Ah, advertisements. They can be the bane of our existence when we’re simply trying to watch a video on YouTube or listen to Spotify without paying for premium, but sometimes, when they’re expertly done, ads can actually enhance our experience in a specific place.

Below, we’ve gathered pics of some of the most brilliant outdoor advertisements that the Swedish company Havelle has shared on their Creative Advertising Instagram account, to show you all just how fabulous ads can be. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with ad expert Tobbe Christell from Havelle, and be sure to upvote the campaigns you wouldn’t mind stumbling upon in your own city!

More info: Instagram | Havelle | TikTok

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

22points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am mildly disappointed there is not a kit-kat this big available.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

20points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

19points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

It sometimes seems like we’re inundated with advertisements everywhere we go: online, in apps on our phones, during podcasts we listen to, on billboards off the highway, on the train... The endless stream of commercials never seems to end. So most of us have become experts at completely blocking out all of the ads we encounter (although it’s hard to ignore the ones that pop up on Instagram for products we were just discussing five minutes prior…). But every now and then, we come across advertisements that are so brilliant we actually want to engage with them, and that’s what the Creative Advertising Instagram account is all about.

Run by the Swedish company Havelle, this Instagram account puts the world’s best outdoor ads in the spotlight. From beautiful billboards to giant cartons of milk, these ads are sure to grab the attention of anyone passing by and inspire those working in marketing to up their game. To learn more about all of these fascinating ads, we reached out to Tobbe Christell at Havelle, who was kind enough to have a chat with us about why it’s so important to be creative and innovative when it comes to advertising. “What the public remembers best is when the advertisement stands out and leaves an impression,” Tobbe told Bored Panda. “It's simple psychology - you learn best and remember the impressions you value best.”
#4

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

18points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's cool, but what if you wanted to sit down

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

17points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Expensive and irritating, just like what it's advertising

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

16points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they saying Johnnie got a DUI and lost his license?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We also asked Tobbe to shine some light on what he thinks makes for a great outdoor ad. “First of all, the advertisement must be created to attract attention,” he says. “Once you have the attention, a humorous element is what always gets the most attention. People love to spread humorous elements and are happy to take pictures of this and spread it.”

“Recently, we assembled a solution for SkyShowtime with 3D produced Minions in Stockholm, Sweden,” Tobbe went on to note. “Of all those who passed these, 12% took a picture of the Minions, which is proof of how much value a creative campaign creates. Of course, good documentation is often important to get good viral spread.”

Tobbe also told us about a "rather simple solution" that was created in Singapore for McDonald's, where customers could literally scream for ice cream to receive a free cone. He shared a video of this ad, featuring some amused customers who tried it, on the Creative_ads TikTok, and it quickly received 9.5 million views.
#7

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

15points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favorite kind of popsicle growing up was the orange cream one, this is amazing creativity nonetheless

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

15points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The best part of the muffin is the muffin top, no one can fight me on this.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

14points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant ad there by Specsavers 🙃

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Tobbe also shared some of the don’ts advertisers should keep in mind when it comes to creating effective outdoor ads. “The advertiser should avoid overly complicated solutions and messages, a lot of text and low contrast,” he says. “Outdoor advertising - whether it's just printed posters or a more creative solution - needs to be simple and quick to understand.” And when it comes to what he decides to share on the Creative Advertising Instagram account, the expert told Bored Panda that he typically finds the campaigns on his own, but will occasionally showcase fun ads that followers send his way.
#10

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

14points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tlou is my all time favorite game and I had high expectations for the show, was not disappointed. Great ad.

2
2points
reply
#11

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

13points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I recently finished both Horizon games, they were magnificent.

0
0points
reply
#12

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

12points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be so cool if you could actually pick those. I doubt it, but it would be cool.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We were curious about some of Tobbe’s personal favorite ad campaigns that Havelle has worked on, and he shared some of the most eye-catching examples with us. First, he mentioned a Halloween ad for Fanta. “Together with a digital billboard, we projected a film that integrated with the content on the billboard,” Tobbe shared. “Fanta and FilmicArt created amazing animated scary Halloween elements that fought to take their Fanta from the digital screen. This campaign won gold in the American Obie Awards and has received a fantastic spread.” 
#13

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

12points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#14

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

12points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"This is the best ad I've seen." "This is the best ad you've seen... yet."

