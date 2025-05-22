Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Trolled As She Celebrates “Finally” Graduating Law School
Kim Kardashian celebrating her law school graduation at an outdoor event, holding up a certificate and smiling.
Celebrities, News

Kim Kardashian was thrown a surprise party to celebrate a big milestone in her legal career.

The reality star, 44, said she “finally” graduated from her Law Office Study Program (LOSP), earning praises from her family and friends, including President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Netizens trolled her for taking six years to complete the four-year program and claimed “she paid for her graduation.”

  • Kim Kardashian is one step closer to practicing law in the state of California.
  • “I finally graduated law school after 6 years!!!” the reality star wrote online.
  • Her family threw her a surprise party to celebrate her getting her law degree.
  • Kim, who said she could do criminal law “in [her] sleep,” received messages from many, including Ivanka Trump.

“I certainly wouldn’t want her representing me,” one critic said.

    Kim Kardashian graduated from her four-year Law Office Study Program, taking her one step closer to being a lawyer

    Kim Kardashian wearing glasses, deep in thought, reflecting on her law school graduation and public reactions.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The business mogul and mother-of-four completed California’s Law Office Study Program, an alternative path to becoming a lawyer that skips traditional law school. The four-year program involves studying under the direct supervision of a licensed attorney or judge.

    Members of the Kardashian clan gathered together on May 21 to surprise Kim with a private graduation ceremony,

    “I finally graduated law school after 6 years!!!” read the text on one of Kim’s Instagram Stories.

    Kim Kardashian studying law school materials outdoors, wearing a bikini and headscarf, celebrating law school graduation.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The Skims founder thought she was attending a “regular family brunch” when she arrived at the backyard bash in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

    Her loved ones were “all excited and proud of her and wanted to surprise her to celebrate this accomplishment,” a source told Us Weekly.

    “Her law mentors are also surprising her, and she has no clue they will be there,” the source said ahead of the lunch.

    The Kardashian clan surprised the Skims founder with a backyard bash on May 21

    Kim Kardashian celebrating graduating law school with a graduation cap showing the year 2025 and tassel outdoors.

    Image credits: khloekardashian

    Netizens were relentless with their criticism, claiming she got “a degree as fake as her.”

    “She got her degree from TEMU,” one said.

    “Is she going to win cases by showing up at court half n*ked???” one asked.

    “Im so sick of nepo kids and their privilege,” read one comment online

    Kim Kardashian sitting outdoors at a law school graduation celebration event with microphones and speakers nearby.

    Image credits: khloekardashian

    “When will she have time for court cases ?? She’s too busy putting on her makeup and getting botox. Lol,” said one critic.

    Others tsk-tsked at the amount of time she took to complete the program.

    “Is it supposed to take this long?” one asked, while another wrote,

    “Took her long enough,” one said, while another wrote, “You didn’t graduate, you just caught up.”

    Ivanka Trump was one of many who congratulated the social media star

    Kim Kardashian speaking at a podium celebrating graduating law school outdoors with two women standing behind her.

    Image credits: khloekardashian

    Amid the criticism, the Kardashians star also received congratulatory messages from many, including her good friend Ivanka Trump.

    “Congratulations Kim! You did it! My favorite law school graduate!” the first daughter wrote online.

    “Congrats Kim! Your dad would be proud. Let’s pass that bar!” said one fan.

    Young boy dressed in a suit enjoying dessert at an outdoor celebration for Kim Kardashian graduating law school.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    During the graduation party, one of Kim’s mentors called her journey towards becoming a lawyer “the most inspiring.”

    The mentor said the aspiring lawyer dedicated “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year” to the program “for six straight years.”

    “That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study,” she added. “That’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”

    The surprise lunch had Kim’s study flashcards printed as the placemats

    Handwritten law school notes on a placemat with a name card reading Kim Kardashian, related to law school graduation celebration.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    During the lunch, Kim sat on stage with a graduation cap and got her diploma while her children, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, watched.

    It is unclear whether Kim’s firstborn daughter, North West, 11, was present for the celebratory occasion.

    The surprise lunch included placemats that had Kim’s study flashcards printed on them.

    The reality star’s mentor said she dedicated “a total of 5,184 hours” to the program

    Kim Kardashian smiling outdoors wearing a graduation cap celebrating completing law school in a casual gray outfit.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    As part of the Law Office Study Program, the social media star began her apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018.

    She passed the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” in 2021 after failing thrice.

    “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she wrote on X at the time.

    “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses),” she added.

    The mother-of-four passed the “baby bar” after failing thrice in two years

    Kim Kardashian standing outside Harvard Business School dressed in a black pinstripe suit celebrating law school graduation.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    At the time, she said her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was O.J. Simpson’s attorney during the notorious 1995 trial, would be “so proud” of her and would have been the “best study partner.”

    Kim has passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March this year.

    She will have to pass the California Bar Exam before she can officially practice law in the state.

    Image credits: worldwidesavas

    With her eyes set on criminal justice reform, the businesswoman previously spoke about how she can do criminal law “in [her] sleep.”

    “First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she told Vogue in 2019.

    The media personality said she could do criminal law “in [her] sleep”

    @archivekardashian so cute!!! #kimkardashian#graduation#lawyer#foryoupage#fyp @Khloé Kardashian @Kim Kardashian ♬ som original – archive kardashian

    Kim found torts “the most confusing” and contracts “the most boring.”

    “Crim law I can do in my sleep,” she said. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me.”

    “The reading is what really gets me,” she added. “It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

    “Hope she uses it to silence her ex,” read one comment online

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about Kim Kardashian as an attorney amid law school celebration trolling.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment trolling Kim Kardashian as she celebrates graduating law school.

    Comment from Tracy Baccari discussing noticeable changes in a woman's face over time in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to Kim Kardashian getting trolled after graduating law school.

    Comment by Von Yee saying she is watching Suits too much, related to Kim Kardashian law school celebration backlash.

    Comment on social media trolling Kim Kardashian as she celebrates graduating law school, criticizing her achievement.

    Comment on social media mocking Kim Kardashian as she celebrates graduating law school, highlighting brutal trolling.

    Comment from Mark West trolling Kim Kardashian about her law school graduation and OJ Simpson reference.

    Screenshot of a social media comment trolling Kim Kardashian as she celebrates graduating law school.

    Screenshot of a social media comment trolling Kim Kardashian about graduating law school.

    Comment on social media about graduating law school, highlighting challenges of balancing family, business, and criticism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Kim Kardashian’s law school graduation achievement despite brutal trolling.

    Comment from Tara Yvonne on social media, referencing Elle Woods vibes amid Kim Kardashian law school graduation trolling.

    Comment praising Kim Kardashian for graduating law school and encouragement to pass the bar exam.

    Comment praising Kim Kardashian's effort and potential success in passing the California bar after law school graduation.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
