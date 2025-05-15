Netizens Suspicious As Kylie Jenner Flaunts Round Butt In A Revealing Golden Bikini

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner is no stranger when it comes to plastic surgery but a new image has some people wondering if the mother-of-two has recently added on some implants.

The social media personality posted on her Instagram stories earlier today, May 15, wishing “good morning” to her 393 million followers.

She was seen wearing a revealing bikini, with sand covering a fair percentage of her skin, as she vacationed in Turks And Caicos this week, with her older sister Kendall Jenner joining in on the fun.

Kylie Jenner showed a “suspiciously round” butt while vacationing

Image credits: kyliejenner

However, as a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kahn told Daily Mail, it was hard to tell whether any additional procedures had been done to the 27-year-old.

“She does seem to have a very round bottom,” they said to the outlet. “It could be natural or it could be gluteal implants, it’s too hard to tell. She doesn’t have any scars around her butt so it appears natural.”

Typically, butt implants — also known as gluteal implants — are a surgical procedure where the size and shape of one’s backside is enhanced, using silicone implants.

These implants are strategically placed into each buttock, usually with an incision along the natural crease, in hopes of creating a more plump, rounder appearance.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Image credits: BACKGRID/Vida Press

Kylie was also seen wearing a similar bikini as she promoted a new product for her cosmetics company, donning a pink bra and 1960s glam.

“Introducing our NEW hybrid blush, a first of its kind formula that melts into the skin like a cream but has the soft-focus, smoothing effect of a powder. It’s silky, airy, and weightless with a suede-like texture and up to 12 hours of wear. Coming 5.20 in 8 stunning shades!” read the caption.

An insider to the media site briefly opened up on the “playful competitiveness in the Kardashian/Jenner family” — a mindset that even bleeds into their vacation time.

An expert said they were unsure on whether the mother-of-two had received new implants

Image credits: kyliejenner

“It’s not mean, it’s more inspirational,” they said. “They all like to look their very best and they encourage each other. Often they workout together or trade diet secrets. They are supportive. But they really all do want to look amazing — no one wants to be the dumpy one.”

Their mother, Kris Jenner, also tends to switch to “momager” mode on the topic of diet and staying healthy.

Image credits: kyliejenner

“Mom Kris always instilled in them a scene of discipline about being healthy and working out — it’s always the gym before breakfast and salads for lunch,” said the source.

“So every vacation includes workouts and, of course, photo shoots.”

This comes just two weeks after Kylie suffered a little fashion mishap at the Met Gala 2025.

This year’s event aimed to celebrate Black dandyism, a cultural movement heavily rooted in well-tailored, often flamboyant, menswear.

Kylie and her sisters have a playful, competitive family dynamic while on vacation

Image credits: kyliejenner

The mother-of-two subsequently showed up wearing a gray and black dress with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and long see-through globes that matched the sheer fabric of her midriff, as Bored Panda previously reported.

But her Ferragamo creative director, Maximilian Davis, advised her to tape her feet into her shoes, resulting in a rather painful removal process.

“And now my feet are stuck in the shoes,” she said.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Kylie’s team proceeded to spray her feet with a clear liquid, but it appeared not to help much with the pain.

A few moments later, she updated her followers, sharing a picture of her bare feet and exclaiming, “They’re okay!!!!”

Others frowned in mention of the internet personality’s plastic surgeries