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

11points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That glass is actually really clean though

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Tobbe also told Bored Panda about a brilliant ad that Havelle helped Reebok create, featuring a “ZPump 2.0 Speed Camera”. “Those who ran faster than 17 km/h past the outdoor board with a built-in speed camera unlocked one of the boxes in the board and had the opportunity to collect a pair of Zpump 2.0 shoes, free of charge,” he explained. 

Next, Tobbe shared about a hilarious ad for Adobe that Havelle worked on. “With over 12.5 million views in 4 days, Adobe's film ‘Photoshop Live – Street Retouch Prank’ is one of the biggest viral successes ever from a commercial actor in Scandinavia. In the film, we see retouch artist Erik Johansson showing off his skills to a surprised audience at a bus stop. The purpose of the film was to attract as many people as possible to want to watch the Creative Days Nordics event on Adobe's live stream.”
#16

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

11points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#17

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

11points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#18

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

11points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Havelle has also worked on a genius, interactive campaign for H&M. “We developed a panel with frosted glass, which encased samples from the new Isabel Marant H&M collection,” Tobbe explained. “The call-to-action was clear: to tweet #LookNBook, which promptly revealed the garment from the collection for several seconds. If the product was to their taste, they could reserve the item. As a result, there were 1,658 tweets with the hashtag ‘LookNBook’.”
#19

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

10points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#20

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

9points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Rico Mendez
Rico Mendez
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leviathan from God of War, nice!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

9points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
View more comments

There have also been some fantastic advertisements from Havelle for films and TV shows. “The Rain is about a storm and rain that contains a virus that infects the population,” Tobbe shared. “We created a mural, where the message ‘SURVIVE’ only became visible when it rained.”

And if you’re a fan of Star Wars, you would love what Havelle created for The Book of Boba Fett. “Before the premiere of Boba Fett on Disney+, we produced the world's largest helmet and mounted it on a facade in Stockholm,” Tobbe told Bored Panda.
#22

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

9points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#23

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

9points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This scares me for some inexplicable reason.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

9points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST

Havelle even got creative when crafting an ad for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. “On a facade next to a digital billboard that partly showed the trailer for Shazam and partly other advertisers, we projected the character Shazam patiently (and a little bored) waiting when his trailer wasn't shown,” Tobbe shared. “But when his trailer appeared on the screen, he was extra happy.”

If you’d like to see more of the brilliant and creative ads Havelle has had a hand in putting out into the world, be sure to visit their website right here!
#25

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

8points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#26

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

8points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Zelda McLink
Zelda McLink
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their attempts to reddit were soooooo bad.

1
1point
reply
#27

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

8points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This wouldn't work in the UK 🤣

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

This list just goes to show that even ads can be an art form! We hope you’re enjoying viewing these brilliant campaigns, pandas. Be sure to upvote the ones you find most creative, and feel free to share in the comments about the best outdoor advertisements you’ve ever come across. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring some of the best ads of all time, you can find that piece right here!
#28

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

7points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#29

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

7points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they could have prevented accidents, they wouldn't have to worry about children.

1
1point
reply
#30

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

7points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this advertising for one of those plant based burgers?

1
1point
reply
#31

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

7points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#32

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

7points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#33

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

7points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not seen this before. It's great 😂

1
1point
reply
#34

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

7points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
View more comments
#35

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

6points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#36

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

6points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Playstation: The Movie

3
3points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

6points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#38

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

6points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is found in Bukit Bintang, which is the main shopping and entertainment district of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for it's 40th anniversary.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#39

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

6points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
View more comments
#40

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

6points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#41

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

6points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#42

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#44

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#45

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#46

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#48

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#49

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#50

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#51

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#52

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

5points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#53

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

4points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#54

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

4points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
Agnotology
Agnotology
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll bite -- what am I looking at?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

4points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone please get this song out of my head

1
1point
reply
#56

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

4points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

3points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Halloween? You can read the list of ingredients any time you choose.

0
0points
reply
#58

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

3points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#59

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

3points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#60

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

3points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST
#61

Best-Outdoor-Advertising-Creative-Ads

Report

3points
Ieva Pečiulytė
POST