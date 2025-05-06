Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Is Stupid”: Kylie Jenner Cries In Pain After Her Met Gala Stiletto Hack Goes Wrong
Model in a gray corset dress with black gloves posing at an event with photographers and floral decorations behind her.
Celebrities, News

“This Is Stupid”: Kylie Jenner Cries In Pain After Her Met Gala Stiletto Hack Goes Wrong

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner walked away from the Met Gala with one fashion lesson: taping her feet into her heels wasn’t the brightest idea.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the event on Monday (May 5) dressed head-to-toe in Ferragamo.

Later in the evening, she tried to take off her black pumps—only to realize that the fashion hack she’d followed turned out to be quite painful.

Kylie shared an Instagram video of her glam squad trying to remove her heels.

RELATED:

    Kylie experienced a fashion mishap at the 2025 Met Gala

    Kylie Jenner wearing a slit dress and stilettos at the Met Gala with a dramatic and elegant look on the blue carpet.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty Images

    “Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe,” the 27-year-old said, referring to Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis. “And now my feet are stuck in the shoes.”

    To loosen up the grip of the tape, Kylie’s team sprayed her feet with a clear liquid, but it still hurt the reality star.

    Moments later, she updated her followers by sharing a photo of her bare feet and writing, “They’re okay!!!!”

    The reality star taped her feet into her heels based on advice from Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kylie Jenner wearing a stylish outfit with dramatic makeup and hair, highlighting Met Gala stiletto hack moment.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    The mom of two accessorized her gray and black dress with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and long see-through gloves that matched the sheer fabric of her midriff.

    This isn’t Kylie’s first uncomfortable fashion choice at theMet Gala. In her first appearance in 2016, the fabric of her long, metallic Balmain gown scratched her legs.

    “When your dress made you bleed and your feet are purple,”she captioned the photo, shared on Snapchat.

    However, the Khy founder had no regrets, as she clarified in a subsequent post, “It was worth it though.”

    Her team tried to loosen the tape using a clear spray, but it still hurt

    Close-up of black Met Gala stiletto heels with decorative embellishments on a diamond plate floor, showing a leg and patterned skirt.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, famouslywore an extremely tight corset at the 2024 Met Gala, which was part of an ensemble by John Galliano. 

    On her Hulu reality show, she revealed that she “couldn’t breathe” in the look and had “never been in so much pain before,” to the point where she felt like she was “going to throw up.”

    Kim even considered leaving the prestigious gala early to change at her hotel, but changed her mind when host Anna Wintour asked her to sit at her table while she greeted guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kylie opted for a Ferragamo gown, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and sheer gloves

    Close-up of hands struggling to fix a broken Met Gala stiletto heel during a painful shoe hack gone wrong.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    After the gala was over, she filmed how her lower back had turned purple with visible marks left by the corset. 

    When a producer asked her off-camera if the pain was worth it, she replied, “Abso-f**ing-lutely.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That’s just who I am,” she added. “If you look good, it’s all worth it.”

    But it’s not just the Kardashian-Jenner family who prioritizes fashion over comfort at the Met. White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra shared that she “couldn’t breathe” at the 2018Met Gala.

    In her first Met Gala in 2016, Kylie’s metallic Balmain gown scratched her legs and made her “bleed,” she shared at the time

    Hands helping with a Met Gala stiletto hack on feet wearing black heels, capturing a painful moment in fashion preparation.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    “My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe,”she shared.

    “I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night.”

    Taking to Instagram,Kylie shared photos from her fittings with Ferragamo as well as backstage photos of herself getting ready for the star-studded event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of Kylie Jenner's bare feet on carpet after Met Gala stiletto hack causing pain with text they're okay.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “MET 25′ @ferragamo @_maximiliandavis_ so honored to be apart of your first met and your beautiful vision. WHAT A NIGHTTT ��” she captioned the post.

    As she and her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet, recently attended the Oscars and Golden Globes together, many people were expecting to see the couple at fashion’s biggest night.

    Kylie did not attend the gala with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet

    However, the Complete Unknown actor skipped the gala to watch a basketball game from home, keeping score of the New York Knicks game against the Boston Celtics.

    In his Instagram stories, Timothée posted a point-of-view photo of the game playing on his tablet. 

    Tweet from AI 42 IQ referencing pain in beauty, relating to Kylie Jenner's Met Gala stiletto hack gone wrong incident.

    Image credits: AI42IQ

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kylie Jenner wearing a high-slit gown and stilettos before the Met Gala, highlighting a stiletto hack gone wrong.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    The lovebirds were picturedsitting courtside to support the Los Angeles Lakers on April 30.

    “With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship,” an insider toldPeople.

    “But they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him.”

    The 27-year-old believes she found “the one” in the Complete Unknown actor

    Kylie Jenner on red carpet wearing stiletto heels, next to close-up of leg with scratches and bruises from Met Gala stilletto hack.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple dressed formally applauding at an event, unrelated to Kylie Jenner Met Gala stiletto pain incident.

    Image credits: timotheenation / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A source toldPage Sixthat Kylie believes Timothée is “the one.”

    “[She] has never felt like this about anybody else before and definitely sees a future with him,” the insider revealed.

    “[She] feels like Timothée is so different from all her other exes she’s dated in the past.”

    Many sympathized with Kylie’s pain, while others questioned the “stupid” hack

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment expressing empathy about pain, related to Kylie Jenner Met Gala stiletto incident.

    Kylie Jenner reacts in pain after a Met Gala stiletto hack goes wrong, expressing frustration and discomfort.

    Comment on social media post reading Rich ppl problems, highlighting a reaction to Kylie Jenner's Met Gala stiletto hack going wrong.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media from user bloomgirl51 questioning how an incident could happen, expressing confusion and disbelief.

    User comment on social media with laughing emoji, discussing someone not trying to remove stilletto shoes after a Met Gala mishap.

    Comment saying "That's hilarious! Honestly this is stupid" with a profile picture of a man smiling in a dark setting.

    Comment on social media post expressing frustration about someone being entitled for not removing their own shoes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading "That's how you get bunions, and blisters ladies... and crooked nail beds," discussing Met Gala stiletto pain.

    Social media comment mocking Kylie Jenner’s foot size after her Met Gala stiletto hack caused pain.

    Comment on Instagram discussing a failed Met Gala stiletto hack causing Kylie Jenner pain.

    Comment on Instagram discussing Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala stiletto hack failure, questioning her need for attendants.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Instagram comment questioning if shoes were too small, related to Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala stiletto pain incident.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda