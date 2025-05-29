“Sad This Is All She Does”: Kylie Jenner’s Photo In Low-Cut Dress Sparks Fan Concern

Kylie Jenner showcased her curves in a red, low-cut dress from her clothing brand, Khy. The 27-year-old star shared a series of photos and videos in the skin-tight ensemble on Instagram, amassing over 1.2 million likes.

“This HOT dress & more just dropped on khy.com @khy @dilarafindikoglu ♥️” she captioned the post.

The fitted halter dress is available for purchase at $398. Described as a “total bombshell” on the official Khy site, it features a sweetheart neckline, pleating at the waist, and underbust seaming details to enhance lift.

Kylie’s dress is part of a collaboration with Dilara Findikoglu, who has dressed many A-list stars, including Madonna, Margot Robbie, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

Her post sparked a wave of concerned comments from fans, with some suggesting she was s*xualizing herself to sell her clothes.

“Sad this is all she does,” one netizen noted, while someone else wrote, “This is what high-end sadness looks like.”

Others labeled Kylie “vain” for frequently posting selfies. “All they do is take pictures of themselves. Talk about how vain they are. They think they are princesses. They need to get over themselves,” one critic said.

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

“Well, she paid for them, so show them off,” quipped an additional user.

In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie expressed regret over her breast augmentation surgery, which she underwent at the age of 19.

“I wish I never got them done, to begin with,” Jenner emotionally stated. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”

Fans commented on the number of risqué photos Kylie has been posting lately

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

After welcoming Stormi in 2018 and her son Aire in 2022, the beauty mogul expressed that she would be “heartbroken” if her daughter chose to undergo cosmetic surgery as a teenager, as she had.

“She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her,” Kylie explained.

“I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously denied having undergone breast surgery, attributing her enhanced features to the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Bra instead.

Kylie explained to Hommegirls that having a daughter changed her perception of what beauty means and boosted her self-confidence.

“[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me,” she shared.

“I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more.”

The dress is a collaboration with designer Dilara Findikoglu, who has dressed Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie also admitted to getting lip fillers, which she has called “the best thing [she’s] ever done.”

She shared: “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Kylie has expressed regret over her breast augmentation surgery

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

Asked to reveal her makeup tricks, Kylie said she has learned to embrace the “less is more” look.

“I’ve really gotten down my full look; it’s still the same look but way less. I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows.”

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

In The Kardashians, the socialite denied claims that she heavily edited her social media photos, revealing that she had altered her pictures in the past but had since stopped the practice.

“I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power?” Kylie asked, “I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures].

“I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler. I don’t regret it,” she shared

The mom of two has built an empire out of her love for makeup. In 2020, she sold a 51% stake in her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to Coty—which owns Rimmel, OPI, and CoverGirl—for $600 million.

Founded in 2015, the company started as Kylie Lip Kits and was renamed Kylie Cosmetics the following year.

Last year, Kylie launched her clothing line, Khy, and a canned cocktail called Sprinter.

While some called the reality star “conceited,” others couldn’t stop complimenting her look

