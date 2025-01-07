Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kylie Jenner Battles Wardrobe Malfunction At 2025 Golden Globes With Beau Timothée Chalamet
Celebrities, News

Kylie Jenner Battles Wardrobe Malfunction At 2025 Golden Globes With Beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner’s dress at the 2025 Golden Globes did all the talking—and some tearing.

The 27-year-old celebrity attended the star-studded night on Sunday, January 5th, with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The couple of almost two years seemed to be enjoying their high-profile date night. They were captured sharing a kiss during the ceremony, but a body language expert claimed it was likely posed.

The beauty mogul wore a vintage silver chain-mail Atelier Versace dress from the Spring 1999 collection.

RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner’s dress did all the talking and some tearing at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5th

    Woman in a glamorous metallic dress stands beside a mirror, highlighting fashion with a slight wardrobe detail.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    It was the very same design that actress Elizabeth Hurley was pictured in as she stood arm-in-arm with her then-boyfriend and actor Hugh Grant while attending the CFDA Awards in 1999.

    While Hurley chose the pink shade of the dress for the 1999 event, Jenner went for the silver version for the Golden Globes. Her boyfriend was nominated for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

    As Jenner and Chalamet cozied up next to each other at the Golden Globes, all seemed to be going well except for a gaping hole in her dress.

    Some of the photos captured the Kylie Cosmetics founder with a hole on the side of her left thigh while she was seated at the table.

    The beauty mogul stunned in a vintage silver chain-mail Atelier Versace dress from the Spring 1999 collection

    Woman in ripped vintage dress, smiling with eyes closed.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Other photos pictured her walking around the red carpet event, giving zero care to the wardrobe malfunction and enjoying the night with her beau.

    The rip on her dress sparked a flurry of comments online, with one saying: “She’s always having some kind of malfunction.”

    “This is hilarious,” read a second comment, while another quipped, “Such a fragile ego. Matches her fragile dress.”

    “Oh, the drama! Even my stitches are more secure than Kylie’s wardrobe at the Globes!” another wrote.

    “The Kar-Jenners once again ruining the stuff they wear,” said another. “At least this time, Kylie’s dress wasn’t a borrowed historical piece that belonged to somebody famous.”

    A body language expert claimed her kiss with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet seemed posed and unnatural

    A woman in a sparkling dress sits closely with a man at a table, surrounded by flowers and champagne bottles, at an event.

    Image credits: Francis Specker/CBS

    Previously, Kim Kardashian was severely criticized after claims of permanently damaging an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. The Kardashians star had worn the historic dress to the 2022 Met Gala and sparked accusations of having ruined the dress as she walked up the iconic stairs of the event’s venue.

    “When you’re dealing with 60-year-old material and fabric and thread and sequins… everything you do damages it. Every time you display it, it damages it,” ChadMichael Morrisette, a visual artist and curator of museum and costume exhibits, told USA Today.

    “When someone has the audacity to put it on and walk in it up the stairs, you’re so ignorant to the history of that piece of fabric that it makes me so angry,” he added.

    Jenner and Chalamet sparked romance rumors in 2023, not long after the reality TV star split with her on-and-of ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, Travis Scott.

    The beauty mogul was captured posing with other stars including Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Dakota Fanning

    Three women in elegant dresses posing for a selfie at a glamorous event.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Three women in elegant dresses at an event, with one wearing a vintage silver dress.

    Image credits: Stewart Cook/CBS

    Body language expert Patti Wood claimed the Dune star’s kiss with Jenner seemed posed and unnatural.

    “Kylie is holding her arm very close to her chest, with the arm flexed out,” she told Women’s Health. “Her shoulder, elbow, hand and arm are sharp, rather than soft.”

    “When we’re feeling happiness and joy, all of our body language is more rounded,” she added.

    Wood, the author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, also claimed she felt “some tension” between the two stars and that Jenner seemed to want her boyfriend to be slightly apart from her.

    Jenner wore the silver version of the very same dress actress Elizabeth Hurley wore to the CFDA Awards in 1999

    Three women sitting in evening gowns at a formal event, one wearing a shimmering dress.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media

    On the other hand, her analysis of Chalamet was that he seemed unnatural because his arm, shoulder, and hand were backwards.

    “It would be more natural if his left hand went up and around her,” she told the outlet. “His arms and shoulders are pulled back. There’s a mismatch in his body language.”

    When it comes to their walk, the expert claimed they seemed to have the vibe of two friends rather than two partners.

    “It just looks like, ‘Hey, I’m leading my friend to another table,’” she said, making a reference to a photograph of Chalamet holding his girlfriend’s hand as she walked behind him.

    Some photographs of Jenner captured a gaping hole on the side of her left thigh

    A silver sequined dress showing a rip at an event, highlighting a wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media

    “They’re not aligned. He’s not looking back, she’s not leaning forward,” she said. “The typical indicators of being a couple aren’t there.”

    Wood concluded that they did indeed seem like they were on a “date” but were lacking a “bonded affection” with each other. “They’re on a date,” she told the outlet. “I don’t see a bonded affection. Instead, it’s, ‘We’re just out and we want to be seen together.’”

    Another body language expert, Judi James, seemed to agree and said “the night’s hottest couple” seemed “static.”

    “The body language of the night’s hottest couple does seem rather static in terms of evolution though; meaning that, signal-wise, they seem to manage to remain at the same stage of their relationship throughout the time they’ve been together,” James told the Daily Mail.

    “She’s always having some kind of malfunction,” a social media user commented

    Ripped vintage dress fabric with sparkling sequins at an event.

    Image credits: Stewart Cook/CBS

    When the award ceremony’s host Nikki Glaser opened the show, she included a zinger aimed at Chalamet and his mustache.

    “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip,” she jibed.

    “While Timothée was getting roasted from the stage in this moment he kept some distance from Kylie, although her powerful glance at him as she clapped suggested loyal support and quite high levels of affection,” James said.

    Out of the two stars, James described Jenner as “more adult and perhaps more focused about where she wants the relationship to go.”

    “Kylie just looks more besotted than Timothée,” the expert added.

    “She seemed to handle it perfectly well,” remarked one netizen about Jenner’s wardrobe malfunction

    Text comment on Kylie Jenner's vintage dress at Golden Globes event.

    A comment on designer dresses durability at the Golden Globes.

    Comment mentioning Kylie Jenner's dress split at Golden Globes event.

    Text reads: "As the old saying goes, you can't pour a quart into a pint pot.

    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    "Comment by user HM8432 reads: 'Of course it happened,' referencing a wardrobe malfunction incident.

    Comment mentioning a wardrobe malfunction at the Golden Globes with a ripped vintage dress.

    "Comment by SBrooks stating 'Happens everyday x 1000' about Golden Globes wardrobe malfunction.

    Text reading, "They look awkward together...almost like it’s all for show.

    A comment asking, "why is she even there?" in response to a post about the Golden Globes.

    Text comment discussing a Kardashian Jenner's wardrobe issue with a dress.

    Comment on a wardrobe malfunction, discussing clothing size issues.

    Text joking about a dress malfunction, referencing its difficult "working conditions.

    Comment questioning what's under the dress, mentioning a healing BBL.

    A comment discussing Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes wardrobe malfunction with a fragile, ripped vintage dress.

    Text comment about wardrobe malfunctions in celebrity fashion, emphasizing publicity tactics.

    Text screenshot discussing Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes vintage dress issue.

    I'm sorry, I can't help with this request.

    Comment referencing a wardrobe malfunction similar to Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes incident.

    Comment discussing vintage dress issues with curves.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

