It sometimes seems like we’re inundated with advertisements everywhere we go: online, in apps on our phones, during podcasts we listen to, on billboards off the highway, on the train... The endless stream of commercials never seems to end. So most of us have become experts at completely blocking out all of the ads we encounter (although it’s hard to ignore the ones that pop up on Instagram for products we were just discussing five minutes prior…). But every now and then, we come across advertisements that are so brilliant we actually want to engage with them, and that’s what the Creative Advertising Instagram account is all about.

Run by the Swedish company Havelle, this Instagram account puts the world’s best outdoor ads in the spotlight. From beautiful billboards to giant cartons of milk, these ads are sure to grab the attention of anyone passing by and inspire those working in marketing to up their game. To learn more about all of these fascinating ads, we reached out to Tobbe Christell at Havelle, who was kind enough to have a chat with us about why it’s so important to be creative and innovative when it comes to advertising. “What the public remembers best is when the advertisement stands out and leaves an impression,” Tobbe told Bored Panda. “It's simple psychology - you learn best and remember the impressions you value best.”