“They Are All On Ozempic Anyway”: Fans Slam Crumbl’s New Kardashian Cookies As ‘Tone-Deaf’

Crumbl Cookies, once celebrated for its fun, innovative and relatable vibe, has landed itself in hot water after a collaboration with the Kardashian family—a group widely criticized by the brand’s fans for “embodying everything Crumbl supposedly isn’t.”

Recognized for its quality and weekly rotation of expertly made cookies, the brand has a long story of collaborating with celebrities to create themed products. This time, they chose Kris Jenner and her daughters to create six limited edition cookies.

Highlights Crumbl Cookies criticized for 'tone-deaf' Kardashian collaboration.

Fans claim Kardashian-Jenner cookies do not fit Crumbl's brand.

Crumbl's shift to luxury branding disappoints longtime supporters.

“The Kardashian-Jenner menu won’t last!” the brand proudly announced, with each cookie being named after a different member of the clan.

“Crumbl, read the room,” one user said, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the collaboration did more harm than good for the brand.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Others criticized the brand for “aligning itself with women who profit off impossible beauty standards,” arguing the move was counterproductive for a dessert company.

“You Kardashian-ified cookies,” another said, accusing the company of “selling out” to a family seen by some as the “poster children for plastic surgery.”

Image credits: crumbl

Despite the cookies themselves maintaining the quality that Crumbl has been known for, fans were quick to notice changes made to the packaging, which got rid of its signature pink-colored box for a nude-beige tone.

“You took something fun and made it boring,” one user wrote.

“This was so unexpected and uncalled for,” read another comment. “Not supporting anything related to their name. This is not a good look for your brand.”

Recurrent buyers went so far as to announce a pause to their weekly consumption of cookies, admitting that, while delicious, this week’s offering was worth skipping due to the Kardashians being associated with it.

Longtime Crumbl fans feel the alliance is proof that the brand has abandoned what made it special in the first place

Image credits: alxjames

When cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the first Crumbl Cookies shop in Logan, Utah, in 2017, it was meant to be a fun, scrappy side hustle.

The two had no baking experience, and relied on friends, family, and strangers to test their recipes. Their idea was simple: create a cookie shop that felt accessible and community-driven, one that anyone could build with a bit of determination.

Image credits: allanthedoll

Fast forward to today and Crumbl has become a massive brand, with more than 980 stores across the nation and upwards of a reported $1 billion in sales across all franchises in 2024.

This week’s high-glamour campaign, complete with luxury branding and packaging, felt for some fans like a stark departure from Crumbl’s more down-to-earth origins.

What was initially presented as something “anyone could do” now felt increasingly curated, exclusive, and premium.

The brand has used celebrity collaborations, viral marketing, and social media positioning to promote their products

Image credits: janemukbangs

More neutral netizens, however, felt the move was a natural evolution of the brand’s successful social-media fueled marketing campaigns.

The founders used their backgrounds in tech and marketing—McGowan being a tech executive at Ancestry.com, and Hemsley being a marketing student at Utah University—to craft viral social media campaigns that built hype around weekly “cookie drops.”

That strategy helped propel them to over $1 billion in annual sales and made their cookies a staple of TikTok.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Not only that, but the brand has collaborated with celebrities and artists in the past—such as Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Kimmel, and the Jonas Brothers—making the Kardashian’s just one more in a long list of famous names attached to the brand.

“Like they even ate the cookies. What a stupid idea. They are all on Ozempic anyway,” one user said.

“I would have absolutely tried [Crumbl] before I learned they are in business with that family of grifting, greedy, tacky, trashy h*es.”

“Skip.” Netizens took to social media to express their disdain for Crumbl’s latest weekly batch

People Also Ask What is the price range for Kardashian-themed Crumbl cookies? The cookies are sold individually for prices between $4.49 and $6.48. Alternatively, they also come in a custom six-pack box priced at $22.99. They can be purchased both in-store and online.New item