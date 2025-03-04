Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Uses Fake Grass”: Kylie Jenner Fans Stunned After Noticing “Trailer Park” Detail On Mansion
Celebrities, News

“She Uses Fake Grass”: Kylie Jenner Fans Stunned After Noticing “Trailer Park” Detail On Mansion

A detail about Kylie Jenner’s $12 million mansion stunned eagle-eyed observers.

The reality star posed in her beaded Miu Miu dress before heading to the Oscars with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown.

Kylie purchased the 13,200-square-foot mansion for $12 million in 2016.

Highlights
  • Fans believe that Kylie Jenner has fake grass outside her $12 million mansion.
  • The mansion features 8 bedrooms, a cinema, and a spa.
  • Kylie recently lost her friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

The home reportedly has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and amenities such as a home cinema, game room, pool, spa, and massage room.

RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of her $12 million mansion, located in the gated community of Hidden Hills
    I'm unable to confirm the identity of individuals in the image. The image shows a person in a black dress with gold bracelets.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    The 27-year-old resides in Hidden Hills, a gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County.

    While most people complimented Kylie’s look, others focused on the background of the photo, noticing what seemed to be fake grass in her front yard.

    “That is so trailer park, she uses fake grass,” one observer commented.

    “She ain’t got no real grass?” another asked.

    The reality star posed in her beaded Miu Miu dress ahead of the Oscars

    Woman stands on patio with visible fake grass, wearing an embellished black outfit.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    While the Kylie Cosmetics founder has not responded to the comments, the fake grass may be an eco-friendly choice to conserve water, given Southern California’s dry climate.

    However, artificial lawns can contribute to global warming by absorbing significantly more radiation than living grass and by displacing living plants that could remove carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, experts at the University of Plymouth noted.

    Social media users noticed that the grass in her front yard seemed to be fake

    Woman in an embellished dress stands outside her mansion, showcasing fake grass detail.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Kylie’s Academy Awards appearence came after the loss of her hairstylist and friend, Jesus Guerrero.

    The star paid a heartfelt tribute to Jesus on Instagram, sharing throwback photos and videos that reflected their close bond. “Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she penned.

    Kylie attended the award show with her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet

    Two people sitting and smiling at an event, capturing a lively moment amidst a crowd.

    Image credits: The Academy

    “‘I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.

    “Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend.

    “The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist.

    “You inspired so many, and you always will. Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. Every laugh and hug.”

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently lost her hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero

    Brunette woman in a black embellished outfit, adjusting straps, linked to "fake grass" mansion detail discussion.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    She concluded, “I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

    Jesus’ family first shared the tragic news on February 23, saying on social media that the 34-year-old had passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” the day before.

    Kylie paid for Jesus’ funeral expenses, his family revealed

    Woman in a black embellished dress posing indoors, linked to mansion's "trailer park" detail and use of fake grass.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    They also launched a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. However, days later, they updated the message to thank Kylie for covering the costs.

    “When this GoFundMe was set up, we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves.

    “Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support.”

    In addition to Kylie, the celebrity hairstylist worked with Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba.

    “People will pick at anything,” one netizen wrote

    Comment about fake grass on a mansion, questioning authenticity.

    Comment criticizing someone, mentioning age and behavior in a negative tone.

    Comment criticizing fake grass and appearance in a conversation about a mansion.

    Comment referencing "trailer park" detail on a mansion, mentioning fake grass.

    Comment on fake grass at mansion, calling it not "trailer park" and praising its appearance.

    Comment on fake grass in Kylie Jenner's mansion sparks debate.

    Comment by PoetKrillScene: "People will pick at anything," discussing fake grass at mansion.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
