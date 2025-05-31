Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Never Needed Work Done”: Kim Kardashian’s Throwback Pic Has Fans Slamming Her Plastic Surgeries
Young woman smiling in a casual setting, highlighting natural beauty amid discussions on plastic surgeries and looks.
News

“Never Needed Work Done”: Kim Kardashian’s Throwback Pic Has Fans Slamming Her Plastic Surgeries

You looked better before,” the dreadful words no one who’s undergone extensive plastic surgery wants to hear, were finally thrown at Kim Kardashian after she posted a throwback photo that had fans stunned by the difference in her face.

The 44-year-old reality TV star surprised her fans by uploading a picture of her 1993-self to Instagram. In the photo, a 13-year-old Kim is seen smiling while holding a nail brush. 

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian shared a 1993 throwback photo, leading fans to compare her natural look to her current appearance.
  • Fans criticized Kim's plastic surgeries, claiming she looked better before and questioning the extent of her procedures.
  • Kim admits to Botox but denies major surgeries like nose jobs or butt implants, despite public skepticism.

Captioned “1993 Linds,” the post was meant as a tribute to the person who allegedly took the picture, her late childhood friend Lindsay May, who passed away earlier this year after battling cancer.

However, instead of focusing on the tribute, fans were instead drawn to the physical differences between Kim’s current self and the one seen in the photo.

    Fans believe Kim Kardashian looked better before her surgeries after uploading 1993 photo to her Instagram

    Kim Kardashian wearing a fur coat posing in front of a mirror with discussions about plastic surgeries around her.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Wow… I never realized how much work you’ve had done,” one fan commented. “Beautiful either way, but wow!”

    “Natural beauty. Never needed work done,” another said, bluntly.

    Kim, who has publicly admitted to using Botox but denied more invasive procedures like a nose job or butt implants, is now once again facing scrutiny from fans who feel she went too far in her aesthetic transformation.

    Kim Kardashian posing in a white corset and jewelry in a glamorous setting, with fans discussing her plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Much prettier in her natural face,” one user wrote.

    “Kim jacked up her face big time. She was naturally pretty. Nowadays the whole family is unrecognizable.”

    The outrage comes just over a week after Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, had the internet doing double takes after unveiling her own plastic surgery transformation which made her look eerily similar to her daughter.

    “Is that Kim?” one viewer asked, echoing the sentiments of many that, while recognizing the effectiveness of her latest batch of surgeries in making her look younger, were stunned by how similar mother and daughter look now.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Kim Kardashian’s face amid discussions of plastic surgeries.

    Comment on social media praising Chicago's face, comparing her to a twin with fire and heart-eye emojis.

    Comment on social media post reading Looks just like Chicago with a smiling face emoji, expressing admiration in a casual tone.

    “They’re all starting to look the same,” a self-described longtime fan of the family lamented, saying how each member undergoing the same surgeries and treatments has slowly eroded all traces of their individuality.

    At the same time, many notice how much the mogul’s 13-year-old self resembled her daughter Chicago’s appearance.

    Fans believe the TV personality has undergone more procedures than she admits to

    Kim Kardashian and her daughter smiling in a throwback selfie sparking discussions about plastic surgeries and natural beauty.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “I genuinely can’t understand why the f**k Kardashians got surgeries done. They were literally natural beauties,” a viewer said.

    The backlash isn’t new. Back in December 2024, Kim posted another throwback from the ’90s—this time, a smiling photo booth snapshot.

    Hand holding a vintage photo of a smiling woman, sparking discussions about Kim Kardashian plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The comments at the time mirrored those she received now. Far from admiration or gentle encouragement, her fans weren’t asking Kim to “embrace her former self” as if she could turn back time. They were pointing out that the transformation is irreversible—and in their view, unnecessary.

    Young woman with long brown hair and choker sitting in a car, linked to Kim Kardashian throwback and plastic surgeries discussion.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    While the TV personality has admitted to Botox, she’s denied more invasive procedures like butt implants or nose jobs.

    However, some of her longtime followers believe that “anyone with eyes” can see that her appearance has changed dramatically.

    It seems no matter when or why Kim uploads a throwback photo, the overwhelming message from her fanbase remains the same: “You didn’t need to change in the first place.”

    The Kardashian-Jenners have long played coy about what work they’ve had done

    Kim Kardashian in a throwback bikini photo, sparking debate over her plastic surgeries and natural look.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kylie Jenner has admitted to lip fillers and breast implants. Khloé Kardashian confessed to a nose job and “a few injections.” Kourtney owned up to a boob job and some non-surgical procedures. Kendall Jenner insists she’s had nothing done. Meanwhile, Kim continues to dodge the full list of alleged enhancements, despite mounting public speculation

    Kim Kardashian posing in a white outfit in a throwback photo sparking discussions on her plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Nowadays, accusations of being “more plastic than human” seem to follow them wherever they go.

    For instance, as Bored Pandapreviously reported, a collaboration between the Kardashians and Crumbl Cookies caused the company to land in hot water with their fans, who accused the brand of ruining the image by associating themselves with celebrities that “embody everything Crumbl supposedly isn’t.”

    “Like they even ate the cookies. What a stupid idea. They are all on Ozempic anyway,” one user said.

    “I bet they taste like plastic and silicone,” another added.

    “Natural beauty.” Netizens took to social media to reflect on Kim’s evolving appearance

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries saying "Then and now 50 surgeries later" with laughing emoji.

    Instagram comment from lauraprgomet saying she’s been unreal since birth with heart and pleading face emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising natural beauty amid discussions on Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgeries.

    User comment on social media expressing regret about plastic surgeries, saying face was beautiful without work done.

    Social media comment saying before all the surgery's in a discussion about Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgeries.

    User comment on social media praising Kim Kardashian’s natural look amid plastic surgery discussions.

    Instagram comment criticizing plastic surgeries, stating Kardashians were naturally beautiful without work done.

    Comment on social media post criticizing plastic surgeries, mentioning looking different these days and fans slamming Kim Kardashian.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising Kim Kardashian’s natural beauty and denying she ever needed plastic surgeries.

    Instagram comment from Nikki Glaser complimenting a popular girl, amid Kim Kardashian plastic surgeries discussion.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

