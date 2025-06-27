Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

All The Weird Rules Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Are Forcing Famous Guests To Follow During Venice Wedding
Jeff Bezos helping Lauren Su00e1nchez step off a boat during Venice wedding amid weird rules for famous guests.
Celebrities, Entertainment

All The Weird Rules Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Are Forcing Famous Guests To Follow During Venice Wedding

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting ready for their big day. The couple will say “I do” at a top-secret location in Venice, Italy, and there are a few rules guests must follow to attend the lavish ceremony.

According to TMZ, the wedding festivities have already begun, with some stars attending a rehearsal dinner. Afterward, they will all head to a “mystery island” near Venice, though the exact destination remains undisclosed, even to the guests themselves.

Highlights
  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez will be tying the knot this weekend in Venice, Italy.
  • The exact date and location remain a mystery, and even guests have not been told where the event will take place.
  • The couple have set strict rules that their 200 guests must follow during the three-day festivities.

Guests were reportedly told to be on a particular dock, and ferry boats would take them to an island. However, they’ll have to leave their phones behind, as the couple wants to keep the event extra private.

RELATED:

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have set a series of rules that guests must follow at their exclusive wedding in Venice
    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez sharing a moment outdoors amid Venice wedding guest rules and restrictions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez

    This means Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, who are close friends of Lauren’s, will have to resist the temptation to document the ceremony on social media.

    Another rule is that guests are not allowed to bring gifts to the couple. Instead, the Amazon founder and the former journalist chose to donate on their behalf to three organizations working to preserve the city.

    Jeff Bezos helping Lauren Sánchez on a boat amid Venice wedding with strict guest rules and unique event protocols.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

    “We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: Please, no gifts,” reads the couple’s wedding invitation, sent in May.

    “Instead, we’re making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice.”

    “Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard the city’s irreplaceable cultural heritage,” the invitation stated, “to CORILA to restore the lagoon habitats that protect Venice’s future, and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phones won’t be allowed during the top-secret festivities

    No phone zone sign on a green wall, illustrating rules Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez enforce for Venice wedding guests.

    Image credits: Magenta/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The couple explained in the invitation that the city had gifted them “unforgettable memories,” so they wanted to give back to ensure Venice would “continue to inspire wonder for generations to come.”

    Jeff Bezos reportedly donated 1 million euros each to three environmental research organizations.

    In line with the no-phones rule, guests were required to sign strict NDAs, formalizing their commitment to keeping the ceremony under wraps.

    Two women taking photos on a boat, highlighting the weird rules Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez set for famous wedding guests in Venice.

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Vianca Smith expressing excitement about events at a mystery island related to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding rules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The guests don’t know the locations,” one source told Page Six. “They were given times and no details. They just get taken there.”

    Still, guests were reportedly sent mood boards to guide them on their looks for each night with examples for inspiration.

    The couple is reportedly hosting different theme parties in addition to the main event, including pajama and Great Gatsby cocktail parties. It’s believed several stars hired luxury designers to turn their Gatsby outfits into reality.

    Guests were requested not to bring gifts to the couple, who will instead donate to various charities on their behalf

    Wedding invitation featuring Venice-themed illustrations with butterflies, gondolas, and a message referencing rules for famous guests.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Comment by Arica Denise questioning the invitation design for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding with weird guest rules.
    The three-day affair is expected to take place from Thursday to Saturday, with Lauren and Jeff rumored to be welcoming around 200 people. They’re reportedly spending a minimum of $50,000 per guest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While little is known about the festivities, events are rumored to be taking place on the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore, Madonna dell’Orto church, and the Arsenale, a complex of former shipyards in northern Venice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The exact wedding location is being kept secret—even from the 200 guests—until the last minute

    Famous guests arriving at Venice wedding escorted by security, highlighting strict rules during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez event.

    Image credits: FRANCE 24

    Comment by Alice Morris about Venice wedding, mentioning strange rules Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez require from famous guests.
    Several wedding guests told TMZ that they had their luggage shipped to Venice ahead of the trip. One guest said, “I’m bringing so many f**ing clothes it’s driving me crazy!”

    The event is not adults-only, as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were seen arriving in the city on Wednesday (June 25) with their three children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other celebrity guests include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Orlando Bloom, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Oprah, Scooter Braun, Tom Brady, and Gayle King.

    The wedding has divided Venetians, with many protesting what they see as an exploitation of their city

    Venice canal with gondolas and the Rialto Bridge in the background, related to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding rules.

    Image credits: Good Morning America

    Comment by Steve Hunt about lavish weddings and marriage length, discussing unusual rules at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez posing together at a formal event, highlighting famous guests' wedding rules in Venice.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lauren Sánchez’s wedding gown remains a mystery, but fashion insiders believe it will be designed by either Dolce & Gabbana—a label with which she has a longstanding relationship—or Oscar de la Renta, who created her 2024 Met Gala look.

    About 30 of Venice’s elite water taxis have been reserved ahead of the lavish ceremony, and all nine of the city’s yacht ports have been booked.

    The couple will host several theme parties, including one inspired by The Great Gatsby

    Lavish Venice wedding party with famous guests following strict rules set by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Comment from Katherine Smith reacting to weird rules Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have for guests at Venice wedding.
    The wedding planners were Lanza and Baucina, known for staging George and Amal Clooney’s 2014 nuptials.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Rumors of ‘taking over’ the city are entirely false and diametrically opposed to our goals and to reality,” the planners said in a statement.

    The wedding will reportedly rely on Venetian talent and suppliers, with around 80% of goods, including food and gifts, being sourced locally.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Celebrity guests include Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Oprah, Tom Brady, and Mick Jagger

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez arriving by boat in Venice amid weird rules for famous wedding guests.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Still, the event has faced heavy criticism from Venetian activist groups, who argue that it exploits their city while residents suffer from overtourism, soaring housing costs, and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez walking with guests during Venice wedding amid strange guest rules enforcement.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia has defended the wedding, saying it would “bring visibility and promotion” and that it was worth more than five American Super Bowls.

    Meanwhile, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro stated that the government rejects “every form of intolerance and prejudice,” adding, “No one in Venice can claim the right of deciding who can enter, who can love, who can celebrate.”

    “They should have the wedding in space,” one reader quipped

    Comment about guests following weird rules at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding shared on social media.

    Comment from Cory Jean about watching the movie Blink Twice with emojis reacting to it in a chat thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Tay Frost suggesting having the wedding in space, related to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Stephanie J. Campbell mentioning hope for a hidden camera capturing moments at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding rules.

    Comment by Alexander Almeida expressing doubt about love at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding with weird rules for guests.

    Text comment by Simon Walker on a social media platform discussing opinions about the event and attendees.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying I wish them well about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding rules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing environmental hypocrisy amid Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding rules.

    Comment by Clara Tady expressing shock at a lavish wedding during a sensitive time, related to Bezos and Sánchez Venice wedding rules.

    Comment by Charlie Chase discussing gift restrictions for famous guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding rules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about guest list being as nauseating as bride and groom, related to weird rules Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez impose on guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cece Banks criticizing a vulgar display of plastic in Venice amid Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding rules.

    Alt text: Social media comment humorously mentioning unusual rules for famous guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding.

    Comment by Alba Sand on a social media post expressing skepticism about a couple’s marriage lasting two years.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazon is trending to re-usable recycled boxes, nice to see that Jeff is too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazon is trending to re-usable recycled boxes, nice to see that Jeff is too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT