ADVERTISEMENT

Every single day, you’re bombarded by companies attempting to sell you their products and services. Everywhere you turn, you’ve got adverts and brand promotions fighting for your attention. But it would be utterly naïve to think that everyone’s at the top of their game! Some marketing attempts put the ‘epic’ in ‘epic fail.’

‘Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense’ (RMN) is a Facebook group that does exactly what it says on the tin. Members of this online community post the most hilarious(ly bad) attempts that companies have made at desperately trying to sell you something. Scroll down for the best of the worst and a detailed lesson on what not to do.

Bored Panda reached out to the founder of the group, Jansen Mann, who runs a France-based digital marketing agency, ‘Simon.’ He was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on for our full interview with Mann about the roots of RMN, which originally started as a group on Flickr, way back in 2006.

More info: Facebook | Flickr | SimonWeb.eu