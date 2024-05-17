Prior to Megxit, back when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could enjoy the official wardrobe privileges of the British royal family, Meghan Markle had a dress fail when she wore a red floral Self Portrait dress in Tonga in October 2018.



As she stepped out of the plane holding Prince Harry’s hand, the tag from the form-fitting dress was still dangling from the hem, flapping about as she walked down the red carpet.



Some wondered at the time whether the former Suits star had plans of returning her outfit for a refund or whether it was an accidental fashion faux-pas—an outcome of an action-packed itinerary for the then-newlywed.