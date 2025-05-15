Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Netizens Suspicious As Kylie Jenner Flaunts Round Butt In A Revealing Golden Bikini
Kylie Jenner flaunts round butt in a revealing golden bikini while walking outdoors with a friend carrying bags and beachwear.
Celebrities, News

Netizens Suspicious As Kylie Jenner Flaunts Round Butt In A Revealing Golden Bikini

Kylie Jenner is no stranger when it comes to plastic surgery but a new image has some people wondering if the mother-of-two has recently added on some implants.

The social media personality posted on her Instagram stories earlier today, May 15, wishing “good morning” to her 393 million followers.

She was seen wearing a revealing bikini, with sand covering a fair percentage of her skin, as she vacationed in Turks And Caicos this week, with her older sister Kendall Jenner joining in on the fun.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner shared a bikini photo from her Turks and Caicos vacation, sparking speculation about possible butt implants.
  • A plastic surgeon said Kylie’s round butt might be natural, noting no visible scars suggesting gluteal implants.
  • Kylie faced a Met Gala shoe mishap after taping her feet for her dress, causing pain and requiring special care to remove shoes.
    Kylie Jenner showed a “suspiciously round” butt while vacationing

    Woman with sleek hair and statement earrings taking a selfie in an ornate room, highlighting her round butt and elegant style.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    However, as a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kahn told Daily Mail, it was hard to tell whether any additional procedures had been done to the 27-year-old.

    “She does seem to have a very round bottom,” they said to the outlet. “It could be natural or it could be gluteal implants, it’s too hard to tell. She doesn’t have any scars around her butt so it appears natural.”

    Typically, butt implants — also known as gluteal implants — are a surgical procedure where the size and shape of one’s backside is enhanced, using silicone implants.

    These implants are strategically placed into each buttock, usually with an incision along the natural crease, in hopes of creating a more plump, rounder appearance.

    Kylie Jenner posing by pool in revealing golden bikini, flaunting her round butt on a sunny day outdoors.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Two women at a tropical location, one flaunting a round butt in a revealing golden bikini, carrying a colorful bag.

    Image credits: BACKGRID/Vida Press

    Kylie was also seen wearing a similar bikini as she promoted a new product for her cosmetics company, donning a pink bra and 1960s glam.

    “Introducing our NEW hybrid blush, a first of its kind formula that melts into the skin like a cream but has the soft-focus, smoothing effect of a powder. It’s silky, airy, and weightless with a suede-like texture and up to 12 hours of wear. Coming 5.20 in 8 stunning shades!” read the caption.

    An insider to the media site briefly opened up on the “playful competitiveness in the Kardashian/Jenner family” — a mindset that even bleeds into their vacation time.

    An expert said they were unsure on whether the mother-of-two had received new implants

    Woman in a revealing golden bikini sitting on wet sand, showcasing a round butt at the beach with clear shallow water around.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “It’s not mean, it’s more inspirational,” they said. “They all like to look their very best and they encourage each other. Often they workout together or trade diet secrets. They are supportive. But they really all do want to look amazing — no one wants to be the dumpy one.”

    Their mother, Kris Jenner, also tends to switch to “momager” mode on the topic of diet and staying healthy.

    Woman in a revealing golden bikini lying on a beach towel, flaunting round butt with tropical greenery in the background

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “Mom Kris always instilled in them a scene of discipline about being healthy and working out — it’s always the gym before breakfast and salads for lunch,” said the source.

    “So every vacation includes workouts and, of course, photo shoots.”

    This comes just two weeks after Kylie suffered a little fashion mishap at the Met Gala 2025.

    This year’s event aimed to celebrate Black dandyism, a cultural movement heavily rooted in well-tailored, often flamboyant, menswear.

    Kylie and her sisters have a playful, competitive family dynamic while on vacation

    Two women in bikinis enjoying the ocean at sunset, highlighting a round butt in a revealing golden bikini setting.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    The mother-of-two subsequently showed up wearing a gray and black dress with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and long see-through globes that matched the sheer fabric of her midriff, as Bored Panda previously reported.

    But her Ferragamo creative director, Maximilian Davis, advised her to tape her feet into her shoes, resulting in a rather painful removal process.

    “And now my feet are stuck in the shoes,” she said.

    Woman wearing a black bikini and cap taking a mirror selfie, highlighting a round butt in a revealing outfit.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Kylie’s team proceeded to spray her feet with a clear liquid, but it appeared not to help much with the pain.

    A few moments later, she updated her followers, sharing a picture of her bare feet and exclaiming, “They’re okay!!!!”

    Others frowned in mention of the internet personality’s plastic surgeries

    Comment on social media post claiming image is totally photoshopped, related to Kylie Jenner flaunting round butt in golden bikini.

    Comment on social media post saying Such hard work with clown emoji, reflecting netizens' reaction to Kylie Jenner flaunting round butt in golden bikini.

    Comment on Kylie Jenner flaunting round butt in revealing golden bikini, expressing skepticism about surgery.

    Comment on social media expressing skepticism about Kylie Jenner flaunting her round butt in a revealing golden bikini.

    Social media reactions as Kylie Jenner showcases round butt in a revealing golden bikini sparking netizens' suspicion.

    Comment on social media expressing doubt about authenticity related to Kylie Jenner flaunting round butt in golden bikini.

    Netizens reacting to Kylie Jenner flaunting round butt in a revealing golden bikini sparking online suspicion.

    Comment from Cammie Pasko expressing disbelief about tiny waists and big hips or butts, referencing body shape suspicions.

    Comment from Joanna Garcia reacting to Kylie Jenner flaunting round butt in a revealing golden bikini.

    Comment screenshot showing a user named Donna Clarke Connell saying her shape is so disproportioned and very odd.

    Comment section screenshot showing a user named Pam Oneil expressing frustration about attention-seeking behavior online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Tammy Wolf expressing insecurity about fitting on a toilet seat.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    I love BP. Really. But it's the weirdest combination of body parts and prudery. Pick a lane. Either it's tabloid or taliban.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    Sigh. If I wanted to see trash like this, I wouldn't be looking at BP. Why on Earth does anyone care about this sort of nonsense?

    madmcqueen avatar
    Mad McQueen
    Mad McQueen
    Community Member
    Well gossip got people talking bout her so it's all press. Honestly I really wish that family never got famous.

