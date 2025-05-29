Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sad This Is All She Does”: Kylie Jenner’s Photo In Low-Cut Dress Sparks Fan Concern
Kylie Jenner taking a selfie in a low-cut red dress, sparking fan concern over her recent photo.
Celebrities, News

“Sad This Is All She Does”: Kylie Jenner’s Photo In Low-Cut Dress Sparks Fan Concern

Kylie Jenner showcased her curves in a red, low-cut dress from her clothing brand, Khy. The 27-year-old star shared a series of photos and videos in the skin-tight ensemble on Instagram, amassing over 1.2 million likes.

“This HOT dress & more just dropped on khy.com @khy @dilarafindikoglu ♥️” she captioned the post.

The fitted halter dress is available for purchase at $398. Described as a “total bombshell” on the official Khy site, it features a sweetheart neckline, pleating at the waist, and underbust seaming details to enhance lift.

  • Kylie Jenner flaunted a red, low-cut dress from her brand Khy, gaining over 1.2 million likes on Instagram.
  • Kylie revealed regret over her breast augmentation at 19 and advised waiting until after having children to consider such surgeries.
  • She admitted to getting lip fillers and denied editing her social media photos heavily, emphasizing her responsibility over fans’ insecurities.

Kylie’s dress is part of a collaboration with Dilara Findikoglu, who has dressed many A-list stars, including Madonna, Margot Robbie, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter.

    Kylie Jenner made a bold statement in a sultry low-cut dress from Khy, her clothing brand
    Kylie Jenner posing outdoors in a white low-cut dress with floral lace, sparking fan concern on social media.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Her post sparked a wave of concerned comments from fans, with some suggesting she was s*xualizing herself to sell her clothes.

    “Sad this is all she does,” one netizen noted, while someone else wrote, “This is what high-end sadness looks like.”

    Others labeled Kylie “vain” for frequently posting selfies. “All they do is take pictures of themselves. Talk about how vain they are. They think they are princesses. They need to get over themselves,” one critic said.

    Kylie Jenner wearing a low-cut dress in a floral pattern, posing for a selfie that sparked fan concern online.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    “Well, she paid for them, so show them off,” quipped an additional user.

    In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie expressed regret over her breast augmentation surgery, which she underwent at the age of 19.

    “I wish I never got them done, to begin with,” Jenner emotionally stated. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.” 

    Fans commented on the number of risqué photos Kylie has been posting lately

    Kylie Jenner taking a selfie in a red low-cut dress, sparking fan concern over her recent photos.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    After welcoming Stormi in 2018 and her son Aire in 2022, the beauty mogul expressed that she would be “heartbroken” if her daughter chose to undergo cosmetic surgery as a teenager, as she had.

    “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her,” Kylie explained.

    “I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

    Kylie Jenner taking a mirror selfie wearing a red low-cut dress and heels in a minimalistic indoor setting.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously denied having undergone breast surgery, attributing her enhanced features to the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Bra instead.

    Kylie explained to Hommegirls that having a daughter changed her perception of what beauty means and boosted her self-confidence.

    “[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me,” she shared. 

    “I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more.”

    The dress is a collaboration with designer Dilara Findikoglu, who has dressed Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

    Woman taking mirror selfie wearing a form-fitting low-cut red dress, showcasing her figure indoors on tiled floor.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Fan comment expressing concern over Kylie Jenner's photo in a low-cut dress sparking reactions online.

    Kylie also admitted to getting lip fillers, which she has called “the best thing [she’s] ever done.”

    She shared: “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!

    “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

    Kylie has expressed regret over her breast augmentation surgery

    Kylie Jenner wearing a low-cut white dress posing outdoors with tropical greenery in the background.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Asked to reveal her makeup tricks, Kylie said she has learned to embrace the “less is more” look.

    “I’ve really gotten down my full look; it’s still the same look but way less. I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows.”

    Kylie Jenner wearing a red low-cut dress with a sheer black veil over her head in a dramatic portrait style photo

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    In The Kardashians, the socialite denied claims that she heavily edited her social media photos, revealing that she had altered her pictures in the past but had since stopped the practice.

    “I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power?” Kylie asked, “I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures].

    “I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”

    “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler. I don’t regret it,” she shared

    Kylie Jenner sitting outdoors in a low-cut red dress, fans expressing concern over the photo and her appearance.

    The mom of two has built an empire out of her love for makeup. In 2020, she sold a 51% stake in her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to Coty—which owns Rimmel, OPI, and CoverGirl—for $600 million.

    Founded in 2015, the company started as Kylie Lip Kits and was renamed Kylie Cosmetics the following year.

    Last year, Kylie launched her clothing line, Khy, and a canned cocktail called Sprinter.

    While some called the reality star “conceited,” others couldn’t stop complimenting her look

    Fan comment expressing concern over Kylie Jenner's photo in a low-cut dress discussing vanity and self-image.

    Fan comment expressing concern over Kylie Jenner's photo in a low-cut dress sparking reactions online.

    Kylie Jenner in a low-cut dress photo sparking fan concern over her recent social media posts.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about Kylie Jenner’s photo in a low-cut dress.

    Comment criticizing frequent selfies, posted under Kylie Jenner's photo in a low-cut dress sparking fan concern.

    Comment from Kyle W. Brown expressing frustration, related to Kylie Jenner's photo in low-cut dress sparking fan concern.

    Comment by Patty Glynn Englert expressing admiration about money making people look gorgeous in response to Kylie Jenner's low-cut dress photo.

    Kylie Jenner in a low-cut dress posing for a photo, sparking fan concern over her recent social media posts.

    Comment expressing concern about Kylie Jenner's photo in a low-cut dress, calling it not classy and showing too much.

    Comment on social media criticizing Kylie Jenner's low-cut dress, expressing concern over her style choices.

    Comment from Karen Groves expressing concern about changes in Kylie Jenner's appearance after surgery.

    Comment praising Kylie Jenner's appearance, expressing admiration and calling her beautiful with heart and starry-eyed emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Kylie Jenner's photo in a low-cut dress, showing fan concern.

    Fan comment expressing concern over Kylie Jenner's low-cut dress photo, reflecting sadness and criticism.

    Kylie Jenner posing in a low-cut dress, sparking fan concern over her recent photo and style choices.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Also on Bored Panda