All The Weird Rules Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Are Forcing Famous Guests To Follow During Venice Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting ready for their big day. The couple will say “I do” at a top-secret location in Venice, Italy, and there are a few rules guests must follow to attend the lavish ceremony.

According to TMZ, the wedding festivities have already begun, with some stars attending a rehearsal dinner. Afterward, they will all head to a “mystery island” near Venice, though the exact destination remains undisclosed, even to the guests themselves.

Guests were reportedly told to be on a particular dock, and ferry boats would take them to an island. However, they’ll have to leave their phones behind, as the couple wants to keep the event extra private.

This means Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, who are close friends of Lauren’s, will have to resist the temptation to document the ceremony on social media.

Another rule is that guests are not allowed to bring gifts to the couple. Instead, the Amazon founder and the former journalist chose to donate on their behalf to three organizations working to preserve the city.

“We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: Please, no gifts,” reads the couple’s wedding invitation, sent in May.

“Instead, we’re making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice.”

“Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard the city’s irreplaceable cultural heritage,” the invitation stated, “to CORILA to restore the lagoon habitats that protect Venice’s future, and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions.”

Phones won’t be allowed during the top-secret festivities

The couple explained in the invitation that the city had gifted them “unforgettable memories,” so they wanted to give back to ensure Venice would “continue to inspire wonder for generations to come.”

Jeff Bezos reportedly donated 1 million euros each to three environmental research organizations.

In line with the no-phones rule, guests were required to sign strict NDAs, formalizing their commitment to keeping the ceremony under wraps.

“The guests don’t know the locations,” one source told Page Six. “They were given times and no details. They just get taken there.”

Still, guests were reportedly sent mood boards to guide them on their looks for each night with examples for inspiration.

The couple is reportedly hosting different theme parties in addition to the main event, including pajama and Great Gatsby cocktail parties. It’s believed several stars hired luxury designers to turn their Gatsby outfits into reality.

Guests were requested not to bring gifts to the couple, who will instead donate to various charities on their behalf

While little is known about the festivities, events are rumored to be taking place on the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore, Madonna dell’Orto church, and the Arsenale, a complex of former shipyards in northern Venice.

The exact wedding location is being kept secret—even from the 200 guests—until the last minute

The event is not adults-only, as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were seen arriving in the city on Wednesday (June 25) with their three children.

Other celebrity guests include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Orlando Bloom, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Oprah, Scooter Braun, Tom Brady, and Gayle King.

The wedding has divided Venetians, with many protesting what they see as an exploitation of their city

Lauren Sánchez’s wedding gown remains a mystery, but fashion insiders believe it will be designed by either Dolce & Gabbana—a label with which she has a longstanding relationship—or Oscar de la Renta, who created her 2024 Met Gala look.

About 30 of Venice’s elite water taxis have been reserved ahead of the lavish ceremony, and all nine of the city’s yacht ports have been booked.

The couple will host several theme parties, including one inspired by The Great Gatsby

“Rumors of ‘taking over’ the city are entirely false and diametrically opposed to our goals and to reality,” the planners said in a statement.

The wedding will reportedly rely on Venetian talent and suppliers, with around 80% of goods, including food and gifts, being sourced locally.

Celebrity guests include Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Oprah, Tom Brady, and Mick Jagger

Still, the event has faced heavy criticism from Venetian activist groups, who argue that it exploits their city while residents suffer from overtourism, soaring housing costs, and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia has defended the wedding, saying it would “bring visibility and promotion” and that it was worth more than five American Super Bowls.

Meanwhile, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro stated that the government rejects “every form of intolerance and prejudice,” adding, “No one in Venice can claim the right of deciding who can enter, who can love, who can celebrate.”

“They should have the wedding in space,” one reader quipped

