. We were doing a walk through with a bride once, and during the dining room layout part, the bride turned to my colleague and said “you know, my wedding has a theme.” She said it like we had forgotten to ask. Anyway, my colleague took the hint and asked “what is the theme of your wedding.” With a perfectly straight face, the bride-to-be replied “Love.” It took every ounce of grace we had not to burst out laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My high school friend started out at a state school and then transferred to several very conservative Christian schools after a conversion experience. He met his wife at one of those and asked me to be the best man at his wedding. Unfortunately, the minister seemed to feel that marrying the young couple should take a back seat to giving a gospel message including a Billy Graham style invitation for a show of hands from anyone who wanted to use the occasion to give their hearts to Jesus. When nobody responded, he did not give up but painted a dramatic picture of the tribulations awaiting non-believers in hell. In the meantime, the wedding party was swooning in the heat of a June day and waiting for the vows. At least I was. Nobody was saved that day but the happy couple is still married to this day. If I get invited to their 50th anniversary in two years, I may ask a few questions first.

#49 My sister's wedding. ‘Jean' was borderline bridezilla but not as obnoxious as some. Still, she was bad enough. I'll never understand why she acted like this giant party had to be perfect. I thought it was celebrating a marriage and family…not a royal event. Jean literally threw a fit because I didn't have pierced ears and couldn't wear the average looking rhinestone earrings she bought me. I had had pierced ears but got tired of wearing earrings after a while. Apparently I was supposed to have informed the whole world of this, in the event I “had" to wear earrings at some event. But seriously…how did my not wearing earrings detract from the wedding? Most people probably didn't notice or give a f***, though our aunt tried for a long time to appease the princess and turn the earrings into clip ons. She had her other bridesmaids work for her into the night on (tacky) ribbon decorations for the pews in the church. The morning of the wedding, Jean asked said bridesmaids to steam dewrinkle the veil. Which wouldn't have been so bad if Jean hasn't kept hounding them to remove even the most minute wrinkles that no one would see or give a f*** about. I accidentally left my bouquet behind on the pew when I went up to stand with her and the other bridesmaids for the vows. Jean gave me an ugly, dirty glare that the whole church could see. That's right…giving the sister who was always there for her a b***h face because I forgot one out of three bouquets of flowers that would end up in the trash eventually anyway. I ran back for the bouquet just in case I was up for more public humiliation. The reception was at a tacky, cheap, dimly lit Italian joint in a crowded room, there was no music or dancing or other entertainment. Though it could have been worse. I found out later that Jean had just.wanted to serve sandwiches to the guests who gave up a lot of their time, work, and money to be there for her. Later our mom revealed that Princess Jean had been a jerk to her, too. I think Jean really saw the wedding as an opportunity to get a party all about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 About a decade ago, my husband and I attended a wedding where the groom was a volunteer firefighter, and the groomsmen were also fellow firefighters. At the front of the reception room, there was a long table with the couple seated in the middle, and the bridal party on either side facing the rest of the guests. After the dinner, the DJ turned down the lights and put a spot light on the bridal party table. All of a sudden, the groom and groomsmen jumped up on the table and started doing a strip tease dance. The grand finale involved holding their fire hats over their “hoses.” The groomsmen’s friends were hooting and hollering, cheering them on. The bride’s side, which was comprised of the conservative accountants with whom she worked, just stared at each other in disbelief. End note: All love and respect to the brave men and women who volunteer to keep us safe and risk their lives to do so!

#51 Two particular incidents. We were friends with a couple who had their wedding in Alaska. The snowy mountains were a gorgeous backdrop, and the bride looked beautiful. The groom also wore white. It was all so lovely…AS WE WATCHED IT ON VIDEOTAPE! Yep, one wedding wasn't enough for this couple. They recorded the original ceremony, hilights of the reception (including when, during the vows, the bride produced a microphone and commenced sing “Wind Beneath my Wings”, which has the opening lines, “It must have been cold there in my shadow, to never feel sunlight on your face…”. Ugh! They had gotten a church social hall, dressed up, showed the videotape and then had a SECOND reception –just dessert– but complete with a gigantic wedding cake and a second haul of gifts and money. Sorry, but you either have the “Destination Wedding” and accept that many guests will not be going either or both for the financial aspect and the burning of their holiday leave from work. Then there was the grossest garter belt routine I ever saw. The bride was seated on a chair in the middle of the dancefloor. With tawdry s******r music and groomsmen hooting and whistling, the groom's head disappears up the bride's dress. It seems like an interminable amount of time, and now his shoulders were engulfed, as well, and the bride just looks awkward and uncomfortable…Next, his hand emerges and tosses a garter to the side, and he withdraws his head, with something in his teeth…and then proceeds to display an oversized pair of very unflattering knickers (panties), hamming it up by fondling and burrying his face in them. The bride obviously had no idea he was plotting this, by the reaction she had. They've been married 20+ years and he's still the kind of guy you wouldn't want to go out in public with!