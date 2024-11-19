Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59
News

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Hurley dropped yet another jaw-dropping beach snap, and the internet has been asking where her secret “fountain of youth” is.

Over the weekend, the actress and model shared a striking photo from what appeared to be a tropical paradise, showcasing her impeccable sense of style in a sleek, white one-piece swimsuit.

Poised gracefully by the water, she sat against a dreamy backdrop of crystal-clear ocean and vibrant blue skies.

Highlights
  • Elizabeth Hurley amazed fans with her youthful looks in a white swimsuit at age 59.
  • Fans jokingly suggested she is "breaking the law" with her timeless beauty.
  • The British star recently spoke about turning 60 next year and how she is looking forward to her milestone birthday.

Elizabeth Hurley stunned fans with a jaw-dropping beach snap, leaving followers questioning where her “fountain of youth” is

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

“Hello 🩷,” read her simple caption.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the comment section with admiration.

One smitten follower declared, “Miss Hurley you aré the most beauty woman of UK!!”

“I feel like Liz taking a photo in a one piece might be breaking the law 🤔😂 still 🔥🔥🔥 tho,” another quipped.

The actress and model showcased her timeless beauty in a sleek, white one-piece swimsuit against a tropical backdrop of crystal-clear ocean and vibrant skies

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “There’s a beautiful woman again. She never ceases to amaze me. She truly gets better with age wow.”

“One of the most beautiful Ladies I’ve ever seen,” said another.

This wasn’t the first time Elizabeth left her fans mesmerized. A few days earlier, she had dazzled in a bold, red bikini featuring gold chain details.

A few days earlier, she had dazzled in a red bikini, with followers marveling at her youthful appearance

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

The post, part of a four-photo carousel, showcased her relaxed poolside vibes with tousled hair, dark sunglasses, and her signature radiant smile.

You just dont age, I reckon u drink from the fountain of youth,” one fan playfully said, while another wrote, “She has the “Body of a 21 year old.”

“How!!!! Holy Hell🔥🔥🔥 you look like you’re in your 20s,” another agreed.

The British star will turn 60 next year and reflected on the importance of cherishing every birthday

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

Another said, “You don’t age do you.”

The British star, who will be turning 60 years old next June, recently spoke about her upcoming milestone birthday.

“I feel really good about every birthday I have,” she told Hello! last month.

“Every birthday I have feels special,” she said. “…So I kind of encourage them and bring them on”

Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

She said it’s because she “lost so many people to various cancers or other diseases or even accidents.”

“Every birthday I have feels special,” she told the outlet. “…So I kind of encourage them and bring them on.”

“I’ll just spend it with my family, because I’ve really realized that that’s what I most want to do in life. I want to be with my family,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

10

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

4

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
ronman_1 avatar
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does she still have 'fans'? She hasn't done anything in years, really. Unless you count having her son take sexy bikini and lingerie shots of her for social media as doing something. She's a huge narcissist too. I feel sorry for her son, he's like in his 30s and trying to live his best LGBTQ life but she keeps him as a companion and private photographer that follows her everywhere taking pics of her.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the heck has taken over content at BP? First that stupid Tate man and now this misogynistic c**p?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be nice to see an unfiltered unadjusted shot - but what she puts out there is just about perfect IMHO.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
ronman_1 avatar
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does she still have 'fans'? She hasn't done anything in years, really. Unless you count having her son take sexy bikini and lingerie shots of her for social media as doing something. She's a huge narcissist too. I feel sorry for her son, he's like in his 30s and trying to live his best LGBTQ life but she keeps him as a companion and private photographer that follows her everywhere taking pics of her.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the heck has taken over content at BP? First that stupid Tate man and now this misogynistic c**p?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be nice to see an unfiltered unadjusted shot - but what she puts out there is just about perfect IMHO.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda