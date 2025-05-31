“Never Needed Work Done”: Kim Kardashian’s Throwback Pic Has Fans Slamming Her Plastic Surgeries

ADVERTISEMENT

“You looked better before,” the dreadful words no one who’s undergone extensive plastic surgery wants to hear, were finally thrown at Kim Kardashian after she posted a throwback photo that had fans stunned by the difference in her face.

The 44-year-old reality TV star surprised her fans by uploading a picture of her 1993-self to Instagram. In the photo, a 13-year-old Kim is seen smiling while holding a nail brush.

Highlights Kim Kardashian shared a 1993 throwback photo, leading fans to compare her natural look to her current appearance.

Fans criticized Kim's plastic surgeries, claiming she looked better before and questioning the extent of her procedures.

Kim admits to Botox but denies major surgeries like nose jobs or butt implants, despite public skepticism.

Captioned “1993 Linds,” the post was meant as a tribute to the person who allegedly took the picture, her late childhood friend Lindsay May, who passed away earlier this year after battling cancer.

However, instead of focusing on the tribute, fans were instead drawn to the physical differences between Kim’s current self and the one seen in the photo.

“Wow… I never realized how much work you’ve had done,” one fan commented. “Beautiful either way, but wow!”

“Natural beauty. Never needed work done,” another said, bluntly.

Kim, who has publicly admitted to using Botox but denied more invasive procedures like a nose job or butt implants, is now once again facing scrutiny from fans who feel she went too far in her aesthetic transformation.

“Much prettier in her natural face,” one user wrote.

“Kim jacked up her face big time. She was naturally pretty. Nowadays the whole family is unrecognizable.”

The outrage comes just over a week after Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, had the internet doing double takes after unveiling her own plastic surgery transformation which made her look eerily similar to her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“Is that Kim?” one viewer asked, echoing the sentiments of many that, while recognizing the effectiveness of her latest batch of surgeries in making her look younger, were stunned by how similar mother and daughter look now.

“They’re all starting to look the same,” a self-described longtime fan of the family lamented, saying how each member undergoing the same surgeries and treatments has slowly eroded all traces of their individuality.

At the same time, many notice how much the mogul’s 13-year-old self resembled her daughter Chicago’s appearance.

Fans believe the TV personality has undergone more procedures than she admits to

“I genuinely can’t understand why the f**k Kardashians got surgeries done. They were literally natural beauties,” a viewer said.

The backlash isn’t new. Back in December 2024, Kim posted another throwback from the ’90s—this time, a smiling photo booth snapshot.

The comments at the time mirrored those she received now. Far from admiration or gentle encouragement, her fans weren’t asking Kim to “embrace her former self” as if she could turn back time. They were pointing out that the transformation is irreversible—and in their view, unnecessary.

While the TV personality has admitted to Botox, she’s denied more invasive procedures like butt implants or nose jobs.

However, some of her longtime followers believe that “anyone with eyes” can see that her appearance has changed dramatically.

It seems no matter when or why Kim uploads a throwback photo, the overwhelming message from her fanbase remains the same: “You didn’t need to change in the first place.”

The Kardashian-Jenners have long played coy about what work they’ve had done

Kylie Jenner has admitted to lip fillers and breast implants. Khloé Kardashian confessed to a nose job and “a few injections.” Kourtney owned up to a boob job and some non-surgical procedures. Kendall Jenner insists she’s had nothing done. Meanwhile, Kim continues to dodge the full list of alleged enhancements, despite mounting public speculation

Nowadays, accusations of being “more plastic than human” seem to follow them wherever they go.

For instance, as Bored Pandapreviously reported, a collaboration between the Kardashians and Crumbl Cookies caused the company to land in hot water with their fans, who accused the brand of ruining the image by associating themselves with celebrities that “embody everything Crumbl supposedly isn’t.”

“Like they even ate the cookies. What a stupid idea. They are all on Ozempic anyway,” one user said.

“I bet they taste like plastic and silicone,” another added.

“Natural beauty.” Netizens took to social media to reflect on Kim’s evolving appearance

