“This Is Stupid”: Kylie Jenner Cries In Pain After Her Met Gala Stiletto Hack Goes Wrong

Kylie Jenner walked away from the Met Gala with one fashion lesson: taping her feet into her heels wasn’t the brightest idea.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the event on Monday (May 5) dressed head-to-toe in Ferragamo.

Later in the evening, she tried to take off her black pumps—only to realize that the fashion hack she’d followed turned out to be quite painful.

Kylie shared an Instagram video of her glam squad trying to remove her heels.

Kylie experienced a fashion mishap at the 2025 Met Gala

“Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe,” the 27-year-old said, referring to Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis. “And now my feet are stuck in the shoes.”

To loosen up the grip of the tape, Kylie’s team sprayed her feet with a clear liquid, but it still hurt the reality star.

Moments later, she updated her followers by sharing a photo of her bare feet and writing, “They’re okay!!!!”

The reality star taped her feet into her heels based on advice from Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis

The mom of two accessorized her gray and black dress with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and long see-through gloves that matched the sheer fabric of her midriff.

This isn’t Kylie’s first uncomfortable fashion choice at theMet Gala. In her first appearance in 2016, the fabric of her long, metallic Balmain gown scratched her legs.

“When your dress made you bleed and your feet are purple,”she captioned the photo, shared on Snapchat.

However, the Khy founder had no regrets, as she clarified in a subsequent post, “It was worth it though.”

Her team tried to loosen the tape using a clear spray, but it still hurt

Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, famouslywore an extremely tight corset at the 2024 Met Gala, which was part of an ensemble by John Galliano.

On her Hulu reality show, she revealed that she “couldn’t breathe” in the look and had “never been in so much pain before,” to the point where she felt like she was “going to throw up.”

Kim even considered leaving the prestigious gala early to change at her hotel, but changed her mind when host Anna Wintour asked her to sit at her table while she greeted guests.

Kylie opted for a Ferragamo gown, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and sheer gloves

After the gala was over, she filmed how her lower back had turned purple with visible marks left by the corset.

When a producer asked her off-camera if the pain was worth it, she replied, “Abso-f**ing-lutely.”

“That’s just who I am,” she added. “If you look good, it’s all worth it.”

But it’s not just the Kardashian-Jenner family who prioritizes fashion over comfort at the Met. White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra shared that she “couldn’t breathe” at the 2018Met Gala.

In her first Met Gala in 2016, Kylie’s metallic Balmain gown scratched her legs and made her “bleed,” she shared at the time

“My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe,”she shared.

“I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night.”

Taking to Instagram,Kylie shared photos from her fittings with Ferragamo as well as backstage photos of herself getting ready for the star-studded event.

Crying at Kylie Jenner getting her feet stuck in her shoes after the met gala 😭 pic.twitter.com/5gjyclREdq — didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) May 6, 2025

“MET 25′ @ferragamo @_maximiliandavis_ so honored to be apart of your first met and your beautiful vision. WHAT A NIGHTTT ��” she captioned the post.

As she and her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet, recently attended the Oscars and Golden Globes together, many people were expecting to see the couple at fashion’s biggest night.

Kylie did not attend the gala with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet

However, the Complete Unknown actor skipped the gala to watch a basketball game from home, keeping score of the New York Knicks game against the Boston Celtics.

In his Instagram stories, Timothée posted a point-of-view photo of the game playing on his tablet.

The lovebirds were picturedsitting courtside to support the Los Angeles Lakers on April 30.

“With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship,” an insider toldPeople.

“But they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him.”



The 27-year-old believes she found “the one” in the Complete Unknown actor

A source toldPage Sixthat Kylie believes Timothée is “the one.”

“[She] has never felt like this about anybody else before and definitely sees a future with him,” the insider revealed.

“[She] feels like Timothée is so different from all her other exes she’s dated in the past.”

Many sympathized with Kylie’s pain, while others questioned the “stupid” hack

