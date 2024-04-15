Victoria Beckham Demands Her Entire Stock Back Despite Collapsing Fashion Firm Promising To Pay

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Beckham put her foot down and demanded the return of her summer stock from Matches following the collapse of the prominent fashion firm.

The decision taken by the world-renowned British icon and former Spice Girl came after reports came out about Matches failing due to consistent losses.

The Frasers Group, which bought Matches last December, said in a statement that the retailer has “consistently missed” its targets.

“Since Frasers Group acquired Matches, the business has consistently missed its business plan targets and, notwithstanding support from the group, has continued to make material losses,” Frasers told shareholders last month.

It was only in March when the summer stock from Victoria’s VB label was sent to the retailer, just days before she learned about the collapse of the company.

Victoria Beckham wants her entire collection back after the collapse of fashion group Matches

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There are 68 VB lines currently available on the Matches website for customers to buy, according to the Daily Mail.

Following news about Matches’ collapse, Victoria appeared to be taking matters into her own hands and asked for her pieces from the VB label to be returned due to fears about the firm not paying her.

“Matches is continuing to sell designer clothing online, and has promised to pay for it all. But some brands, like VB, have insisted on getting the stock back so they can sell it themselves,” a VB source told the outlet.

“Not everyone is convinced Mike Ashley’s outfit – and the administrators – will pay up,” the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria’s eponymous label was launched in 2008 and has since been selling high-end fashion items with hefty price tags. The products range from T-shirts costing about $112 to coats that cost around $3,308.

The Spice Girl alum is collaborating with Mango for a launch that is expected to take place later this month

Share icon

Image credits: victoriabeckham

As Victoria seeks to expand her fashion career, fans are awaiting her collaboration with Mango, which is seen as her first step into making her pricey collection of slip dresses, knitwear, and accessories more pocket-friendly.

Although prices will be higher than Mango’s usual offerings, they will still be significantly lower compared to Victoria’s mainline brand.

The launch with Mango is slated to take place on April 23 and was described by the Spanish retailer as “a perfect blend of classic British luxury.”

Victoria spoke to WWD about her collaboration with Mango and described the collection as “sensual, considered, and feminine.”

The intention behind working with Mango is to “speak to a wider audience in a way that feels relevant to my brand and retains my aesthetic,” she added.

People shared their two cents after the news of Victoria Beckham demanding her items back from Matches broke out

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon