Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Are All On Ozempic Anyway”: Fans Slam Crumbl’s New Kardashian Cookies As ‘Tone-Deaf’
Celebrities, News

“They Are All On Ozempic Anyway”: Fans Slam Crumbl’s New Kardashian Cookies As ‘Tone-Deaf’

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Crumbl Cookies, once celebrated for its fun, innovative and relatable vibe, has landed itself in hot water after a collaboration with the Kardashian family—a group widely criticized by the brand’s fans for “embodying everything Crumbl supposedly isn’t.”

Recognized for its quality and weekly rotation of expertly made cookies, the brand has a long story of collaborating with celebrities to create themed products. This time, they chose Kris Jenner and her daughters to create six limited edition cookies.

Highlights
  • Crumbl Cookies criticized for 'tone-deaf' Kardashian collaboration.
  • Fans claim Kardashian-Jenner cookies do not fit Crumbl's brand.
  • Crumbl's shift to luxury branding disappoints longtime supporters.

“The Kardashian-Jenner menu won’t last!” the brand proudly announced, with each cookie being named after a different member of the clan.

“Crumbl, read the room,” one user said, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the collaboration did more harm than good for the brand.

RELATED:

    Crumbl was roasted by fans after announcing a “tone-deaf” collaboration with the Kardashian family

    Group of women in glamorous outfits posing at a winter-themed event.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Others criticized the brand for “aligning itself with women who profit off impossible beauty standards,” arguing the move was counterproductive for a dessert company.

    “You Kardashian-ified cookies,” another said, accusing the company of “selling out” to a family seen by some as the “poster children for plastic surgery.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Crumbl's Kardashian-themed cookies in an open box on a beige background.

    Image credits: crumbl

    Despite the cookies themselves maintaining the quality that Crumbl has been known for, fans were quick to notice changes made to the packaging, which got rid of its signature pink-colored box for a nude-beige tone.

    “You took something fun and made it boring,” one user wrote.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Crumbl (@crumbl)

    “This was so unexpected and uncalled for,” read another comment. “Not supporting anything related to their name. This is not a good look for your brand.”

    Recurrent buyers went so far as to announce a pause to their weekly consumption of cookies, admitting that, while delicious, this week’s offering was worth skipping due to the Kardashians being associated with it.

    Longtime Crumbl fans feel the alliance is proof that the brand has abandoned what made it special in the first place

    Man in car reacting to new Crumbl Kardashian cookie, holding a spoon and cookie, expressing surprise and concern.

    Image credits: alxjames

    When cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the first Crumbl Cookies shop in Logan, Utah, in 2017, it was meant to be a fun, scrappy side hustle.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @alxjames Yall owe Kourtney an apology 😭😭 #crumbl#crumblcookiereview#kardashiancrumblcookies♬ original sound – Alx James

    The two had no baking experience, and relied on friends, family, and strangers to test their recipes. Their idea was simple: create a cookie shop that felt accessible and community-driven, one that anyone could build with a bit of determination.

    Man reacting to Crumbl’s Kardashian cookies with a grimace, holding a chocolate dessert topped with raspberries.

    Image credits: allanthedoll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fast forward to today and Crumbl has become a massive brand, with more than 980 stores across the nation and upwards of a reported $1 billion in sales across all franchises in 2024.

    @allanthedoll It’s giving 2 girls 1 cup #crumbl#kardashians♬ QKThr – Aphex Twin

    This week’s high-glamour campaign, complete with luxury branding and packaging, felt for some fans like a stark departure from Crumbl’s more down-to-earth origins.

    What was initially presented as something “anyone could do” now felt increasingly curated, exclusive, and premium. 

    The brand has used celebrity collaborations, viral marketing, and social media positioning to promote their products

    Person enjoying a Crumbl cookie with sprinkles and frosting in a car, highlighting controversy on Kardashian cookies.

    Image credits: janemukbangs

    More neutral netizens, however, felt the move was a natural evolution of the brand’s successful social-media fueled marketing campaigns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The founders used their backgrounds in tech and marketing—McGowan being a tech executive at Ancestry.com, and Hemsley being a marketing student at Utah University—to craft viral social media campaigns that built hype around weekly “cookie drops.”

    @janemukbangstrying the Kardashians x Crumbl cookies 😍♬ original sound – janemukbangs 😚

    That strategy helped propel them to over $1 billion in annual sales and made their cookies a staple of TikTok.

    The Kardashians in black outfits walking in a grand hallway, linked to Crumbl's criticized new cookies.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Not only that, but the brand has collaborated with celebrities and artists in the past—such as Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Kimmel, and the Jonas Brothers—making the Kardashian’s just one more in a long list of famous names attached to the brand.

    “Like they even ate the cookies. What a stupid idea. They are all on Ozempic anyway,” one user said.

    “I would have absolutely tried [Crumbl] before I learned they are in business with that family of grifting, greedy, tacky, trashy h*es.”

    “Skip.” Netizens took to social media to express their disdain for Crumbl’s latest weekly batch

    A social media comment expressing disapproval of Crumbl's new Kardashian-themed cookies.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment criticizes Crumbl’s Kardashian cookies promo, stating refusal to purchase.

    Comment criticizing Crumbl’s new Kardashian cookies, mentioning disappointment and delay in purchase decision.

    Comment criticizing Crumbl’s new cookies linked to a celebrity collaboration, mentions stealing flavors.

    Social media comment on Crumbl’s Kardashian cookies, labeled "HARD PASS.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter questioning Crumbl's tone-deaf Kardashian cookies, gathering 605 likes.

    Social media comment criticizing Crumbl’s new Kardashian cookies as tone-deaf.

    Instagram comment criticizing Crumbl Kardashian cookies as tone-deaf, with 645 likes.

    User comment criticizing Crumbl’s Kardashian cookies as tone-deaf, with 346 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment criticizing Crumbl for Kardashian cookies, with user saying "Yikes. Read the room Crumbl.

    Instagram comment criticizing Crumbl’s Kardashian cookies as tone-deaf, with a heart icon and likes count.

    Comment criticizing Kardashians over Crumbl's new cookies with 1,966 likes.

    Comment criticizing Crumbl's Kardashian cookies, preferring local bakery support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Crumbl's Kardashian cookies collaboration, highlighting a desire for coffee-flavored cookies.

    Comment criticizing Crumbl's Kardashian cookies as ridiculous, receiving over 3,000 likes.

    People Also Ask

    • What is the price range for Kardashian-themed Crumbl cookies?

      The cookies are sold individually for prices between $4.49 and $6.48. Alternatively, they also come in a custom six-pack box priced at $22.99. They can be purchased both in-store and online.New item
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    17

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    17

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda