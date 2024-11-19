Fans Say Elizabeth Hurley “Might Be Breaking The Law” With Sizzling Swimsuit Snap At Age 59

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Hurley dropped yet another jaw-dropping beach snap, and the internet has been asking where her secret “fountain of youth” is.

Over the weekend, the actress and model shared a striking photo from what appeared to be a tropical paradise, showcasing her impeccable sense of style in a sleek, white one-piece swimsuit.

Poised gracefully by the water, she sat against a dreamy backdrop of crystal-clear ocean and vibrant blue skies.

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

“Hello 🩷,” read her simple caption.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the comment section with admiration.

One smitten follower declared, “Miss Hurley you aré the most beauty woman of UK!!”

“I feel like Liz taking a photo in a one piece might be breaking the law 🤔😂 still 🔥🔥🔥 tho,” another quipped.

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

Another wrote, “There’s a beautiful woman again. She never ceases to amaze me. She truly gets better with age wow.”

“One of the most beautiful Ladies I’ve ever seen,” said another.

This wasn’t the first time Elizabeth left her fans mesmerized. A few days earlier, she had dazzled in a bold, red bikini featuring gold chain details.

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

The post, part of a four-photo carousel, showcased her relaxed poolside vibes with tousled hair, dark sunglasses, and her signature radiant smile.

“You just dont age, I reckon u drink from the fountain of youth,” one fan playfully said, while another wrote, “She has the “Body of a 21 year old.”

“How!!!! Holy Hell🔥🔥🔥 you look like you’re in your 20s,” another agreed.

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

Another said, “You don’t age do you.”

The British star, who will be turning 60 years old next June, recently spoke about her upcoming milestone birthday.

“I feel really good about every birthday I have,” she told Hello! last month.

Image credits: Elizabeth Hurley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

She said it’s because she “lost so many people to various cancers or other diseases or even accidents.”

“Every birthday I have feels special,” she told the outlet. “…So I kind of encourage them and bring them on.”

“I’ll just spend it with my family, because I’ve really realized that that’s what I most want to do in life. I want to be with my family,” she added.

