74-Year-Old Vera Wang Is “Aging Backward” As She Shares Swimsuit Pics By The Pool

Vera Wang wished the world a “happy summer” as she shared pictures of herself lounging by the side of a pool, and the internet could not believe she is 74 years old.

The legendary fashion designer, who will celebrate 75 years around the sun next month, shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram that had fans asking what her secret age-defying potion was.

“My SLIM AARONS moment …Happy Summer !!!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram carousel.

Vera Wang was told she was aging backwards after sharing snaps of herself enjoying the summer beside a pool

Apart from the slew of heart and fire emojis in the comments section, one said, “U r aging backward sis!”

“You can’t be 70,” said a second comment while another quipped, “HOW is it possible you look like this. I need to put down the slice of pizza immediately.”

One said, “YOU ARE THE MOMENT!! TIMELESS ELEGANCE, BEAUTY, GRACE, AND COMPOSURE!!”

“Time bows down to you and stops moving,” one fan wrote in the comments section

The luxury bridal-wear icon recently spoke about how she isn’t going to let the greys show in her hair anytime soon.

“I dye my hair, I’m [about to be] 75 years old,” she said on an episode of Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast.

“I would look like a bad skunk,” she added, as quoted by People.

As she spoke about aging, the luxury wedding gown designer said she wanted to live long enough to see her daughters tie the knot

The fashion industry pioneer, who has created wedding gowns for stars like Victoria Beckham, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian, said she hopes to live long enough to see her daughters, Cecilia, 33, and Josephine, 30, in their own wedding dresses.

“I’m hoping I get the wedding before I die, both weddings,” she told the podcast host. “I certainly hope I’m alive and well and can do it.”

In the past, Vera revealed that she never tried to maintain her youth “in a fanatical, obsessive way.”

“I’ve been in fashion since I was 19 years old. Not in front of the camera, behind it,” she said in a 2022 interview for BBC 100 Women. “I never thought about youth, probably because I work with the most beautiful women in the world on a daily basis. And because of that I more envision them as my muses, and maybe it’s a way of dealing with ageing that is productive.”

The fashion designer said work is included in her “magic elixir” while dishing out her secrets

As she dished some of her personal secrets during the interview, she said “work” is part of her “magic elixir” for her ageless looks.

“I always said that: vodka cocktail, a lot of sleep, [and] work – work is the magic elixir,” she said.