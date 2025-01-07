Kylie Jenner Battles Wardrobe Malfunction At 2025 Golden Globes With Beau Timothée Chalamet

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner’s dress at the 2025 Golden Globes did all the talking—and some tearing.

The 27-year-old celebrity attended the star-studded night on Sunday, January 5th, with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The couple of almost two years seemed to be enjoying their high-profile date night. They were captured sharing a kiss during the ceremony, but a body language expert claimed it was likely posed.

The beauty mogul wore a vintage silver chain-mail Atelier Versace dress from the Spring 1999 collection.

It was the very same design that actress Elizabeth Hurley was pictured in as she stood arm-in-arm with her then-boyfriend and actor Hugh Grant while attending the CFDA Awards in 1999.

While Hurley chose the pink shade of the dress for the 1999 event, Jenner went for the silver version for the Golden Globes. Her boyfriend was nominated for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

As Jenner and Chalamet cozied up next to each other at the Golden Globes, all seemed to be going well except for a gaping hole in her dress.

Some of the photos captured the Kylie Cosmetics founder with a hole on the side of her left thigh while she was seated at the table.

Other photos pictured her walking around the red carpet event, giving zero care to the wardrobe malfunction and enjoying the night with her beau.

The rip on her dress sparked a flurry of comments online, with one saying: “She’s always having some kind of malfunction.”

“This is hilarious,” read a second comment, while another quipped, “Such a fragile ego. Matches her fragile dress.”

“Oh, the drama! Even my stitches are more secure than Kylie’s wardrobe at the Globes!” another wrote.

“The Kar-Jenners once again ruining the stuff they wear,” said another. “At least this time, Kylie’s dress wasn’t a borrowed historical piece that belonged to somebody famous.”

A body language expert claimed her kiss with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet seemed posed and unnatural

Previously, Kim Kardashian was severely criticized after claims of permanently damaging an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. The Kardashians star had worn the historic dress to the 2022 Met Gala and sparked accusations of having ruined the dress as she walked up the iconic stairs of the event’s venue.

“When you’re dealing with 60-year-old material and fabric and thread and sequins… everything you do damages it. Every time you display it, it damages it,” ChadMichael Morrisette, a visual artist and curator of museum and costume exhibits, told USA Today.

“When someone has the audacity to put it on and walk in it up the stairs, you’re so ignorant to the history of that piece of fabric that it makes me so angry,” he added.

Jenner and Chalamet sparked romance rumors in 2023, not long after the reality TV star split with her on-and-of ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, Travis Scott.

The beauty mogul was captured posing with other stars including Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Dakota Fanning

Body language expert Patti Wood claimed the Dune star’s kiss with Jenner seemed posed and unnatural.

“Kylie is holding her arm very close to her chest, with the arm flexed out,” she told Women’s Health. “Her shoulder, elbow, hand and arm are sharp, rather than soft.”

“When we’re feeling happiness and joy, all of our body language is more rounded,” she added.

Wood, the author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, also claimed she felt “some tension” between the two stars and that Jenner seemed to want her boyfriend to be slightly apart from her.

Jenner wore the silver version of the very same dress actress Elizabeth Hurley wore to the CFDA Awards in 1999

Image credits: Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media

On the other hand, her analysis of Chalamet was that he seemed unnatural because his arm, shoulder, and hand were backwards.

“It would be more natural if his left hand went up and around her,” she told the outlet. “His arms and shoulders are pulled back. There’s a mismatch in his body language.”

When it comes to their walk, the expert claimed they seemed to have the vibe of two friends rather than two partners.

“It just looks like, ‘Hey, I’m leading my friend to another table,’” she said, making a reference to a photograph of Chalamet holding his girlfriend’s hand as she walked behind him.

Some photographs of Jenner captured a gaping hole on the side of her left thigh

“They’re not aligned. He’s not looking back, she’s not leaning forward,” she said. “The typical indicators of being a couple aren’t there.”

Wood concluded that they did indeed seem like they were on a “date” but were lacking a “bonded affection” with each other. “They’re on a date,” she told the outlet. “I don’t see a bonded affection. Instead, it’s, ‘We’re just out and we want to be seen together.’”

Another body language expert, Judi James, seemed to agree and said “the night’s hottest couple” seemed “static.”

“The body language of the night’s hottest couple does seem rather static in terms of evolution though; meaning that, signal-wise, they seem to manage to remain at the same stage of their relationship throughout the time they’ve been together,” James told the Daily Mail.

“She’s always having some kind of malfunction,” a social media user commented

When the award ceremony’s host Nikki Glaser opened the show, she included a zinger aimed at Chalamet and his mustache.

“You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip,” she jibed.

“While Timothée was getting roasted from the stage in this moment he kept some distance from Kylie, although her powerful glance at him as she clapped suggested loyal support and quite high levels of affection,” James said.

Out of the two stars, James described Jenner as “more adult and perhaps more focused about where she wants the relationship to go.”

“Kylie just looks more besotted than Timothée,” the expert added.

“She seemed to handle it perfectly well,” remarked one netizen about Jenner’s wardrobe malfunction

