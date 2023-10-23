Vera Wang Claims Her Recipe For Youthful Looks Includes Dunkin’ Donuts, Vodka And McDonald’s

ADVERTISEMENT

Who says you can’t enjoy life while staying youthful? Fashion legend Vera Wang proves otherwise.

At the ripe age of 74, she seems to have found the secret formula to eternal youth – one that surprisingly includes fast food and sipping on vodka cocktails.

“I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely,” Wang told Page Six Style at the DKMS Gala in NYC last Thursday night. “I order it every day like two weeks on it and then I’ll change.”

Recently, 74-year-old fashion legend Vera Wang revealed Mickey D’s being a big part of her youthful looks

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

But McDonald’s isn’t all; Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s favorite coffee provider, also features prominently in her diet. She shared fondly about her favorite donut, saying: “It’s like a jelly donut but it’s cream inside vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles too.”

The world was taken by surprise when back in 2020, pictures of then-70-year-old Wang modeling an orange sports bra and denim shorts surfaced online showcasing her ageless beauty. The internet was abuzz with comments such as “wtf is she drinking unicorn blood?! Unreal.”

Image credits: verawang

Image credits: verawang

However, it’s not all about indulgence for Wang. She also emphasized the importance of hard work in maintaining youthfulness. “Basically I’ve worked my whole life so it’s really been about work,” she said. “I think work keeps you young and stimulated. I work very long hours; I’ve raised two daughters. I think keeping busy is the best antidote [for] good health.”

Besides vodka, sleep, and no sun, Wang’s secret also involves occasional indulgence in Dunkin’ Donuts

Image credits: verawang

The designer, hailing from New York, has expressed her puzzlement regarding the widespread fascination with her youthful appearance. She emphasized that her primary focus isn’t on how she ages.

While she appreciates the compliments on her ageless appearance, she clarified that maintaining youthfulness was never her objective. “I’m very flattered that people think I’ve aged well, but it was never my goal. I drink vodka, I sleep, I avoid the sun. But I like to work. I don’t want to be pigeonholed,” Wang told Elle’s Claire Stern in an interview this March.